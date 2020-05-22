Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, May 27
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
While I continue to work from home, I won’t be in the office to accept mail-in entries. I’m afraid it’s electronic submissions only for now until further notice. I apologize for the inconvenience.
Last week’s cartoon was the cat trial. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – are the lollypops.
.
WINNER
“He just wouldn’t leave the house ...”
Robbin Smith, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
”If he doesn’t want me in his lap, he shouldn’t sit down.”
Bill Wallace
.
“The videos were made without my knowledge or consent, thus the basis of my lawsuit.”
Deb Printup, Jamestown
.
“We were doing fine until the day he brought home that laser pointer.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“It can’t be me. I’m brown, the hairball was black.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Of course we did all we could, but in the end he had a severe case of curiosity.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I move to dismiss the dog from the jury.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“After my release, I hope to land back on my feet again.”
David Core, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
"He has 10 rocking chairs!"
Bill Wallace
.
Of course I count my litter box as a business deduction. That's where I do my business!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“It looked like a litter box.”
Tim Tribbett
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“I only gave birth on the side of the road because the sign said ‘Fine for Littering.’ ”
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
I caught him watching cat videos online. How can I compete with that?
.
THE REST
Deb Printup, Jamestown
Deb Printup, Jamestown
.
“Well now you have let the cat out of the bag!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
Its not me its the litter box that smells.
Peter Miller, Greensboro
.
1. I'm not pleading the 5th. I"m pleading the 9th!
2. No I can't be on a jury for someone with only one life.
3. No, I've not heard of purronavirus.
4. Now which life am I pleading for?
5. Yes, I gave the dog a left swat and pounded him with a hairball.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
1. Just tell the judge I'll take my licks.
2. No, No. Burglar is my real last name.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
1. When the cow jumped over the moon, what were the spoon and I supposed to do?
2. When the cow jumped over the moon, I looked at the spoon and said, "Let's get outta here."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"He knew I was afraid of mice when he got me."
"He only scoops my litter on Thursdays."
"I deserve the food in the tiny tins."
"He keeps the blinds closed, so I can't find a sunny place to nap."
"He brought a dog home."
"He grooms himself more than I do."
"Just because I'm a short-haired domestic doesn't mean I do chores."
"I caught him putting up a dog calendar."
"I need something more challenging than a ball of yarn."
"I overheard his phone conversation with the vet about my upcoming procedure."
"He has 10 rocking chairs!"
"He dates a cat-hater."
"He throws tantrums when I can't decide in or out."
"Attacking ankles just comes naturally to me."
"I am a diva - caterwauling is impossible for me."
"He tried to hide it, but I distinctly heard 'Meow-Fix'."
"I expect my milk to be warmed to a certain temperature."
Bill Wallace
.
There are no words. Liter-ally no words.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
You say your client is on trial for littering?
Judy Crotchett, Greensboro
.
Bill Wallace
"I allow him to care for me. What other sacrifice am I supposed to make?"
"He thinks I should wag my tail when he gets home."
"Shredded curtains are a cheap trade-off for my company."
"I thought he'd appreciate the dead-animal gifts."
"He won't take me to see 'Cats'."
"He named me Felix, but a 'Sir' should precede that."
"Sure I killed his $1500 parrot - that 'Polly want a cracker!' got on my nerves."
Bill Wallace
.
"I admit it was catnip, but I didn't inhale."
"HIs dumb bird should have chosen a different flight-path."
"When he tried to give me that pill, my survival instincts kicked in."
"His dog had an attitude and I felt an adjustment was in order."
"I mistook his Chihuahua for a large rat and it was hasta la vista, baby!"
Bill Wallace
.
Meow Meow Meow Meow
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
Why am I being blamed for the CATastrophic Pandemic issue?
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
It was the cat nip that made me do it
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
The dog kept barking at me so I scratched his eyes out.
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
“Did that lady accuse me of being a purr-snatcher?”
“Just because I robbed a McDonald’s doesn’t make me a cat burger-lar.”
“I can’t get a fair trial because of the publicity in the daily mews-paper.”
“I only gave birth on the side of the road because the sign said ‘Fine for Littering.’”
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
I thought it was the Purrrrfect crime
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
Your taking this cat burglar thing all wrong.
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
Just because I am a cat does not make me the Purrpatrator
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
Yes, I am telling the truth according to the Cat Scan.
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
“I don’t know anything about a new sofa.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I was caught catnapping
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
Are you claiming I slept through the whole thing?
Spencer Ferguson, Greensboro
.
He just wouldn't leave the house....
40 days and counting with HIM still in the house....
Am I going to be sentenced to 8-9 lives?
Can you identify the HUMAN in here today?
I was over 6 feet away from HIM when it happened.
I had 7 catnip's before shredding the shepherd back.
I was in a catatonic state of mind when I attacked the birdcage.
The CAT-tastrophy was caused by too much catnip.
One catcall too many caused all nine of me to attack the dog pound.
Robbin Smith, Greensboro
.
"His constant whisker advances made my fur fall out."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
“What, the cat got your tongue?”
Eleanor Long
.
Eleanor Long, Greensboro
Eleanor Long, Greensboro
.
Go ahead and give me the chair, I have 9 lives
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
“So what? He still has 8 left.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"By coincidence, his shoes were left near my litter pan."
"In my defense, his dog only needed 240 stitches."
"A life sentence means nothing to me."
"The only way I'll sing like a canary is if I eat one."
"I convinced his dumb dog that you play Russian Roulette with five rounds in the chamber."
"So you went to law school - I survived in a house with three dogs."
"This may come as a surprise to you, but I don't always do what I'm told."
"There were six parakeets in the cage. I figured who's going to miss just one?"
"Civil law is superseded by the law of the jungle."
"I think I killed that toupee you're wearing when it was alive."
Bill Wallace
.
"I hereby sentence you to nine life sentences"
"You get to sit in a box for a long time now"
"To wit, did knowingly violate the the Migratory Bird Treaty Act"
"You're been banned from all counter tops"
"And you got along like cats and dogs with the victim?"
"Neighbors reported hearing a lot of activity in the middle of the night"
Andrew Evans
.
You are now sentenced to 3 of your lives.
Miller Long
.
Joey Pellino
.
This all sounds so convincing, that I stabbed the guy. But I didn't because of 3 words- no opposable thumb!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I agree to 5 consecutive life sentences, but only with the proviso that I come up for a chance for parole after 3!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. I swear that I did not know that it was his pet mouse.
2. Let me make it purrfectly clear. I am not guilty!
3. No! I did not jump up on the dining room table. I don’t even like squash.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
If I committed one crime, why am I being giver nine life sentences?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That's it? You're charging me for having a hissy fit?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“He threatened all 9 of my lives “
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
.
Well, what would you do if someone tried to declaw you?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Of course I killed him. He tried to skin me for goodness sakes!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yeah, I killed that dirty rat. I'm a cat. It's my job.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
You expect me to do what you ask? I'm a cat. Be serious.
...and then he said, "Hissssss".
He said it was the purr-fect crime.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Do your worst, judge"
"Okay, 9 life sentences!"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
Yes! I understand what a guilty decision can bring. But I never despair- I always land on my own two feet!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Well yes! I admit I did break in. If I hadn't, I'd have died from curiosity!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Our relationship ended when he started rubbing me the wrong way.
Frankly he just rubs me the wrong way.
I told him my secret Jellicle name and he blabbed it!
I came home to find him with a Chihuahua in his lap.
He tried to trade me in for a Miniature Dachshund.
We can’t live together any longer because he thinks he’s in charge.
I gave him eight of my best lives.
I allowed him to pet me, now he thinks I actually care for him.
We were doing fine until the day he brought home that laser pointer.
I’m tired of his sick “catch the red dot” games.
He brought home a whole basket of puppies. Puppies!
He had just finished his novel, when I accidently stepped on the delete key.
He actually expects me to catch a mouse. I mean without gloves or anything.
When we fight I leave a hairball in his shoe.
Could I help it if the latch on that birdcage was so easy to open?
He tried to force me to clean my own litter box. Who does that?
How I was to know that rare bird he brought home was so expensive?
I told him up front that I don’t do the outdoors.
He got me one of those toilet-top litter boxes, and I almost drowned.
Of course I want a divorce. He tried to give me a bath.
So I refused to eat twenty-seven different brands of cat food. A girl is entitled to be a little choosy.
You can’t believe a word he says. I once saw him pet a dog.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
It's not me who should be up here. It's him-right there- he's the one who refused to have me spayed
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The moniker "killer cat" fits me! I'm the original weapon of mice destruction!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Mike Perry, Eden
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm really not worried what happens out of all of this. I always land on my feet!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#1: "Hmmmm. I'm experiencing deja vu right now!"
#2: "Meow!"
#3: "Expect me to talk? You must be trying to get an insanity plea!"
#4: "Yes, I violated the Stay at Home Order. So sue me!"
#5: "What we have here is truly a game of Cat and Mouse!"
#6: "Sure! Go ahead! Give me the death penalty! I've got nine lives!"
#7: "How dare you accuse me of being a cat burglar!"
#8: "The cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon,
Little boy blue and the man in the moon,
'When you coming home, Son?' 'I don't know when,'
But we'll get together then, Dad,
You know we'll have a good time then!"
...with apologies to Harry Chapin and Sandra Chapin.
#9: "Yes, I plead guilty to illegally performing CAT scans!"
#10: "You've got to give me credit for being a really cool cat up here!"
#11: "I'm suing for my share of royalties for 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!"'
#12: "Don't bother asking for explanations,
She'll just tell you that she came
In the Year of the Cat!"
...with apologies to Al Stewart and Peter Wood.
.
#14: "They give me Cat Scratch Fever,
Cat Scratch Fever!"
...with apologies to Ted Nugent.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Why'd I kill the dog? Because he woke me up for goodness sake!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"So the baskets at the security check-point weren't litter pans?"
"I'm sorry I went Wild Animal Kingdom when the security guard frisked me."
"I apologize for using the bailiff's leg as a scratching-post."
"Swearing me in won't work because I never tell the truth."
"I assume the dog isn't testifying because he's too dumb."
"The judge's chambers were the perfect place to nap."
"Excuse my caterwauling - I'm in heat."
Bill Wallace
.
I promise I'll never sell the cat on E-bay again!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Sure! I've read "To Kill a Mockingbird." Doesn't mean I did it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Sure! I admit it, but I'd only had 21 hours of sleep that day!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Just because I’m a cat it doesn’t mean I’m a burglar.”
John Wimmer, Greensboro
.
Yes! The defendant was knocking down drinks at the time. But we do it all the time, it comes natural!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I had no reason to commit any crime like that. It's a dog-eat-dot world, and all we have to do is wait!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Neither one. I plead "feral!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Instead of a prison sentence, could I get laser-pen therapy?"
"20 years is only two lifetimes, so I'm OK with that sentence."
"Sending me to jail is one thing. A dog as a cell-mate is cruel and unusual punishment."
"Can I serve my time in the Meow-Mix cat food factory?"
"Am I going to the cat big-house or the big cat-house?"
"I'm not sure Judge Bassett was completely unbiased in this trial."
"Parole based on good behavior is a pipe-dream."
Bill Wallace
.
I was born in a filthy, slimy Bombay slum in a brood of 17, with only nasty-raw sewage water to drink. It's not my fault I'm a top end predator!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You think you're life is hard? Try living on a hot tin roof!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The reason I was fired was because it was after I was hired, they found out they'd be contributing to
nine insurance and life insurance plans.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I don't understand the complaint. If they don't want us on it, then why call it fur'niture?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I don't know, I was asleep at the time ... I can't remember, being asleep and all that … Nope. Asleep … Unh unh, down for the count!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Was she my owner? Yes. Did I do it? Yes. Why'd I do it? Because she vacuumed … every … single ... day!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"There's a burglary so you drag me in. That's 'profiling' and you know it!"
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
Yes. I think it would be safe to say I know a thing or two about string theory!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Did I do it? In a span of 5 day- I lost my mittens, I was spayed, a 4 hour hairball, I was declawed,
And- she willed everything to the parakeet! Of course I did it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I've seen this kind of rush-to-justice before, and it's only because I refuse to stink outside the box!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Of course we did all we could, but in the end he had a severe case of curiosity.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yes. I heard your psychiatrist's argument that I was completely psychotic. But just remember this- for cats, psychotic
is completely normal!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This is not the Fancy Feast I expected
Sorry. The cat got my tongue
Is this some kind of cat and mouse game ?
I want to talk to my vet
No, I did not steal that truck full of Grey Poupon
Yes, I am the cat’s meow
I herd what you said
It’s a cat eat cat’s world out there
I am a cat- The lockdown didn’t apply to me
But she told me she was 16
I did not have sex with that feline
I did manage to get out of the bag
I couldn’t have done it- I was the cat on the hot tin roof
I swear I was home alone with my Grey Poupon
I am missing my nap time
When do we have the recess for my Purina Cat Chow ?
I did not bring the Coronavirus here from Wuhan
Where are the masks ?
Hey !!! You 2 are only 4 feet apart
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"I was hiding under the sofa when I saw him leave with the carrier."
"When I woke from my nap the parakeet was missing."
"I saw the dog with feathers in his mouth !"
"Then the burglar took my brother...."
"I saw the defendant set the carrier in the kitchen."
"I said, 'Dog, if you eat my food one more time....'"
"Then he let me out of the bag."
"I don't know why I couldn't be on his fence."
"I plead the fifth about the shredded sofa."
"Isn't it always the dog who eats it ?"
''I heard him clearly say the word 'vet.'"
"I smelt a rat!"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“I thought it was catnip.”
“I’ll plea bargain for the death penalty as long as it’s not more than 8.”
“It wasn’t me, it was my Siamese twin.”
“I need time for a lick.”
“Hey, I brought the kill to you.”
“I’m being charged with a feliney?”
“I move to dismiss the dog from the jury.”
“I’ll agree to a house arrest.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
No! I wouldn't say I'm a dyed-in-the-wool Communist, but I have followed the teachings of Meow for a long time now!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This corona-virus is turning us all into cats! We stay home, we practice social distancing and we clean ourselves often!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
After my release, I hope to land back on my feet again.
David Core, Greensboro
.
“I never signed a release for that cute video she posted.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Tim Tribbett
Tim Tribbett
.
“It looked like a litter box.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“In my defense he did try to pill me.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Yeah, I took his tongue.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That little red dot was taunting me.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“If jail is like being in a box I’m fine with it.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“He threatened me with a vacuum.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They were my pajamas.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Dragging it in is what I do.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Attempted murder of the red dot?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“In my defense he was a mouse.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I have that ‘cat who swallowed the canary’ look again don’t I?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Yeah, I stole it but just for the box.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“He denied me his lap.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“What’s wrong? A cat got your tongue?”
“I’d get a new lawyer if I were him!”
“The judge is not as dumb as you said he was!”
“Can we take a litter break?”
“MEAW”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
"The dog had it coming to him, but I swear it was that mouse, Jerry, that did him in!"
"First of all, I'd like to establish exactly WHO is on trial here, before I agree to say anything."
Suzie Otstot, Wake Forest
.
"So all they got is that they saw a ginger tabby looking at their flower bed??!?"
"So what you're saying is that they saw a ginger tabby cat? That's it??? Come ON... there's a million of us!"
"Check my nails. I keep Mine manicured!"
Couldn't have been me. Go'head; check my nails. I keep Mine manicured!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I'll have you know that I have several friends who are dogs."
"Well... I never really knew my dad.... just that his name is Tom."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Yes, my name IS Shaggy... but it WASN'T ME!!!"
"Just because my mom named me Garfield doesn't mean that I like Lasagna.... i DO... But I didn't take any... yet."
Suzanne Otstot, Wake Forest
.
"I did my fur toss, checked my nails; I wouldn't dream of digging in her flower bed."
"I know where I was that day. SLEEPING! Ask me about another date."
"I may have rubbed up against her. I even bumped her forehead with mine. What's the problem??"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Do what you want to me, I've got nine lives.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A cat walks into a bar and sits down.
Bartender: "what can I get you?"
Cat: "a shot of rum"
Bartender pours the rum, and slides the shot over to the cat. The cat looks at the rum, then smacks it right off the bar top onto the floor. Bartender looks at the cat questioningly.
Cat says " I'll have another "
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The man, the dog, and the cat all sit down at the bar and the bartender says "What can I get you?"
The dog looks squarely at the bartender and says I'll take a vodka, the guy will take a water, and the
cat will take a scotch." The bartender looks absolutely shocked at the dog and says "This is AMAZING!
You're a dog that can talk..." The guy looks at the bartender, and says "Don't be fooled, the cat is a ventriloquist!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A policeman in the big city stops a man in a car with a Siberian Lynx in the front seat. “What are you doing with that Siberian Lynx?” He exclaimed, “You should take it to the zoo.” The following week, the same policeman sees the same man with the cat again in the front seat, with both of them wearing sunglasses. The policeman pulls him over. “I thought you were going to take that cat to the zoo!” The man replied, “I did. We had such a good time we are going to the beach this weekend!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Testifying Tabby
This is a common feline judicial proceeding;
the cat is demanding justice in his pleading.
His owner trashed his beloved evening nap
by refusing to provide him with a vacant lap.
.
He has oft-times observed their family dog
curled up on the couch, loudly sawing logs.
His stupid head resting in that sacred spot,
an unearned new privilege he sneakily got.
.
The legal remedy which he solemnly seeks
has been argued in court for twelve weeks.
The Supreme Court wouldn't stand for that,
but then, they've never had to please a cat.
.
Just when it seems a settlement is at hand,
the darn cat pipes up with added demands.
The judge fumes, saying he's seen enough;
bangs his gavel, but the feline hangs tough.
.
He refuses to alter his stated legal position;
he's not intimidated and is on a pet mission.
In the end, he overcomes and gets his way;
the judge delivers an order to neuter today.
.
And so the pup is shuttled to the family vet;
after a few snips, he's had all he'll ever get.
Back home, too sore to jump on the couch,
he just rests on the floor in a painful crouch.
Bill Wallace
.
J'Accuse, Jean-Pierre!
This sophisticated feline is of French derivation,
but is a naturalized citizen of our special nation.
His fanatical belief in the motto 'L'etat c'est moi'
gives him a regal aura, a certain je ne sais quoi.
.
Unfortunately, JP is caught in a legal quandary
after relieving himself in the neighbor's laundry.
This is something you might not care to repeat;
in his heavy accent, he says he had the sheets.
.
The plaintiff has hired a high-powered attorney;
they yearn to send JP up the river on a journey.
Instead of the good life, playing cat and mouse,
he'll be found guilty, sentenced to the big house.
.
It appears to be the typical open and shut case;
the neighbor's wash has stains you can't erase.
If the judge needs more proof, here's a fatal tell;
get within six feet and you can't stand the smell.
.
Jean-Pierre is a hip, well-known cat-about-town;
icily refuses to let these humans take him down.
Tells the judge, "Your Honor, most people know
for a cat of my pedigree, this was comme il faut".
.
The judge overlooked the cat's attitude hauteur
and tactfully pointed out it was only pet manure.
He scolded Jean-Pierre for his actions and then
gave the cat a sentence to the pan, not the pen.
Bill Wallace
.
Today's trial didn't go quite as planned.
When they put a cat up on the stand,
He just sat there and purred.
He meowed not a word,
And ignored every single demand.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
The cat went on trial, seems like every May
he would run wild, The judges said "thirty days"
Maybe that will take off that smile
The next time
will be a fine
And maybe some more time.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
The cat was on trial and told the judge
"I can't help being like that
I was raised by a cat in the hat.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
The cat on trial said to the judge
"Your Honor, you are always good and fair
If you let me go this time
I promise not to use the kids sandbox the next time
I have to be there.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
No, I did not steal that truck full of Grey Poupon
I swear I was home alone with my Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Last week you had a centaur on trial, this week must be cat week.
I was with the centaur trying to get on the "Joke's On You."
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"I'm suing for my share of royalties for 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!"'
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
You think you're life is hard? Try living on a hot tin roof!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Too many variations to list of Pur, mew, meow, cat, etc.
.
BEST EARWORMS
"The cat's in the cradle and the silver spoon,
Little boy blue and the man in the moon,
'When you coming home, Son?' 'I don't know when,'
But we'll get together then, Dad,
You know we'll have a good time then!"
...with apologies to Harry Chapin and Sandra Chapin.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"They give me Cat Scratch Fever,
Cat Scratch Fever!"
...with apologies to Ted Nugent.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
#12: "Don't bother asking for explanations,
She'll just tell you that she came
In the Year of the Cat!"
...with apologies to Al Stewart and Peter Wood.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point.
