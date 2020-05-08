Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, May 20
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Joke’s on You will be out on furlough next week. So captions for this week’s cartoon won’t be due till Wed., May 20. Happy captioning!
Last week’s cartoon was the centaur in the office. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – cat trial.
.
WINNER
“Do you have any proof that this new drug causes side effects?”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“So you want the day off to run in the Kentucky Derby?”
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
“You have a very impressive track record.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Yes, very good I don’t see anything unusual on your application.”
Judy Crotchett Greensboro.
.
“I just know you’ll stand out!”
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
“You answered ‘neigh’ for most of these.”
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
.
“We’re not adding hay to the vending machines.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“You expect to work in a stable environment.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“It says here your boss has been riding you pretty hard lately.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
“Well, I guess you have really made one out of yourself now!”
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
“If you’re hired, we’ll have to deal with both OSHA and PETA.”
Bill Wallace
.
“The Preakness, the Derby, the Belmont ... interesting. It just so happens we’re open to all races!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“This job requires more than ‘horse sense’. ”
Craige Reavis , Eden
.
“There’s been a lot of complaints about you horsing around!”
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
“We need to talk about the company dress code.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"It says here you like being the centaur of attention."
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“I think you’re very well qualified. By the way, once in a while I might need a ride home.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
There’s a typo. It should say I wanted someone from “human resources” not “human racehorses.”
Sorry, there’ll be no bonuses this year. Keep raising that issue is like beating a dead … uh, you know.
.
THE REST
"OK, your resume looks good except you horsed around to much in previous jobs."
Jim Turnage, Greensboro
.
“Well, I guess you have really made one out of yourself now!”
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
Yes very good I don’t see anything unusual on your application.
Judy Crotchett Greensboro
.
Yes I think your type would fit in very nicely for a government job.
Judy Crotchett Greensboro
.
It seems you are quite qualified. MBA, experience, and you work at 1/2 horsepower.
Chris Burton, Greensboro
.
The CEO wants to enter you in the Kentucky Derby
We need to talk about the company dress code.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Let’s just say you aren’t quite ready for the Kentucky Derby”.
Julian Busby, M.D. High Point
.
“Well, we wanted someone who could stand on the TWO feet.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You have a very stable work history.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"You have a very impressive track record."
"So you were let go for horsing around?"
"If you're hired, we'll have to deal with both OSHA and PETA."
"To accommodate you, we'll turn two cubicles into a stall."
"I'm afraid the 'clip-clop, clip-clop' would distract the other employees."
"You were sole proprietor of Half & Half Courier Service?"
"Looks like you were the only neigh-vote on the Watkins deal."
"We're letting you go because there's not enough money in the budget for your boarding fees."
"So how was the ride in the freight elevator?"
"If any employee should always be here on time, it ought to be you."
Bill Wallace
.
'Your reference from the Pan-Hellenic League is not verifiable."
"This character reference from Aesop carries weight."
"All employees must wear shoes - no exceptions."
"You need to leave early for a veterinarian appointment?"
"Sorry - the only position we have open is for a satyr."
"Aristotle and Socrates were your supervisors?"
"You filled this out in Latin."
Bill Wallace
.
I've been looking for a man that can think on his feet.
I just know you'll stand out!
There's been a lot of complaints about you horsing around!
It says here you work like a horse.
I hope you understand- no horseplay is aloud!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
We need a columnist. We'll call it "Centaur Satire!"
The Preakness, the Derby, the Belmont..........interesting. It just so happens we're open to all races!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see you used to work for Ped-X!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You answered ‘neigh’ for most of these”
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
.
We have a staunch rule about grass here. No smoking or eating!
I'll bet you're a hit at birthday parties and bar mitzvahs!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I don’t think ‘poops standing ‘ is an applicable skill “
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
.
“We’ve had a complaint that your counting is too loud”
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
.
"Your application will have to be reviewed by Half-Human Resources."
"Fellow employees keep asking you for a ride?"
"We won't saddle you with too much responsibility initially."
"You're not available until after the Kentucky Derby?"
"You're an accomplished pan-flutist?"
"So your last employment was with Jason and the Argonauts?"
Bill Wallace
.
"It says here you like being the centaur of attention."
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
“This job requires more than ‘Horse Sense’”
Craige Reavis , Eden
.
I'm curious. If you cross a human and a centaur, do you get a quarter horse?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Interesting! Your application says you were once the Centaur for Disease Control!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We're pretty low key here, as long as no one tries to be the centaur of attention.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think you're very well qualified. By the way, once in a while I might need a ride home.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm a doctor. What you need is a veterinarian.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Looking at your references sir, your ex-boss is correct. You are a horse’s ass.
Pat Utz, Burlington
.
"I heard you were a real workhorse, but this is ridiculous."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
All I said was "Well, I'll be a horse's behind, and look!!
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“I can lead you to the water cooler, but I can’t make you drink.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"I appreciate you hoofing it over hear so fast."
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
You're hired! And know this- we will never make you the centaur of attention!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I don't know what brought you to this hospital, but I'm very pleased to hire you. In no time you'll be know as the Centaur of Disease Control!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We've got something in common! I'm a Sagittarius too!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see you lost your last job for horsing around.
G.B.,Greensboro
.
"So, your harassment complaint is that Bill called you a horse's ass ..."
Philippe Wiener, Greensboro
.
It says here you were prancing around the office naked.
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
I am not sure which bathroom you are supposed to use
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
So you want the day off to run in the Kentucky Derby?
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
During this difficult time, nothing has worked. So I'm going to try by making you the Centaur of Disease Control!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You have no discernible skills, except for your appearance. That makes you a one-trick pony
Mike Perry, Eden
.
So basically, your wife's mother was right.
Robin McCloskey, Brown Summit
.
Contrary to what you've may have heard, I do not "ride" my employees too hard!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You are hired, do you have a stall preference?”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
“You’ve missed tens days with the trots.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Your wife is expecting the clip clop of tiny hooves?”
Tim Tribbett
.
We are an equal equine employer. We don't use "hold your horses," beat a dead horse," 'straight from the horses mouth," and especially "dark horse!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
From your resume, you are only half the man I thought you'd be.
Well, you halfway qualify for several jobs.
Have a seat ... oops! Sorry!
Your shoes are scaring the floor. Go back to wearing flip flops.
Joey Pellino
.
I'm glad to offer you the job. One caveat, though- Once in a while I may require a ride home!
I need a steady ride and a chauffer who can get me there!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You have lots of experience. But I just think you might make people uncomfortable.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm sorry! We have a no shirt, no shoes policy!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hmm, I see by this your married to a mermaid. Curiouser and curiouser.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And here I thought your species had missed the Ark!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yes! I can give you a physical, but for a prostate exam you'll need to see a vet!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Hmmm. Let's see....so you have both manpower and horsepower; well that's a plus!"
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
Try Canada. You may qualify for their Royal Canadian Mounted Police
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
#1: "First, the obvious question. How did this happen?"
#2: "Is your father human and your mother the horse, or is it vice versa?"
#3: "On second thought, please don't answer my obvious questions. I don't want those pictures in my head!"
#4: "So, is there a guy wearing a costume who's sniffing your shirt tail right now?"
#5: "Well, at least in the Triple Crown, you'll have the advantage of being able to swing your arms!"
#6: "What's a centaur?"
#7: "No shirt, no shoes, no service!"
#8: "Oh, I'm sorry. I couldn't tell from here that you are wearing shoes!"
#9: "Dude! Seriously! Put on some pants!"
#10: "Your references say you are speedy, which is definitely an asset we could use around here!"
#11: "Today is Friday, but I'd say you're being a little bit too casual!"
#12: "You've got to stop making such a horse's rear end out of yourself!"
#14: "So, where do you see yourself five years from now?"
#15: "It says here under Special Skills that you play the lyre. That's fine, as long as you don't play the liar!"
#16: "You realize you're applying for a job at a glue factory, don't you?"
#17: "Are we on 'Candid Camera?"'
#18: "I have an idea. During lunch, we could go over to the YMCA basketball court and play a game of Horse!"
#19: "I guess four legs are greater than two!"
#20: "You know, for a minute there, you made me forget all about the pandemic!"
#21: "I've got just the job for you, overseeing our Corporate Merger!"
#22: "Don't call us. We'll call you!"
#23: "Well, here's an impressive resume entry, winning two different divisions of Steeplechase!"
#24: "Thank you for reporting to the principal's office. The children's storybook hour is just down the hall, first door on the left!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Congratulations! This is a very hysterical.....I'm sorry.....historical moment!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
why does every one of your references refer to you as a “horse’s butt”?
Trigger, What seems to be your problem today?
we could use you around here but you are going to have to be bridled.
it says here you are 6 foot tall and 7 foot long.
you used to be a regular guy until this virus hit. Now you’re just a horse’s butt.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
1. We don’t need any more running backs. Maybe you should contact the Indianapolis Colts.
2. Multitasking is a wonderful asset. Can you really pull a plow and mow the grass at the same time?
3. You could become a very versatile farmer.
4. Very unique— Uber drivers give customers car rides but you want to give them bareback rides.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“Interesting family history; your dad was a unicorn, you say?”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
“This is incomplete, trot back to your stall and redo it.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
We're glad to hire you. As a matter of fact. we'll make you our Centaur of Attention!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Can you explain why you listed "Horse's Ass" as a job title on your resume?
Bob Lane, Greensboro
.
"Here's a stall with WIFI and daily straw service for $250 per week."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
These pictures of your garden are beautiful. Such large blooms, such rich soil, the colors. Tell me- what's your secret?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Sure, I can recommend a doctor for a chest x-ray. But the prostate exam- you'll probably need a vet!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"So most of your work history has been in the area of transportation."
"You expect to work in a stable environment...."
"Your colleagues complain that you act as if you were born in a barn."
"One of the complaints is that you eat all of the breakroom snacks."
"You call yourself a modern day Pony Express Rider ?"
"I'm not sure you're the right fit for Amazon."
"One of your former employers says you stand around alot."
"Well, we can't accommodate you with a stall instead of a cubicle."
"I'm not sure we have an opening for a horse whisperer."
"One of your hobbies is watching reruns of 'Mr. Ed.""
"You have a lot of hobbies, Mr. Horse."
"You're a horse impersonator ?"
"You're tired of the old rat, I mean, horse race ?"
"So you're tired of just standing behind a desk ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
1. My co-workers won't believe I interviewed a mythological creature.
2. Political? You can conduct a Gallop poll.
3. You won't necessarily have an advantage in the company horseshoe's tourney.
4. We run a nice place here. Don't be a horse's ass.
Max Harless, High Point
.
#25: "Are you housebroken?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Congratulations on winning the last Centaur race
But you and your resume have come to the wrong place
The Greek Mythology pasture is 3 blocks over
There you will find lots of clover
Hoof it over there and pick up the pace
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
How many words a minute can you type, Secretariat ?
Uh, Mr. Ed, how you have changed
Mr. Ed, do you have a last name ?
Experience ? Pulling the Budweiser beer wagon ?
Experience ? Drinking beer from the Budweiser beer wagon ?
Well, Mr. Clyde S. Dale, let’s take a look at your resume
I know Mr. Dale, and you are no Mr. Clyde S. Dale !
We have been unable to find one of you references, The Lone Ranger
My, Tim ! How you have changed
So, you ran away and joined the circus. Then what ?
Movie credits- Ben Hur- very interesting
I see the upper body workouts have not gone well
You didn’t need to kick my door open
So tell me about the new operation you had
Was it the Corona virus ?
I think you’ve had too many Coronas
I’m afraid we’ll have to put you out to pasture
You were seen shaking a tail feather
Billy in the mail room said you approached him
People are talking
This is all Greek to me
You left gender identity blank
Your diet consists of only Grey Poupon ?
Grey Poupon has made you what you are today
Did Tim send you here ?
I’d offer you a seat but...
Good references: Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Liberace , Mr. Ed and Tim
Heart failure ? How’s the 2nd one doing ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"Now just why is it you say we need a bidet in the men's room?"
"You know, this is the only request we've had for a bidet in the men's room."
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
I see you’re fast on your feet.
It says here your boss has been riding you pretty hard lately.
Stamp once if you understand me.
We have tester position available here at Acme Saddle Company.
Can you come to my daughter’s sixth birthday party and bring a saddle?
Your next position involves a merry-go-round.
I see you’re the president of your running club.
So you were a professional horseshoe thrower.
Some other employees are complaining that you spend too much time in your stall.
Your bathroom breaks should be taken outside the building.
This promotion includes an apple everyday.
Is it true you started a stampede in the warehouse?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
The Boston Marathon is out. The Kentucky Derby may be in.
How do you bathe? I can only figure 2 ways- 1. One half first, and then switch, or 2. Carwash!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You may be exactly what I need. Someone to ride herd on my account receivable!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You are a head in gallop poll.
Your social distancing needs work.
Will that be one mask or two.
Robert Jones
.
why does every one of your references refer to you as a “horse’s butt”?
Trigger, What seems to be your problem today?
we could use you around here but you are going to have to be bridled.
Afraid it’s a little late to apply to Pony Express
We all missed the Derby. Maybe next year.
Why don’t you have a seat?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
I see you were a former IBM exec, and a Kentucky Derby winner.
I suppose we could pay part of your salary in oats and carrots.
David Core, Greensboro
.
“It says your wife is a Nag.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You have a very stable job history.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You can’t listen to mix tapes at work.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Were putting you out to pasture.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You’ve overcome a lot of hurdles.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“This is all Greek to me.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Is this how you get your kicks?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“So you need a special stall?”
“I guess we know who will be the first one to the break room when there’s donuts.”
“One of your references is Motaur?”
“You need every first Saturday in May off?”
“We’re not adding hay to the vending machines.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“You can’t buck the system.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Your Mom kicked the bucket?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“How about I meet you half way?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“There have been manure complaints.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I can lead you to a desk but I can’t make you think.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You’ve been out with the trots a lot.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"I can't say I'm happy with my hip replacement."
"Your uniform will have to be special order."
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“You’re reputation precedes you.”
“It’s a good thing you weren’t playing a game off COW.”
“What’s with all the pizza and carrot receipts?”
“You’re over budget on your company shoe account.”
“Would you like to run the 100 yard dash at the company picnic?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
"I'm embarrassed to ask.... but which job are you applying for?"
"OK.... but I don't see a problem."
"Do you have any proof that this new drug causes side effects?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Stud Farm? OH! ... As A Groomer!!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
If I catch you horsing around again, you're fired.
I hear you and Jennifer were playing Lady Godiva in the lunchroom.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"I didn't mean to laugh. ... But ... is Mr. Ed your Real name?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I see that you're from Chernoble."
"Did you just work at Chernoble, or were you born there?"
"I'm probably not s'posed to ask.... but how did you get here from Chernoble?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Well at least half of your body is immune.
Miller Long
.
"I see that you have your Chauffeurs License; uh... what do you see yourself driving?"
"What do you see yourself doing in 5 years?"
"Could you list a time when you were in a stressful situation, & how did you handle it?"
"Could you list a time when you were in a stressful situation, & how did you handle it? Take all the time you need."
"You were a SHOE Salesman??"
"Your last job was as a Shoe Salesman; was that in a store or door to door?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Under Race, you've listed Lippizzaner; can you be more specific?"
"Under Race, you've listed 'Prefer Not To'; can you expound on that?"
"Under Race, you've listed Never. Uhh... never mind."
"Under sex, you've listed Stallion. I should pro'bly know this, but that's Male, right?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Your name is Clyde S. Dale? ....OK, am I being punked??"
"Your name is Clyde S. Dale? ....OK.... where's the camera?"
"Your name is Clyde S. Dale? And you worked at Anheiser Busch?... in Beer Delivery Services? Uhhh... but gotta ask, did you have a Dalmation?"
"Your name is Clyde S. Dale? You list a Mr. Ed and Wilber as references... do you have phone numbers?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"You're going to need a physical exam. I see you're a little horse."
"So... you're a professional tap dancer. Can you do the two-step?"
"I see that you're partner is agoraphobic. Does he ever come out?"
"You list yourselves as a Team. And your partner prefers to remain silent. But he's okay'd you to receive his paycheck. OK. I'll just need his references, Social Security number, mailing address, favorite color, ergonomic preferences, and a contact other than you. You know, just standard stuff."
"You have an agoraphobic silent partner who wants his paycheck to go to you... is that about right?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A Centaur Walks Into a Bar Did you hear what happened at the bar last nighty? There was a ruckus caused by a half man-half horse last night- kicking over trash cans, yelling at people, just craziness! They asked him why, and he replied "Just once, I'd like to be the centaur of attention!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A centaur walks into a bar and orders a drink. He sits a long time, not saying a thing. He orders another drink, and the bartender brings it to him and says "Trough day, buddy?"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
So a centaur walks into a bar. The bartender says, "Hey, how's the sore throat?"
The centaur replies, "My throat isn't horse but my legs are."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Mr. Ed?
This HR manager is floored to see a job candidate
whose feet go 'clip-clop' when walking on laminate.
He's interviewed perhaps two thousand men or so,
but never one sporting a totally naked upper torso.
.
He does his best to navigate the situation in stride,
hoping his complete surprise and shock he'll hide.
Professionalism is what's expected by one's peers;
hard to maintain when distracted by a horse's rear.
.
Striving to land a suitable and sustainable job-slot,
this centaur realizes his prospects aren't very hot.
Will this throw-back consume regular food or hay?;
his previous fulltime job was in the city of Pompeii.
.
Because he's bilingual, fluent in English and Latin,
he may be seen as special, like potatoes-au-gratin.
But in the end, his ability in language won't matter;
the manager decides to enlist a pan-playing satyr.
Bill Wallace
.
Mythical Employee
Most of the creatures inhabiting ancient mythology
shared the cool characteristic of combined biology.
Like the Bond martini, which is shaken, not stirred,
they were strong exceptions to the standard herds.
This centaur seems to have traveled through time,
which in and of itself certainly isn't a serious crime.
But his arrival has caused an immediate disruption,
the visual impact being somewhat of an obstruction.
.
It's difficult to pretend that you're not flabbergasted
when a precept of rationality is enormously blasted.
This is totally understandable as a matter of course
when confronted by a creature half-man, half-horse.
.
To this HR manager's credit, he exhibits composure,
even though he's cowed by the equestrian exposure.
He decides to adhere to all accepted protocol norms
by asking the centaur to fill out the appropriate forms.
.
He responds he will gladly comply with that demand,
but explains there's a disability concerning his hands.
He can answer orally or provide similar sworn proof
by repeatedly striking the floor with his unshod hoof.
.
So a precedent was established on that wacky day,
and the company was beholden to stock some hay.
Another personal issue popped up a few days later,
as the centaur was obliged to ride a freight elevator.
Bill Wallace
.
A centaur went in to see the boss one day
said I need a raise if its OK
The boss said even with four legs, You are still too slow
so I guess my answer is no.
Joey Pellino
.
Centaurs are fun, but they can be scary
Half of them are smooth , the other parts are hairy
They talk like a human and walk
Like a horse
Makes you wonder about its source.
Joey Pellino
.
Said the manager, "Take my advice.
While an office job may appear nice,
For a centaur, it's wrong.
TV's where you belong.
You could star in those ads for Old Spice."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
There are ostriches out in the country. One has its head in the hole. See if you can get it out.
Joey Pellino
.
Your diet consists of only Grey Poupon ?
Grey Poupon has made you what you are today
Did Tim send you here ?
Good references: Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Liberace , Mr. Ed and Tim
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
'Your reference from the Pan-Hellenic League is not verifiable."
"This character reference from Aesop carries weight."
"Sorry - the only position we have open is for a satyr."
"Aristotle and Socrates were your supervisors?"
"You filled this out in Latin."
"You're an accomplished pan-flutist?"
"So your last employment was with Jason and the Argonauts?"
Bill Wallace
.
"One of your hobbies is watching reruns of 'Mr. Ed.""
Debra Watson, Eden
.
Mr. Ed, do you have a last name ?
We have been unable to find one of you references, The Lone Ranger
Movie credits- Ben Hur- very interesting
Good references: Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, Liberace , Mr. Ed and Tim
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“One of your references is Motaur?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
You list a Mr. Ed and Wilber as references... do you have phone numbers?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
"It says here you like being the centaur of attention."
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
We're glad to hire you. As a matter of fact. we'll make you our Centaur of Attention!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Political? You can conduct a Gallop poll.
Max Harless, High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.