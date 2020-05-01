Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, May 6
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Due to the fact that I will be working from home mostly during the next few weeks due to the coronavirus, I won’t be at the office to retrieve snail mail. (Sorry, Joey.) In the next few weeks, only email entries can be considered.
Last week’s cartoon was the ostriches. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – centaur in the office.
.
WINNER
“For heaven’s sake, you’re not the only one in need of a haircut.”
David Core, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Must you do this every time my mother visits?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“We’ve really got to work on your shyness.”
Jack Thornton, Summerfield
.
“You’re practicing social distancing the wrong way!”
Robbin Smith, Greensboro
.
“Well, that’s one way not to touch your face.”
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
“I’ll get the WD-40.”
Alex Potter, Greensboro
.
“You get this idea from the Government?”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“That’s better than wearing a mask “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
”I get the feeling you’re avoiding me.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Having second thoughts about that face tattoo?”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
Well. at least it's the ground this time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It's OK - your ex is gone.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Good. Now you will stop touching your face!”
Andee Gable, Greensboro
.
“I don’t think that qualifies as social distancing.”
V Sparrow
.
"Back out Bob! That's a fire ant mound !
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
Senator, they want you back for a vote
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. There is never a situation where the term “face tattoo” isn’t funny.
“Having second thoughts about that face tattoo?”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
I swear, it’s like sometimes you aren’t even listening to me.
.
THE REST
“You can’t just bury your head and hide from this virus! “
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
“More effective than a face mask.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Must you do this every time my mother visits?"
Tim Tribbett
.
FINALLY! A place that "I CAN'T HEAR YOU NOW!"
You're practicing "Social Distancing" the wrong way!
I'm not going to stop until you get your head out of the sand!
Robbin Smith, Greensboro
.
Well. at least it's the ground this time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Joe? Joe? Now, I wonder where he got off to!
Now, Fred- I understand how hard it is to face each day!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Next time, mark where you bury the eggs."
"Maybe you haven't heard, but that's just a myth about us."
"You're the shy type, aren't you?"
"How about some face-time?"
"I'm not here to collect the $20 you owe me."
"Let's bury the hatchet instead of your head."
"I stopped by to give you a heads-up."
"That is so passe!"
"There you go, reinforcing the stereotype."
"Ask yourself: Is this what would Big Bird would do?"
Bill Wallace
.
You do realize that we really don't actually do that...
I do that when I hear those "20 ribeye steak for $30" commercials too.
It's OK - your ex is gone.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
I feel the same way. Pelosi scares me too!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You know, this is the perfect metaphor for Congress!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It just seems you never listen to me anymore, so I want a divorce!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Just get a mask like everyone else.
Next time, just sneeze into your sleeve.
David Core, Greensboro
.
Gesundheit
David Core, Greensboro
.
For heaven's sake, you're not the only one in need of a haircut.
David Core, Greensboro
.
Guess What That Virus could hit you on the butt!
Lois Rankin, Greensboro
.
I wouldn't do that at the job interview. It's not a good project management strategy!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know birthdays are hard, but everyone has them!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I was kidding. You don't have to inject yourself with Lysol”
Nick Oberlies, Greensboro
.
1. I really think that you are stretching the “cover your face” recommendation a bit too far.
2. Please come on honey. I’m sorry I said you have a big beak.
3. Everyone else looks for sea shells on top of the sand.
4. Here comes your Ex. Just pretend you don’t see him.
5. That’s a great idea. Nobody can see you.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Dude, there's got to be a better way to exfoliate.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
I can still see you.
Now, where did he go?
You say you see two viruses watching TV?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Dark, ain’t it.
Just one question, “Why?”
I’m still here.
We’ve really got to work on your shyness.
Jack thornton, Summerfield
.
"Well, that's one way not to touch your face."
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
“You have to come up some time “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“You can’t hide from the virus this way”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“Are you wearing your mask?”
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
“How do you know if you’re 6 feet apart?”
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
“Is this social distancing?”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“I think you found the best solution “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
"That's better than wearing a mask "
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“We’re still not 6 feet apart “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
This is how we all can keep from getting the virus!
If you can’t find my lens, it’s OK
Don’t come up yet. You can beat the record.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
I can still see you .
You fall for that stooge "put your head in here" trick every time!
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff ,AZ
.
You can come out now! The Prez says he's through with daily briefings!
This isn't exactly what is meant by "social distancing!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey! Where'd everybody go?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey! In the ground this time. Much better!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Don't make me come down there!"
"If you don't want to visit my mother, just say so."
"You're the only ostrich I know that eats ants."
"Look at me when I'm talking to you!"
"You're supposed to cover your body and leave your head exposed."
"I get the feeling you're avoiding me."
"Everyone thinks you're looking for oil."
"I forgot you majored in geology."
"You're just talking out your ass."
"You must be the fellow who locates utility lines."
"There'll be a great shot of your butt in National Geographic."
"You have a special knack for avoiding eye contact."
"Looks like you've gone underground."
"This relationship with the gopher has got to end."
Bill Wallace
.
"Good. Now you will stop touching your face!"
Andee Gable, Greensboro
.
Mayor Vaughan , " You Can't Run the City the same way You've been Doing the last 7 Years."
T. B. Staunton, Greensboro
.
Come with me. I know where we can get some masks!
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
"I'll get the WD-40"
Alex Potter, Greensboro
.
"So this is how you handle every problem ?"
"You know we ostriches don't really do that, don't you ?"
"You get this idea from the Government ?"
"I still say a mask would be a better idea."
"You see any toilet paper down there ?"
"If you're not eating, I'm getting one of your toilet paper rolls."
"Next thing you'll be saying 'la,la,la' when I tell you something."
"You're always sticking your beak where it doesn't belong."
"So you already heard the latest news...."
" Still think that'll work as well as a mask ?"
"Okay, we'll talk about something other than the virus."
"Mooning me won't solve your problems."
"It's always the same response with you, isn't it ?"
"Well at least you don't have your head in the clouds."
"So you're burying it six feet under ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"You are truly the down-to-earth type."
"This is the hard part of opening a bait shop."
Bill Wallace
.
I don’t think that qualifies as social distancing.
V Sparrow
.
"Now, now; it's not your fault the insurance co. went with an emu for their ad campaign instead of you."
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
"Now, now; it's not your fault the insurance co. went with an emu for their ad campaign instead of you."
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
"Can you hear me now??"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Back out Bob! That's a fire ant mound !
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
Where’s Tim?
Are you my blind date ?
.
I’m glad you have a head for that sort of thing
Come back Little Sheba
Find that virus in China yet ?
Seek and ye shall find
Can you hear me now ?
So how’s our date going so far ?
I said, “ What’s for dinner ?”
Will you be coming up for air anytime soon ?
I don’t think Grey Poupon is hidden down there
You can’t ignore the Covid 19
It’s life-deal with it
The virus will still be here when you bring your head out
Yes. That is one way of dealing with adversity
What part of stupid don’t you understand?
What are you afraid of ? It’s only a little virus
Good. 2 days down. 12 days to go
At least you won’t get the virus in your head
A mind is a terrible thing to waste
So, how’s everything going ?
Hey. Look at me when I’m talking to you
Whatever happened to eye contact ?
We don’t see eye to eye on this
Ollie, Ollie, in free
Have you thought about running for office ?
Senator, they want you back for a vote
Yeah. Whatever it is will probably go away
Things aren’t that bad, are they ?
People are beginning to talk
Excuse me. I don’t think you lay your eggs that way
Can I have the next dance ?
Are you trying to tell me something ?
You are right. Things are that bad
Ok.Ok. If you come out you can have some Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
#1: "How's the view down there?"
#2: "Welcome to Rockingham County!"
#3: "Just because you can't see us doesn't mean we can't see you!"
#4: "For what it's worth, I sympathize with you, being a hen-pecked husband!"
#5: "Don't worry! We don't taste like chicken. We taste like beef!"
#6: "What do you say we head out to the Embassy Suites and have a couple of ostrich burgers?"
#7: "Way to social distance!"
#8: "You know, you might get a worm in your ear from doing that!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
We can't solve our problems like this.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We can run from troubles or bury your head. No wonder we're xo schizophrenic!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"If you feel that bad about it, I can point you in the direction of the nearest lion's den."
"Don't worry. Nobody's going to notice."
“What’s China up to now?”
“No wonder you’ve lost your sense of taste and smell.”
“You have a strange way of social distancing.”
“My mask didn’t fit either.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
"Your nose-job isn't that bad!"
"You're not the first one to fall for the 'Pull my finger' ploy."
Bill Wallace
.
I know a bronchoscopy can be trying for an ostrich, but really- this isn't the way to deal with anxiety!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hang on sweetie, I’ll go get you a mask.
You forgot your mask didn’t you?
So, you’re the government official in charge of the pandemic response.
You are sooooooo shy.
You should try an online dating site.
All I said was boo.
This won’t make the virus go away.
I see you.
Are you playing peek-a-boo with me?
I know, my stocks are taking a beating too.
Bad news?
Are you hiding toilet paper down there?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
I have to admit this is the best demonstration of isolation I've seen so far.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You realize the cat uses that sand?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Oops...sorry, thought you were my wife.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I love a good dirt nap”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The silly humans wear masks.”
Tim Tribbett
.
It's 7 a, m, Time to get up!
Being scared of a bee isn't your biggest problem. Me telling someone is!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
When I said you can address the problem or bury your head in the sand, I wasn't being literal!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If I didn't know, I'd guess you were running for office!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“We pioneered ‘alone together’.”
Tim Tribbett
.
That’s not a very practical mask.
Nancy Stevens, Jamestown
.
“That’s one way to social distance.”
“While that’s an effective mask, it’s rather restricting.”
“That won’t make the virus go away.”
“See any toilet paper down there?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
Come on, your new makeover isn’t that bad.
Of course you need a hair cut, we all do!
Having second thoughts about that face tattoo?
Home schooling the kids finally got to you, didn’t it?
How’d that home permanent work out?
Ethel, did you try to dye your roots?
You’re working from home. Your boss can’t see you, remember?
Don’t be afraid, the humans are blaming the virus on a bat.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"You do what you have to do if you don't have a mask"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
"Can you see me now? How about Now? NOW can you see me??"
Mitzi McClaren, Chino Valley, AZ
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Two ostriches walk into a bar. As they’re drinking their beer the bartender says, “Hey what do you think about how the federal government in handling the Covin-19 pandemic?” One of the ostriches let out a loud squawk, flops to the floor and promptly lays an egg. The other ostrich looks at the bartender and says in a whisper, “ Please forgive my friend. She’s an official with the U.S. Department of Health.” The bartender looks over the counter at egg on the floor and replies, “ ‘nuff said.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
A long-necked bird was surprised,
But others who knew him surmised
Why this social outcast
Didn’t learn very fast
Why he was always being ostrichized.
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
Look- an ostrich with his head in the sand
Why won’t a Good Samaritan lend him a hand ?
Because he’s got the Coronavirus, you see
And I’m so glad it’s not me
He thinks it’s the cure and, if so, let’s break out the band
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Have you been able to find Wuhan yet ?
All of the people are wearing masks, I bet
Go to the wet market and look around
There you will find cooked bats in trays that abound
But come back quickly when you see the police cast their wide net
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
We can win if we take a stand,
Every woman and every man.
This virus we’ll beat
If we stay off the street,
And don’t put our heads in the sand.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Headed Nowhere
One of these ostriches faces life with a plan;
the other elects to bury his head in the sand.
Actually, these two birds are familial siblings;
one beams confidence; the other, misgivings.
.
It all goes back to when they were just chicks;
roaming about free-range far out in the sticks.
Even when young, they were big for their age;
no one dared to attempt to put them in a cage.
.
To understand, you need to know their names;
Ozzie's the outgoing guy, Oscar's a little lame.
Identical in appearance, different as night/day;
one yaks constantly, the other has little to say.
The cause of the opposing traits was a sly fox;
a real shyster with many trips around the block.
Bumped into our Oscar and saw an easy mark;
decided to go bold, took a wild shot in the dark.
.
Said he knew his mom had just laid some eggs;
she needed a break, wanted to stretch her legs.
He was going to help and relieve her for a spell,
started off to the south, when Oscar gave a yell.
.
Warned the fox he was headed the wrong way;
"Thank you!" replied the fox, "It's my lucky day!"
You can guess how this sad story finally ended;
the fox ate an omelet with eggs freshly blended.
.
The culinary event left Oscar badly traumatized;
couldn't do anything right in their mother's eyes.
The first and only avian to bury his head in sand,
leading to the myth now spread across our land.
Bill Wallace
.
This ostrich is embarrassed or possibly just shy;
feeling sad and inadequate because he can't fly.
His friend is offering a solution much in demand,
that will allow him to pull his head from the sand.
.
He's an entrepreneur who after some hesitation,
unveiled a startup called Big Bird Transportation.
It caters to those having ample weight and girth,
whose sizable bodies keep them bound to earth.
.
He won't reveal the details on this aerial activity,
just that it allows users to cheerfully defy gravity.
One caveat is that it's based on legacy aviation,
a method predating modern engine innovations.
.
One additional bit of info to keep him in the loop:
he would be ferried aloft as a member of a group.
The ostrich doesn't query what that might imply;
he's just interested in results, not the how or why.
.
So he ponies up the cash and is given his ticket;
is comfy in the venture, that everything is cricket.
On the morning of the trip, goes into a big swoon;
his method of transportation was a hot-air balloon.
Bill Wallace
.
Bury your head in a hole is fine
But don't do it all the time
You must come come out and look around
You might be the only one left
to keep COVID-19 on the shelf (?)
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
If you are an ostrich and bury your head,
that's fine, but you aren't an ostrich and you might wind up dead
And you may not know where you'll go
either to heaven or down below
So you need to make things righ with the one from above
And you'll share in his love.
Rev. Joey Pellino
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
With this ostrich's head in the sand,
What her friend asked did not go as planned.
"Are your eggs still around?"
Since she can't hear a sound,
She didn't say a word...
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
You say you see two viruses watching TV?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Where’s Tim?
So how’s our date going so far?
I don’t think Grey Poupon is hidden down there
Ok.Ok. If you come out you can have some Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"Ask yourself: Is this what would Big Bird would do?"
Bill Wallace
.
You fall for that stooge "put your head in here" trick every time!
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff ,AZ
.
"Now, now; it's not your fault the insurance co. went with an emu for their ad campaign instead of you."
Larry Parrish, San Diego
