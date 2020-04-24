Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, April 29
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Due to the fact that I will be working from home mostly during the next few weeks due to the coronavirus, I won’t be at the office to retrieve snail mail. (Sorry, Joey.) In the next few weeks, only email entries can be considered.
Last week’s cartoon was the germs (or viruses) watching TV. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – the ostriches.
.
WINNER
“No, we can’t get IT. We are IT!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Do you have a wipe for the remote?”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Who’s this Corona Virus guy?”
Randy Southard, Stokesdale
.
“Switch to ‘Petri dish love affairs’ on Bravo.”
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
“Well, I Guess we can work from home.”
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
“It’s bad when WE have to stay at home.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
“Anybody who says we are the lowest form of life hasn’t watched much reality TV.”
Rick Earl, Greensboro
.
“One more Netflix movie and I’m going to disinfect myself.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“I came from a sneeze.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“It’s not even safe for us to go out!”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
"Aren't we supposed to be 6 feet apart?"
Bill Wallace
.
"A documentary on micro-organisms? You know I hate reality TV!"
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
“Just because you grew a thumb doesn’t mean you’re in control”
Barbara Cashman, Greensboro
.
Oh no. Not another vaccine commercial.
Henry Hoover Burlington
.
“Even I don’t like us anymore!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"For the Last Time.... A. M. O. E. B. A.!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
There's nothing on. Let's split.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
Look at those children! Is there any thing more infectious than the laughter of children? Besides us, I mean.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
That COVID guy is a celebrity!
.
THE REST
"It's amazing how quickly you tire of seeing yourself on TV."
"For something you can't even see, we're a pretty big deal now."
"I hate these cleaning-product commercials."
"They can run, but they can't hide."
"Trump would be more upset if we affected hair."
"When it's over, we'll write a book and give speeches."
"I haven't had so much fun since the Black Plague."
"Our legacy will be creating a toilet-paper shortage."
"Aren't we supposed to be 6 feet apart?"
"Normally, an infectious personality is a good thing."
"Now bank robbers wearing masks are socially acceptable."
"Let's throw 'em a curve and mutate!"
"I hate tests!"
"Working from home, the only one I can infect is you!"
"That Dr. Fauci is diabolical."
"I think Dr. Birx spends her salary on scarves."
"The handshake is like flipping someone off now."
Bill Wallace
.
We’ve finally gotten all moved in, and now Cable’s out!!!
Joanie Attayek, Greensboro
.
"A documentary on micro-organisms? You know I hate reality TV!"
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
“Talk about your bad press!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Who’s this Corona Virus guy?”
Randy Southard, Stokesdale
.
Plant security wouldn't let us in. So I said "But we work here. We're staph!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I love "Carmen" and you adore Aida." You know what that makes us? Cultured bacteria!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Look at those children! Is there any thing more infectious than the laughter of children? Besides us, I mean.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1.“So it’s Divide and Conquer, huh?”
2.“Just because you grew a thumb doesn’t mean you’re in control”
Barbara Cashman, Greensboro
.
Anybody who says we are the lowest form of life hasn’t watched much reality TV.
Rick Earl, Greensboro
.
I SEE WE WON FIRST AND SECOND PLACE IN THE UGLY CONTEST AGAIN THIS YEAR
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
.
“Please turn that off, we need to get tested!”
”Why is everyone talking about us? Let’s go for a walk!”
”Something is knocking at the door, don’t open it, it could be curtains for us!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
1. This show makes me sick.
2. Before Covid-19 we were on the news.
3. Please not the germ channel again.
4. We knew we would split if sat here long enough.
5. Honey I feel infectious.
6. Corona has 20 kids and 19 of them went bad.
7. 300 hundred channels and nothing on.
8. Oh no. Not another vaccine commercial.
9. You infect me.
10. Splitting was good for me. I mean us.
11. Yikes. They have a new vaccine.
Henry Hoover Burlington
.
It's bad when WE hve to stay at home.
I'm getting cabin fever, what about you?
It's a good thing we don't need toilet paper.
Well, we just watched the news. We are supposed to sanitize our hands now.
Nobody seems to like us. I wonder why.
Joey Pellino
.
Hey! Let's invite Fred over- he's a real fungi!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey! Let's watch that new show about a crime-fighting virus. It's called the adventures of "Superbug!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I like this new song- how's it go? "What do you get when you fall in love, you get a lot of germs and catch pneumonia.....!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
”We should shelter in place, so no more people get sick.”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
Let's repair to the love nest. I'm sure we can make beautiful mucous together!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What's this? Downton Abbey? This place is becoming a bacterial culture center!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Can't you think of a better way to spend out time? After all, we are only a 24 hour virus!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey! Let's watch the classic about mononucleosis, "The Germs of Endearment!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" Switch to "Petri dish love affairs" on Bravo"
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
“Any publicity is good publicity?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They’re giving the rest of us germs a bad name!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“HA...Syphilis doesn’t seem so bad now does it?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“All this hand washing is ruining our business.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I miss the old days when nobody washed their hands.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Answer me a question. Doesn't it seem strange the news media identifies this virus with a beer brewed in Mexico?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm glad to get home and lay back a while. But it starts over again tomorrow- so little time, and so many people.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“My self esteem is taking a beating.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Even I don’t like us anymore!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Don’t answer it. It’s just another white blood cell!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Well, there’s worse things than being sneezed out.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Uh oh, a white blood cell. Let’s use the back door.”
Tim Tribbett
.
A good line-up tonight- at 7 "Remember the Swine Flu?, at 8 "The Cholera Pandemic," and my favorite
at 9, "Black Death: The Early Years!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“We’re doomed. Americans never give up!”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
"I guess we can work from home. OK?"
"Well.... I Guess we can work from home."
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"Hey Corona, somebody left our door unlocked. Let's go outside and visit the World."
"Just look at all the trouble Uncle Corona has caused,"
Mitchy Poole, Mt.Juliet, TN
.
"Go back a channel... I thought I saw us on TV!!"
"WAIT!! Stop There... I thought I just saw us on TV."
"I'm just glad they didn't name us 'The GreyPoupon Virus'."
"I'm just glad they didn't name us after GreyPoupon."
"Coulda been worse; we could be called the GreyPoupon Virus."
"Hey, you remember when they named that stomach virus after GreyPoupon? Yuk."
"Why couldn't we be something cool like 'Heinz57'?"
"Too bad they didn't name us after Our FAVORITE beer... then they're be some left in the store."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“You’re nobody until you make an antibody!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"We make perfect cellmates."
"The public seems to be washing its hands of the whole affair."
"Make sure you wipe that remote before giving it to me."
"Mi casa es su casa."
"Watching soaps gives me the heebie-jeebies."
Bill Wallace
.
1. If this doesn’t get better I’m going to split!
2. Is this on cell fie?
3. Oh another cell phone commercial.
4. They always want you to buy but I’d rather cell!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“What we’ve accomplished is nothing to sneeze it.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Great! A movie rated 'G' for germs."
"Do you want popcorn or slime Jell-O?"
"I hope they censor the clean parts."
"You'll love this movie - it's filthy."
Bill Wallace
.
“No, I not going on a run. I’m giving him the runs!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I love that 5 second rule.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“We need to get back into circulation.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You think this is the high life but it’s snot.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"I can't BELIEVE your video hasn't gone viral!"
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
"Can't they talk about somebody besides us ?"
"Do you have a wipe for the remote ?"
"I've always been a homebody anyway."
"''Cora was featured on 'Monsters Inside Us' last week."
"I guess if we stay home nobody else will have to...."
"Do we have to watch medical shows ?"
"Since when are you interested in politics ?"
"How's the toilet paper stock doing ?"
"Think we should wear masks, too ?"
"Think we could win against the Ebolas on 'Family Feud'?"
"Want to snuggle ?"
"It's nice to rest after dirtying up the house."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
" Hey ma, cousin Vinny's on TV."
" Hey, check it out. They named a beer after us."
" A couple million down; couple million more to go."
So, how’s our date going so far ?
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
These Coronavirus daily briefings are very informative
Don’t change the channel. I want to hear Dr. Fauci
This channel is infectious
Did you wash your hands before using the remote ?
Relax. It’ll be a year before they have a vaccine
Well. I am most afraid of antibodies
My motto- divide and conquer
What’s with Tim’s wallpaper ?
Isn’t it time to go forth and multiply?
Yes, I am a shifty character
Let’s watch the rerun of 1918
I’m in pretty good shape for the shape I’m in
Let’s watch “ The incredible shrinking man “
You’ve changed since we married
You’re just not the slime I married
You’re perfect. Now change
I never knew we were this famous
I’m from a lab in China. You ?
Replay Meatloaf’s “ Bat out of Hell “
Did you wipe down that remote ?
Do you know who your host is ?
I came from a sneeze
Tim’s office is nice. I think I’ll stay
While Tim’s away the germs will play
Wanna go visit Tim at home ?
Let’s follow Tim home
Let’s get on Tim’s shoes and go home with him
Let me tell you about my 18 foot sneeze
The whole world has gone batty
We’ve given Trump a run for his money
I think the count is up to 184
Have you tried that fake Corona beer ?
I came in on some Grey Poupon
I feel a virus coming on
And the virus shall inherit the earth
Wanna try another planet ?
Just got back from Mardi Gras. It was infectious
Tim forgot to disinfect the bottom of his shoes
It was so easy to sneeze my way in here
I’m not fussy. I’ll take any mode of transportation
I’m not sure where I’m going from here
Life is so uncertain
Our family tree is growing rapidly
And they think they are in charge
I thought we were invisible
I love dirty hands
Are you ready to have them go back to work ?
Oh, no. They are enforcing hand washing
Let’s take a vacation and go to the beach
Replay The Blob
It wasn’t that easy to get out of the lab
That Chinese market was like a zoo
I hear the Chinese are hoarding Grey Poupon
I have a nose for things like this
Don’t be so nosy
The old cowboys had the best face masks
Swabbing the decks has new meaning
How big is your government check going to be ?
Did you get your flu shot ?
We do look like couch potatoes
Why should I clean up my act ?
I’ll go anywhere on a moment’s notice
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Yes, it's its an empty gymnasium, but it's also the live-feed from this year's high school prom!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
These presidential briefings don't really seem to help. Maybe he sure just build a wall around the entire country!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This covid update reminds me- I saw a bumper sticker that said "I brake for toilet paper!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I hate soap commercials.
Cousin Covid is giving the whole family a bad name.
Will you get off the Health Channel!
With all these people around, we’re going to need a couple of masks.
One more Netflix movie and I’m going to start dividing.
One more Netflix movie and I’m going to disinfect myself.
No, not another season of Grey’s Anatomy.
This self-isolation is not my idea of a good time.
See if you can find a movie where zombies catch a virus and turn back into people.
All these NFL reruns are your fault!
Why would you want to watch a rerun of the 2017 NLF Draft?
Man we could really spoil that food on the Cooking Channel.
See what’s on the pestilence channel.
All these medication commercials are freaking me out.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Sure am glad the Corona brand beer was chosen. We could’ve been Miller Lite Virus or Pabst Blue Ribbon Virus.
Look they’re showing Covid 19. Isn’t that cousin Flu right in there?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
Remember when cousin Covid was talking about escaping from a lab in China?
Of course Grey Poupon is the cure for covid!
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
#1: "It's not even safe for us to go out!"
#2: "Check it out! We're dominating the news!"
#3: "Wow! Humans have actually declared war on us!"
#4: "How can we be here? We're invisible!"
#5: "Fifty-seven channels and nothing on!" ...with apologies to Bruce Springsteen.
#6: "Oh, look! It's an episode of, 'The Invisible Man!"'
#7: "Sorry. E-mail only. No snail mail!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
PBS is airing a concerto featuring the works of Bach-teria.
Frank, what on Earth did you start?
David Core, Greensboro
.
"NO MORE HOME MOVIES!!!"
"Call your mother. She Worries!"
"But you WERE a really cute baby!"
"Don't worry... the Good Guys always win!!"
"Is she a Good Witch or a Bad Witch??"
"If I looked like you, I would wash my hands."
"I've only seen one episode of 'NCIS: Miami' but it was This one!!"
"I get it. We DO kind of look like baked potatoes."
"Single cell organism my a$$!"
"For the Last Time.... A. M. O. E. B. A.!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Hey!! Isn't that guy the guy that was married to that woman that was in that show about, oh, you know, those people....."
"Man, that's a gut I could really get into."
"WILL YOU PICK SOMETHING AND STAY THERE!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Hey look! We're on TV again!!!
There's nothing on. Let's split.
I wonder where all the baseball games are...
I'm tired of all those news programs. Find a good Grey Poupon commercial.
The problem with the coronavirus is that it's missing the lime.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“I’m hoping to be Covid-20.”
“I just read a book, am I now a novel virus?”
“This is going to go viral.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“You didn’t sanitize the remote did you?”
“Are we why they bury people 6’ deep?”
“No, we can’t get IT. We are IT!”
“We don’t look like that at all!”
“They should make us stay home and let everybody else go out.”
“These briefings aren’t so brief
“I “I “I can’t wait to get to the gym when this is over.”
”Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“Change the channel Gerald, the news is just sickening these days.”
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
“An infectious disease walks into a bar. The bartender says, ‘We don’t serve infectious diseases here,’
and the infectious disease says, ‘Well, you’re not a very good host!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Domestic Germs
These two germs must be working from home;
they're sitting on the sofa and are totally alone.
Taking the time to catch up on infection levels,
they are certainly a pair of ghoulish little devils.
.
Acting like cheerleaders for this cursed plague,
they feel they're on top, that they have it made.
But their host has an idea to make them wiser;
will soak them with a big glop of hand sanitizer.
.
That will likely drive them from this comfy seat;
get them up and moving on very unhappy feet.
Obliging them to seek shelter in another place,
hoping to catch some moron fingering his face.
.
Such is the routine for these nasty little germs;
we've learned to deal with them on their terms.
Giving them wide berth, forgoing social norms;
anchored in the harbor, waiting out the storms.
.
Doctors Fauci and Birx are forming a defense;
until that's finalized, things will be a little tense.
While it may sound on the edge of being crass,
we'll bide our time, then kick this microbe's ass.
Bill Wallace
.
Channel Surfers
These laid-back germs love surfing channels;
they are in the buff, not wearing cozy flannels.
Dressing/undressing would slow them down;
cause them delays by donning suit and gown.
.
They have no need for such opulent apparel;
could get by with sporting dual oaken barrels.
That outfit worn by naked cartoon characters,
when decency calls for some sort of barriers.
.
Due to their shapeless and featureless mass,
the microbes luck out and are granted a pass.
The censors don't mind if they loll in the nude,
but share concerns with these germs' attitude.
.
The tendency to forgo all of the social graces;
being overly rude by getting in people's faces.
Flying under the radar to avoid viral detection;
intent on conquering through global infection.
.
We'll foil these germs by keeping them glued,
searching for entertainment on the boob-tube.
Shows featuring lethal bacterial misanthropes,
being careful to edit out the ones called soaps.
Bill Wallace
.
Some viruses can be bad
Some so bad they lead to the hearse
But we can make it, if we look for help from above
And He'll share with us all his love.
Joey Pellino
.
Once upon a time in the land of the free
There was a virus from land to sea.
And no one knew what the future would be
And that's something to think about, as you can see.
Joey Pellino
.
In these uncertain times, we must try
Social distancing, though some will cry.
While it may sound quite mean,
We wish COVID-19
Could curl up in a ball and just die.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Ever since those aliens flew over we've had to stay indoors.
Joey Pellino
.
"I'm just glad they didn't name us 'The GreyPoupon Virus'."
"I'm just glad they didn't name us after GreyPoupon."
"Coulda been worse; we could be called the GreyPoupon Virus."
"Hey, you remember when they named that stomach virus after GreyPoupon? Yuk."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
So, how’s our date going so far?
What’s with Tim’s wallpaper?
Tim’s office is nice. I think I’ll stay
While Tim’s away the germs will play
Wanna go visit Tim at home?
Let’s follow Tim home
Let’s get on Tim’s shoes and go home with him
I came in on some Grey Poupon
Tim forgot to disinfect the bottom of his shoes
I hear the Chinese are hoarding Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Of course Grey Poupon is the cure for covid!
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
"Sorry. E-mail only. No snail mail!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
I'm tired of all those news programs. Find a good Grey Poupon commercial.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"Hey ma, cousin Vinny's on TV."
"A couple million down; couple million more to go."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
Let’s watch “ The incredible shrinking man “
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE CAPTION
"Mi casa es su casa."
Bill Wallace
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Plant security wouldn't let us in. So I said "But we work here. We're staph!"
I love "Carmen" and you adore Aida." You know what that makes us? Cultured bacteria!
Hey! Let's invite Fred over- he's a real fungi!
Let's repair to the love nest. I'm sure we can make beautiful mucous together!
Hey! Let's watch the classic about mononucleosis, "The Germs of Endearment!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is this on cell fie?
Oh another cell phone commercial.
They always want you to buy but I’d rather cell!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
BEST EARWORMS
I like this new song- how's it go? "What do you get when you fall in love, you get a lot of germs and catch pneumonia ...!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Fifty-seven channels and nothing on!"
...with apologies to Bruce Springsteen.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
