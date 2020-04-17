Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, April 22
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Due to the fact that I will be working from home mostly during the next few weeks due to the coronavirus, I won’t be at the office to retrieve snail mail. (Sorry, Joey.) In the next few weeks, only email entries can be considered.
Last week’s cartoon was Aliens and crop circles. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – the germs (or viruses) watching TV.
.
WINNER
“Stupid autocorrect!”
Rick Earl, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“What's a ‘Stuckey’s’?”
E. T. Edwards, Greensboro
.
“That’s our version of a sticky-note.”
Bill Wallace
.
“You misspelled ‘xyqrxztuv’.”
Henry Hoover, Burlington
.
“Wow, all caps. He must have been mad!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You know I can’t read cursive.”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
“I‘ve got to work on my John Hancock!”
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
“Oh, no! Somebody’s already tagged this planet!”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Well, Do you believe in UFOs now?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
"They never realized that it was just our Graffiti, did they?"
CC & Ken Cockerham, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
“What the ... I told you no profanity!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Earthlings call them crop-circles, but they're space graffiti."
Bill Wallace
.
“Idiot...it’s glorp before xot except after sniz!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“There! That’ll keep em guessing!”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
I could have sworn we passed this an hour or so ago, WE DID! You've got us flying in crop circles!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
Must you always use emojis?
Updating your blog?
Whoops! I said circle where I meant triangle.
Waiting to see if anyone likes your post?
.
THE REST
“Another masterpiece!
Let’s go home!”
“I love messing with these funny looking people!”
”They will never understand this one!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
"Those are from my tagging phase back when I was a teen-ager."
"I should have paid more attention to the road-sign portion of the driver's test."
"One says 'Turn left', the other, right."
"It says 'See Area 51' instead of Rock City."
"And Bigfoot's prints get more publicity!"
"I can't remember if that means 'Stop' or 'Yield'."
"Eat at Joe's???"
"We're getting pretty good with weed-whackers."
"Those were made by the crew that got lost on the way back."
"Lost in space? How about confused on earth."
"Just stop and ask for directions!"
"It says 'Go back - no intelligent life here!'."
"IKEA assembly instructions make more sense than that."
"Talk about mixed messages!"
"We finally mastered their John Deere mowers."
"It says something about needing toilet paper."
"Closed due to Corona virus?"
"It advises to stay 6 parsecs apart."
Bill Wallace
.
Odd - when I say "Take me to your leader," they laugh.
It says "No intelligent life in D.C." Let's try here...
I guess Marvin was here.
It's a recipe for ... Grey Poupon?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Not bad for a rookie.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I used a spirograph on that top one.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“What the...I told you no profanity!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"What's a 'Stuckey's'?"
E. T. Edwards, Greensboro
.
"Don't tell anyone you're a space cadet while we're here."
"Its says '20 light-years to the next gas station'."
"Make the galaxy great again?"
"Earthlings call them crop-circles, but they're space graffiti."
"You took a wrong turn and the Venusians beat us here!"
"It's Mordaks's kid - he's always writing on the walls."
"Must be your mom - it says 'E.T. phone home'."
"Maybe we'll get Sigourney Weaver's autograph while we're here."
"Damn telemarketers!"
"We'll tell them we brought toilet paper as a peace offering."
"I'm pretty sure that's Gorp's handwriting."
"These scavenger hunts are so much fun!"
"That's our version of a sticky-note."
"No Vacancy! I told you we needed to make reservations."
"It's Gornak, talking in circles again."
Bill Wallace
.
This planet would have been hard to find if not for Klatu's bookmark!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This is the setting for the newest Galactic Wal-Mart!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yeah! This is the place. But remember- no catch and release this time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It says the next Galactic Stuckey's is 20 light years ahead!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You said there was a service station here 3 star systems ago, and here we are- sitting on empty!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We're not staying long. Just enough to get a t-shirt!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
They say the food here is good, but the atmosphere is terrible!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think this planet bears caution. Let's think twice before we say "Take ne to your leader!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It's easy. You just drive up to a hardware store and say "Take me to your ladder!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Thag's penmanship is terrible. I don't know if it says "Take me to you leader,", "take me to you ladder," or "litter".
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I told you to stay off E-bay!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That's Thag's directions to Washington. But it turns out he couldn't find an iota of intelligent life!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It says "50,000 miles to next fill-up!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Stupid autocorrect!”
Rick Earl, Greensboro
.
"Play the stereotype and say 'Take me to your leader'."
"It's gibberish because that's a field of marijuana."
"Superior beings? This is the planet that gave us 'Blazing Saddles'."
"Let's buck tradition and say 'Wha's Up?!'."
"Remember, 'Klaatu, barada, nikto' is like saying 'Aloha' to them."
"Looks like the artsy-craftsy Uranians beat us here."
"Our cover story will be we're here to audition for the Masked Singer."
"Let me do the talking - you stand back and go 'Beep-boop!' from time to time."
"It's probably a farmer on a tractor with an over-active imagination."
Bill Wallace
.
"To establish rapport, we'll do the Abbot-Costello 'Who's On First?' routine."
"It says '20 light-years to the next gas station'."
"It's best not to mention that our society is cannibalistic."
"We're not abducting anybody - it's crowded enough in here already."
"Galactic advertising is getting out of hand!"
Bill Wallace
.
They say that there is life on this planet, but I see very little.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
1. Its an intergalactic message. Maybe now we can get some toilet paper.
2. You misspelled xyqrxztuv.
3. You're right. Your mother-in-law WAS here last night.
4. You forgot the exclamation point.
5. We screwed that one up. Lets find another field.
Henry Hoover, Burlington
.
“Idiot...it’s glorp before xot except after sniz!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Wow..all caps. He must have been mad!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Texting them would be so much easier.”
Tim Tribbett
.
They refuse to believe aliens can do it, but they're satisfied thinking their cows did it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Ah, ET said he'd be at the second crop circle on the right.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Dangit! I think I left the coffee pot on again!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Your maternal unit is so fat...hey,not nice!
Tim Tribbett
.
“They never write back.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You misspelled glorpthong...D minus.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“We come in ‘peace’ not ‘peach’ you moron.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Junior has been scribbling on planets again.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Fake news!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I bet we get blamed for this “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“You forgot to dot the glorp.”
Tim Tribbett
.
These are everywhere- planets, asteroids, comets. meteors, moons- everywhere. But this is the first, the original Burma Shave!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This time, if we run up on an inhabitant, don't "earth" them!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Never give a cow a tractor.
You know I can't read cursive.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff ,AZ
.
“When I said I wanted you to crop the image I meant...never mind.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"I'll handle the landing since you have trouble parallel parking."
"It's a carry-over from playing with an Etch-a-Sketch when I was a kid."
Bill Wallace
.
“We are not sure why Earthlings make these circles”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“These took me all night”
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
“I’m a little dizzy “
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
"Zorak got into the moonshine again."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
“That ‘For Sale’ sign has been up for ages.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“More SPAM.”
Tim Tribbett
.
1) "I've got to work on my John Hancock!"
2) "That was nice of your mother to leave us a note."
3) "I don't know....'Greetings Earthlings' seems so mundane...."
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
1. We must have made a wrong turn. This isn’t Mars.
2. It’s evident. Earthlings know nothing about spaceship airports.
3. I hope the farmer who owns that field enjoys our drawings.
4. My drawing is much better than yours.
5. They’ll never know who did it.
6. It will be on the front page of all the earthlings’ newspapers tomorrow.
7. Want to have some fun? Let’s draw some circles around the earth.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Looks like someone beat us to it
There ! That’ll keep em guessing
They will never figure it out
Well, that’s done. Let’s go erect the Stonehenge
It says “ ET, phone home “
Finally- A tribute to Grey Poupon
Let’s go put up some pyramids
Where have all the flowers gone ?
Let’s call it the field of dreams
They will be green with envy
Farmer Brown is scratching his head
It’s called crop rotation
It’s nice but I wouldn’t want to live down there
Our work is done here
It doesn’t look like Area 51
Too primitive. Let’s try another planet
Don’t land- Coronavirus!
Do you see a Tesla pump ?
It looks friendly but I don’t detect any Grey Poupon
All you need is love
Yes, it’s Iowa. Where are all the old baseball players ?
It’s called the field of Grey Poupon
The field of extremes
I think it’s called someone’s bucket list
Look- they made us an airport
Houston. We have a problem
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"Looks like Mork from Ork has already been here."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
I think it says, “Will trade planet for toilet paper.”
I think it says, “Will trade mother-in-law for toilet paper.”
It says,” Will work for toilet paper.”
Dang, no toilet paper here either.
You know they’re going to blame this graffiti on us.
The natives sure write weird.
I’m not impressed with their grammar.
I don’t care for abstract art.
I didn’t know this was an impressionist planet.
What do you think? I think it adds a little something, don’t you?
Is that the sign for Disneyland?
Kilroy was here. Who is Kilroy?
It’s says, ”Yankee go home.”
It’s says, “Only twenty more miles to South of the Border.”
Two aliens came from space
Looking for just the right place.
They were on a caper
To find toilet paper,
But unfortunately found not a trace.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
After entering it into the Intergalic-Liingua Codex, it comes out as "Eat at Joe's!"
Well, according to the coordinates, this is Earth. But there is a total lack of intelligent life!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
According to the computer, there's a Wi-Fi hot spot next to those crop circles!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Looks like we aren't the first aliens here...."
"Okay, moving right along...."
"No five-star rating for this planet...."
"Well, we've been warned."
"They've already had an invasion !"
"It says we should have brought our own toilet paper."
"Looks like the natives aren't friendly...."
"It says to wear masks and stay six feet apart."
"We'll just wave at the Earthlings and head home."
"They want us to bring them facemasks and toilet paper ."
"That doesn't look like a smiley face to me."
"So much for that smiley face circle we were going to make...."
"How many feet should we stay away from them ?"
"We're being welcomed to stay away."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
It sez....Just Stay Home
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
#1: "It says, 'This planet is infested with the corona virus. Turn back now while you still can!'"
#2: "It says, 'Keep off the grass!'"
#3: "Wow! What a cool landing strip!"
#4: "Oh, no! Somebody's already tagged this planet!"
#5: "It says, 'I charge extra for this landscaping package!'"
#6: "I've heard of abstract art, but this is ridiculous!"
#7: "It says, 'Whatever you have, we'll tax it!'"
#8: "Oh, I see my high school geometry teacher has already been here!"
#9: "Good to know we're headed in the right direction!"
#10: "You get in your car and you drive real far,
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"Y'all see that movie where the aliens land on Earth and catch this virus......"
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"Y'all see that movie where the aliens land on Earth and catch this virus......"
"I think it sez 'Go Away'. "
"It sez..... 'Just Stay Home'."
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"How long you think before they realize that these are our bar codes?"
"You choose. One says 'Stay on I-95' and the other says 'Scenic Route'."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"They say 'SEE ROCK CITY' and '47 krs to largest ball of Twine'."
"They say 'SEE ROCK CITY' and 'RUBY FALLS'."
"It says "Still no 7G".
"Can you believe they're still using 5G??!"
"It says 'You can't get there from here'. I don't get it."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"FINALLY. There's a McDonalds and a Rest Area up ahead!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Darn. Construction next 500 hgtz."
"Awwww, look... There's Kenny's drawing from First Grade."
"Wonder if it's still good? It's an old portal to Jupiter."
"You want Wendy's or Burger King?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“Looks like the farmer beat us to this field.”
“I told you to stop for directions.”
“Oops, wrong planet.”
“This planet is closed.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
I knew geometry would come back and bite me.
It says there's a new Ancient Aliens episode this weekend, cool.
I told you to make a left over Albuquerque.
David Core, Greensboro
.
“Well, Do you believe in UFOs now?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
I could have sworn we passed this an hour or so ago, WE DID! You've got us flying in
in crop circles!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Yeah , it's gibberish. I like to mess with ‘em.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Looks like their HopScotch boards sure are more complicated than ours!"
"Our dart boards sure have come a long way."
"Wow! A bocci ball court And a bowling center Side By Side!!"
Ken Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Needs work."
"Ohhh Look! I think it's an early Monet."
"Ohhh Look! I think it's an early Monet next to a Banksy!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I wonder if the Earthlings ever realized that this is how Nostradamus continued his predictions!?!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Soooooo, ELVIS Really IS Alive!!!!"
"Wonder if Earthlings know that this is Elvis's current address?!"
"Darn, another
CC & Ken Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"SOoooo, Elvis IS Alive!!!"
"I wonder if the Earthlings realize that this is Elvis's Current address?"
"How Nice! The Handicapped parking is as big as the regular parking!"
"Finally. Someone left the recipe for how to make Tang."
"Man. Our tagging sure hasn't come far in the last 20 eons."
"They never realized that it was just our Graffiti, did they?"
CC & Ken Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"It reads 'Two Aliens walk into a bar...' Uh, what's a bar?"
The bottom one says "Instructions for Green card." The top one says "Enter portal Here for Green card." Shall we?
"Shucks, ComicCon got cancelled."
"Looks like their Pokemon game is a lot more complicated than ours."M
"It says 'Main Portal in Lake Titicaca'; heheh... they said Titi. And caca!' "
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
It's the same on every world we see. No doubt- this is the work of a cereal killer!
Mike Perry
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Bigfoot, a ghost and an alien walk into a bar.
BF- Stomp! Stomp!
Gh- " Boo! "
BF- Stomp! Stomp!
Gh- " Boo! "
Al- "We will, We will Rock You!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A guy was sitting at a bar when his buddy walked in, sat down and ordered a beer.
"You should have been here last night. Two aliens came in. They were tall and had
blue skin with giant eyes. But what struck me the most is that they came in a green spaceship.
Turns out they do come in peas!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Two aliens are sitting at a bar
One goes "florbfk ajdbkfkf unsb lodsa"
And the other frowns and says "Dude your wasted, just go home."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Two aliens walk into a bar and order a couple of beers. One alien says to the bartender, “Can you help us? Our ship runs off a fuel source that is comprised of loosely packed cellulose fibers that are wound on a small roll and that disintegrates in a liquid microbial environment. I believe you earthlings call it toilet paper.” The other alien says, “ Without this fuel source we can’t leave this planet.” The bartender looks at the aliens and says, “Fellows welcome to your new home.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Two Martians walk into a bar. One of the Martians orders a double bourbon, glares angerly at the bartender, and mutters, “I hate this stupid planet.”. The bartender looks at the other Martian and says, “What your friend’s problem?” The Martian replies, “You have to forgive my buddy. You see we came here in our camper for a vacation and your local food has really wreaked havoc his digestive system if you know what I mean. On top of that we’re 158,200,000 miles from home and we just ran out of toilet paper.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
A Salute to Ken Sheldon
To rhyme sublime many crave,
And Sheldon would learn it's the rave.
You'd see it on highways
The back roads and byways,
His first job was with Burma Shave!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Space Cadets
These aliens were sent on a galactic mission,
one that will put them in an awkward position.
They're searching for clues on where to land;
it seems like nothing they try is going to plan.
.
They left Mars with an atlas of their quadrant,
intent on stopping at their favorite restaurant.
It's the one located a smidgen south of Sirius,
but it was closed due to an earth-borne virus.
.
So they snacked on some stale granola bars
they'd decided to pick up before leaving Mars.
That didn't do much to improve the bad mood;
what they craved was yummy Milky Way food.
.
They ran into bad traffic at the Van Allen Belt;
it was another bad omen, they suddenly felt.
A queasy realization made them feel stupider;
they took a wrong turn, were going to Jupiter!
.
Now here on earth, they are totally confused;
feeling lost, marooned, and spatially abused.
They're reading directions from visitors past;
poor aliens who unexpectedly ran out of gas.
.
But the signs give very opposing instructions,
another wild and wacky mission obstruction.
It's the final straw; they abandon their caper,
head back home with life-saving toilet paper.
Bill Wallace
.
Road Trouble
This alien spacecraft has entered earth's atmosphere;
everyone is concerned about what they're doing here.
They didn't come to wreak havoc or hatefully terrorize;
aren't hunting for human specimens to cooly vaporize.
.
They were smitten by the beauty of our friendly skies;
the most alluring of any they've had the chance to ply.
They've assumed fictional names of Harvey and Gus,
familiar aliases which humans will recognize and trust.
.
They hope that ruse will avoid any misunderstandings
that might result from their unscheduled earth landing.
The mission is to peacefully and unobtrusively explore,
not engender chaos and ignite a big inter-galactic war.
.
They spent hours and hours traversing our blue jewel,
unaware that their spacecraft was running low on fuel.
Ironically, on what they had agreed was the final pass,
their spaceship's engine stalled; they were out of gas.
.
After the event, they realized a message was needed,
warning other aliens when their gauges go unheeded.
Swooping down, they carved symbols in a wheat-field,
cautioning space travelers and lowering the crop-yield.
.
But in their haste to inscribe this letter for future pilots,
they unwittingly erred on several important highlights.
The most dire faux-pas, those symbols were inverted;
Harvey and Gus's noble efforts were thusly perverted.
.
If some night an alien knocks sheepishly at your door,
you've got a heads-up, you'll know what he's there for.
Don't embarrass him by inquiring if he knows the time;
he's just another victim of Harvey and Gus's road sign.
Bill Wallace
.
Two aliens came from space
Looking for just the right place.
They were on a caper
To find toilet paper,
But unfortunately found not a trace.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
These two Martians do what their boss asks.
They've got trouble with one of their tasks.
Land on Earth? They don't dare
Since they get quite the scare
From the Earthlings all wearing their masks.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Aliens flying over and looking at crop circles
Thought that the end was near
No crafts were there, they thought that they
may have gone to another planet
Said we have had better get home to our planet
that we love so dear
cause the end of time could be near
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Whe the alien ship saw the landing sights,
they were afraid. Said that looks bad.
They didn't realize that they were just made for crops
so back to Mars they went
with just a few hops
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Aliens from above looking down at us
what they see we do not know
But there's someone who sees all
Whatever we are at
So think about last Sunday
and where your future is at.
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
I guess Marvin was here.
It's a recipe for ... Grey Poupon?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Well, the joke's on them, now, only it ain't no joke.
It looks like a bug on a computer is calling us.
When we land, I'm going to get a paper. I want to see the "Joke's on You."
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Finally- A tribute to Grey Poupon
It looks friendly but I don’t detect any Grey Poupon
It’s called the field of Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"Awwww, look... There's Kenny's drawing from First Grade."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"It reads 'Two Aliens walk into a bar...' Uh, what's a bar?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Must be your mom - it says 'E.T. phone home'."
"Maybe we'll get Sigourney Weaver's autograph while we're here."
"Remember, 'Klaatu, barada, nikto' is like saying 'Aloha' to them."
Bill Wallace
.
This planet would have been hard to find if not for Klatu's bookmark!
These are everywhere- planets, asteroids, comets. meteors, moons- everywhere. But this is the first, the original Burma Shave!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Looks like Mork from Ork has already been here."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
It's easy. You just drive up to a hardware store and say "Take me to your ladder!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST EARWORMS
And you drive all night and then you see a light,
And it comes right down and lands on the ground,
And out comes a man from Mars,
And you try to run but he's got a gun,
And he shoots you dead and he eats your head,
And then you're in the man from Mars,
You go out at night, eating cars,
You eat Cadillacs, Lincolns too,
Mercuries and Subaru,
And you don't stop, you keep on eating cars,
Then, when there's no more cars,
You go out at night and eat up bars where the people meet,
Face to face, dance cheek to cheek,
One to one, man to man,
Dance toe to toe,
Don't move too slow, 'cause the man from Mars
Is through with cars, he's eating bars
Yeah, wall to wall, door to door, hall to hall,
He's going to eat them all,
Rapture, be pure,
Take a tour, through the sewer,
Don't strain your brain, paint a train,
You'll be singing in the rain,
I said don't stop, do punk rock,
Well now you see what you want to be,
Just have your party on TV,
'Cause the man from Mars won't eat up bars where the TV's on,
And now he's gone back up to space,
Where he won't have a hassle with the human race,
And you hip-hop, and you don't stop,
Just blast off, sure shot,
'Cause the man from Mars stopped eating cars and eating bars,
And now he only eats guitars! Get up!"
..with apologies to Deborah Harry, Chris Stein, and Blondie.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.