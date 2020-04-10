Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, April 15
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Due to the fact that I will be working from home mostly during the next few weeks due to the coronavirus, I won’t be at the office to retrieve snail mail. (Sorry, Joey.) In the next few weeks, only email entries can be considered. Also, this will cause a delay in sending out winner's print-outs.
Last week’s cartoon was Bugs on the computer. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – Aliens and crop circles.
.
WINNER
“I’m glad you wised up and unfriended the Orkin guy.”
Bill Wallace
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Why are you looking up ‘swat teams’?”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Yelp doesn’t review dumpsters.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Are you watching those disgusting molting videos again?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Are you going to spend all two weeks of your life on the computer?”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“What do you mean you’re self- quarantining, you spread diseases for a living.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“BUGS Gone WILD??? John!! I’m Shocked!!”
Mandy Tadder, AZ & CC Cockerham
.
“Want to do lunch? There’s a new roadkill.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“You can’t fit all your family members on Zoom.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (Also getting votes from our judges)
“Social-distancing is hard in a colony of 3,000.”
“You spend a lot of face-time with your 600 kids.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Find us a room with a phew.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“No you can’t work from home, you’re a dung beetle.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“You never could figure out windows.”
Tim Tribbett
.
That buzzing isn't in your hard drive, it's you.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Why are my eyes red in All of the Family Photos?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here's one I came up with that's a bit different from the ones you sent in.
I see for “throw-back Thursday” you posted one of your larvae pictures.
.
THE REST
1. Crustaceans. Not crush stations.
2. Oh no! You're viewing porn, insex even!!
3. No insex viewing in this house!
4. Why are you looking up "swat teams"?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Are you watching those disgusting molting videos again?
What is the latest news on the "Raid" pandemic?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"This Covid-19 bug has taken a lot of the heat of us."
"Got all of the bugs worked out of your new computer?"
"I thought you tried to stay away from webs."
"That Facebook posting should create a lot of buzz."
"You spend a lot of face-time with your 600 kids."
"You're doing a search for rotten meat on e-bay?"
"I didn't know there was a web-site dedicated to dung heaps."
"I don't think 'Tsetse' is a very secure password."
"Working from home is hard without a dead carcass."
Bill Wallace
.
“Like I said, you can’t get it from landing on people’s food”
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
.
According to the government, we need to keep 6 feet apart!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Go ahead and open it. It's only an email. What harm can it do
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You think you're such a smart computer bug, well let's find out. What do Tim-Berners Lee and the year 1969 have in common?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I wake up everyday and just thank the Lord I'm a part of the World Wide Web!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Instead of a vaccine for covid-19, we need one for Raid."
"I always suspected you were the Black Flag Blogger."
"You did genealogical research all the way back to the larvae stage?"
"Let me know if I'm bugging you."
"You're e-mailing Jeff Goldblum?"
"You're submitting a resume on the fly?"
"Protest letters to Terminix won't work."
"Social-distancing is hard in a colony of 3,000."
"Fly-swatter.com? What are you, a masochist?"
Bill Wallace
.
I know an expert, but we need to make sure we're not here that day. it's a monkey and he's great at debugging things!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I suspect that bug that was here yesterday. You know- the one wearing tights with the S across his chest!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Yelp doesn’t review dumpsters.”
Tim Tribbett
.
You need to turn it off. You've had enough screen time today!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Ironically your computer has a bug.”
Tim Tribbett
.
That's enough Marty. You've had way too much screen time today!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You spell ‘rancid’ with a ‘c’.”
Tim Tribbett
.
No! I don't think can contract Covid 19 from a computer!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"That slow response time is a real bugaboo."
"The photo of your family reunion on a dead cow is disgusting."
"I didn't realize Door-Dash had a vermin subsidiary."
"Your BFF is a cockroach?"
"I'm glad you wised up and unfriended the Orkin guy."
"Your eyes are perfect for multiple screens."
Bill Wallace
.
“They call those icons Crapps.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Yeah, I know the JOY shtick this weeks is computers and bugs. But the timing sure is strange … Or maybe not...hmmm …
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think do what the President says and stay away from anything that could give us the virus!
Mike Perry, eden
.
“Don’t click..it's a fly phishing email.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You really are a housefly!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That’s a buzzkill.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You never could figure out windows.”
Tim Tribbett
.
There's a human in your program and you can't find it?
That buzzing isn't in your hard drive, it's you.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Gezundheit!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey! Wanna go get a byte to eat?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think you’ve been playing on-line chess a little too long.
So, which cow pie are you eating at tonight?
Can you help me get onto your WiFli?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Hey! Weren't you the guy they fired right before Y2K?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
So what's the buzz on anything but coronavirus?
David Guion
.
"Why are there no people on these live web cam sites?"
"You know, we'll need to learn to B&E if we want anything to eat!"
"You know, we'll need to learn to B&E if we want anything to eat!"
"Why are my eyes red in All of the Family Photos?"
"OH! Look at Grandma... what Big EYEs she Has!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"See ... I told you Ancestry.com would show we were not related "
Woody Deyton, Greensboro
.
I can’t imagine what bugs did before the computer.
The computer company called and said there might have bugs in it.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
You've been there a long time since you found out all computers have cookies!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see you overcame your fear of the World Wide Web!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Don't you remember the old days when a bug was dinner and the web was home?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Are you doing what everyone else is? Looking for toilet paper?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. No one will ever suspect us of making those robo calls.
2. Stop bugging the IRS about your tax refund.
3. I imagine that you are finding out that our family tree contains several species.
4. Those TV movies about strange looking aliens taking over the world are fascinating.
5. Don’t show our pictures on Facebook. Apple will reject it and call it “fake news”.
6. DO NOT send a reply to that tweet from the President!!
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Now the computer could get a bug or a virus
Larva porn again!
Mandy Tadder, AZ
.
Bugs gone wild! Really? Tsetse I'm shocked!
Mandy and Cathy combo
.
What’s the buzz, cuz?
Patsy Sadler, AZ
.
“What’s the latest buzz?”
Tim Tribbett
.
I know you have to work from home. But you can't spread your type of disease via computer!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The computer had a virus. The Jimmy Hoffa virus. Your files will never be found again!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
With all the talk about viruses these days, why aren't you wearing rubber gloves?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"This Covid-19 bug has taken a lot of the heat off us."
"Have you heard the latest buzz?"
"I made it in on time because I caught the red-eye."
"You use Google to locate road-kill?"
"I need some time off - I'm coming down with a bug."
Bill Wallace
.
"Still looking for a social butterfly on that dating site ?"
"Get the bugs out of that program yet ?"
"How many pairs of those blue computer glasses are you ordering ?"
"What's the buzz from the bees?"
"Are you going to spend all two weeks of your life on the computer ?"
"The ants just invited us to a picnic."
"You're not bugging your ex with emails again, are you?"
"Just wanted to let you know your eggs are hatching...."
"So there's no sneaking up on you, huh ?"
"The garbage truck is coming down the street....''
"Can I hop on the computer for a minute ?"
"You're watching that flyswatter video again !"
"Shoo so the kids can do their homework !"
"Wi-fly still not working ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
The world is so wonderful and I love my rose colored glasses......
Where did you find those checkered eye covers ? Sweet!
Be honest. Do these stripes make me look fat?
I think you’ve got a message coming
Your antennaes are vibrating.
Look!! I spiked my antennae! You like?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"You DO know that you just ordered a Fly Swatter, don't you?"
"Another Fly-By shooting? Please turn off the news."
"I hope they know that it's only the 'skeeters' that can pass this dang thing along."
"Planning something kinky?? Well, if you're going to order 1 fly swatter, you might as well order 2."
"Do I Really Look Like That??"
"You said that these strips don't make me look fat! Oh... I get it."
"Is That OUR Old Graduating CLASS?!"
Cathy Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"You have 5 eyes! Stop forgetting to put the new cover sheets on the TPS reports!"
Jamie Salyer, Midlothian, VA
.
"Man, those are some Really buggy eyes that you have!"
Ken Cockerham
Doing OK, Ken?
.
"BUGS Gone WILD??? John!! I'm Shocked!!"
Mandy Tadder, AZ & CC Cockerham
.
#1: "Working on the cure for the coronavirus. Good job!"
#2: "If you look at any of those naughty web sites, I'm going to have to swat you!"
#3: "That movie with Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis...oh, that was, 'The Fly!"'
#4: "Paul, your lady friend has one more thing she needs you to look up on the internet for her!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Find us a room with a phew.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Ha..that hotel looks like a Venus Flytrap!”
Tim Tribbett
.
I’m here to debug this computer.
I’m here to debug this computer, so go away.
Why are you on BugHug.com?
Your anti-insecticide rants aren’t working.
No you can’t work from home, you’re a dung beetle.
Aha! I knew you were watching Lady Bugs Gone Wild.
How is the new Bug Me or Leave Me app coming along?
All that political stuff on Facebook really bugs you doesn’t it.
See if Amazon has a deal on garbage and filth so we can shelter at home.
I’m all for a vacation, but are you sure about staying at a roach motel?
I love how you bug those Twitter trolls.
What do you mean you’re self-quarantining, you spread diseases for a living.
I like that you hacked that pest company site and routed all their customer requests to the city dump.
Your websites are better than most spiders I know.
I’m glad this is the only web you’re playing around with.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
You have a lifespan of 28 days, and I think there may be others ways to spend them besides surfing the net!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" Try home delivery....rancid meat box lunch."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
I’m Clarence. I am here to earn my wings
And I want all humans off my planet in 30 days
That’s thorax, not borax
I am green with envy
Have you been eating too much Grey Poupon ?
I see you are back in the Grey Poupon web
Did you get caught in the Grey Poupon web ?
Any luck with the Coronavirus vaccine yet ?
That’s it!!! GREY POUPON !!! The Coronavirus vaccine !!!
So how’s our computer date going so far ?
How can we date 6 feet apart ?
Are you putting some feelers out ?
What has 6 legs and flies ? The garbage truck
Want to take a trip to the landfill ?
Come quick. The garbage truck is outside
Want to do lunch ? There’s a new roadkill
Did you get that at Bugmart ?
Don’t forget to order TP, whatever that is
Why are they out of TP ?
Don’t forget to order masks
I AM 6 feet behind you
Will we get their cars too ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"I've been itching to tell you about our new sales promotion."
"... And don't forget to send out invitations to the annual fly fest."
" So I heard the new boss is a real stinger."
Carlos D'Agostino-Greensboro
.
I didn't know you didn't like chairs. Is that why you typed stool into the search box?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm proud of you! You finally overcame your fear of the web!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That was scary!!!! I barely made it through a “ no fly zone”.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
“I see you don’t avoid that web.”
“What’s making you bug eyed?”
“It’s dangerous time surf the web.”
“You’re really doing ancestry.com?”
“Good job working on the fly.”
“You can’t fit all your family members on Zoom.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"This covid-19 bug is stealing our thunder!"
"If you send that complaint to Raid, they'll squash us like a bug."
"I need to leave early - I've got a sore thorax."
"Why don't we merit a Presidential press-briefing?"
"Sure working from home is easy for you - you're a house-fly."
Bill Wallace
.
“That’s weird, usually the mouse is holding the bug!”
“Try the compound eye app.”
“I think we have a bug in our computer!”
“Why don’t you go outside and play around the flood light?”
“Order us a couple of those bug out kits.”
“I’ll have the earthworm noodles with roasted beetles and a side of fescue salad.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
Gotta give it to you. You are one heck of a computer bug!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A woman arrives in the kitchen and sees her husband with a fly swatter and says "What are you doing?"
He replies: "I'm chasing the flies..." She asks "Did you kill them?" He says "As a matter of fact, yes, 3 males, 2 females" Intrigued, she asks him: "How do you make the difference between females and males?" He answers: "3 were on the beer can, 2 on the phone."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
These two insects have a new enterprise;
they built a web-site for beetles and flies.
Cost constraints make it initially exclusive,
but they hope in the future it'll be inclusive.
.
The partnership they each thought logical,
since they co-occupy a phylum biological.
On business matters, they see eye-to-eye,
which isn't very common, being one is a fly.
.
His compound orbs let him view all facets;
the beetle shows a personality solidly tacit.
That's understandable as his day is begun
extricating himself from a huge pile of dung.
.
They encourage all bugs to explore the site;
the moths will be expected to come at night.
Ants will be users on whom they're leaning,
since they are already experts at streaming.
.
The fly will go on to amass wealth and fame;
he's very adept at spreading-the-buzz game.
He'll star in a movie with one Jeff Goldblum,
snagging an Oscar, earning a king's ransom.
.
At his retirement, he'll be lauded and feted;
he will sheepishly admit he was over-rated.
Doesn't reveal details on the who/what/why,
just revels in the fact it was done on the fly.
Bill Wallace
.
Internet Insect
This house-fly has gone very high-tech;
his friend seems content to rubberneck.
He's doing a search of all social media,
and cross-checking that with Wikipedia.
.
He's seeking info on a few local friends,
afraid they may have met a murky end.
This thorough and lengthy examination
causes him to suspect an extermination.
.
He is shocked at the fatal details found;
the only secure habitat is underground.
Those above just kneel down and pray
they don't get zapped by a lethal spray.
.
For his part, the fly's issuing the alarm
to every nest, hive, and busy ant farm.
Eyes so glued to the computer screen,
he misses action he should have seen.
.
Now he is listed among the deceased;
did not pay attention, then got greased.
Became the victim of a sneaky plotter,
who dispatched him with a fly swatter.
Bill Wallace
.
A bug on the computer is not so strange
Now he can't function on the open range
With the virus going around, most of them
Are homeward bound
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
With the virus going around
bugs stay at home. They don't go out for a crawl on the ground
They stay on the computer all day
And it looks like they will be there until may
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
If humans see us they should get the hint
We don't go outside, we stay in
But best of all they have a friend
who'll be there with them until the end
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Our appointment with the marriage councelor is in an hour. He's talking to a bowling ball and a pin now.
We are a different as the bowling ball and the pin in the marriage councelor's office.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Yeah, I know the JOY shtick this weeks is computers and bugs. But the timing sure is strange … Or maybe not...hmmm …
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Have you been eating too much Grey Poupon ?
I see you are back in the Grey Poupon web
Did you get caught in the Grey Poupon web ?
That’s it!!! GREY POUPON !!! The Coronavirus vaccine !!!
So how’s our computer date going so far ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
You think you're such a smart computer bug, well let's find out. What do Tim-Berners Lee and the year 1969 have in common?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You're e-mailing Jeff Goldblum?"
Bill Wallace
.
"You have 5 eyes! Stop forgetting to put the new cover sheets on the TPS reports!"
Jamie Salyer, Midlothian, VA
.
I’m Clarence. I am here to earn my wings
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
