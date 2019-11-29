Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 120419
WINNER
“Hey dad, is it weird that my mouth is watering?”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
RUNNERS-UP
“What does ‘posthumous’ mean?”
Bill Wallace
.
We don't have any Christmas photos in the family album
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
Your family looks delicious.
David Core, Greensboro
.
“They told him it was a hot tub!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
Strangely, each year, one of them disappeared in November.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“Why is there so much cranberry sauce in these photos?”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“This looks more like a menu than a family album.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
”Why are there not any pictures of our relatives older than 6 months?”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
"His final resting place was a refrigerator."
Bill Wallace
.
Seems your family spends a lot of time in the kitchen.
David Core, Greensboro
.
“Who’s the guy with the shotgun?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
Why do all our family pictures involve mashed potatoes and gravy.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“How come we don’t have any elderly family members?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. I loved this week’s winner. Here’s another I liked …
"The before and after photos tell the story."
Bill Wallace
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
All of a sudden, my stomach is growling.
What are those little things everyone’s wearing on their feet?
There sure are a lot of recipes in here.
It was tragic what happened to your uncle Thomas, but he sure does look delicious.
.
JR. WINNER
Why is everybody on dinner tables?
Ethan Reese, 11, Lexington
.
JR. RUNNERS-UP
Didn’t great uncle Billy get hanged?
Adam Reese, 9, Lexington
.
THE REST
1. Look at my expression! My mother had just told me about the birds and the feeds.
2. That was my brother's birthday roast last year. Poor guy!
3, When I knocked on my parents coup, they said "entre". I ran like crazy!
4. These photos really bring back the good ol' dines.
5. When my mother said to avoid a turkey dressing, I told her, "Don't worry. I'm going au naturale."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“And this one is my third cousin that was actually sent to the White House for Thanksgiving lunch!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
”Why are there not any pictures of turkeys older than 6 months,Dad?”
”Why are there not any pictures of our relatives older than 6 months?”
”Am I next?”
”Now I understand why we have ham for thanksgiving!”
”Now I understand why we do not celebrate Thanksgiving!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
Was grandpa really in Congress? He sure set a precedent many have followed.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Your uncle used to play in a jazz club. He was called the "Jive Turkey."
Of course he's named Tom. All our male relatives are named "Tom."
... and this is when your grandfather's funeral was featured in a "Joke's on You" cartoon.
Yeah, he was kinda ornery, but the Smiths thought he was delicious.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Your Uncle Tom served as a Butterball in the Thanksgiving Wars."
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
".... and the last we saw of your uncle, he was getting dressed."
"That's your cousin getting pardoned by the President."
"This snapshot of his giblets is all that remains."
"We think he disappeared on a cruise - there was something about a gravy boat."
"Someone was a poor photographer - all the heads are missing."
"This is the cafeteria where we held his memorial service."
"Notice there's a recipe under every picture?"
"Funny thing is, they all gained weight before they died."
"This photo of a turkey sandwich is very disturbing."
"Why are all these pictures set in a dining room?"
"How did they get tans in the middle of autumn?"
"What does 'posthumous' mean?"
Bill Wallace
.
It says here Grandpa died at the Pinedale Shopping Center in 1978. But it doesn't say how!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That's my kooky cousin, Gobbledygook.
That's Uncle Waldo. He was dinner in 1989.
We don't have any Christmas photos in the family album
Dressing, stuffing. I don't care what you call it. It has no place in a photo in our album.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
Great Granddaddy died on Thanskgiving, Granddaddy too, Uncle Joe, Cousin Eddy- what aren't you telling me?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“That’s Bob. It’s hard to tell without the head.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That’s Bob. It’s hard to tell without the head.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“We don’t celebrate Thanksgiving “
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
“Uncle Joe was pardoned in 2017”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“That’s before he grew into his snood and wattles.”
Tim Tribbett
.
They all died suddenly… AND too young…….
Betty Konchar, Greensboro
.
Your grandfather was a ghost ...a poultrygeist
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
'Pick a good one, this may be our last Throw Back Thursday #TBT"
'Seems November is grim time for our family'
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
Is that really you ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
"This is what I call the Last Supper."
"That's the chef we call Hatchet Jack."
"The before and after photos tell the story."
"His final resting place was a refrigerator."
"Our mom was too plump for her own good."
"The side dishes help give some context to this travesty."
Bill Wallace
.
Never judge a book by it's cover !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Why do all the photos end by late November?
Not one single Christmas photo.
Your family looks delicious.
Seems your family spends a lot of time in the kitchen.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"And this is when The Donald pardoned Aunt Butterball!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
Cousin Tom escaped but they gobbled up his wattle.
It got ugly when they brought out the meat course.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
Well, we survived this year. But we need to join Planet Fitness to lower our chances for next year!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Always remember this quote- " A winner is one who can keep his head while all around him are losing theirs!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That is Charon. Don't take any boat rides with him!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If you don't want to end up like this, avoid men with Black Hats, saying thee and thou and carrying a blunderbuss!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And who is that in the picture with Granddad? Is that who I think it is? IT IS!! IT IS!! It's the legendary Les Nesman!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is that you being roasted? And is that Tony Martin, Rich Little and Nipsey Russell?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Who’s the guy with the shotgun?”
“He always had a nice tan this time of year!”
“They told him it was a hot tub!”
“He must have been well off. Last year he bought the farm!”
“You’re uncle always had a fowl mouth.”
“Thanksgiving dinner was always a family tradition.”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
"Ironically, his favorite song was 'Free Bird'."
"He had a bad habit of sticking his neck out."
"He looked much different before he was basted and glazed."
"She was the first hen to get the Butterball certification."
"Your grandfather Tom was a tough old bird!"
"If no one looks familiar, it's because these are post-mortem."
Bill Wallace
.
Wouldn't Bluetooth be easier?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
He was your great-grandfather. Such a tragedy … We applied for a Presidential Pardon but my Twitter account was down and it was too late.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
.
You were such a cute little goblet back then!
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
Yes, the family tree is just a sprig...
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
Your grandpa Tom was the first one famous at Butterball ....
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
Is that your grandfather posing with Julia Child?
David Core, Greensboro
.
Don't be like Tom..He walked around the Butterball plant and never came back..
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
And this is my Uncle Fredo. Once, he was arrested on suspicion of fowl play!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That's Grandpa. He'd say "The best way to stuff a turkey was to feed him ice cream and pizza!"
Grandpa was weird!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This looks more like a recipe book than a photo album.
David Core, Greensboro
.
This is your Uncle Willy. He was a drunk, did drugs, a womanizer, uneducated and never bathed.. The quintessential "Wild Turkey!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This is your uncle Joe. He underwent breast and thigh reductions. Didn't help!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This is Farmer Brown. He tripped while hunting, his gun went off and...well, you can guess the rest.
Best Thanksgiving ever!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. Uncle Tom was pardoned by the President.
2. Strangely, each year, one of them disappeared in November.
3. They all were very plump.
4. They are all deceased
5. Uncle John is still alive. He’s very thin.
6. November and December have been tough months for our family.
7. I’m very thankful when it gets to be January.
8. Try to stay in your coup in November.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
I did ancestry.com and found we are from the Tastes Good With Gravy tribe
Our family is certainly well dressed
Hey dad, is it weird that my mouth is watering?
Uncle Jack, deep fried. Aunt June, hand basted. Our family album is like a cookbook
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
#1: "Happy Thanksgiving!"
#2: "Better to be a turkey than a pigskin on Thanksgiving. At least we have a shot at a Presidential pardon!
#3: "OK, I'll let you look at this, but it's going to cost you an arm and a leg!"
#4: "Here's a picture of my little boy. We call him, 'Giblet!'"
#5: "Better hurry! We need to finish looking at this photo album before 12 noon on Monday!"
#6: "This is our 1970's rock band, named, 'The Leftovers!'"
#7: "Here, we see what happened when WKRP in Cincinnati dropped turkeys out of a helicopter over a shopping mall parking lot only to find out the hard way that turkeys don't fly!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Your uncle Joe- he would run through the village at night yelling "Meatball sandwich!"
Now, he was a real Turkey!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“An ax photobombed that pic!”
Tim Tribbett
.
This was your grandfather. If he was alive he'd be 12 years old. Why? Because that's how many Thanksgivings he survived!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This is your grandpa Joe. He lived to the ripe old age of 45. Seems he was an extreme anorexic!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. "We only have head shots"
2. "And here's Aunt Myrtle at the 1st Thanksgiving"
3. "And here we are at the 1st Thanksgiving"
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
.
"Son, you were so cute as a baby, I could've just gobbled you up" or "I'm sorry about your sister, son. She was so cute as a baby, I gobbled her up"??
Josh Calhoun
.
Here’s poor Uncle Thomas. What he thought was a hot tub turned out to be a vat of gravy.
Here’s Cousin Charlie. He lost his head in the big Old McDonald Had An Axe case.
Some say my family looks better stuffed.
My granddad was a nudist. Notice the golden brown tan.
My dad grew up on Wild Turkey Road in Whitsett, NC
The Smiths invited Uncle Charlie to dinner and that was the last time we saw him.
Here’s my brother Tom. He got a presidential pardon.
Why do all our family pictures involve mashed potatoes and gravy.
Every Thanksgiving our family plays hide and seek for real.
Here’s my aunt Gracie. She’s a real Butterball.
Being self-basting is not something we’re proud of.
For us Black Friday comes on Thursday.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
You grandpa Ralph was always very dapper. I remember his last Thanksgiving- he was dressed to kill!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Who are these turkeys ?
Tom gobbled up too much Grey Poupon
I beg your pardon
Tom begged for a pardon
At least he got a tour of the White House
Lots of Toms in this album
Wattle those photos mean ?
47 cousins named Tom ?
But could he fly ?
Why is he on the dining room table ?
Tom was a cut above
Looks like Tom got the stuffing knocked out of him
Cute photo of the turkey trot
Tom was the wild one
We go back to the pilgrims
Nice touch- Grey Poupon on every table
When did we stop flying ?
Why so many November obituaries?
Why is there so much cranberry sauce in these photos ?
A novel idea- Grey Poupon basting
I see Porky Pig with an apple in his mouth beside Tom
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Uncle Ernie said the key was to keep your head while all others were losing yours. Uncle Ernie died of
natural causes, by the way!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“And this is your Uncle Harry, before he became a turkey salad"
John Wimmer
.
“Pardon me?”
“We get invited to a lot of family dinners.”
“I like hearing about us at bowling alleys instead of at dinner.”
“We look like a bunch of turkeys.”
“This looks more like a menu than a family album.”
“Most of our family are outties.”
“How come there are pictures of cranberries in here?”
“How come we don’t have any elderly family members?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
They all died too soon….
Betty Konchar, Greensboro
.
"This is like a who's-who of Butterball's Hall of Fame."
"I'm beginning to think there's a pattern here."
"The photos have faded like the one in 'Back To the Future'."
"This might as well be a hit-list!"
"That's why Christmas is ham - we're toast after Thanksgiving!"
Bill Wallace
.
This uncle was dropped out of a helicopter in Cincinnati.
You'd think Gobbler's Knob be for turkeys and not groundhogs.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“And there is Cousin Eddie when he won the Blue Ribbon for his giblets.”
Jonathan Sparrow
.
"Uh, Grandma died just before Thanksgiving last year."
"That's our 'Thanksgiving Survivors' photo."
"No clothes ? We associate dressing with Thanksgiving."
"Yeah, Dad was a ten-year Thanksgiving survivor."
"That's us gobbling up our Christmas dinner."
"Oops, that's Grandma on the Thanksgiving table."
"That's your Grandpa being pardoned by the President."
"That's me outrunning the man with the hatchet."
"If we survive until the new year, then we are thankful."
"That's when we hid in the barn until the end of the year."
"Put on a jersey of their favorite team, and you'll live."
"Tail feathers ? Yeah, your Mom wasn't a good photographer."
"Selfies ? No, someone had to take your picture."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
We’re all Turk-ish??
Wow! Look at all my uncles....Uncle Tom and Tom and Tom, Tom, Tom, Wilfred...??
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
Look here, Tom. Our family tree goes way back to Plymouth, Nov. 1621!
Family reunions are not practical this time of year. There might not be another.
Tony Villalobos, Greensboro
.
SCHOOL/JR. ENTRIES (elementary / middle school)
Didn’t great uncle Billy get hanged ?
Adam Reese, 9, Lexington
.
Where is Jerry ?
Why is everybody on dinner tables?
They got stuffed. Right?
Ethan Reese, 11, Lexington
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A man and a turkey walk into a bar.
The man turns to the turkey and asks "Want anything to eat?"
The turkey responds "No thanks. I just ate back home, and I'm looking after my weight."
The man shrugs "Are you sure? Not even the seed salad you always get?"
The turkey responds "Nope. I'm stuffed."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Fond Memories
These two sad turkeys are mourning their kin,
reminiscing, thinking back, remembering when.
A happier time, long past, that they each recall,
before their departed relative was a Butterball.
.
These photos show that poor bird in his prime;
the calendar turned into fall, signaling his time.
He no longer gobbles and magnificently struts;
his number was finally up, no ifs, ands, or buts.
.
They sit here lamenting, both sharing remorse;
their lost loved one ended up the main course.
With him gone, home doesn't seem like home;
the only thing left are some feathers and bone.
.
They comfort each other with tales of old Tom;
his antics in turkey-school and going to prom.
Amazed that they somehow ended up winners;
eager to avoid becoming the Christmas dinner.
.
To that end, they both fled quickly into the wild;
said adios to civilization, became nature's child.
That worked out well for this poor tom and hen,
until a new hunting season rolled around again.
Bill Wallace
.
Turkey Shoot
Looking at pictures of their family members
is routine for turkeys each year in November.
We're not certain just when this ritual started;
it's their only keepsake of the dearly departed.
.
They share the distinction of being a symbol;
they happen to be tasty and not at all nimble.
That results in an event which they all dread;
come Thanksgiving each one loses his head.
.
They have come to accept this peculiar fate;
revolt isn't an option here, it's simply too late.
It's impossible to conceive of anyone messing
with the public's feast of turkey and dressing.
.
So rest assured no changes are in the works;
the responsible parties would be called jerks.
We should all acknowledge their tragic loss,
then have a big helping of cranberry sauce!
Bill Wallace
.
At Thanksgiving, "Thanks" sure is the word
That is frequently said and oft heard.
It's a time for our kin
From afar to come in.
A great day for all, 'cept for the bird...
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
...and this is when your grandfather's funeral was featured in a "Joke's on You" cartoon.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Better hurry! We need to finish looking at this photo album before 12 noon on Monday!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Tom gobbled up too much Grey Poupon
Nice touch- Grey Poupon on every table
A novel idea- Grey Poupon basting
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”
It says here Grandpa died at the Pinedale Shopping Center in 1978. But it doesn't say how!
And who is that in the picture with Granddad? Is that who I think it is? IT IS!! IT IS!! It's the legendary Les Nesman!
Is that you being roasted? And is that Tony Martin, Rich Little and Nipsey Russell?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Here, we see what happened when WKRP in Cincinnati dropped turkeys out of a helicopter over a shopping mall parking lot only to find out the hard way that turkeys don't fly!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
This uncle was dropped out of a helicopter in Cincinnati.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Your grandfather was a ghost ...a poultrygeist
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
And this is my Uncle Fredo. Once, he was arrested on suspicion of fowl play!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Wattle those photos mean?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
