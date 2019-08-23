Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 082819
.
Welcome to the News & Record's "Jokes on You" page.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Submit your funny pet photo to: jokesonyou@greensboro.com
.
Last week's cartoon was writing captions for the cat photo. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for – are the robots and box.
.
WINNER
“Why didn’t you tell me about the new Roomba?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Appreciate a heads up before you vacuum.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Is the thunderstorm over?”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“Don’t tell my wife I’m here.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Well, why did you leave it open?”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“I don’t know anything about a broken vase.”
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
“This litter box has much more privacy.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Where did you hide my squeaky mouse?”
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“All I want is some ‘me’ time.”
Regina Williams, High point
.
“The dog did it”
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“Is the mouse gone?”
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“You’ve got to get rid of that rocking chair.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“There’s no way you’re taking me to the vet!!!”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“You’re the one who left this drawer open.”
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
“Not a good place for your litter box!”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“You’re the one who left this drawer open.”
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
I’m all out of cat-captions
.
THE REST
“I love my new bed, she can’t see me in here!”
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
Want those magazines back? Here's the deal...
You should see my sock collection.
I bet you want to know what's in the bag.
Fourth floor - sporting goods.
What were you guys doing in here last night?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
There's no way you're taking me to the vet!!!
Think this is funny? You ought to see the video.
Check out my Puss In Boots impression!
Let meowt!!!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Go ahead and throw some old socks in here.
You just THINK you know when I have to use the litter box.
You’re the one who left this drawer open.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
“Appreciate a heads up before you vacuum.”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. What am I doing ? Looking for the drawer with money in the kitty.
2. I am NOT trying to get in your drawers!
3. It's my drawer! It's FURniture, isn't it?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
1. This litter box has much more privacy.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
1. Peek-a-Boo!
2. A little privacy please!
3. Sorry just checking my drawers!!
4. I’m conducting a “cat” scan!
5. Some of this stuff got wrinkled!
6. Have you seen my catnip?
7. Where did you hide my squeaky mouse?
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
They said WHAT at the end of "The Price Is Right???"
You wouldn't believe the size of that mouse!!!
Why didn't you tell me about the new Roomba?
You've got to get rid of that rocking chair.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
One more thing, Senor Wences- close the box!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A friend of mine told me this one years ago, and I just had to include it here!
There were two cats
1 of their names was one two three and
The other name was une duex triois
They had a race across the lake, which one won?
One two three won,
because une duex trois cat sank
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why am doing inI here? Well, it's a box......
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This is for cats only. BYOB!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I find it harder to think outside the box!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I felt the call doody and I did it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Well. I guess I'm alive!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Let meowt!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Don't you ever knock?"
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"I'm looking for that missing sock."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"Well, this is a CAT-chall drawer. "
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"I love playing hide -and-seek!"
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"Is that a can of tuna in your hand?"
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"You've just violated the Feline Privacy Act."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"I'm searching for my lost mittens."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"Go away! I'm in the zone here."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
"This is embarrassing - I've been rescued by Lassie."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"I'll be dinning in tonight, thank you."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"It beats staying at a Motel 6."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"Great! Room service finally showed up."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"Give me a 10:00 am wake up call, please."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
But you told me never to think outside of the box!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I know that carrier means a trip to the vet!"
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"I talked the dog into helping me open this drawer."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"Hi - I'm Howard Hughes."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"I don't know anything about a broken vase."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"Welcome to my Fortress of Solitude."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
"I thought this was the overhead storage bin."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
Is that my pizza? Extra cheese, right? Extra onions, right? Extra mice, right?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. Peek-a-boo.
2. Is the mouse gone?
3. This is OK but the couch is softer.
4. This spot is the cat’s meow.
5. Who’s “bright” idea was this?
6. So where did Rover sleep last night? Top drawer?
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“I’m interested in renting this apartment.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You call THIS a litter box?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Oh, it's you! I was, uh, just, uh, looking around for the...uh....oh yeah, the ball of yarn. Yeah, that's it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“How much are the HOA dues?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I don’t bother you in your tiny room.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The hardwoods are nice but no granite.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I would like to see the vacuuming schedule.”
Tim Tribbett
.
All I want is some "me" time.
Regina Williams, High point
.
"I thought you were gone !"
"I think we'd look great on u-tube."
"So what's new with you ?"
"What clothes ?"
"Somebody left this drawer hanging open...."
"It was Blackie's idea !"
"I think your clothes would look great with cat fur on them."
"Mama told us to wait here until she got back."
"Aren't I just the cutest thing ?"
"You scared me !"
"It's not nice to scare a cat like this...."
"We slipped into something comfortable."
"Well, why did you leave it open ?"
"Pay no attention to the kittens in the drawer."
"Catnip ?"
"We thought our mittens might be in here."
"At least we're not playing in the plant pots."
"Stay still; I've got this...."
"We thought our mittens were in here."
"So it's a cat thing...."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
#1: Apparently, the cat's out of the bag...and into the drawer!
#2: Here's how to keep mice out of your drawers!
#3: Aaaaaaaawwww!
#4: Not a good place for your litter box!...
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Um...meow?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Warn a guy before you vacuum!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Hey, a little privacy please!
How much to rent this apartment?
You need some new underwear.
Mom! I'm working on my Jokes On You captions!
Tell Tim I want a pool table.
You tawt you saw a puddy tat.
I'm not coming out until Bill Wallace writes a caption about me!
How do you like my new cat cave?
Hey close the door!
I'm am not what you think you're seeing.
This is where I keep my extra dead mice.
Hey, I'm trying to change for a date.
Has that pit bull gone?
When I slap the dog, this is where I hide.
Don't tell my wife I'm here.
Dang! You're very good at hide and seek.
OK, It's your turn to hide.
Is this the cross town bus?
If I buy this house, do I have to join the homeowners' association?
Hi. I'm here to do an audit on your mouse population.
Hi. I'm your friendly neighborhood cat burglar.
You've heard of the Cat in the Hat? I'm the Cat in the Drawer.
Just call me when the presidential election is over.
Busted!
Call the cops! I think I heard a cat burglar downstairs.
Do I look like a cat burglar to you?
Spider!!!
I'm looking for that spot of light that keeps showing up.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Needs more cat litter.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m lookin’ for the man who shot my paw.”
Tim Tribbett
.
What am I doing? That's your question? It should be "How did you get in there!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You want this to go on Facebook? Then I suggest you get outta there!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No! I haven't learned my lesson. Two more hours, please? Puh-leeze?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yes! I know the difference between this kind and that kind of box. What makes you think otherwise?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
(In innocent voice ) Nothing
WHAT??!!
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, Az
.
Uh! Guys! Think I just found long lost Uncle Tom.....
Could ya close the drawer? It IS catnap time!
Remember last year when grandpa insisted he’d bought a Smithfield ham and nobody could find it?? I did.
Did anybody see that mouse come in here?
Can't you hear me still laughing?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
I’m it ?
Go find your own hiding place
Have you seen the litter box ?
Where’s the Grey Poupon ?
I know the Grey Poupon is in here somewhere
Peek-a-boo
But Tim said I could
Is the thunderstorm over ?
Don’t try this at home
What are you looking at ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Oh thanks for opening the drawer. Thought me and the dirty socks were trapped in here forever.
Opened cat food?? Musta caught on the drawer pull.
OK. Who tried to hide the cat food??
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley,AZ
.
Sunglasses for disguise, bird seed for bait, rope for tying up. Twenty doesn't....oh dang...uh...hi Tweety. Just sitting here.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff,AZ
.
"Are you SURE you counted to 10 before you started looking!?"
"Did you REALLY count to 10 before you started looking??"
"Did I hear the can opener??"
"Was that the can opener??"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
'If you didn't hide the nip...I wouldn't be snooping'
'Hand over the nip and no one gets clawed'
'The dog did it'
'Surprise'
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“But I don’t want to go to the vet.”
“I’m not going to fit you.”
“Patiently waiting to turn into Catwoman.”
“You can call me Socks.
“This isn’t the junk drawer.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“This is where I store all the tongues.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Well, Mrs. Clinton, your family DID name me "Socks."
Can't a guy get a little quiet time around here?
I see you've discovered my Cat Cave.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Hey! I need my sleep. You know I'm going up, up, up to the heavy-side layer tomorrow!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I told once, and I'm going to tell you again. LET MEOWT!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You didn't clean my cat box. Where did you expect me to go?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You're not from the White House are you? It's just that I finally got tired of sitting on top of his head!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Who ratted meowt?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Are you sure mice can’t get us from up here?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Schrodinger's cat walks into a bar........and doesn't!
(Still works!)
Mike Perry, Eden
.
There were two cats
1 of their names was one two three and
The other name was une duex triois
They had a race across the lake, which one won?
One two three won,
because une duex trois cat sank
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Tower of Power
This little kitty resides in a condo tower;
a benefit accruing from his feline power.
It affords him privacy and a great view;
he lounges around with very little to do.
.
He once languished out on the street;
survived due to the speed of his feet.
Dodged many a thundering automobile;
outmaneuvering those monsters of steel.
.
Now he has a home and plenty to eat;
doesn't miss the cold and searing heat.
He moved right in as though he belonged;
a lucky member of an unfortunate throng.
.
His humans marvel at his poise and grace;
are captivated by his beautiful small face.
He allows them to believe they're in charge;
it's a small compromise for living so large.
Bill Wallace
.
Cats in a drawer is fun to see
VBut once in a while, they will have a flea
So the best thing to do is leave them be.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Two kitten ran upstairs and jumped in a drawer
When they looked up they saw that their picture was about to be taken
One got scared and said “What are we going to do?”
The other said “Don’t worry, now we can get on the ‘Joke’s On You’.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
All my cats and kittens
are in a drawer where I usually keep my mittens
But that’s OK, I put them in a box
Where I keep my socks
Now I hope they don’t have any more
Finding more space would be a chore.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
“I’m not kitten around! I have tried
To take cat naps while I am inside.
This drawer’s paw-some, no doubt!
Please do not let me-owt,
Since this place is so purr-fect to hide.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Where’s the Grey Poupon?
But Tim said I could
I know the Grey Poupon is in here somewhere
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Oh, No! We are going to be on the ‘Joke’s On You’!
I told you if we climbed up here that we would get on the ‘Joke’s On You’.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
One more thing, Senor Wences- close the box!
Mike Perry, Eden
s'alright?
.
"I'm searching for my lost mittens."
Dena Marie Picklesimer, High Point
.
“I’m lookin’ for the man who shot my paw.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Sunglasses for disguise, bird seed for bait, rope for tying up. Twenty doesn't....oh dang...uh...hi Tweety. Just sitting here.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff,AZ
.
Well, Mrs. Clinton, your family DID name me "Socks."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
You're not from the White House are you? It's just that I finally got tired of sitting on top of his head!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Let meowt!!!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Let meowt!!!
I told once, and I'm going to tell you again. LET MEOWT!
Who ratted meowt?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I’m conducting a “cat” scan!
Tony Bean, Danbury