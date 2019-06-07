Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 061219
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
A FAVOR …
Due to an “upgrade” (why are they even called that?) to our email system, I’ll have to ask everyone who sends by email to make sure your text is formatted as “plain text,” as opposed to HTML text or Rich text.
.
Last week’s cartoon was – The kid saying goodnight prayers. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for - is bug insurance.
.
WINNER
“They’re standing right here, so I’m going to encrypt this message.”
Bill Wallace
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Maybe you could lay some of them plagues on the bully at school!”
Tony Bean, Danbury
“And bless Alexa. We lean on her a lot.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
“And that’s our secret. OK?”
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
“My teacher told me not to use that word, but Daddy uses it all the time.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Can you hear me when my eyes are open?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
“Forgive me for all the stuff I’m going to do tomorrow.”
Tim Tribbett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
I think there's a communication problem up there. I asked for a brother, not a sister
Marcia Berger, Greensboro
.
“... and please make tomorrow a teacher workday. Amen.”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
Too many ears down here. Can't I just text you my prayers?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Don’t forget that I have a birthday coming up next week.”
Bill Wallace
.
“... and we’ll just keep what happened at school today between me and you.”
Bill Wallace
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“Can we Facetime?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
I bet you have a bazillion friends on Facebook.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
“Can I just send you a Tweet?”
“... and bless my family, Amen: Smiley-face emoji.”
“And please let me find that snake I accidentally let loose in the house”
“I know the teacher said I was naughty today, but that’s fake news.”
“Regarding today: mistakes were made ...”
And bless Mom, Dad, and that lady that visits Dad when Mom’s away …”
.
THE REST
I think there's a communication problem up there. I asked for a brother, not a sister
Marcia Berger, Greensboro
.
I asked for a dog, not a baby
Marcia Berger
.
"... and please make tomorrow a teacher workday. Amen."
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
1. Please save me from the wrath that is about to befall me!
2. Yeah though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death thou are with me!
3. Thank you for my kind, wonderful and understanding parents!
4. Maybe you could lay some of them plagues on the bully at school!
5. Please help me on the end of grade tests!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
I'm glad he prays, but I wish it was for something other than a bike.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
1. And take care of Alexa who is the one who really takes care of me.
2. And take care of Alexa who really knows what I need.
3. And take care of Alexa who obviously lives up there with you.
4. And bless Alexa. We lean on her a lot.
5. And bless Alexa who's my right-hand person.
6. And take care of Alexa who delivers almost as well as you.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
God, Alexa and I have a deal. Don't mess it up.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"Look, I'm not asking for all As. Just keep me out of the doghouse."
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
I know he's praying for the pony for his birthday
This is nightly about the monsters under the bed.
Peggy Koppel
.
"....and we'll just keep what happened at school today between me and you."
"Please don't let bad things happen to my spider collection that mom doesn't know about."
"They're standing here right now, so you might put in a good word for me."
"Thank you for parents that don't believe in corporal punishment."
"This feels a little weird, but it's part of my allowance agreement."
"I promise not to lie, but I might embellish once in a while."
"When I'm older, I'll be able to text you every night."
Bill Wallace
.
Can I trade my little sister for a puppy?
If Timmy said it was my idea, he's lying.
Dear God, can you move me into the witness protection program before the neighbors call?
Dear God, if you can see what's in my heart, I'd like to plead guilty now.
If there is no video, I deny everything Mr. Jones is going to say.
Can I have a little brother to share the blame?
Can you write me a note for not having my science project ready for tomorrow?
When I ask my mom stuff, she always says the Lord only knows. So do you?
Thank you for not telling Mom and Dad about you know what.
Mom said I have to be baptized, but I don't know how to swim!
Our preacher said you are all powerful. Is that like being an all pro linebacker?
If you're all powerful, why do you allow my teacher to give pop quizzes?
Dear God, Whassup?
You might be all powerful and all knowing, but my math teacher is a close second.
I think you would be really good at Jeopardy!
Dear Lord. I'm going to need some super powers before gym class tomorrow.
I'm betting even you can't do new math.
I saw a show about IBM's Watson. Is that you in disguise?
Dear God, thank you for all my blessings, and can I have my own credit card?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Forgive me for all the stuff I’m going to do tomorrow.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Forgive me for what I did with my little hatchet.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"They're standing right here, so I'm going to encrypt this message."
"You're probably a lot harder to fool than they are....."
"My dog ran away and I thought you might be able to help find him."
"Do you charge by the hour or flat-rate?"
"Amazon delivers what I want within two days - can you compete with that?"
Bill Wallace
.
" ….and bless the monster living under my bed. Amen."
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
.
"... and thank you for the most wonderful, understanding, and forgiving parents."
Philippe Wiener, Greensboro
.
1. And that’s our secret. OK?
2. Now, about Mom and Dad........
3. Please convince Mom that we need a dog.
4. Is a commandment like when Mom says “because I said so”.?
5. Could you please talk to my teacher about all that homework?
6. I need your help. I think Sally likes Jimmy better than me.
7. Why are ears so hard to wash?
8. Did you invent taking a bath?
9. Please make spinach and radishes taste better.
10. Do I really have to grow up? I’m happy just like this.
11. If you could start over what would you fix?
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Thank you for my mom and dad even if they fight like cats and dogs before I say my prayers.....
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
"...and please bless me with 2 or 3 brothers! Amen."
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
I don't really have anything to report on.....how you doing?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“ I’m afraid not even this will be enough to help the Panthers.”
Julian Busby, M.D. High Point
.
I love my Mommy and Daddy very much. Please look after them. Amen"
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
"Please help my Mommy and Daddy get me an iPad. I really want one."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
Tell me what I can do to get a little privacy around here!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"So see you later, Alligator, and amen."
"Bless my teacher and my classmates Noah, Liam, Max, but no girls."
"I'll whisper it to you later, God."
"I've got a secret to tell you, God, but not now."
"My teacher told me not to use that word, but Daddy uses it all the time."
"So how was your day ?"
"Mommy says you see everything; so you know Luke hit me first."
"Thank you for all the animals I can name by the alphabet: anteaters, bears, cats...."
"I'd like a little brother, or maybe a puppy."
"I was as good as I could be for a little boy, God."
"You know who I love most in all the world ? No, it's not you."
"I'm tired of talking now, God; so let's go to bed."
"Mommy said I was bad today, but we don't think so, do we ?"
"Please tell my Mommy and Daddy I want a bike for my birthday."
"My teacher said she's praying for the last day of school to come soon."
"Can you make it snow so we can get out of school tomorrow ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"And please DON'T give me a baby brother with whom I would have to share my room and my parents' affections. Amen."
Larry Parrish, Eden
.
PLEASE TELL THEM THAT A SPANKING IS THE FIRST STAGE OF CHILD ABUSE.
I DIDN’T KNOW THAT OUR CAT COULD NOT SWIM.
TELL THEM I AM SORRY FOR MY MISTAKE I DIDN’T MEAN TO EAT ALL OF THE CAKE.
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO NC
.
"Can I be like Dad and get a mulligan when he plays golf?"
"And please don't let my teacher assign me any more homework."
"I'm trying to be good, but after all, I'm a boy, not a girl."
"You must get a lot of requests, so I'll keep this short and to the point."
"Thanks for mom and dad letting me skip eating broccoli and kale."
"Don't forget that I have a birthday coming up next week."
Bill Wallace
.
"Thank you for chocolate pudding!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Please don't let Dad find out about all the money Mom spent shopping today!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Please let my sisters hair grow back!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"And thank you for the cookies under my pillow!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"And thank you for Grandma who gives me everything I want."
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Thank you for the puppy Grandpa is getting me!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"And if we could adopt a puppy I would be such a good boy!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"And thank you for the snake I found today!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Thank you for Grandma, she's the only one who understands me!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Please forgive Daddy for the words he said today when he hit his finger with the hammer!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Please forgive Daddy for saying that word after I carved my name in his Corvette..."
"My Sunday School teacher told me that Howard be thy name..."
Kris Voy, Trinity
.
Are you using a drone to check up on me?
I want to upgrade my parents.
Don't forget our deal about the cat.
Dad swears to you a lot. What's that about?
Do you have any apps to improve my batting average?
Could we just text instead?
Did Jesus have trouble with math too?
I hope I'm in your contact list.
I bet you have a bazillion friends on Facebook.
Any chance I can delete my personal file and start over?
Why have you never posted a selfie?
You should start tweeting.
Let's just forget about today and start over tomorrow, okay?
If you're giving points for good behavior, am I in the hole?
P. S. Please tell my dog Dusty I miss her and give her a belly rub. She would like that a lot.
I was only kidding when I said you should zap my brother with a lighting bolt!
If all dogs go to heaven, who has to pick up the poop?
Are J.O.Y captioners allowed in heaven? They seem a little messed up to me.
It it true that J.O.Y. captioners are really angels sent down to make us laugh?
Are you the one who's passing along information to Santa Claus?
Do all our computer files go to heaven when we send them to the Cloud?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
#1: "Please, God, tell my folks who complained about not be able to hear me, that I'm not praying to them!"
#2: "Thank you, Lord, for allowing my prayers to get past the liberals who want to put a stop to it!"
#3: "Thank you, Lord, for the end of the school year!"
#4: "Please, Lord, let my parents win the lottery, despite the ads saying, 'Must be 18 to play,' even though they're no longer 18!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
I'll call you back! Can't talk right now!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And I pray for Grey Poupon cereal
And let the tooth fairy be generous
Please pick my cartoon as the junior winner
Help me bring my D’s up
Why is the moon in my bedroom?
The cookie jar was too enticing
I will never take dad’s car again
But she held the test paper so I could see it
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"Dear God, If you let Mom or Dad win Joke's on You in the paper, please let the other one win the Next week."
"Dear God, Please help me understand why tourists are bad. I think I've been one. Thank you."
"Dear God, Can you help me remember the stuff for today's history test long enough to pass? Thank you."
"Dear God, Please tell me why Mom and Dad think that Grey Poupon mustard is funny. They laugh every Friday."
"Dear God, Please ask Mom & Dad to stop asking me which one of their Joke's on You is funniest. Amen."
Dear God, Can I tell you stuff in private even though Mom & Dad are listening? I'll listen for a sign."
Dear God, Can you make Mom & Dad not be mad if I tell you something right now while they are listening? Thank you."
Dear God, Can you close Mom & Dad's ears long enough for me to tell you something that I did? I'll owe you one."
"Dear God, Thank you for Joke's on You in the paper. It lets me, Mom & Dad be funny together at least once a week. It's a good idea."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“Forgive my parents for not appreciating my wall art.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Please no more beet and spinach casseroles!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“..hollowed be thy name”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Please forgive my bullies..or smite them. Your choice.”
Tim Tribbett
.
... and please let me win my "Joke's On You" bet.
Make my teacher believe Sparky ate my homework.
And I'm sorry for hiding my frog in Miss Othmar's coffee.
Yes, I know mom and dad are standing right behind me.
Could you send a digital alarm clock? I can't read the one I've got.
I know I'm getting a new brother, but I'm really hoping for a horse.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Please help me beat up Jimmy Jones recess Thank you , Sir.
I think he may have dozed off.
Pasty Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
you have him praying for a new bass boat?
Oh no! He just asked God to teach me to cook.
He told me he knew God’s name. When I asked him what it was, he said: “our father who art in heaven, Howard be your name”.
Mitch Poole, Mt Juliet, TN
.
“Please send more bacon.”
“Can we Facetime?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“Can you hear me when my eyes are open?”
“Thank you for my parents and for my new puppy I hope I get tomorrow.”
“In your name I pray, I’m in.”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
“Talk later. Parents watching.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Can't I just text my prayers? It would get ride of them!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This is confidential, so let me ask them to leave.
Mike Perry Eden
.
“Can’t talk.... P.A.W.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Forgive Dad for the words he says on the golf course.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Forgive me for hitting Billy tomorrow.”
Tim Tribbett
.
This prayer is being played under protest!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
...and please let my parents hit the lottery so they can afford to send me to college!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
...Halloween be thy name!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Next time can they spare the rod and spoil the child?”
Tim Tribbett
.
Too many ears down here. Can't I just text you my prayers?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And please don’t tell mommy and daddy about … eh, you know what.
And bless Mommy and Daddy and Daddy’s girlfriend too.
And I guess you can bless my little sister too.
If you would give me a phone I could talk to you more often.
You know they are listening, so we’ll talk more about this later.
Hold on Lord, I have another call coming in.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
A guy walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender asks him how things are going. The guys says, "Well to to tell you the truth, I'm not sure. My six year-old son told me this morning that he doesn't believe in God." The bartender says, "Wow that's pretty deep thinking for a six year old!" The guy shakes his head and replies, "He told me the reason he didn't believe in God was because he couldn't find a God app for his iPad."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
A guy walks into a bar and says to the bartender, "Just the other day my six year-old daughter told me we don't have to pray anymore. She informed me the best way to talk to God is to put our prayers in a computer file and send it to the Clouds."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
A guy walks in a bar and asks the bartender to bring him a pint of Guinness. After downing the pint he says to the bartender, "My little girl thinks her dead grandfather is still a software engineer who's working for Microsoft. I tried to tell her that he's in Heaven and she said, 'I know Dad, now he's working on the Clouds.'"
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
A drunk in a bar decides he has finally had enough, and buys a bottle to take home with him. On the way, he slips and falls. Struggling to his feet, he feels something wet running down his leg. "Please God" he thought. "Let it be blood!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Every night, this child's prayers are said.
"Bless my mom and my dad, my dog, Ned.
And protect me, oh, please,
From those bullies, disease,
And the monster that's under my bed."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
Prayer Meeting
This little dude has had a very rough day;
feels like there's something he needs to say.
Down on his knees, assuming the position,
clearing his name has become his mission.
His parents stand by, prepared for a shock;
the boy has guarded his secret with a lock.
They're glad to see that he's in atonement,
proud he hasn't asked for a postponement.
Expecting the worst and hoping for the best,
they realize that this could be a major test.
He's been raised to be honest, tell the truth;
just like most of us were back in our youth.
A sigh of relief is their well-earned reward;
it was nothing earth-shaking or untoward.
To impress the new girl he met at school,
he had forgotten a very important rule.
Girls aren't prone to exalt wild creatures,
especially ones with weird, icky features.
When he gave her the newt from a stream,
she ran down the hall and let out a scream.
Bill Wallace
.
Children pray softly, grownups pray loud.
Children are humble, grownups are proud.
Children send a text to God
Which they never think is odd
Because to them, he works in the Cloud.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Little Joey went to bed that night
praying with all his might.
If you answer my prayer, oh Lord
Everything will be alright.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Joey's Mama and Daddy stood over him as he prayed that night
He knew that something wasn't right
Then, they told him he was going to have a little sister
Then he prayed for the stork to go on strike
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Are J.O.Y captioners allowed in heaven? They seem a little messed up to me.
It it true that J.O.Y. captioners are really angels sent down to make us laugh?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
And I pray for Grey Poupon cereal
Please pick my cartoon as the junior winner
Why is the moon in my bedroom?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"Dear God, If you let Mom or Dad win Joke's on You in the paper, please let the other one win the Next week."
"Dear God, Please tell me why Mom and Dad think that Grey Poupon mustard is funny. They laugh every Friday."
"Dear God, Please ask Mom & Dad to stop asking me which one of their Joke's on You is funniest. Amen."
"Dear God, Thank you for Joke's on You in the paper. It lets me, Mom & Dad be funny together at least once a week. It's a good idea."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
… and please let me win my "Joke's On You" bet.
Ken Sheldon, Elon