Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, January 1, 2020
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Joke’s On You will be closed for Christmas! You have an extra week to come up with a caption for this week’s cartoon! Merry Christmas and happy holidays!
Last week’s cartoon was Elf job interview. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is snowman boardroom.
.
WINNER
“I’m afraid ‘Shelf Sitter’ isn't much of a resume.”
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Are you the Whistleblower who caught Mamma kissing Santa Clause?”
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“What is this ‘Naughty or Nice’ clause in your contract?”
Bill Wallace
.
“Somebody has to clean up after the reindeer.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Can you work on holidays?”
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
“Yes, you could say it is seasonal work.”
Lee F. Richmond, Jamestown
.
“How long were you at Keebler.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“Actually, we don’t use the term ‘elf’ here. We prefer ‘subordinate clauses’ ”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“It appears you’ve been laid off since December 26th.”
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“You’re in luck - we’ve decided to go green here.”
Bill Wallace
.
“The other workers are complaining you’re just sitting on a shelf.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
I received a letter of recommendation from a Mr. Keebler.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"I'm afraid Rudolph and Santa are not acceptable references."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
So, I see on your application you are looking for work that is less seasonal.
Dean McBrayer, Jamestown
.
“What exactly were you doing on a shelf these past few years?”
David Core, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“I see you put in a request for a desk instead of a shelf.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
Your previous experience as an “Elf on the Shelf” makes you very qualified for a position here at the N.S.A.
.
THE REST
1. I'm going to pass this on over to the unelfployment office.
2. How are you in a red leotard using a bow and arrow?
3. How do you do painting cold boiled eggs?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
.
You think making cookies counts as training for building toys?
Your reference said you are a "cotton-headed ninny muggins?"
You're afraid of heights, so a shelf would not be a good place for you to work.
When did you move here from Munchkinland?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Well, Jovie's filed a complaint about you being in the women's locker room.
It's been reported that you are writing dirty words on the Etch-a-Sketches.
Yes, Hermey, we DO have an opening in our dental practice.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
I see here that your only past experience is hiding on a shelf.
Marilyn Riffle, Gibsonville
.
"According to this, you're good at meeting deadlines."
"If you're hired, we'll provide a step-stool for the water fountain."
"I just assumed you were coming from Keeblers."
"So you were responsible for the care and feeding of eight tiny reindeer?"
"The melting of the polar ice-cap led to your down-sizing?"
"Your supervisor, Saint Nick, says you were a team-player."
"Under 'Aspirations', you indicate an interest in dentistry."
"I've never seen a red-nosed reindeer used as a reference before."
"It appears your former place of employment was a sweat-shop."
"Are you telling me Santa's workshop has been moved to Mexico?"
Bill Wallace
.
“I’m sure we can allow one daily hot cocoa break.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Your experience is concentrated in making cookies and toys?"
"This photo of you - is that Rudolph in the background?"
"Your expertise in making fidget-spinners was a short career-path it seems."
"Bass and Rankin gave you a glowing recommendation."
"How do we contact this Klondike Cornelius you list as a reference?"
"You'll have a chance to grow with this company."
"Your motto is 'Good Things Come In Small Packages'?"
"I see you did a short stint as Elf on a Shelf."
Bill Wallace
.
“You want to be payed in Christmas cookies?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“So, how will our offering you a job help you reach your ultimate goal of becoming a dentist?” Steve H., Elon
.
Sorry, we only take on-line applications !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
I disagree. When someone uses the term subordinate clause, it's not always about you!
I know you and your co-workers don't like the term "Eves." But remember, at Christmas there is Noel.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know you don't like the phrase "Take a selfie with an elfie!" I'll talk to the people involved.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“The CHOKING HAZARD WARNINGS weren’t meant for you!”
“I see you put in a request for a desk instead of a shelf.”
“Well, this should do it for my Christmas list!”
“I see you have an issue with our dress code!”
“You shouldn’t have called him an over rated jelly roll!”
“You’re being harassed by a red nose reindeer?”
“So Santa still requires you to use a car seat!”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
You never age or get sick, Why would you need health coverage?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No, I'm not toying with you.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I take all complaints seriously. And no, I am not toying with you!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You invented the Slinky? That shows you think outside the box."
"Please let your former employer know I've been very good this year."
"Under 'Special Skills', you list rigging reindeer harnesses?"
"I'm not sure that toy-making skills are transferable to stock brokerage."
"Tell me about the specific duties of being a Santa's helper."
"You're in luck - we've decided to go green here."
"I'm sure the reindeer love you, but we need human references."
"Part of your relocation package includes a tiny house."
Bill Wallace
.
Your co-workers are tiring of all the elfies you're taking with them!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
When I talked about individual motivation , I was referring to "self" motivation!
Making toys, feeding reindeer, baking cookies and helping Santa is a good thing. But we sell toilets.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"We'll need a urine sample, but since you're a wee fellow, that shouldn't be a problem."
"Keep this under your hat, but I still believe in Santa Claus."
"This says you've written a few elf-help books?"
"At company dinners, you'll be expected to sit at the kid's table."
"You meet the height requirements for junior partner."
"Looks like you come up a little short here."
"I'm sure your spelling of sleigh as s-l-a-y was an error."
Bill Wallace
.
I see you've been practicing dentistry without a license.
You should fit in nicely, we're all a bunch of misfits.
David Core, Greensboro
.
You can't go around the office offering people to "Take a selfie with an elfie, Only 5 bucks!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You don't like being called elf? How about gnome, or sprite, brownie, or dwarf, changeling....
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You left your old job due to long hours, crowds, and bad kids; I doubt Walmart's a good fit.
Are you used to working holidays?
Your last job was sitting motionless for hours on a shelf? You're perfect for security.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
If I hire you can you get me off the ‘naughty list’?”
Tim Tribbett
.
I see here you’ve been on the shelf for quite some time.
C. Ross
.
“You can be on the board for 100K a month. This has nothing to do with your connections to the big guy..wink wink nudge nudge.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"So, you want to be a dentist"
Joel Odell, Eden
.
.
We’re letting you go. Upskirting’s not allowed.
We’ letting you go. Your ‘tinseling’ skills need work.
Tell me more about your ‘tinseling’ skills.
There are no permanent positions at Santaland. Everyone’s a temp.
No, you’re not eligible for promotion to Santa Claus.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
Your work at the South Pole is not relevant for this position.
Your resume has too many fun and games on it.
Can you work on holidays?
Looks like you already have the uniform for this position.
This job won't be all fun and games.
You're perfect for our northern location.
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
I see you work well in groups.
Before you're fired, will you train your robot replacement ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
"Your North Pole Production Specialist experience is not relevant for our Shelf position"
Bill Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
Look! If Santa doesn't need you, then we don't either!
What happened? Is the North Pole not hiring?
Can you relocate to the North Pole?
I heard you refuse to make to make "Elf on the Shelf" dolls!
We do have a dress code here!
Would you be willing to follow the dress code?
We only hire the best for Santa!
How do you feel about working in cold weather?
I need to call Santa Clause to see if you've been bad or good!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
If Santa didn't want you, we don't either!
Is that all you have to wear?
I understand you aren't happy in the toy department!
Mike Perry
.
You left because Santa cut out the elf discount on toys?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It says here you were let go because you tried to form a union!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. What did I do before? I could tell you, but you'd never believe me.
2. I'd say my strongest characteristic is I can toy around with ideas.
3. Making toys is not easy, I'll tell you. It'll sleigh you.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
We saw another elf just yesterday! Small world isn't it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
The other elves said you stopped making toys in Santa's Workshop and just ate cookies.
Sam Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
I see here you're Jewish. Wasn't that a conflict of interest at your last job?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You were charged with un-stuffing Christmas stockings?"
"The only blemish on your record pertains to impersonating a gnome."
"Tell me about this charge of trespassing into Candyland."
"You stole money out of Monopoly games, then used a Get Out of Jail Free card to beat the rap?"
Bill Wallace
.
“I’m sorry but the shelf sitting position has been filled.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“It says you’ve been standing on the job Mr. Elf on the Shelf.”
Tim Tribbett
.
It says here you invented and patented the "elfie stick!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
So- between automated manufacturing, , computerizing records, and the advent of Amazon and FedEx, -he didn't need you anymore!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Well, the ice cap is melting. Makes sense he would move his operation further South!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see he outsourced all toy making to China. I assume that's why you're here!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You list “elf on a shelf” but your reference said “Nate who’s always late”.
Tim Tribbett
.
You're saying Santa decided to go with China?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It seems Santa was a major owner of Amazon!. Times really are a'changing!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Giving toys in exchange for being nice is quid pro quo.“
Tim Tribbett
.
#1: "A dentist? Good grief!"
#2: "So, why did you crash our party on the Friday before Christmas and insist on an interview, Mr. Kramer?"
#3: "Merry Christmas to everyone at the Joke's On You and to my fellow caption writers!"
Thanks, Paul! And I second that – Merry Christmas to all from JOY!
#4: "Wow! This is impressive! Baking Keebler cookies in a tree!"
#5: "I see you'll be bringing us some elfing magic!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“You can't don gay apparel at the work place.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Quit asking your supervisor to grow a beard.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"I'm sorry, but being a real elf disqualifies you because, technically, you're an illegal alien."
Larry Parrish, Leaksville?
.
Any union talk, let me know!
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Less talk, more work, OK?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Who suggested Santa be impeached ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
.
So Santa decided to outsource all his toymaking!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You say the vote to unionize is what did it?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
See if I've got this right- you wouldn't wear the mandatory red socks because you're a Yankee fan?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Working for Santa made you lose your elf esteem?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"What exactly did you do for Peter Cottontail in the off season?"
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
"I'm sorry sir, but you don't meet the height requirements."
"So, it says here you were transferred from the North Pole."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
So you say you want to be a dentist?
One of your referrals keeps saying No No No when I asked if you'd be rehired.
You're a little "short" on experience.
This is the second report of you asking your co-workers to sit in your lap with a promise to get their wishes to Santa. Unacceptable behavior Mr. Elf.
So you can't bake cookies, make shoes, sit on a shelf or make toys. I'm sorry it doesn't look like we have anything available.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
1. Your job on the 24th is to shine Rudolph’s nose.
2. No, you cannot take vacation next week.
3. Santa has chosen you to ride “shotgun” for him this year.
4. Are you the Whistleblower who caught Mamma kissing Santa Clause?
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
"It appears you've been laid off since December 26th"
"We've been short staffed for awhile, not sure you are tall enough"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
”You violated your contract by calling Santa Claus a fake....Your fired!”
Rick O’Reilly
Greensboro
.
Seeing that the magnetic North Pole has moved its position into Russia, we will not be hiring any Russian elves!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You were fired? I can understand why you have such low elf-esteem!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You suggested to Santa to just send Gift Cards to everyone? Bad call!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Are you the one who spiked the eggnog?
There will be no more North Pole dancing in the breakroom.
I don’t care if you identify as a reindeer, you can’t pull Santa’s sleigh.
Having a pilot’s license does not qualify you to be Santa’s backup.
What do you mean you called OSHA about the working conditions.
Wearing pointy shoes does so fall under OSHA guidelines.
No you can’t use a nail gun to assemble the wooden toys.
Being a video game tester is not a real job description here.
You’re idea of a North Polecat perfume has been rejected by Santa.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"No, our ad did not state that the elf on the shelf must be Irish."
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
Have you worked nights before ?
Sorry, part time only
Are you handy ?
Worked in cold climates before ?
Have you 27 brothers and sisters ?
This job requires night shift work
Aren’t very talkative, are you ?
I see you’ve already got the uniform
Sorry, no Grey Poupon where you’re going
Are you a team player ?
This job is in the north
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Will Ferral is having a workshop.
Hurry and you can still catch the auditions for a new “Sprite”.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
I see you put down Will Farrell as a reference. What's he like?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You were Glorfindel? Really?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Well, it’s supposed to be elf SITTING on a shelf so I’ll allow a bathroom break.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Keebler said you were hard woking but Santa not so much.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You’re on the short list of candidates.”
“So you’re wanting to get off of the shelf?”
“You have Santa listed as a reference?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“No more quid pro HO HO HO.”
Tim Tribbett (borrowed from “Thatababy”)
.
“Looks like you’re full of yourself Mr. Elf.”
Tim Tribbett
.
We have a complaint about you "...not allowing (name withheld) to play in any reindeer games"
You last job said you "toyed around"
Your cookie experience doesn't really "align" with our toy manufacturing needs
There have been complaints about your being "on the shelf" in the women's breakroom
En français: "Vous n'êtes pas autorisé à garder une liste coquine ou sympa des elfes"
Paul Davis, Greensboro
.
"Could you tell me a little more about this Elf on the Shelf job where you were fired for taking pictures?"
"I see you were let go from an Elf on the Shelf job for keeping the Naughty or Nice lists."
"I see you were let go from an Elf on the Shelf job for selling the Naughty or Nice lists."
"I see you were let go from an Elf on the Shelf job for selling the Naughty or Nice lists. Uh, do you still have any?"
"You've listed that you are "independently welfy"; why do you want to work?"
"May we contact Disney about your role at 'It's A Small World Afterall'?... Darn! That song is gonna stick all day."
"I see that you're proficient in 'Wrap Music'."
"So you worked as an Elfis impersonator for a short time? Sorry."
"Your job last summer was as a short order cook, and you list miniature golf as your hobby. REALLY?"
"You list 'Subordinate Clause' as last job... cute."
CC Cockerham
.
"Congratulations on your Clean Bill of Elf regarding your past problems with Low Elf Esteem and Short Attention Span."
"So you feel that you're proficient on taking 'Elfies'?"
"You identify as a 'shelf'... for she elf? So That's how you get Little Elves... by putting an Elf on a Shelf? Sorry, it was right there."
"You've listed Santa, Keebler, & Will Ferrell as references; may we contact them?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"So you've been that character on The Lucky Charms cereal box all these years?"
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
Your last two jobs, I see that you came out a little short.
You took care of reindeer?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
An elf, a dwarf and a hobbit walk into a bar. All three proceed to eat, drink and have a good time, slamming down pint after pint of ale until finally the pub was closing. The bartender asks them how he should split the tab as it was a pretty hefty sum."I got this," replies the Elf as he looks at the bill. "My two friends here are always a little short anyway."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
An Elf walks into a bar and says "I think this place needs a stand up comedian." The bartender says "OK, show us what you've got." The elf says "what's green, white, and red all over?" After a pause he says "an elf with a sunburn." The bartender chuckles, so the elf continues: "I once knew a dyslexic devil worshiper. He sold his soul to Santa." This time, even those drinking at the bar laugh. So the elf says "did you know that an elf who stops working for Santa is called a Rebel Without a Clause?" A few more chuckles are heard. The bartender says "So.. that all you got?" Elf glares at him and says "So sue me. I'm a little short." (rimshot... pah-dum-pching)
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST POEMS
Holiday Hiring
This is a candidate for seasonal employment;
he's great at making small items of enjoyment.
Give him a few tools and a comfortable space,
he'll produce amazing toys at a dizzying pace.
.
His knowledge and prowess is state of the art;
he can make dolls, a bicycle, or a set of darts.
Learning his craft was neither simple or quick;
he had a great mentor we know as Saint Nick.
.
He's ready for a position having more visibility;
long service at the North Pole induces senility.
The realization hit when conversing with an elf;
as it turned out, he was talking only to himself.
.
No aspersions are cast at his former employer;
he's an agent of hope, not an image destroyer.
While tiny in stature, his talent is monumental;
his major ambition is landing a position dental.
.
While that goal might seem a bit incongruous,
his underlying logic is really not preposterous.
When hanging lights or just a Yuletide wreath,
securing willing help is a little like pulling teeth.
Bill Wallace
.
Rudolph the Red-Toed Reindeer
Elves are known to be a stable bunch;
they don't change careers on a hunch.
Adept with their hands and basic tools,
they are dependable, stable as mules.
.
This fine fellow has shattered the mold;
there is a tale here that begs to be told.
He started out as a brash green rookie;
Santa paid him fresh milk and cookies.
.
Working his way up through the ranks,
he earned respect and Santa's thanks.
Boys and girls loved the toys he made;
he usually performed above the grade.
.
An unknown truth about Santa's elves:
they are prone to be full of themselves.
That is even more likely if they imbibe;
a character flaw they find hard to hide.
.
On his day off, the elf took a few nips;
became very inebriated using his lips.
He was hauled in, thrown in the tank;
used that time to concoct a big prank.
.
He rerouted wiring in Rudolph's nose;
now he's a reindeer with glowing toes.
Santa lost it and said 'You're through';
that then led him to this job interview.
.
The HR director was very impressed,
despite concerns on how he dressed.
He hired the elf, then sent him home;
who later returned, clad as a gnome.
Bill Wallace
.
There's devices that teach children phonics
That play games with Luigis and Sonics.
Being elves ain't enough
Now to build Santa's stuff:
They now need degrees in electronics.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Elves are small but do a big job.
They help Santa do his thing
If they didn’t, the little kids would sob
Because of the gifts he couldn’t bring’
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Elves work for Santa and that’s fine
Cause if they didn’t, he would get behind
Because kids who have waited all year don’t want to wait another day
They certainly couldn’t wait until May
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
There’s a fruitcake support group that needs a manager. Would you be interested?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Sorry, no Grey Poupon where you’re going
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Your reference said you are a "cotton-headed ninny muggins?"
Well, Jovie's filed a complaint about you being in the women's locker room.
When did you move here from Munchkinland?
Yes, Hermey, we DO have an opening in our dental practice.
"Under 'Aspirations', you indicate an interest in dentistry."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Bass and Rankin gave you a glowing recommendation."
"How do we contact this Klondike Cornelius you list as a reference?"
Bill Wallace
.
“So, how will our offering you a job help you reach your ultimate goal of becoming a dentist?” Steve H., Elon
.
I see you've been practicing dentistry without a license.
You should fit in nicely, we're all a bunch of misfits.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"So, you want to be a dentist"
Joel Odell, Eden
.
"A dentist? Good grief!"
"So, why did you crash our party on the Friday before Christmas and insist on an interview, Mr. Kramer?"
I admit, I don’t get that last reference, but I’m sure it goes with something …
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
So you say you want to be a dentist?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
Will Ferral is having a workshop.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
I see you put down Will Farrell as a reference. What's he like?
You were Glorfindel? Really?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You've listed Santa, Keebler, & Will Ferrell as references; may we contact them?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE CAPTION
En français: "Vous n'êtes pas autorisé à garder une liste coquine ou sympa des elfes"
Paul Davis, Greensboro
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
I know you and your co-workers don't like the term "Eves." But remember, at Christmas there is Noel.
Your co-workers are tiring of all the elfies you're taking with them!
Actually, we don't use the term "elf" here. We prefer 'subordinate clauses!"
Working for Santa made you lose your elf esteem?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"We'll need a urine sample, but since you're a wee fellow, that shouldn't be a problem."
"This says you've written a few elf-help books?"
Bill Wallace
.
Making toys is not easy, I'll tell you. It'll sleigh you.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"I see that you're proficient in 'Wrap Music'."
"So you worked as an Elfis impersonator for a short time? Sorry."
"Congratulations on your Clean Bill of Elf regarding your past problems with Low Elf Esteem and Short Attention Span."
"So you feel that you're proficient on taking 'Elfies'?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST EARWORMS
"May we contact Disney about your role at 'It's A Small World Afterall'?... Darn! That song is gonna stick all day."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
