.
.
.
.
.
Last week's cartoon was – the grass. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for - is The kid saying goodnight prayers.
.
WINNER
“Holy Moly! He’s coming back!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Thank goodness for property lines!”
Jack Thornton, Summerfield
.
“Gotta admit it does smell nice.”
Tm Tribbett
.
“Love the new look!!!”
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“Hit a stump, hit a stump, please hit a stump.”
David D., Winston Salem
.
“Going back to petite size!”
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
“Thank God for corded mowers.”
C. Ross
.
“Hallelujah! He’s out of Weedwacker string.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“First they fertilize us, then they decapitate us!”
Bill Wallace
.
“Don’t worry, son. It will grow back.”
Julie Crescenzo, Jamestown
.
“DUCK!!!”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
"Thank God for property lines!"
Bill Wallace
.
Why do so many want to be part of the fairway? Life is so much longer here in the rough!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Saved by the sputter of an empty gas tank!"
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
Uh-Oh here comes the weedeater!
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
"Didn't you say you wanted to lose weight?
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
Why do they give us all those turf builders and vitamins and stuff if they’re just gonna cut us down?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"That's the Borderline Case Zone. Both sets of neighbors mow there every week!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“He feeds us to grow and then shortens us???”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
I don’t want to buy anything. I came in to use you restroom.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
I don’t even know what this gag means, and it still made me laugh.
.
I know it made runner-up, but I also really liked:
“Gotta admit it does smell nice.”
Tm Tribbett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here. This was my favorite caption I came up with that no one else did.
C’mon! There’s dead bodies EVERYWHERE! At least use a bag!
.
Also:
Where’d fescue go? He was just here!
I swear, I heard a loud noise, and when I turned around, they were gone!
OH NO! He’s coming back with a weed-eater!
Fertilizes us to make us grow, now this! Make up your mind!
.
THE REST
You are next.
I would rather see the dog.
That new fertilizer made us taller!
You better hope he raises the blade!
Peggy Koppel
.
“Looks like we’re being “stalked” again.”
Kay Jones
.
Whew, that's cutting it close.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
1. Wow that really cut them down to size!
2. Now that's kicking grass!
3. Love the new look!!!
4. Guess they got cut from team grass!
5. Guess the cows came home!
6. Where's a landscaper when you need them.
7. Hey do you smell that?
8. He fought the mower and the mower won!
9. Must be spring, I'm so excited I wet my plants.
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
1. There're deer here alright, but this one is big and named John!
2. Uh oh, this deer has blades, too.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Poor Clora and Phil!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Their grass is ass.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Glad he ran out of gas.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"What!, I thought you asked for just a little off the top?
David D., Winston Salem
"Hit a stump, hit a stump, please hit a stump."
David D., Winston Salem
.
"You still say you're an atheist?
David D., Winston Salem
.
There’s something to be said for living a rough life!
Jeff Phipps, McLeansville
.
"Maybe this emo thing wasn't such a good idea."
Aaron Cornett, Climax
.
“Thank goodness for those limbo lessons!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“It’s ok. They're just grazed.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Oh Wow, that was really scary"
Jerry Kidd, Greensboro
.
“He got cut down to size.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I told him not to get it cut too short.
Jess Grassi, Greensboro
.
“Calm down. They were just grazed.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Gotta admit it does smell nice.”
Tm Tribbett
.
“He was my dear friend. Now he’s my John Deere friend.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Some of our relatives just got whacked!"
"We've been granted a reprieve - it's the landscaper's lunch break."
"Cut down in the prime of life!"
"That's what they get for going to a barbering school."
"I guess crew-cuts are back in again."
"That looks like cruel and unusual punishment."
"Get ready for a buzz-cut!"
"Have we been transplanted to a military base?"
"Evidently the gardener plans to take the next three weeks off."
"That's more like a five o'clock shadow."
"First they fertilize us, then they decapitate us!"
"I've heard of getting back to your roots, but that's ridiculous!"
Bill Wallace
.
“Clippings to clippings. Mulch to mulch.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“He wanted to be all he cud be.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Wait, I said just a little off the top!
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
1. There're deer here alright, but this one is big and named John!
2. Uh oh, this deer has blades, too.
3. There's a big deer here, but it's green and named John.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Whoa! My life just flashed before my eyes.
RJM Greensboro
.
That was a close shave.
The Blade Runner is real.
David Core, Greensboro
.
There, but for a 5 1/2 inch rotor blade, go I!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I guess we didn't make the cut!"
Brent Gerald, Greensboro
.
"I guess that's their last Round-Up."
"Stubble can be sexy on a human, not so much on us."
"They've gone to that great compost-heap in the sky."
"One minute you're thick and lush, the next minute you're scalped!"
"I think the gardener used the 'Guillotine' setting."
"Anybody have some Rogaine?"
"Thank God for property lines!"
Bill Wallace
.
For the first time ever, I'm glad I just missed the cut!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
At least he didn't cut me off!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I told them not to outgrow everyone...now look what happened !!!!!
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
Hey guys! It looks like we barely made the cut!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Was our grasscut scheduled for today too?
C. Lownes , Greensboro
.
If you don't want that to happen to you, when I say duck you duck.
Charles Lownes, Greensboro
.
I would scream run!! but we can't do that.
Charles Lownes, Greensboro.
.
"Holy Moly! He's coming back!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
Thank goodness for property lines!
WOW, that was close!
Make a will guys, we’ve got about five minutes before it’s back!
that’s just plain cruel!
In this modern world, individualism doesn’t matter anymore
What’d they do to deserve this?
We spend all that time growing healthy and this is what we get?
Are crewcuts back in style?
Well, so much for individualism!
I’ve known them since we were seeds together !
That’ll teach you to break in line!
Well, it’s “de ja vu” again
Jack Thornton, Summerfield
.
He'll be back! QuIck! Call Lawn Enforcement!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Don't worry! They'll all be back in a week to 10 days!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
There, but for a lawnmower with an 18 inch swath, go I!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Crazy guy! This is not the way to harvest veggies like us.
This fad for greens will be the death of us yet.
Alas, we lost our best friends.
We'll be next to land on somebody's plate.
That's what will happen to us when we reach maturity.
.
Goodbye, dear friends. The mower's turned around and coming our way.
Get over it. They were no friends of ours.
That's what will happen to us when we reach the right age.
Norma Kay, Greensboro
.
Why do so many want to be part of the fairway? Life is so much longer here in the rough!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
”That was close! Here he comes again, make believe you are a flower!”
”The kids are gone, I hope they get recycled!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
"Guess we didn't make the cut."
Jennie Ergott, Greensboro
.
Get ready for a buzz cut!
Molly Maynard, Greensboro
.
"The Grim Reaper strikes again."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
"Well, so much for the maze this year."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
"We can duck!
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
"Saved by the sputter of an empty gas tank!"
"I didn't know crew cuts were coming back in style".
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
"Another drop in that mower and we'd be gone."
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
"Eenie, Meenie, Miney, Mowed."
Holly Smiler, High Point
.
"Every Memorial Day we get a military cut."
"....Well, with that buzz cut, I'm guessing the Marines."
"Don't worry, son. It will grow back."
Julie Crescenzo, Jamestown
.
"You know.... I've heard that we're illegal in some states."
"I've heard that in Some places, they save our trimmings and Sell Them in baggies. Go figure!!"
"Why do they treat our Mexican cousins so much Better than us?... even hanging their trimmings up to Dry!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I call that a close call.
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
"The lawn-guy is as low-down as you can get."
"He's going bald and taking it out on us."
"He got fired from the wheat farm for being a cereal-killer."
"Cut to code? Maybe the Saudi Arabian code of beheading."
"They hired him because he's famous for short-cuts."
"He's a retired barber from Camp Lejeune boot-camp."
Bill Wallace
.
DUCK!!!
Our health insurance is not going to cover this.
I just asked for a little off the top.
I called 911. They hung up on me.
My mother didn't raise me to be no clipping.
Tell him we're sunflowers.
Quick! Somebody bloom like a flower!
Everybody be real quiet and maybe he'll go away.
Every week the same thing.
I wish these folks would get into that back-to-nature thing.
What ever happened to let nature take its course?
This is not good for our environment.
I'm moving to the ditch.
I feel like Rickard on Monday morning.
Maybe with a little Grey Poupon we could pass for salad.
Whoever is writing J.O.Y. captions about this situation, IT'S NOT FUNNY!!!
If we were orchids, they wouldn't be treating us like this.
Oh come on, don't stop now. The suspense is killing me.
This still beats living in a cow pasture.
Oh great! We're going to get the weed whacker.
Well, being compost is better than being manure.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
" So many of our relative's lives are cut short."
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
..
“Home turf advantage is overrated.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Oh the botany!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m asking for just a little off the top.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Now I’ll never know the punchline to that joke.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Life is yard sometimes.”
Tim Tribbett
.
#1: "Oh, what a buzzkill! We missed the cut!"
#2: "Whew! That was a close shave!"
#3: "Stand tall, guys!"
#4: "No worries. They'll be back next week!"
#5: "Nice to be here in Candlestick Park!"
#6: "The grass is always greener on this side of the septic tank!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point.
.
"Well, our "Keep Off the Grass" sign didn't work. Now what?"
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
“Those guys are yard-core.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“A little yard work never killed anyone.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I think golfers call us “the rough”.
Uh-Oh here comes the weedeater!
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Sure feels good to be "in the rough."
Molly Maynard, Greensboro
.
"The kid came, he mowed, he kicked grass!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Didn't you say you wanted to lose weight?
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Quick!, Tell him we're the GOOD grass!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Hey, you! Keep off the grass!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Oh Man, I look fat with a crew cut!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"They don't need to cut us any mow!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Look at him, he thinks he's a mowologist!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Wait! We're the greener grass!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Sigh, I guess this is better than the dog!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"At least the blades are sharp, it will only hurt a moment!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Sigh, Compost happens!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Going back to petite size!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Okay, we're next! It will only hurt a second!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"About time he cut us down to size!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"So, do you remember complaining about being so tall?"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"I can't tell if they cut it really short or installed Astro-turf."
"See - I told you a skin-head moved in next door."
"That's the secret to mowing only once a month."
"He listens to short-wave radio and his wife takes short-hand, so this makes sense."
"I hope he's not trying to start a turf-war."
Bill Wallace
.
"Should I pray for rain or not ?"
"Rain will probably just save us until tomorrow."
"Is there such a thing as anti-growth hormone ?"
"I knew that fertilizer would end up mowing us down."
"I said 'whoa' just in the nick of time."
"He's just gone to sharpen the mower blade."
"I don't like being cut down to size."
"Give the guy an inch and....."
"I'm praying for drought."
"I can't decide what's worse: being mowed or being peed on."
"If you grow in a flower bed, you're pulled out by the roots."
"Maybe he'll wait for that teenage son to finish cutting us."
"Thankfully his wife just sent him to the store."
"I think I might like living over the septic tank."
"Hallelujah ! He's out of Weedwacker string."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
Just my luck! I need a good clipping and he runs out of gas!
That weed eater was so close, I got grass burns.
I don’t want to buy anything. I came in to use you restroom.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
Why do they give us all those turf builders and vitamins and stuff if they’re just gonna cut us down?
I kinda like getting a cut. Gets rid of a few of those higher up pests
I’m gonna ask if he’ll just take a little off the top.
Do you feel that vibration in the ground? Earthquake????
Sure will be glad when we’re no longer controlled by our roots
Let’s go out in a Blade of Glory.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
Did you know that dogs think we are that fancy mustard - great-to-poop-on?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff,AZ
.
"Now that's a real crew cut."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
#7: "They better hurry up and cut us before the City of High Point comes out and puts a Code Ordinance Violation sign out in the yard!"
#8: "Don't worry, guys! We're not tall enough for the sickle yet!"
#9: "We're here in the sweet spot, close to the bush!"
#10: "Missed it by that much!"
#11: "That's the Borderline Case Zone. Both sets of neighbors mow there every week!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
You know, there are times I'm glad I'm a part of the rough.
We're next...
They said "Just a little off the top..."
Well, it is better than getting munched on by a sheep.
It's either that or he gets fined by the city.
That's it! I can't take no mow!
Too bad - cut down in the prime of their lives.
I'm sure going to miss Stan. And Carol. And Harry. And Tammy...
I heard him say "I'll be back."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
‘I hate when people cut you off mid sentence’
‘I hate when they’re short with me’
‘If you don’t like the cut - it’s North Carolina - wait two days - it will grow back’
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“When I say now, do the limbo.”
“He feeds us to grow and then shortens us???”
“I just got a cut last week.”
“I prefer going out the chute instead of staying in the blender.”
“I hope he’s raising the mower.”
“Looks like we’re about to get mowed over.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"Would anyone like my place in line?"
"The grass isn't greener over there, but it is shorter!"
"Whew! That was a close call!"
Kris Voy, Trinity
.
“I Think I’ll move to the back of the line!”
“I guess we’re living life on the edge!”
“I hate when he puts new line on the trimmer!”
“Why don’t we let some of them go ahead of us!”
“One of these days they’ll be calling us shorty”
“I guess we’re a cut above.”
“I overheard him say he wants a wider cut.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
Yay. They’re making more Grey Poupon
The first cut is the deepest
I feel so exposed
That was a close shave
Mama said there’d be days like this
He can’t cut the mustard
Tim ran out of gas
Just a little trim around the edges
I’ve got a bad feeling about this
Slash and burn. That’s what it’s about
What about my feelings ?
We have feelings too
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“Our seedy past is catching up to us.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They’re the stalking dead!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“This haunted trail is pretty scary.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Nurse get the Miracle grow..STAT!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“If it’s any consolation, they never felt a thing.”
Steve H., Elon
.
“If it’s any consolation, they didn’t suffer.”
Steve H., Elon
.
“Yeah, I saw the driver, big fat guy swilling a beer.”
Steve H., Elon
.
I hear that Tim has a special thing for grass.
Watching us grow is still way better than reading Nancy and Breaking Cat News. (I know I should let it go, but I just can't.)
In Colorado grass gets more respect.
I'm beginning to think this golf course job was a bad idea.
Wait! I changed my name from Fescue to Maui Wowie.
Getting mowed is better than a visit from that stupid neighbor dog.
This urban life sucks.
They would never mow my Uncle Cannabis.
First a visit from the neighbor's dog and now this!
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"Well I Guess we didn't make the cut"
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
.
As he left, I heard him say "I fought the lawn and the lawn won."
"Oohhh, he just said 'we're part of a Special Grass Unit, called Lawn & Order'!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I don't care What Timmy's Dad said; we are NOT asparagus!."
"A man just asked me what that Grey Poop on our grass tasted like. Go Figure!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"See that dog with the laptop?? He's doing his business on our lawn again!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
It looks like we aren't the only blades out here!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Thank God for corded mowers.
C. Ross
.
Wow! I barely missed the cut!
Barbara Knowles, Greensboro
.
Oh, the green, green grass of home.
Irene S. Clodfelter, Summerfield
.
I see the flattop is back in style
We are next.
He took a short cut.
Next!
Oh, well, here we go again!
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
Belated Wolf Joke for last week’s cartoon
Two wolves in business suits walk into a bar and order a couple of beers. One wolf says, "Did you hear about Wally? He got a promotion at the bank. He's now a loan wolf."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Two clumps of grass walk into a bar. After a few beers, one clump says to the other, "Man I miss living in the cow pasture. We could grow tall, produce seed and wave in the wind. Life was good. Now we're growing in some guy's yard and we get mowed every week. That stings a bunch!" The other clump of grass looks at his friend and says, "Yeah living in a mowed yard is tough, but you're forgetting all those cows and what they turned us into. Being a big pile of poo is nothing to brag about."
.
Two clumps of grass walk into a bar and order a couple of shots of Beefeater gin. One says to the other, "Did you hear about Charlie? He was growing too close to the pasture fence and some cow stuck his head over the barbed wire and ate him." The other clump said, "Man that's terrible!" The first clump says, "It gets worse. Two days later that cow turned Charlie into a politician."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
Midnight Mower
These blades of grass awoke to a sad sight;
something terrible had happened in the night.
Armed with a lawn Boy, trimmer, and blower,
this yard was scalped by the Midnight Mower.
.
Since he strikes at night, his identity is secure;
he's prone to fertilize using fresh cow manure.
There's speculation he resides close to a farm,
and comes to the city to inflict landscape harm.
.
He doesn't charge for these nocturnal cuttings;
no one would pay for this severe grass gutting.
What causes his actions is fodder for rumors;
one line of thought says he has a brain tumor.
.
Either that, or possibly he's just an insomniac,
spending his nights planning mowing attacks.
Lowers his blade down to the very last notch;
intentional malice, not any inadvertent botch.
.
So, if in the night you hear a strange sound,
he might be outside, damaging your ground.
Spring into action, don't just go on napping;
become the hero who stopped the scalping.
Bill Wallace
.
Charley started mowing the yard at half past
and found out that it wasn’t an easy task.
It was filled with a lot of trash
and he had to get his mask.
And when he finished he said “I’m glad I’m finished at last.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
I am saying, "No more can I take it!
I just seed it, then mow it, then rake it!
You must work, so it seems,
For the lawn of your dreams,
So I'll buy AstroTurf and I'll fake it!"
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
I feel like Rickard on Monday morning.
Maybe with a little Grey Poupon we could pass for salad.
Whoever is writing J.O.Y. captions about this situation, IT'S NOT FUNNY!!!
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Did you know that dogs think we are that fancy mustard - great-to-poop-on?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff,AZ
.
Yay. They’re making more Grey Poupon.
Tim ran out of gas.
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
I hear that Tim has a special thing for grass.
Watching us grow is still way better than reading Nancy and Breaking Cat News. (I know I should let it go, but I just can't.)
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"A man just asked me what that Grey Poop on our grass tasted like. Go Figure!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
Was his name Lee?
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
“Poor Clora and Phil!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"The grass is always greener on this side of the septic tank!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
It just missed me by ttttthhhaatttt much!
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
(Picture this in Don Adams voice)
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
“He wanted to be all he cud be.”
“Life is yard sometimes.”
“Those guys are yard-core.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"They don't need to cut us any mow!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
Let’s go out in a Blade of Glory.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
That's it! I can't take no mow!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Oohhh, he just said 'we're part of a Special Grass Unit, called Lawn & Order'!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST EARWORMS
As he left, I heard him say "I fought the lawn and the lawn won."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro