The Joke's On You for 110918
Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 111418
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
A FAVOR …
Due to an "upgrade" (why are they even called that?) to our email system, I'll have to ask everyone who sends by email to make sure your text is formatted as "plain text," as opposed to HTML text or Rich text.
A special shout out to long-time contributor, frequent winner and all around wise-crack, Mike Perry: Get better, Bud. The Joke’s on You gang is rooting for you.
Next cartoon: Last week's cartoon was the caveman-dinner. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for – is Pinocchio and beaver.
WINNER
“Next time I’m marrying a gatherer!”
Debra Watson, Eden
RUNNERS-UP
You do know that I am a vegetarian?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
“We had brontosaurus last week.”
Dr. Robert Bernard Rosthal
“You killed it, you clean it.”
Mabel N. Greer, Colfax
“I changed my mind. I want a stegosaurus.”
Bill Wallace
Would it kill you to bring home some vegetables now and then?
David Core, Greensboro
“I thought we were going out tonight”
Mike Oakley, Greensboro
“Someone need to invent Tupperware.”
Tim Tribbett
“Want me to make some primordial soup to go with that?”
Mike Perry, Eden
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
Didn't you get my message? I said GET TWO!
Marla Bronstein
And here I thought fire would make my life easier!
Lynda Perry, Eden
"I told you only gluten free"
Freddie Waxman
I see Costco had a sale on Brontosaurus.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“You do know that freezers haven't been invented yet?”
brandon breeze
"I TOLD you I was on a diet!"
Jacque Behrends, Greensboro
“Cave oven not hot enough yet; still pre-heating.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
Most guys just bring flowers
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. Az
JR. WINNER
“You can get me a T-rex, but not milk.”
Ramon, 10, Gillespie Park Elem.
JR. RUNNER-UP
“Look what the dinosaur dragged in.”
Ayria Baker, Bessemer Elementary
THE REST
OK, but you wash dishes.
.
.
Dinosaur again?
Lynda Perry, Eden
Well. I'm not cleaning it!
Mike Perry, Eden
You found it! You clean it!
I was hoping for diplodocus this time!
What? Roadkill again!
Mike Perry
Does this one come with a recipe?
Should I invite Flintstones and Rubbles over?
Mike Perry, Eden
I said I wanted a Velociraptor, not a Tyrannosaurus Rex!
ROBSERT BATES, GREENSBORO
Brontosaurus again?
... and just where are we going to store it?
I was in the mood for a salad.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Not another brontosaurus!"
"I'm not cleaning that."
"Maybe we should have a block party."
"I changed my mind - I want a stegosaurus."
"I'm nothing but a campfire girl to you."
"We're going to need a bigger fire."
"While you were gone, I discovered fire."
"Can't you invent a freezer?"
"That won't fit in the microwave."
"Uh-oh....he was just unconscious and he's coming to."
"You just whacked Jurassic Park's mascot."
"So you hit him over the head like you did me?"
"This paleo diet is getting old."
"No wonder they call you the Big Bopper."
"Did you forget to pick up milk?"
"How am I supposed to marinate that?"
"The Geico lizard would have been more practical."
"You just had to get Supersized!"
"I need my mother's Jenn-Aire for that."
"Well, I know what we'll be having for Thanksgiving."
"He really got hit by a meteor, didn't he?"
Bill Wallace
.
"I don't have room for the leftovers."
Harvey Herman, Greensboro
.
.
“We are going to need a bigger fire!”
Brenda Ganim, Greensboro
.
.
“You know freezer not invented yet!”
Tim Tribbett
Great, I just ordered pizza.
Would it kill you to bring home some vegetables now and then?
David Core, Greensboro
.
"You caught it, you clean it!"
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
"I am SO tired of T-Rex stew!"
"Brontosaurus, again?!"
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
Send to store for milk, and you bring home this.
I told you I was on a diet.
No, you can't have a pet.
We need a bigger kitchen.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"Now go stalk some broccoli."
"OK, that's lunch. What will we have for dinner?"
"This is going to test my culinary talents."
"That will spoil before the Ice Age gets here."
"Don't look now, but its mate followed you."
"So much for eating smaller portions."
"Great! Now we can have a clan-bake."
"I'm glad you invented the Diner's Club."
"I got tired of waiting for you and ordered pizza."
"I'm glad I married a swinger like you!"
"The game warden says you've bagged your limit for the year."
"No more sushi now that we have fire."
"I'll call 1-800-Butterball for some cooking tips."
"It pays to grunt softly and carry a big stick!"
"PETA has issued a cease and desist order."
Bill Wallace
.
"I told you only gluten free"
Freddie Waxman
.
“You said we need to eat something green!”
Peggy Hankins, Pleasant Garden
.
I don't wanna hear any complaints about leftovers!
Pete Little, Greensboro
.
“Me need to make more stuffing.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Don’t complain when we eat dinosaur sandwiches for a year.”
Tim Tribbett
.
.
You do know that freezers haven't been invented yet?
"We're gonna need a bigger oven."
"I always forget, is it 450 for 36 hrs, or 36 for 450 hours?"
"T.Rex AGAIN?? I'm ready for something that tastes like CHICKEN!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“ I said T-Bone not T-Rex!”
“Do you think I’ve got all day?”
“Well, he should be done in a couple of months!”
“Take that back and get the smaller one!”
“We’ll be eating left overs for days!”
“Maybe you should try fishing for a change?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
"I TOLD you I was on a diet!"
Jacque Behrends, Greensboro
.
"I thought we were going out tonight"
Mike Oakley, Greensboro
.
"We're having Dinosaurtail soup."
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
“I don’t think I have a pot big enough”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
.
I thought you said you didn’t like my goulash recipe.
Now go find me some olives!!!
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
.
1. You promised to take me OUT to eat tonight.
2. I’ll build a bigger fire or we could slow cook it.
3. I thought they were extinct.
4. Just in time for Thanksgiving!!
5. I’ve got dibs on the ribs.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Sorry, wrong address.
Let me guess. Someone cancelled, and you'll let me have it below cost.
You keep forgetting that I'm vegan.
I specifically asked for a Plateosaurus.
David Core, Greensboro
.
Where did you get that maggot-infested thing, because I know you didn't kill it!
While you quarter the carcass, remove the flank, cut into filets and cook it, I'll make Gelato
While you clean it, I'll just wait for the Paleolithic to become the Mesolithic!
Hey, let's invite the Oops, Flintstones, the Rubbles, Loana and Thag Simmons over for dinner tomorrow night!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I bet you found that on the side of the road!
Mike Perry
.
What's for dinner?
Last time I send you to the market. I said egg, not meat.
We'll cook the tail and put the rest in the freezer.
Good. We'll invite our neighbors for a cook-out.
Tell the kids to wash their hands. We'll have rare dino tonight.
Would you like dino barbeque or roasted tenderloin?
Call the neighbors over for a dino barbeque.
I've been hankering for a Tyranosaurus Rex and a nice glass of burgandy.
A glass of chianti will be good with that.
Forage some herbs. I'll see what Julia Child would do with that.
For shame. That dino is a protected species.
I'll call the kids to set the table.
We'll have Roast Dino a la Maison.
Now check the woods for some shitaki mushrooms.
We usually have turkey for Thanksgiving.
Norma Kay, Greensboro
.
Most guys just bring flowers
he followed you home while he was unconscious? No, you can't keep him!
How are we suppose to take that to a potluck?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. Az
.
""Well, Thanks a Friggin' Lot. I don't suppose that he's just SLEEPING, is he??"
"I SAID 'Bring Him Back ALIVE'!!!"
"Darn it Grog, I SAID 'Bring Him Back ALIVE'!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Are you going to fillet it?
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
You forgot the ketchup again, didn't you?
You know what would go great with this? Saurian Brandy!!
That's not pizza!
.
Did you use the new 2-ton decoys?
Mike Perry, Eden
“Taxman say he want arm and leg.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Junior say he vegan now.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Where are the sides?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“It not here in 20 minutes so it free!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Me post drawing on wall.”
Tim Tribbett
“Me hope you like leftovers.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Someone need to invent Tupperware.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Me see cartoonist use artist license.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You were out clubbing all night.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Me like this new Amazon Prime.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Another one? That one big meteor!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Me stuff with Sabertooth.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Me only gather on double coupon days.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Junior say he identify as a gatherer.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Me hope Ice Age come soon.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Well, so much for going vegetarian!
Thagg! You know that Tyrannosaurus is out of season!
Is that Snookums? Why would someone kill a pet!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" Idiot! I ordered cutlets and you bring home rump roast !"
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
.
"I told you to bring home a frying sized one !"
"Well, you're going to be the hunter and the cooker tonight !"
"You think I was making a bon fire ?"
"I think I'll just cook you !"
"I'm going to burn that club if you ever bring another big one home !"
"I'll have to put that on the back and front burners !"
"Is that the biggest one you could find ?"
"We'll be eating the leftovers until Thanksgiving !"
"Next time bring something besides a dinosaur for dinner !"
"Next time I'll just order from Jimmy Johns !"
"I've had to keep the home fire burning two hours waiting for you !"
"What do you mean you've done your part ?"
"The kids wanted the dinosaur with wings for supper !"
"That's going to take at least two gallons of barbeque sauce !"
"Next time I'm marrying a gatherer !"
"I did so tell you that tonight's dinner guests are vegetarians !"
"I hope I live long enough to never see another dinosaur !"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"Another herbivore?! There is just no protein!!!"
"Another herbivore?! There just isn't enough protein!!!"
"OK. Now go get a lot more firewood!"
"Are they starting to freeze already?"
'What is found in a trash can stays in the trash can!"
"BUT did you remember the grubs and tubers and dandelions??? NO!"
"Oh where did I put my recipe for Brachiosaurus Cacciatore????"
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
I ordered a boneless one!
You call this bacon?
Elaine Snipes, Greensboro
.
“Do I have to put it head first into the boiling water?”
Ruth Petty, greensboro
.
Well, there's pineapple T-Rex, lemon T-Rex, coconut T-Rex, T-Rex soup. T-Rex stew, T-Rex kabob....
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"What did you use for bait?"
"Hey, you know the rules. If you kill-’em you clean-’em."
"Meat tough, now go make toothpicks."
"Say you nailed him with a rock? Nice shot!"
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
Maybe you should invent dining OUT!
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
"You just killed the neighbor's pet."
"At 30 minutes per pound, it will be done around Christmas."
"We'll need a few gallons of Grey Poupon to go with it."
"I said 'Giant gizzard', not 'Giant lizard'."
"Good - you got the economy size."
"Now I'll need 500 pounds of potatoes."
Bill Wallace
.
1. I said “dinner’s on”.
2. What are you doing? That’s our neighbors pet.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“Yes, this is the original George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
“Cave oven not hot enough yet; still pre-heating.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
“Its not road Kill is it?
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
Congratulations! You wiped out the entire species!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
There's a man in the funny pqpers that we all know...Alley Oop oop...oop...oop- oop.
He kives way back, along time ago....Alley Opp, oop...oop...oop-oop!
Mike Perry
I'll probably get "Australopithicus!"
Shame on you. Rex never harmed anyone.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
You forgot the croutons? Well, you can just march right back there and get them!
You found him like this? Poor Rex. Why would someone kill a poor harmless animal?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Can’t you just be the Gatherer for awhile?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, Az
.
Hey! I saw you gawking at that Raquel person! (a nod to Raquel Welch in 1 Million Years B.C.)
We are going to need more steaks. Wilma, Betty, and their husbands are coming too. (a nod to The Flintstones)
What is a charcoal grill?
Get all the scales off, last time I broke a tooth!!
Learn to hunt! I'm tired of T-Rex leftovers!
I was hoping for a Thanksgiving bird.
Better get the big pot out of storage.
Okay, I guess that is enough.
Cheryl Kidd, Greensboro
.
"Did you check the expiration date on that?"
"That club is an improvement over throwing rocks at them."
"I see you've been to Costco."
"I'll never get out of the kitchen now."
Bill Wallace
.
"We better invite the Flintstones over. It's going to be a big dinner."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
This is the last time you are going with Fred Flintstone to Costco!
Regina Williams, High Point
.
I said beef ribs. Not Dino ribs!
Regina Williams, High Point
.
This is very fortuitous! Mama just called and said she's coming to stay for a month!
I thought we were going to Sizzler!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You bring home a T-rex when your boss is coming over? I sent you out to get a Dilophosaurus!
Ugg! You lunkhead! You know T-rex not kosher!
You no impress me. They ALL free range.
Tastes like chicken? Wait until they evolve one and then we’ll see.
Barry Slate
.
And what do we so with the leftovers? You didn't think of that, did you?
Mike Perry
.
Want me to make some primordial soup to go with that?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#1: "Wow! That's quite the turkey you've got there!"
#2: "You just killed the last one! Way to go, Einstein!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Me still need side dishes.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Not yet, the oven cave is still preheating!”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
1) "You're gonna have to invent the macro-wave if you wanna have leftovers!"
2) "There's no time to cook that thing before your boss comes for dinner!"
3) "You do realize, brainless, that you've just proven Evolution is just a theory?"
Larry Parrish, Piety Hill
.
"I said go to the store, not get a dinosaur..."
"Are we feeding an army tonight?"
"Your eyes are bigger than your stomach"
"I said tofurkey, not t-rex"
"Is it free range?"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“ The Lean Mean Fat Reducing Grilling Machine is not ready yet; still preheating.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
“Do you want fries with that?”
“Tastes like chicken?”
“I said bring home dinner, not Dino.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
Was he one of the walking dead ?
Oh, great. Now I have to make more Grey Poupon
So, how’s our date going so far?
Do you want fries with that ?
What freezer ?
I said I was so hungry I could eat a HORSE !
I suppose now you want a bigger cave
Don’t get any ideas about more mouths to feed
I said to go out and get a little something for dinner
Mama said there’d be days like this
Now I know I should have married Tarzan
Did Tim put you up to this ?
What have you dragged home now ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
We could have just ordered a pizza! Just something to think about!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Have you Ever HEARD the word Anachronism?"
"I know that FLOG killed him yesterday.... So Where were You REALLY!??!"
"Dangit Dug, that's the Flintrocks pet!!"
"Breakfast. I SAID BREAKFAST! Not Lunch, Not Dinner, Not Supper..... BREAKFAST!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“Nobody likes a showoff.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"FISH. I said I'm craving FISH!"
"Dangit Dug, Just Once I wish you'd Listen..... I said 'I'm craving FISH'."
"Trog said that you and he went out CLUBBING. SOooo, where'd you Find THIS?!?"
"RORG, I can smell cigar smoke all Over you. I KNOW you went Clubbing. Nice prop!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Well, don't just stand there. Prop him up, so I can put a picture of you & him on our wall."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Are you sure that Brontosaurus's are in season?"
"FRED.... Brontosaurus Season ended LAST Week!!!"
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
(CatSue, did you know that the state of Arizona's Time NEVER Changes??? … except on some of the Indian Reservations!!)
(....was that enough diversion for you maybe to still submit this one... <3 U.
Aunt PattiCake)
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
SCHOOL/JR. ENTRIES (elementary / middle school)
“Guess what’s for dinner, T-Rex.
T-Rex? I thought they were extinct; but I know it’s fresh from the wound! “
Jacob Winstead, 10, Greensboro
.
Submitted by Louise Monroe, Gillespie Park Elem.
I wish you could have gotten chicken.
Is it Thanksgiving?
Anthony, 11, Gillespie Park Elem.
.
We're gonna need a bigger fire.
Bryan, 11, Gillespie Park Elem.
.
You can get me a T-rex, but not milk.
How are we going to cook that thing?
Ramon, 10, Gillespie Park Elem.
.
How strong are you?
What have you got there?
Quinton, 11, Gillespie Park Elem.
.
Submitted by Eileen Cirincione, Fourth Grade Teacher, Bessemer Elementary
“Don’t worry about him. He’s just sleeping.” Cough. “Nope. He’s dead. RIP, Rex.”
Ariana Beasley, Bessemer Elementary
.
“Look what the dinosaur dragged in.”
Ayria Baker, Bessemer Elementary
.
BEST POEMS
Holiday Feast
Here we have a prehistoric era couple,
who find themselves in culinary trouble.
Og has come home with a giant dino;
his wife Mag's retort is just 'Oh, no!".
.
She's the one stuck with this lizard;
the logistics involved need a wizard.
Eating it up will take several weeks,
but by then it will have begun to reek.
.
The main problem affecting its digestion
is the fact they don't have refrigeration.
That convenience is centuries ahead;
they'll just pray for the Ice Age instead.
.
Lacking that, they need a quick option;
one that lends itself to easy adoption.
Og isn't known for superior planning,
but he will be the last man standing.
.
So they decide to have a huge party;
the guests will have appetites hearty.
With their help, they'll soon deplete
this imposing mountain of dino meat.
Bill Wallace
.
Grilling Out
Thag the caveman has bagged his dinner;
with this conquest, he's now a true winner.
With a swing of his rough-hewn truncheon
he and the missus have food to munch on.
.
Oona, his mate, is a marvelous sous-chef;
one of her lineage will cook for Khrushchev.
She stands ready the beast to barbecue;
Thag hangs loose, not knowing what to do.
.
He adores Oona, she's his heart's desire;
not only can she cook, she can make fire.
She calls the shots, he happily complies;
it's very plain that therein the secret lies.
.
They've been together through thick/thin;
been knocked down and gotten up again.
Raising a family while residing in a cave
is a task that's better left for the brave.
.
So together they'll tackle this big issue,
making steaks/chops from animal tissue.
They'll both no doubt put on some weight;
this time of year, that's everybody's fate.
Bill Wallace
.
His wife told the caveman to bring
Some dinner, like a leg or a wing.
“For you know that it’s true,
“As I’ve always told you:
“Don’t just sit there, but slay something.”
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
To his wife, his fresh kill he would show.
"That's too much for our fam'ly!" "I know!
We will keep what is best,
Then we'll sell all the rest
To the drive-in where Flintstones all go."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Everyday caveman Jake.
Goes out to get food for his wife to make.
Today he got a big one and drug it in
His Wife said no, it’s too big
you fix it, I’m going to bed.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
Neanderthal walk in Cro-Magnon bar, say "How much for water?" Cro-Magnon say "10 clam shell." Neanderthal pay, and Cro Magnon say "We no see many Neanderthal here." Neanderthal say, "Me no surprised, these prices."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A caveman walks into a bar.He on a stool and orders a drink. The barkeep says "We don't open for another two hours. You're early, man!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A caveman walks into a bar and says to the barkeep "Hiya Joe! Anyone invent booze yet?"
Mike Perry
Expounding on that theme is CC, below
.
THE ORIGIN OF TWO MEN WALK INTO A … CAVE … THEN BAR!
"Two cave men walk into a cave. They've just discovered fire, and they are feeling pretty proud of themselves. They roll up some buffalo chips into cigars and light up.
"Ahhhh, this is the life." says Trog.
Dug suddenly sits up, and says "You know what could make this even better?.....If one of us would invent something round, and we could roll somewhere for a cold fermented beverage."
They think for a minute and then Trog says "I know! When it's time for the next clubbing hunt, we first go looking for a cold spring, set some fruit on lily pads to ferment. We take a branch or small tree to make a bar, so no one else can go there. THEN we go hunting. We just have to remember where we put the bar." "THAT'd be GREAT! But what would we tell the women?" Dug says "No problem!! "Tell them that we are going Clubbing at that bar. Now how about that ROUND thing idea??"
CC Cockerham, GREENSBORO
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"We'll need a few gallons of Grey Poupon to go with it."
Bill Wallace
.
Oh, great. Now I have to make more Grey Poupon
So, how’s our date going so far?
Did Tim put you up to this ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
You must have ran into the zoombies next door you don't have much brain left.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Hey, let's invite the Oops, Flintstones, the Rubbles, Loana and Thag Simmons over for dinner tomorrow night!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Well, there's pineapple T-Rex, lemon T-Rex, coconut T-Rex, T-Rex soup. T-Rex stew, T-Rex kabob....
Mike Perry, Eden
Forrest Gronk
.
I'll probably get "Australopithicus!"
Mike Perry
.
A glass of chianti will be good with that.
Norma Kay, Greensboro
.
Hey! I saw you gawking at that Raquel person!
Cheryl Kidd, Greensboro
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Speaking of Brewster Rockit's "exit pole" ...
… reminds me of how jockeys determine which racehorses are the favorite: by taking a gallop poll.
Which, in turn, reminds me of what you call a Warsaw native who enjoys riding fast horses: a gallop Pole.
Jim Ertner
.
BEST EARWORMS
"Puff, the magic dragon lived by the sea
and frolicked in the autumn mist in a land called Honali!"
... with apologies to Leonard Lipton, Peter Yarrow, and Peter, Paul, and Mary.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
