.
Last week’s cartoon was social media icons. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – Goldilocks and a bear debate.
.
WINNER
“Has anybody seen Myspace?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
RUNNERS-UP
“I’m not really comfortable in social situations.”
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
“Sometimes I just wish WE had the power to delete.”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“How’s everyone’s Russian coming along?”
David Core, Greensboro
.
"Talk about TMI!"
Bill Wallace
.
“I feel the need to be liked.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I ditched work to be here. I trust you guys will keep this quiet?
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
“Together, we can cripple the global work force.”
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
“Want to see some crazy pictures ?”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Let’s all drink to screen addiction.”
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“I’m proposing an ethics revolution- no more spamming, or lying, no falsehoods or vitriol, hate speech, character assassination ... Just kidding, just kidding!”
Nike Perry, Eden
.
“Are you as sick of cat videos as I am?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Of course LinkedIn’s not here - he’s busy working.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Look, we don't like ourselves, either.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
"Twitter, could you repeat that? I couldn't hear you after the first 280 characters."
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This had the same vibe as the winning caption, it just came later.
"Where's Aol?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
Here comes YouTube. Probably will want to show us some of his home movies again.
That Google is such a know-it-all.
Has Pinterest shown you his vacation photos yet?
Remember the good ol’ days when people kept some things to themselves?
.
THE REST
Of course LinkedIn's not here - he's busy working.
Are you as sick of cat videos as I am?
What's the matter, Twitter? Don't you like martinis?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Talk about TMI!"
"Loose lips sink ships."
"I feel like a grandfather here."
"We're going to need more bandwidth if anyone else shows up."
"There's a lot of profiling going on here!"
"No one brought their phone?"
"We seem to know everything about each other."
"I hear they call you Tweety-Pie."
"You always dominate the conversation."
Bill Wallace
.
“Here’s to you…you’ve TRUMPED us all!”
Jerry Assal, Greensboro
.
Just wondering - why are there three drinks in the paper and only one on the blog?
It looks like SnapChat's been into the Grey Poupon.
So Twitter, you tawt you taw a puddytat?
Has anybody seen Myspace?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“That safari guy is such a know it all.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Ever get that not so social feeling?”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. Because we all live together, we've got to click together.
2. When you said we are in a clique, I though you meant "click."
3. Per-apps we can meet for coffee and work out our differences.
4. Who's up for meeting at the playstore?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
1. How d'ya like the app-le martinis?
2. Who wants to get Chrome plated with me?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Sorry I don't have a bird bath, I only have martini glasses.
How else do you think we handle the electronic traffic ?
Look, we don't like ourselves, either.
Yes, we're over twenty-one in data years.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
She will "Trump' you every time!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
... and then there was this guy who deleted the icon, and he had deleted me from the entire net!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I mean, who in their right mind would use Internet Explorer?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If he ever ran for President, I'd vote for him!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Did you see hear about that guy who had his computer desktop erased? It turns out
every icon was a little graphic!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Did you see how to keep important files secret? Put them in a new folder called Internet Explorer!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"A couple more of these and I'll be speaking your language."
"One of your friends left a message on my car."
"Congratulations on doubling your vocabulary."
"Can you teach me tweet-speak?"
Bill Wallace
.
It depends on your philosophical bent. We call it a "tweet," but in an election year, it is referred to
as a "twit."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If you tweet on twitter, are you a tweeter, a twitterer or just a twit?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
He says his motto is "Tweet unto others what you would have them tweet unto you!' Kinda of overboard
if you ask me!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I can’t lose ‘Face’. Then I’ll just be ‘Book’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
He's the replacement. The last Twitter got so sick, his condition was just untweetable!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If we accept him into the club, we will have to accept MySpace, Youtube, Flickr, Bebo, Plaxo, LinkedIn, Jaiku and Pownce?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know it's a new age, but I miss how the birds used to twitter in the trees.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You know, I've got a hunch he's the whistleblower!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We're not fully protected. Oh sure, we are against viruses, Trojan horses, worms, cooties, hissy fits.... but not the heebie jeebies!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm the only social media site that older people recognize.
Ohhh, social media! I thought it said social hour!
There's no way you can block Donald Trump is there Twitter?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
I ditched work to be here. I trust you guys will keep this quiet?
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
In 280 characters or less, tell us what would you like to drink?
Let’s hear Twitter’s account of social media
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
So, how’s my date going so far ?
Somebody tell me how my date’s going so far
A toast to Grey Poupon
I am really out of the loop
This is just a bad dream
I liked reality a lot better
Can’t you find real jobs ?
Welcome to Bernie Sanders Campaign Headquarters
You’re right. This is for the birds
This is a house of cards
If you must know it’s my final grade in Latin
Tim obviously has too much time on his hands
It’s not my grandparents world anymore
Does anybody know what an 8 track is ?
Thank goodness they legalized cannabis in our state
I’m here to deliver Tim’s final grade
C’mon. Give us a tweet
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"Hey Twitter, put a plug in it."
" Together, we can cripple the global work force."
" Haha! I, Facebook, am the hinge of all social media."
" Our logic is undeniable."
" Today social media; tomorrow the world."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
"I just have to hoot at some of the pictures I get."
"Speaking of media, are any of you on me ?"
"Face it, I'm where it all happens."
"A picture is worth a thousand words is all I'm saying."
"So what have you all been eating lately ?"
"I'm putting my party picture on myself."
"Want to see some crazy pictures ?"
"Why's privacy such a big deal ?"
"Well, I've wrecked a few job prospects in my time."
"I'm so glad we could have this meeting of the media."
"Newspaper's not here because he had to be put to bed."
"So what's the funniest line you've ever received ?"
"So my Grandma was a photo album."
"Listen up, you wordy folks, I have something to say !"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
#1: "They made a movie about me called, 'The Social Network.' What have they done for you?"
#2: "I don't know. Let's look it up on Wikipedia!"
#3: "Well, look who finally decided to let humans use more than 140 characters!"
#4: "I bet you taste like chicken!"
#5: "Download this!"
#6: "So, who are you, yellow logo?"
#7: "Oh, you're so emblematic!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“we can't all be in the picture, someone has to post it"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
"Anybody up for a game of Monopoly?"
Larry Parrish, San Diego
.
I'm proposing an ethics revolution- no more spamming, or lying, , no falsehoods or
vitriol, hate speech, character assassination.... Just kidding, just kidding!
Nike Perry, Eden
.
After years of lower ratings, we now have a hero that has raised us out of
shame. Hail the "Conquering Twitterwer!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I see WI-FI didn’t show up again!” “This social mingling is a bad idea!” Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
I'm not really comfortable in social situations.
Are we the only social ones at this party?
So I went out to breakfast and my friend orders hash tags not hash browns.
So then the waitress asks me if I want hash tags with my eggs.
I used to be anti-social but I am slowly coming around.
Email is so early 2000's.
I'm glad you guys are at this party because I'm not that social.
These social hours are so awkward for me.
You guys are much more social than me.
Do you call this a happy hour or a social hour?
I think we are the only social ones at this party.
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
"Let's all drink to screen addiction."
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
.
I have one question- Is it me or is there some other reason you haven't friended me?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Today we meet for a most important and possibly world-altering question- Should we allow a "thumbs-down"
icon on Facebook?
Mike Perry, Eden
I just found out there's a site for kids too young to tweet. " It's called Peeping!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I hear Mail is female.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Ironically I just lost face.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m tired of being poked.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I ‘like’ it but I don’t ‘love’ it.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Frankly, it was better when people kept that &%#@ to themselves.”
Tim Tribbett
.
It’s more like antisocial media.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I can’t believe he deleted us!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Is there life after deletion?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“There’s no place like the home screen.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That is one creepy screen saver.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I have a low battery phobia.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I feel the need to be liked.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Twitter, could you repeat that? I couldn't hear you after the first 280 characters."
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
1.My new motto in every day language “ Move it buster and hang on tight”
2. Listen to this “ Get out of my way and hang onto your britches”
3. I’m moving on and turning left. Tighten your seat belts.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
#8: "Where's Aol?"
#9: "So, what ever happened to CompuServe and Juno?"
#10: "The other guys? Oh, they're not here because they're too busy making money on dial up!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
I’m the only one with a face! That’s why I get the drink.
Let’s look as social as we can!
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"Welcome to our first Social Media Social."
"OK guys, let's try and keep it social!"
"Sometimes I feel so Used!"
"Sometimes I just wish WE had the power to delete."
"Ooooh, guys.... just think of what all we KNOW!!! Now, how can we Use it?!!"
"I'm just glad I wasn't named after a Different body part!!"
"Oooh, Twitter... I dare you to use Spell Check just as a certain someone hits send!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“OMG...I can’t believe what she just posted!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Inappropriate posts give me stomach aches.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I don't care if you like me or not.
Why must we follow you?
This is a nice social setting.
How's everyone's Russian coming along?
David Core, Greensboro
.
“Wait...you guys forgot your passwords too?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They're always poking me.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Frank got deleted.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I thought she liked me then I saw her in the app store.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m app’d to get tipsy if I keep drinking.”
“I just made it on to the home screen...woohoo.”
“I guess an ‘f’ is better than Mark’s headshot.”
“People keep pressing my buttons all day long.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
We need to install a “chill” setting during election season.
I have millions of friends, so why do I feel so alone.
I heard someone talking about a newspaper. What is that?
If everyone gets their news from us, does that make us all knowing?
I’m insecure, so I have a strong need to be liked.
I have a thumbs up, and a thumps down. I wonder what would happen if I had a thumbs sideways.
Likes are like potato chips. Ya gotta have more than one.
I’m like really into likes. Like having a lot of likes is like being the best liked person in like the whole world.
We’re so popular, I bet one of us could get elected president.
People spent more time with us that they do with themselves.
Want to have some fun? Let’s tell everyone the election has been cancelled due to a lack of qualified applicants.
Have you met my cousin Face Magazine?
I have a brother in prison. His name is Face The Music.
I’ve had too much to drink. I’m seeing smiley faces before my eyes.
I drink because I don’t really like anybody.
I drink to forget all those “find the hidden number and be a genius” memes.
All those cat videos drove me to drinking.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“My parents wanted me to be a search engine.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m seeing cat videos in my sleep.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That Tinder app creeps me out.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I'll have give Twitter props- his experiment to see how many idiots would sign on is an unqualified success!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We need to tell him to leave. This is a Republican gathering!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
All I can ever see are two eyes and a finger.
Remember when we were just phones?
Election year is coming up. We all need to be ready.
If trump is elected again, we may be working overtime for a long time.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
We’ll need lots of this Russian vodka to get us through this election year like it did last time.
Frankie Nance, Lexington
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
2 internet viruses walked into a bar and were served. After a while, one bartender says to
the other "See that guy on the left? That's the Ronald Reagan virus." The other barkeep asked why they called him that.
To which the first stated "With the Ronald Reagan virus, he saves your data, but forgets where he stored it."
"Well how about the other one?" "Oh, that's the Mike Tyson virus. Quits after one byte!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Do you know the difference between Sean Connery and a Silica Tetrahedron
One's an ionic bond, the other's an iconic Bond.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Imbibing Icons
Popular social media icons share a toast;
they represent the ones we use the most.
Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, 'n Pinterest
all compete for their share of our interest.
.
They've become part of our daily agenda;
some initially resisted, finally surrendered.
It was a battle ended before it had begun;
the wave washed over us, making us one.
.
Today they celebrate their total dominion,
allowing us to express our zany opinions.
Leaving us sometimes in a dizzying race
rash words and wacky thoughts to erase.
.
That's the rub in this virtual phenomenon;
we can be left wounded, feeling put upon.
Avoid the need poor decisions to defend;
consider the impact prior to hitting 'Send'.
Bill Wallace
.
Social websites - I know there's a glut
Used by every last crackpot and nut.
Both these types are to blame
For the ironic name:
Due to them, sites are anything but.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Phones are good and phones are fine
There are so many things we can do online
But I’ll still use my wall phone
And I don’t even use that half the time
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Roses are red and violets are blue
Social media.com was made for me and you
But if we spend all our time on them
we won’t be able to do
the things that we need to do
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Social media.com was drinking to Tweeter
She went 3 days and didn’t get off the line
She’s a trooper, that’s for sure
But how long can she endure?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Just wondering - why are there three drinks in the paper and only one on the blog?
It looks like SnapChat's been into the Grey Poupon.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
So, how’s my date going so far ?
A toast to Grey Poupon
Tim obviously has too much time on his hands
I’m here to deliver Tim’s final grade
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
Oh! What is it? … Wait a minute …
.
A picture of a meeting last week got more hits than ever.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"They made a movie about me called, 'The Social Network.' What have they done for you?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Per-apps we can meet for coffee and work out our differences.
How d'ya like the app-le martinis?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Did you see hear about that guy who had his computer desktop erased? It turns out
every icon was a little graphic!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Newspaper's not here because he had to be put to bed."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“I’m app’d to get tipsy if I keep drinking.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
