Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, February 26
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
Last week’s cartoon was air dancer at a business meeting. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – social media icons.
WINNER
“Any other volunteers for the weekend parking lot sale?”
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Yes, he did work in retail selling mattresses before.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Our new advertising VP comes to us from the automotive industry.”
Bill Wallace
.
“You may know our newest team member from the sales floor.”
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
“We need a real standout for our next promotion. Any suggestions?”
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
“While we admire your consistent enthusiasm, we are in the funeral home business.”
Paul Davis, Greensboro
.
“At this time I want to reveal our undercover boss.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“I don’t get it. Why wasn’t I promoted when I got caught dancing naked?”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“I’d like to introduce our new marketing director ...”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Are we sure this is the right advertising campaign for our chain of funeral homes?”
Bill Wallace
.
“Phil, Phil ... you’re all over the place.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"And now for the report from the advertising committee."
Grace Titzer, Jamestown
.
Does anyone else have a promotional idea?
John Donnelly, Browns Summit
.
"Frank just finished doing a job for the Grand Opening of the New Bank"
Wally Fox, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
I need a volunteer to stand outside and wave at our customers.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Whenever I come up with a cartoon idea, I, of course, try to think of different captions that could go with it to see if it inspires a variety of caption ideas. If it only elicits one caption idea, I reject it – figuring I’ll get 100 variations of that one caption. These are some captions I came up with for this cartoon.
Which of you charged $800 for an air compressor on your expense account?
So far, Jenkins is the only one showing any enthusiasm for our mattress sale.
We need someone to dance spasmodically in front of our showroom. Any volunteers?
Withers, I need you to crunch the numbers. Jenkins, I need you to head-up acquisitions, floaty, I need you to dance spasmodically in front of our showroom.
It has come to my attention one of you has been moonlightling, working at a used car lot.
The labor market is pretty tight. We had to take what we could find.
As you know, we don’t discriminate against any group: minorities, women, inflatable tube men ...
Meet the head of our display advertising department.
.
THE REST
“Let’s try impeachment, again.”
Clyde Hunt, Jr
.
We need a real standout for our next promotion ... any suggestions?
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
I'd like to introduce our new marketing director...
Yes, he did work in retail selling mattresses before.
He doesn't say much, but he sure is enthusiastic.
I agree - a Valentine's Day sale is a great idea!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
This is our new employee, everyone follow his moves!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
Happy Valentine’s Day! Thanks for making us laugh every week.
Thank you, Colleen! - tim
Some of our performance goals sound like they’re full of hot air.
Colleen McGuire, Greensboro
.
"Our new advertising VP comes to us from the automotive industry."
"As CEO, I felt that our stock brokerage firm's ads should reflect the vibrancy of the current market."
"Our new board member is full of hot air."
"Are we sure this is the right advertising campaign for our chain of funeral homes?"
"Some of you are really pumped-up over the latest sales figures!"
"I'm not sure that our law firm's image will be enhanced by this."
"This warrior went to the mattresses for his previous employer."
"Let's welcome the new face of advertising for Wall Street."
"We'll need to budget for a foot-pump in case of a power outage."
"This addition to our advertising department is long on experience."
"He will lighten the stodgy image of our investment firm."
"Our new mantra will be 'Let the good times roll!'."
"He replaces our clown who died a few weeks ago."
"Maybe we should test-drive this first."
Bill Wallace
.
“I love his enthusiasm.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“One of you has been selected as our top salesperson.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Gee, guess who won salesperson of the year again.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Our burial-plot subsidiary's advertising just got some extra sizzle!"
"Sometimes a little 'Rah-Rah' attitude doesn't hurt."
"Add some search-lights at night and it's a can't-miss!"
"Balloons and confetti will augment this upgrade to our ad campaign."
"Surveys indicated this was preferable over a mime."
"I'm not confident he's ready to address the stock-holders at the annual meeting."
Bill Wallace
"That's all we need in here is another airhead!"
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
“Look at Me! look at Me! I got a new haircut!”
“You can ignore me, but I will not go away! My Dad owns this company!”
“lighten up! It’s Friday!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
“I hired him cause he’s a stand up guy.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“THAT’S the kind of enthusiasm I like to see.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Phil, Phil...you’re all over the place.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Marketing Smarketing Higgins, you millennials need to get with the program.
Jack MacDowall, Greensboro
.
"Don't ask him to take a bow - he'll never stop."
"One kid with a straight pin and he's history."
"This guy waves more than a politician."
"Is this the guy with the inflated resume?"
"In tests, he was more distracting than a cell-phone."
"Our new hire comes to us with a towering reputation."
"When the ad campaign ends, we'll repurpose him into a Slip 'n Slide."
Bill Wallace
.
"I say it's time to pull the plug on this guy."
"Sales are way up, but so are rear-end collisions."
"His resemblance to Gumby doesn't hurt."
Bill Wallace
.
1. Not sure about his work but boy does he have moves!
2. Everyone please met the companies new aerobics instructor!
3. Not sure how the new guy will work out but he has his dancing to fall back on.
4. Now this guy knows how to celebrate a Friday!!
5. We said casual Friday not rocking it Friday
6. I know who’s going to win the office dance off this year!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
We now have our very owe big orange showboat so what could possibly go wrong!
Ruth
.
1) All in favor of our merger with the Mylar company?
2) Have you all met my wife’s son from her first marriage?
3) Any other volunteers for the weekends parking lot sale?
4) Some of you may be a bit disappointed with your bonus.
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
"Please try to curb your enthusiasm, Ms. Carson"
Tom Krissak, Greensboro
.
I wish you would just sit down!
He stands up for everything.
Talk about your inflated ego!
Curb your enthusiasm!
I feel winded just looking at him!
Quit your grandstanding!
You made your point! Now sit down!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
I wish I had his enthusiasm!
Stick a pin in him. He's done!
You people need to take what he's taking!
He's just full of hot air!
And once again the enthusiasm award goes to....
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see someone is pumped up about the new proposal.
Has the mandatory drug testing began?
Meet our new marketing director.
You may know our newest team member from the sales floor.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
"I see we have a volunteer to work on the advertising campaign."
"And now for the report from the advertising committee."
Grace Titzer, Jamestown
.
Does anyone else have a promotional idea?
John Donnelly, Browns Summit
.
"Frank just finished doing a job for the Grand Opening of the New Bank"
Wally Fox, Greensboro
.
“He has always been full of hot air”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro.
.
The boss said to hire someone tall, enthusiastic, full of energy with a background in advertising!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. Surprise!!
2. I have a feeling there’s an elephant in the Board Room.
3. Perhaps you may have noticed we redecorated the Board Room.
4. My grandson came to visit me and guess what we talked about.
5. Maybe this will keep the stockholders awake during my speech at our annual meeting.
6. Anybody got a better idea?
7. If it can sell mattresses, it can sell anything.
8. Let me tell you about the great idea I had on the way to the office this morning.
9. Every hot dog and hamburger joint in town will want one.
10. It ain’t attractive but it attracts.
11. It’s like a contortionist. Vava Voom!,
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
I thought the NYC Transit System needed a mascot, So here he is- Tube Man!!
Independent studies showed we were a little stoic. So I hired Bill!
Dave, you don't need to ask. Just go!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"He does have a certain je ne sais quoi."
"A million-dollar ad budget and you bring me an undernourished balloon?"
"He reminds me of Kramer on Seinfeld."
"Does this have something to do with last week's 'Bring your kid to work' day?"
"Tell the shareholders we invested in an inflatable enhancement for public relations."
"That's great if our target customer is a five-year old."
"Our Colorado branch comes up with the weirdest ideas these days."
"He's like the Goodyear blimp on meth."
"I miss the days of sandwich boards."
"Hide his 50K salary under 'market research' in the annual report."
"We're forced to acknowledge the comeback of hallucinogenic drugs."
"I get it! It's an update of the 'This is your brain on drugs' campaign."
Bill Wallace
.
Joe! You may be good at hailing a cab, testifying in church, or just raising the roof. But it just
isn't appropriate here!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We need a little crazy, and that's why I brought "Wacky-waving Inflatable Arm-flailing Tube Guy" on board!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You could learn something from his enthusiasm.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Whose job was it to teach him about corporate culture?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why can't you all be more like Johnson here. with his blind faith!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know it's your first day, Johnson. Next time, just go!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Just the opposite. I brought him in because of his enthusiasm!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I had good intentions, but I was sincere. Sorry, but it still a bored meeting!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I thought I'd try something. After all, I was tired of being called the "Chairman of the Bored!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It seems like Henderson has a lot to learn about the corporate climate around her!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Someone tell me that clown's not trying to start the wave!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Ever since Talbott signed on, we can never call this a bored meeting again!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"If we don't hire him, you of you ends up wearing a clown suit."
"If he wasn't effective, I wouldn't be driving a new car."
Bill Wallace
.
"If we don't hire him, one of you ends up wearing a clown suit."
Bill Wallace
.
"Don't listen to him. He's just full of hot air."
Andee Gable, Greensboro
.
THE HAPPY STICK MAN IS SINGING HIS SONG. YOU WILL BE HAPPY ALSO IF YOU JUST SING ALONG.
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
.
Has anyone else noticed the vast change in Timmons?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I don't know about the rest of you, but I'm counting that as an unqualified yes!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Respectfully sir, you sound like a big wind bag.
Dennis Finnegan, Greensboro
.
"The vote is seven to one...no relatives on the board."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
"I'd like to introduce our new head of marketing, Floppy."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
"Higgins' plastic surgery has made him the perfect candidate to lead our advertising campaign."
Bill Wallace
.
1. "We've had some cutbacks in our advertising budget"
2. "Unfortunately we had to let go Joe from marketing."
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
.
I see you brought your cheering section!
Lynda Perry, Eden
Say nothing, don't look or comment or cough. Maybe he'll go away!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why? Because I noticed each of you nodding off in our last meeting!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Let's see if you can fall asleep now!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
There will be no more coffee served at board meetings!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
He was hired to replace Jenkins who, if you'll remember, called me the "Chairman of the Bored!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Down the hall, 3rd door on the right!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I thought the majority of you agreed that we needed something to liven up the meetings!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"No, we're not having a sidewalk sale!" "I'll dance to that.
"You should take it easy on the expresso!"
"Would you sit down before the whole city thinks we having a sidewalk sale."
"Our investors think we're full of hot air." "Well Curtis, you're dancing around the issues here."
"Curtis, a dramatic pause would be nice." "Calm down, you know these meetings aren't that exciting."
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
Well look who just got a raise.
Meet our new company morale officer.
I would like to recognize today’s motivational speaker.
We’re going keep only the employees who are happy to work here.
I want to commend Chuck for his great attitude.
Now it’s time to pick who’s going to be on the company dodgeball team.
OK John, it’s you turn to make your report.
No dancing during the meeting.
Who wants to go to Disney World for the trade show?
Who wants a donut?
I need a volunteer to stand outside and wave at our customers.
Who wants to represent management in the company limbo contest?
I would like to recognize the winner of the company limbo contest.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Anybody else volunteer? Anybody?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Frank is back after being under the wind.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I thought it would improve morale.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"All those in favor raise your hands in the air like you just don't care."
Anne Baker, Greensboro
.
"I know you wanted to work on the account, but TubeMan did raise his hand first."
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
Our guest is here to demonstrate how one looks when full of hot air.
No I can’t stop him from waving!
So we need to make tubey things better than this one?
Patricia Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
#1: "We thought this might be a good way to generate more interest in our meetings!"
#2: "Is it just me, or does anyone else notice something unusual in here?"
#3: "There's a place at this table for one of our most upwardly mobile employees!"
#4: "He's practicing for when he represents us at a football game and they start doing the wave!"
#5: "Dude needs to see a neurosurgeon!"
#6: "This is the solution to our lack of hot air problem!"
#7: "We've decided to branch out into the auto sales industry!"
#8: "We couldn't afford a robot!"
#9: "It's already Wednesday morning after midnight. So let's go ahead, submit the captions we already have, and just let the chips fall where they may!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
These things are showing up everywhere! Wall Street....Stock Exchange....the Bank! What can we do?
Patricia Sadler, Chino Valley,AZ
.
Now I want all of you to project a LOOK, LOOK COME SEE WHATS GOING ON attitude like Red.
These inflatable men really work. Everyone showed up for the meeting!
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff,AZ
.
Who let the air out ?
Anybody have anything else ? Not you, airhead
I see we have too much Grey Poupon in the break room
Be discreet. I see we have the long arm of the law with us
Is there something to be happy about ?
Ok. Who’s been on Slim Fast ?
And our special guest just came in from clown college
Who let the tall guy in ?
Don’t we have security ?
Our guest speaker needs, nor will he get, no introduction
I’m glad somebody’s happy around here
Whose team just scored ?
The annual bonuses are ready.I see we have the cheering section ready
The company is not doing quite that well
Our guest speaker is full of hot air
At this time I want to reveal our undercover boss
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“I’m experimenting with ideas on how to improve staff meeting attendance.”
“Someone’s full of hot air.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"Thanks for bringing the big ideas to the table"
"You don't have to raise your hand to speak"
"Get your head out of the clouds"
"Can you get on our level"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“Frank’s back. He had the wind knocked out of him.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Does anyone besides Red have a comment or suggestion?”
“While we admire your consistent enthusiasm, we are in the funeral home business”
“Who wants cake!”
“Would someone unplug Johnson?”
En français: "Je pense que nous partageons tous l'excitation de Fred pour le vendredi sans pantalon"
Paul Davis, Greensboro
.
"This guy was dancing naked downtown at a car lot. Our boss seems to think we could learn a lot from him."
"This is my Spirit Guide, SkyDancer. My therapist seemed to be impressed, so I thought our boss might be too."
"I'd like to introduce you to our new JOU mascot... he too works better when he's full of hot air."[
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Carrot Top... well, I like it better than Rotten Rooty Rudabaga."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I don't get it. Why wasn't I promoted when I got caught dancing naked???"
"Come'On Guys!!!... Will Somebody else answer this time?!?!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"This is BACON MAN. The boss's note just said 'I know you & your team can make him sizzle and pop.' I had other ideas."
"Apparently we've been hired as the ad guys for the Air Dancer Company. Can we just put a pin in it?"
"I have a funny feeling about this one. No words ... just a feeling."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Fred couldn’t make it today, so I got a fill-in.
Well, it was either that, or that crazy guy wearing only a diaper and carrying a bowl around.
I wish all of you were that enthusiastic.
This is Fred, he’s working in sales.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
“Sure he’s full of hot air. But his doctor says he has neck and back injuries.”
“I hate to be a buzz kill but we are replacing you with a 15 year old sign spinner.”
“I hate to be the bearer of bad news but marketing says they want a sign spinner.”
“If you’re not an imposter then explain how you can sit in here without the fan!”
“ With the pending budget cuts accounting said you can stay but the fan has to go!”
“No one else is laughing at your little stunt! And who’s going to pay for the light pole!?”
Mike Webb
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
No one was thirsty this week, I guess ...
..
BEST POEMS
Rising Star
In this fast-paced world of advertising,
a towering new star is suddenly rising.
Somewhat akin to an inflated balloon,
he's created a stir, shooting the moon.
.
His principal location is in parking lots;
being extremely tall, he's easy to spot.
He bows and bends, giving us a wave,
inviting everyone to come in and save.
.
He has no voice, but has a clarion call;
gets results at each restaurant or mall.
His flowing bodice outside of the store
gets attention, brings souls in the door.
.
There's one caveat to his performance,
a scenario where he might lie dormant.
Consenting to toil in either town or city,
he'll refuse to budge without electricity.
Bill Wallace
.
Advertising Icon
His reputation might be slightly inflated,
but his drawing power can't be debated.
That's his pitch at this ad-man meeting;
he's demonstrating his top-tier greeting.
.
A board of executives faces a paradox;
one that has them in an untenable box.
Shareholders may coalesce and refute
choosing a spokesperson who is mute.
.
But once they see him, arms upraised,
they'll unite as one and sing his praise.
They'll proclaim he was a great choice,
simply ignoring his total lack of a voice.
.
He'll become a paragon of advertising;
help the company to avoid downsizing.
His journey beginning in this tiny room;
definitely a coup for a modified balloon.
Bill Wallace
.
In this group, there's a member named Flynn
Who will give things a positive spin.
He will wave and he'll smile
Through each issue and trial
Just as long as his motor's plugged in.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Fred the air dancer stood straight and tall
He didn’t move at all
‘Till the March winds came and he started to wiggle
Now, we can’t get him to stop
All we wanted was a little giggle.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
The air dancer started to wiggle
Now he’s flying way up in the sky
The birds came and pecked him
All over ‘till he began to seep air
Now his pieces are everywhere.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Air dancers are fun to watch
But if there’s no wind, they just hang there and flop
But you can still watch them if they don’t pop.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"It's already Wednesday morning after midnight. So let's go ahead, submit the captions we already have, and just let the chips fall where they may!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
I see we have too much Grey Poupon in the break room
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"I'd like to introduce you to our new JOU mascot... he too works better when he's full of hot air."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
I guess the joke’s on us.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"His resemblance to Gumby doesn't hurt."
Bill Wallace
.
We need a little crazy, and that's why I brought "Wacky-waving Inflatable Arm-flailing Tube Guy" on board!
Mike Perry, Eden
Wasn’t that the name for it on an episode of “Family Guy”?
.
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE CAPTION
En français: "Je pense que nous partageons tous l'excitation de Fred pour le vendredi sans pantalon"
Paul Davis, Greensboro
