Welcome to the News & Record's "Jokes on You" page. Here is this week's cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week's cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below).
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you're a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
Last week's cartoon was snail coach. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for – is the Friday the 13th .
WINNER
“Congratulations. Your last race clocked a four minute inch.”
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
RUNNERS-UP
“I’m your coach’s son - Dad died of old age during the race.”
Bill Wallace
"Two words. Participation Trophy."
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
“Quit going “Vroom’. You’re not moving!!”
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
“It’s been a year. I say we call it!”
Tim Tribbett
“Be sure to do your stretching.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
“You set a new world record for the one yard dash.”
Roy Forrest, Whitset
“No! I don’t think you need to worry about being tested for steroids!”
Mike Perry, Eden
“Sorry, the race is over. You took too long from the bench to the starting line.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“I’m not saying your slow, I’m just saying we are going to be timing you with a calendar”!
Tony Bean, Danbury
"It's high time you considered another sport."
Debra Watson, Eden
“Taking salt tablets is NOT a good idea.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This one was kinda long, but I still liked it. Different. Goofy.
“I'd love to give you a pep talk but for gosh sakes you're a snail! There's no way you're going to win.”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff,Az.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
Good news! You just got an endorsement deal – with the post office!
THE REST
Who told you they are serving escargot at lunch?
Marcia Berger
The good news: you bettered you fastest time. The bad news: you lost by 14 years!
Mike Perry, Eden
You're looking a bit sluggish out there today.
Well, maybe if you lost the shell...
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Once the running back gets the ball, just follow his slime trail.
Martha Eakes
Good job today. Oh, by the way. some guy in the stands wants to offer you a job with the postal service!
Mike Perry, Eden
Look, Gary, I know SpongeBob thinks you can run track, but I don't know...
Don't use Grey Poupon in your diet - it has salt.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
You have to train more seriously. I blame it on that pack you're running with!
Mike Perry, Eden
“You’d be faster if you didn’t leave so much slime.”
Julian Busby, M.D. High Point
“What do you mean, ‘Not my fault – it all happened so fast’?”
Leon Spencer, Greensboro
You ran that race in record time. Have you been eating fast food again?
Mike Perry, Eden
You're times were a little sluggish today!
Mike Perry, Eden
"You make slow-motion replay look like fast-forward!"
"Congrats on the photo finish! The photographer was using a Kodak Brownie."
"Jesse Owens? You're more like Jesse James, holding everything up."
"You'd have less wind resistance if you'd lose that shell."
"If you're not sure which lane to use, just look for the slime-trail."
"I think I saw your competitor with a salt-shaker."
"The only shoe contract you'll get will be for orthotics."
"This will be a sudden-death race, since that usually happens before it's over."
'We're getting limited coverage since the internet didn't exist when you started."
"Remember to wipe the baton off before passing it."
"To show my faith in you, I'm entering you in the high-hurdles."
"Our marathon is 26 inches, not miles."
"We told the media you had blazing speed, but it's more like a pilot-light."
"So what if they called you slime-ball?"
"With any luck, you'll get a tail-wind from hurricane Dorian."
Bill Wallace
“Let’s never race in France; we’ll finish as escargot on a platter.”
Bernard Simon, Whitsett
Good news. They've cancelled the high hurdles event.
When you outgrow your shell I'll get you a bigger jersey.
I don't think you have a future in track and field.
You're running anchor. You're the only one with a three month lap.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
I hope you had a big breakfast. 10 yards is a long race!
Mike Perry, Eden
You can't race without your Adidas!
Mike Perry. Eden
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Boy, I wish I could meet a straight snail just once!
Mike Perry, Eden
You've been entered in the mile run. And no, I don't know what a mile is!
Mike Perry, Eden
You did stop for fast food like I told you, didn't you?
Mike Perry, Eden
“Did you bring the calendar to time them?”
Tim Tribbett
Just remember- it's a marathon, not a sprint!
Mike Perry, Eden
It's a marathon, a full 6 inches.. So pace yourself accordingly!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Don't let that fable about the tortoise and the hare go to your head."
"Just pretend that someone is chasing you with a salt shaker."
"I want you to experience life in the fast lane."
"A stop-watch? No, I'll be using an hourglass."
"For motivation, I bet the house on this race - your house."
"You were built for speed - you're an escar-GO!"
"He'll probably lap you two or three times before he actually starts running."
"Your main competition had to forfeit - he got assaulted on the way here."
"I checked and the rules don't prohibit an Uber assist."
Bill Wallace
...and remember. It's no disgrace to lose to a sloth!
Mike Perry, Eden
I just hope to see the end of the race in my lifetime!
Mike Perry, Eden
The 100 yard dash in a week! That's your best time ever!
Mike Perry, Eden
“He seems sluggish since he lost his shell.”
Tim Tribbett
“He slipped in his own slime!”
Tim Tribbett
Remember, there is a reason we set the pace.
John Donnelly, Browns Summit
I need a sample of your snail-trail before you can play.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
You lead the way. I'll follow your slimy trail.
The losers will be sold as escargot.
Watch out for salt traps.
This is an overnight race. You'll carry your shelter with you.
This is a reverse race. How slow can you go?
You're moving at a snail's pace. You'll never win.
The prize is all the greens you can eat.
Watch out for chefs with pans.
Watch out for chefs in tall hats.
Put down as much slime as you can. It'll help you win.
Norma Kay, Greensboro
I don't know if makes any difference, but I'm glad you took the spoiler off!
Mike Perry. Eden
You feeling up to practice today? You're looking rather sluggish!
Mike Perry, Eden
1. I’m entering you in the one yard long distance competition against Turtle University.
2. YOU? In a cross country race? No, I don’t think so.
3. You’re a perfect example of the phrase “snails pace”.
4. You, Lightning, Swifty and Speedy will run in the relays for Snail U.
5. High jumping is not included our competition.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
Sorry, son, but the 100 yard dash started in April.
Pete Salassi, Greensboro
“The record for the 5K is one week. I am counting on you to set a new record!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
...and please remember- it's a marathon, not a race!
Your schedule for the races are the 100, the 200 and the 440. all in centimeters of course!
Mike Perry, Eden
"This will be a tough race - get in there and slug it out!"
"I've entered you in the decathlon - how are your pole-vaulting skills?"
"It's like space travel - it will take you years to get where you're going."
"Run your normal race, where you start out slow and taper off."
"If you lose, the beer's on you!"
Bill Wallace
"Try not to run out the clock on the first play"
Michael Oakley, Greensboro
1. You're late.
2. We have a good chance of winning. We're playing the turtles.
3. Straight up the middle. Take your time.
4. You're our #1 draft pick. Welcome to the Escargot league.
5. I didn't expect you here so soon.
6. They won't catch you if you leave a trail of slime.
7. What took you so long.
8. It's good and bad news. Cousin Earl is the main entree at Roscoe's Sports Bar.
Henry Hoover. Burlington
Glad you finally came out of your shell
Pat Hurt
You better get faster than that or you are going to end up as escargot
Tom Hurt
#1: "Remember, son, the idea is to avoid last place!"
#2: "Sure! Go ahead! Submit your JOY entries twice, so you'll double your chances of winning!"
#3: "Just remember the Tortoise and the Hare!"
#4: "You've got to run like you're trying to avoid becoming escargot!"
#5: "In athletics, we help you learn how to come out of your shell!"
#6: "Sorry, but the season ended before you even got here!"
#7: "Well, after all, this is track and field, so I'm thinking you'd do better out in the field!"
#8: "You know, if you were to master the skill of discus throw, you'd be able to tell people that you're a disc jockey!"
#9: "So, tell me, how did you get the nickname of 'Speedy?'"
#10: "One of life's lessons you'll learn here is to always leave a trail!"
#11: "Oh, yeah! I remember you from the Ad Council's PSA on the National Forest Service!"
#12: "Everybody's got to start somewhere, so here we are in the minor leagues!"
#14: "Opportunity begins with an 'O,' as in zero!"
#15: "We get our hope from the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Browns!"
#16: "Oh, so the fraternity boys sent you over here? OK, now, they're just making fun of me!"
#17: "Better hurry! Next Wednesday at noon will be here before you know it!"
#18: "Two words. Participation Trophy."
#19: "Even last place comes ahead of everyone in the world who didn't compete!"
#20: "No worries! You could still make some NBA teams as the seventh man in the rotation!"
#21: "No joints + no backbone + no muscles = the advantage of the lower likelihood of injuries!"
#22: "Don't let those other runners step on you!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
"And just remember, if you get the ball, it's 'escargot, go, go'!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
"Those that cannot do - coach"
"You sNAILED your time"
"Is that your racing shell"
"Stop being so sluggish out there"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
1. “I’m not saying your slow ,I’m just saying we are going to be timing you with a calendar”!
2. “You looked a little loose in the turns”!
3. “ They are complaining you are leaving a trail on the track”!
4. “Remember slow and steady wins the race’!
5. “ if we take your shell off it will make you Sluggish”!
6. “ Listen your not “Turbo” but do your best’!
7. “ Remember your ES-Car-Go!!!!!!
Tony Bean, Danbury
“He seems a little sluggish.”
Tim Tribbett
“He’s literally just a shell of his former self.”
Tim Tribbett
“Wow..he can really escarGO!”
Tim Tribbett
“This turned into a real slugfest.”
Tim Tribbett
“Well, someone salted the track!”
Tim Tribbett
“Maybe if we put some hostas at the finish line?”
Tim Tribbett
“Save your sprint for the last lap”
Craige Reavis, Eden
“Shed the shell for the pole vault”
Mari Reavis, Eden
After that effort, I guess the Hadron Collider can rest easy.
Mike Perry, Eden
All athletes hit the wall, but usually it's during the race!
Mike Perry, Eden
“This could turn into a real slugfest.”
Tim Tribbett
Tim Tribbett
“Who’s idea was it to hold this in France!”
Tim Tribbett
“Sorry dude, but you’ll never qualify for the Tour de France.”
Eliane Watrin, Mebane
"Look, give it your all and you can finish last!"
Andee Gable, Greensboro
"You'll just need to pace yourself."
"Show 'em some slime !"
"Let's try to break your record of a month
for a marathon.""
"So the race is not always to the swiftest, you know."
"It's high time you considered another sport."
"Pretend someone's chasing you with a stick of butter."
"Try to finish next to last today."
"I'll ask the judges if you could have a week's head start."
"Don't tell me you're not made for speed !"
"Why in the world did I want to be a track and field coach ?"
"Just do the best you can, that's all I can say."
"At least you'll get a trophy for participation."
"Okay, so patience is not one of my
"Maybe your talent lies in a different area...."
"Well, it'll be challenging to get you across the finish line."
"My career is so over!"
Debra Watson, Eden
Race you to the top
I’ll give you a 10 minute head start.
Quit going “Vroom”. You’re not moving!!
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
I know you're 22 laps behind. Just slow down and pace yourself!
Mike Perry, Eden
You're looking rather sluggish!
Mike Perry, Eden
Well, removing the shell might make a difference, but I think that would only make you more sluggish!
Mike Perry, Eden
“Be ready, the long jump starts in 5 minutes!”
“You forgot your track shoes!”
“Be sure to do your stretching.”
“The turtle is fast but you can beat him if you pace yourself.”
“You should give the debate team a try!”
“I’ll see you in two months at the finish line.”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
Popeye got tired of eating spinach, so he changed to escargot. He's now known as Popeye the Snailorman!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Remember PACE is everything."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
"For inspiration, think of the tortoise and the hare."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
Congratulations, you finished the marathon in two years, eight months and twenty-three days.
I don't recommend you do the high jump.
Nike wants give you a one shoe deal.
You set a new world record for the one yard dash.
We timed your race with a sun dial.
The other runners say you're sliming up the track.
Growing grass is faster than you.
Roy Forrest, Whitset
Race you to the top
I’ll give you a 10 second head start.
Quit going “Vroom”. You’re not even moving!!
I’m quitting my second job as mail carrier!
Too slow!
If you can get ahead of anyone, your slime trail should take ‘em out.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
I'd love to give you a pep talk but for gosh sakes you're a snail ! There's no way you're going to win.
That inflatable shell should really shave some time off your race.
"Escar, I'm not sure they were cheering for you when they yelled Escargo! Escargot! I think they were hungry"
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff,Az
Next is a sprint race. All you have to beat is 4 hours and 11 minutes
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
“I’ll make it worth your while if you salt lane three.”
Tim Tribbett
Tim Tribbett
“Taking salt tablets is NOT a good idea.”
“Bad news, the owner just ordered escargot.”
“Go leave a slime track in front of the teed up football.”
“Another delay of game penalty?”
“Holding???”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
“One of the runners got a salted.”
Tim Tribbett
No! I don't think you need to worry about being tested for steroids!
Mike Perry, Eden
“He needs to come out of his shell...literally!”
Tim Tribbett
“Buying a bigger house really slowed him down.”
Tim Tribbett
Everyone went home about 6 hours ago!
Mike Perry, Eden
“He really slimy and that’s a good thing.”
Tim Tribbett
You have 5 days to get around the track
More Grey Poupon will get you moving
It’s time for you to come out of your shell
There is no I in team
Don’t be so crabby
Better get started on the 5 day lap
I’m glad we see eye to eye on this
And we’ll set up the Grey Poupon refreshment stand right here
The opposing team will be here in 3 months
Thanks for coming out
Remember to keep up the snail’s pace
So now you come crawling to me for help
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
“Ya know this tiny houses craze might help us.”
Tim Tribbett
“I’m going to binge ‘Game of Thrones’ and come back for the finish.”
Tim Tribbett
"I'd think you were a shoe in except that the turtle that beat that rabbit just signed in."
"Bad news... that turtle that beat the rabbit in last week's race, just joined this race."
"You ever hear anything about a turtle beating a rabbit in this race recently? No?? ... Good."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Since they're allowing those homeless slugs to enter, maybe just get behind one and catch his draft."
"Since they're allowing those shell'less slugs to enter, just get behind one & try to catch his draft."
"Since they've allowed slugs to enter, is there anyway you can remove Your shell?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
“Everyone’s moving at a snail’s pace!”
Tim Tribbett
Sorry, the race is over. You took too long from the bench to the starting line.
The record is three days. Do you think you can beat that?
We need to improve your time by at least one day.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
A snail slimes into a bar and orders a drink, pays for it, drinks it down and leaves. As he walks home from the pub, he gets attacked and mugged by two slugs. He goes to the police, who ask him for a description of the attackers. "To be honest, it all happened so fast..."
Mike Perry, Eden
A snail walks into a bar, and the bartender actually kicks him out. A year later, the snail enters
the same bar and asks the barkeep "What did you do that for?"
Mike Perry, Eden
A snail walks into a bar. He asks the bartender for a margarita. As the bartender walks away the snail calls out "excuse me if I'm stating the obvious but NO SALT!"
Mandy Tadder (.feat Brenna Tadder), Flagstaff, AZ
BEST POEMS
Sluggish Track Star
Snails aren't known for their blinding speed;
they mostly crawl around in garden weeds.
This one is determined to break the mold,
and finish this race before he grows old.
He's mapping out a strategy with his coach;
his competitor is just a common cock-roach.
Like the tortoise and hare of historic fame,
it's obvious to all who should win this game.
.
The roach is crafty and has the ability to dart;
the snail's persistence is what sets him apart.
He's not flashy, but employs a grinding pace;
the roach's approach is more in-your-face.
.
The gun goes off, the roach jumps to a lead;
starting slowly, the snail struggles for speed.
He inches along, and barely seems to move,
but he's not really worried, he's in the groove.
.
He makes the back-turn, no roach in sight;
it looks hopeless, but he's still in the fight.
It's late in the day, beginning to grow dark;
this grueling contest is no walk in the park.
.
Suddenly, he sees the finish-line just ahead,
and the poor cock-roach lying totally dead.
He was over-confident and not at all afraid;
the snail's hit-man dropped him with Raid.
Bill Wallace
This snail's nervous before his big race,
So his coach would advise on the pace.
"Slow and steady's the way
You should run this today.
As a snail, you're a lock for first place."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
A snail was practicing for the big race
last year it ended in disgrace
By the time that he got to the finish line
The race was over. Not to be discouraged, his coach said
Don’t worry, We’ll do better next time
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
A snail and his racing coach began to plan
His coach said I believe that you are the slowest in the land
The only way to make you faster
is put wings on The lady judge may not go for it. I’ll ask her.
“Glad to see Mr. Wallace back in the game – Don’t over-do it. Ha!”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE
Don’t blame the Lord for your slowness, we need to do the best we can with what we have.
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Don't use Grey Poupon in your diet - it has salt.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
"Sure! Go ahead! Submit your JOY entries twice, so you'll double your chances of winning!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
More Grey Poupon will get you moving
And we’ll set up the Grey Poupon refreshment stand right here
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
I’m afraid that the tree we had on last week could beat you.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Look, Gary, I know SpongeBob thinks you can run track, but I don't know...
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“Listen your not “Turbo” but do your best’! 7.
Tony Bean, Danbury
Popeye got tired of eating spinach, so he changed to escargot. He's now known as Popeye the Snailorman!
Mike Perry, Eden
BEST/WORST PUNS
You're looking a bit sluggish out there today.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“This turned into a real slugfest.”
Tim Tribbett
“ Remember your ES-Car-Go!!!!!!
Tony Bean, Danbury
“This turned into a real slugfest.”
Tim Tribbett
