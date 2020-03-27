Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, April 1
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Due to the fact that I will be working from home mostly during the next few weeks due to the coronavirus, I won’t be at the office to retrieve snail mail. (Sorry, Joey.) In the next few weeks, only email entries can be considered.
Last week’s cartoon was the two pieces of chalk. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is –the bowling pin and ball getting marriage counseling.
.
WINNER
“Just Chalk it up to a Learning Experience.”
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Apparently you are new on the job.”
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“Chalk it up to experience and hard work.”
Bob Klippstein, Greensboro
.
“Do I have to spell it out for you?”
Bill Wallace
.
“This job wears you down.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You’re one algebra problem from being like me.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“Take it from me - work experience is good but it has its downside as well.”
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
“What’s hopscotch?”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“I thought I had dandruff but it’s just me.”
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
“I’m beginning to think there is no future for me in education.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“I’d chalk that up to experience!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“Mom, can I go play in the driveway?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Well, I feel used"
Janet Maslack
.
"When I grow up, I'm going to be a police chalk."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
"I got this way with 'capital' punishment; the teacher made Billy write all of the Capitols in capitals!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
"Don't be afraid to leave your mark, son."
Bill Wallace.
THE REST
I know you get picked on for being so tall, son. But be patient- it just takes time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know you want to go out with a piece of colored chalk, son, but this is where I draw the line!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know you feel different about your size, son. Just give it time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yeah, Joe. When we became educators, we were sentenced to a short existence. But rejoice in what we leave behind!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Face it, Joe- those whiteboards are going to put us out of a job!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“My parents wanted me to be a white collar criminal”
Tim Tribbett
.
How'd I get so small? Just chalk it up to experience!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I used to feel like you do- out of place, tall, picked on for no reason. You'll have to chalk it up to experience!
Sure! Chalk-outlining bodies is much more glamorous, but it's much more gratifying to be in education.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I had to write someone's name on the board 500 times. If it had been 1000. I probably wouldn't be here!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I was your size once, until Einstein go a hold of me!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You'll have to get used to it- colored chalk is a sign of the times!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. Wow that low chalkboard diet is really working for you!
2. I can tell you have really been working a lot!
3. Are they still using you for outlines?
4. I see you’ve been working on the sidewalks again!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
1. Will I ever get to be Chairman of the Board like you?
2. Day after day, I just dust myself off and try cursive again.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“That Bart Simpson kid is a killer.”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. The harder I work the shorter I get.
2. Apparently you are new on the job.
3. People grow up. We grow down.
4. Teaching kids to spell is a very honorable job.
5. Stay away from erasers.
6. Our efforts are easily wiped out.
7. WE don’t make mistakes. THEY do.
8. The teachers will guide you.
9. Some blackboards are green.
10. I use to be longer. Then one day - -WOOPS.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“Chalk it up to experience.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Take it from me - work experience is good but it has its downside as well."
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
"It's like getting a stay of execution from the governor."
"With school out, I've got a new lease on life!"
"Don't be afraid to leave your mark, son."
"Why am I so short? It's from teaching kids lessons."
"It's true - you do get shorter as you age."
"We're what's known as old school."
"Our job here is pretty elementary."
"My time is growing short."
"Pencils go through a real meat-grinder!"
"Not only can I read the writing on the wall, I am the writing on the wall."
"Do I have to spell it out for you?"
"There's barely enough of me left for lower-case letters."
"I'm only good for short notes now."
"You've got your whole life ahead of you."
"I have maybe two more 'See Spot Runs' left in me."
Bill Wallace
.
"Chalk it up to experience and hard work"
Bob Klippstein, Greensboro
.
I know we need to practice social distancing, but this is ridiculous!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
I know we need to practice social distancing, but I think they meant lateral, not vertical!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We are descendants of a very large and proud people. Unfortunately, most of them have been wiped out!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I’d chalk that up to experience!”
“The new lap tops are keeping me in shape.”
“Too many teacher workdays!”
“ I leave a piece of me in every classroom.”
“No teachers, No students and No school is the long and short of it!”
“You’re looking a little pale today. Have you been checked?”
“Looks like we’ll have an extended spring break!”
“I’d be careful with the sanitizer! You should see what it did to Whitey!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“Junior, I don’t want you doing crime scene outlines.“
Tim Tribbett
.
Just Chalk it up to a Learning Experience.
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
1. Don't look so high and mighty. Just you wait pal.
2. The name's not Shorty. Just wait until it's your turn and see what happens to you.
3. I may be the only one who doesn't mind this COVID-19 virus. I may get a reprieve until next school year!
Mike Grassi, Reidsville
.
"It hurts to see your work go up in a puff of smoke."
"It's a lot easier to delete than to erase."
"We're not obsolete, we're retro!"
"Quit complaining - you could have been used for Hopscotch grids."
"Maybe the police department needs us for outlines."
"Unlike humans, our mistakes can be erased."
"That's a good question - why don't WE get promoted each year?"
"Let 'em have their computers - we'll last longer."
"Sometimes they throw you a curve with a left-hander."
Bill Wallace
.
My frustrated math teacher threw me across the room, and I divided.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Oh, I’ve been around.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Us it up to experience.”
Tim Tribbett
.
You're lucky! In my day. we didn't have overhead projectors!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Teacher says every time a laptop opens a stick of chalk gets its wings.
Cathy FitzGerald, Greensboro
.
“Son, I don’t want you working crime scenes.”
Tim Tribbett
.
It's gratifying to be looked down at by the younger generation.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That last problem wore me down
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
You should have been here on the first day of class. Some kid asked "Where's the icons to help me?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“All we are is dust in the wind.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m sending you to boarding school.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“This job wears you down.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I can tell you’re new here.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“This job wears on you.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I will like words, math problems, and many other things, but the road is where I draw the line!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'll say this for dry erase boards- they're remarkable!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
When I was a kid we had blackboards, but now you kids use whiteboards.
The eracism is getting worse.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
They use you and use you until you become this insignificant little piece of nothing
Rob McCue Greensboro
.
Just lean to the left and you will make this bone chilling screech
Rob McCue, Greensboro
.
“You the new guy?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You’re late for the board meeting.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m the chairman of the board.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Under the board chalk be having fun.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Yeah, that’s me all over.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You’ll get in the groove in no time.”
Tim Tribbett
.
It's a plus for us that the kids are all home. It might substantially prolong our lifespan!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#3: "Where is everybody?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
I've worked with blackboards, and green boards. But these new-fangled whiteboards have me worried!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
With smartboards, tablets and laptops, we might live forever.
Never play with a little girl on a sidewalk.
When I want to quit I just make that loud squeaky noise.
I’m a teacher’s assistant.
I used to work with the police as a body marker.
I used to work with C.S.I. on homicide crime scenes.
I’m really good a body outlining.
Someone said, well just chalk it up, and they did.
My brother works in a pool hall. He’s a real square.
The more I work, the shorter I get.
This gig beats being a goal line at a football game.
I’m beginning to think there is no future for me in education.
We’re going to end up as dust in the wind.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Hey, where did all the kids go?”
Tim Tribbett
.
Mom, can I go play in the driveway?
I wonder how many people first thought we were cheese sticks.
I won't get any shorter, since they're putting in white boards.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
I don't know why older males break us in half. Maybe some type of over compensation!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"The next time, You write the lyrics to the hand washing song"
Joseph Maslack, Greensboro
.
"Well, I feel used"
Janet Maslack
.
Hello Mr. Rickard, I enjoy your cartoons every week.
"Will I be ok if my mistakes are erased?!?"
Keep on drawing!
Thanks, Fred Cotten, Greensboro
Thank YOU Fred!
.
I've always thought the historical rise of chalkboards made an interesting topic in mixed company. But the advent of white boards?" Now that's remarkable!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"When I grow up, I'm going to be a police chalk."
"But Ms. White, how do we compete against projectors and power point displays."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
#4: "My small stature can just be chalked up to experience!"
#5 "They told me to stand up, and I told them, 'I am standing!"'
#6: "This is so much more rewarding than being used to outline a victim on pavement!"
#7: "Blackboard or football field, what's the difference?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Dad, is an E-raser someone who races on the internet?
Yesterday I was taller than you but then I had to write all my JOYs
Do you think Kaopectate really tastes like us?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
.
(Three Dog Night like)
The board is black
The chalk is white
Together we learn a joke to write
Dad when I grow up to be a famous paint-er
Listen son, the sidewalker is always greener,
pinker, bluer, yellower on the other side
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
.
The best part of me is on the floor.
Half of me is on the floor over in the corner.
I’ve survived the fourth and the fifth grades so far.
I’m so good they divided me between between students. Ha!
Do you ever get that chalky feeling?
Half of me is still on that eraser.
I have a blue brother and a yellow sister
Avoid water, that will make you disappear
The best part of me has already been erased.
You’re new aren’t you?
You’re right out of the box, aren’t you?
Mitch Poole, Mt Juliet, TN
.
I keep getting shorter!! Guess I’ll just chalk it up to experience.
I thought I had dandruff but it’s just me.
I hate mathematical problems!!!
I just said “You want a piece of me?” And she did
Did something scare you? You’re white as chalk
The eraser is making threats again. “Just wait til the last bell”.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
Chalk it up to history
I’ve been used and abused
I cracked up
Why is it called a BLACKBOARD ?
It’s called an i-pad. Our days are numbered
Tim won by spelling “ Grey Poupon “
I’m not taking this lying down
Breaking up is hard to do
Susie has such soft delicate fingers. I’m in love
Billy cracked me up
Billy, the ham fisted one, grabbed me
Uh, oh. Here comes the janitor with his wet rag
Tim has finally learned his lesson
My best work has been erased
Here today, gone tomorrow
So, will you be laying in the tray all summer ?
ABC’s today. Medical school tomorrow
What are you up to today ?
They liked me better
Did you just come out of the box ?
Did you just come out of the closet ?
People are talking
We can’t keep meeting like this
Yeah, but it’s not worth the paper it’s printed on
I feel so temporary
I have no memory of what I’ve done
I like to hear an occasional fingernail screech
Ashes to ashes, dust to dust
I’ve been giving it my all
Take a little bit of my heart now, baby
I’ve been spreading myself pretty thin
What’s hopscotch?
I used to work on the playground
I’ve got my ABC’s down pretty well
I’ve been in the first grade for 5 years
Color my world
You are not very colorful
I never went to high school
Uh, oh. Here comes Tim. He wants to practice before his deadline
Grey Poupon for lunch
What’s on the slate for today ?
I’m the shrink from last week
What’s 401K ?
What’s with those rainbow colors ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“Mind your P’s and Q’s, they’re getting sloppy.”
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
“You’re one algebra problem from being like me.”
“You must be new here.”
“Chalk it down to experience.”
“It was like a real long noogie.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“Back to the daily grind.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I'm terrified, Joe. The advent of the white board could be apocalyptic for our kind!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Now I know how empty nesters feel."
"Shelter in place is code for bored out of your gourd."
"The cafeteria food is a bigger threat than the virus."
"Even someone's finger-nails on the blackboard is something I miss."
"Ask the crayons if they want to play hide-and-seek."
Bill Wallace
.
"Want to go out for some dessert?... maybe some chalk-latt.
"I got this way with 'capital' punishment; the teacher made Billy write all of the Capitols in capitals!"
"The teacher made Tommy write 100 lines... you could say he was 'sentenced' to death."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Life is like a box of chalklettes... not always what you were expecting."
"Life is like a box of chalklettes... always shorter than you expect."
"Life is like a box of chalklettes... it gets shorter every day."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I think if you applied yourself more... you'd be as short as me!" ??
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Social DISTANCING??? I thought they said SOCIAL DANCING!!! ...I was beginning to think the Elbow bump & run away was a new Dance!!!"
"Ick. I'm not fond of all these hands touching me."
"Do you ever have that not so fresh feeling??"
"I really miss cursive... it made me feel so... Special!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I guess you want all CAPITALS again?"
"I'm not going to be around for long if they keep making me write all in Capitals!"
Ken Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I'm going to disappear if they KEEP MAKING ME SHOUT!!!"
"Why does Dad keep calling me Benjamin Button?"
"Dad, do I have a carbon footprint?"
"Why do they keep erasing my best work?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Two sticks of chalk walk into a bar. After they ordered a couple of beers, one stick says, “Did you know that I work as a police artist?” The other stick says, “Come on, I don’t believe that for a minute” The first stick says, “ I can prove it to you. Watch this.” He jumps down off the bar stool and draws an outline of a body on the floor. The second stick says, “Hey, I know that guy!”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
A stick of chalk walks into a sports bar. He orders a beer and starts watching Monday Night Football on the big flat screen over the bar. He say to the bartender, “ I have a brother who’s in the NFL. As a matter of fact he’s in that game on TV.” The bartender gives him a doubtful looks and says, “Oh yeah, what position does he play?” The chalk looks smugly at the bartender and says, ”Goal line.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Bush, Einstein and Picasso at the Pearly Gates
Einstein dies and goes to heaven. At the Pearly Gates, Saint Peter tells him, "You look like Einstein, but you have NO idea the lengths that some people will go to sneak into Heaven. Can you prove who you really are?" Einstein ponders for a few seconds and asks, "Could I have a blackboard and some chalk?" Saint Peter snaps his fingers and a blackboard and chalk instantly appear. Einstein proceeds to describe with arcane mathematics and symbols his theory of relativity. Saint Peter is suitably impressed. "You really ARE Einstein!" he says. "Welcome to heaven!" The next to arrive is Picasso. Once again, Saint Peter asks for credentials. Picasso asks, "Mind if I use that blackboard and chalk?" Saint Peter says, "Go ahead." Picasso erases Einstein's equations and sketches a truly stunning mural with just a few strokes of chalk. Saint Peter claps. "Surely you are the great artist you claim to be!" he says. "Come on in!" Then Saint Peter looks up and sees George W. Bush. Saint Peter scratches hid head and says, "Einstein and Picasso both managed to prove their identity. How can you prove yours?" George W. looks bewildered and says, "Who are Einstein and Picasso?"
Saint Peter sighs and says, "Come on in!"
Mike Perry. Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Teacher’s Aid
Two pieces of chalk are now left alone;
all of the students are staying at home.
They're not accustomed to being idled;
are insecure about being left unbridled.
.
At their usual post, the blackboard tray,
they're confronted with a dull, long day.
Without a hand, they aren't much use;
can't draw any letters or angles obtuse.
.
They miss the teacher, the whiny kids;
much more of this, they'll flip their lids.
They wonder how long this might last;
you can't make a movie without a cast.
.
But these are two dedicated educators;
when it comes to ideas, real incubators.
They remain humble and self-effacing;
wish someone was here to do erasing.
.
When the kids return, they'll be ready;
until then, they'll stay cool and steady.
Working together, they'll create a plan;
make it happen when they get a hand.
Bill Wallace
.
Schoolhouse Rock!
Everybody's ready for some Schoolhouse Rock;
the time has now arrived, according to the clock.
But this classroom is empty, no kids are around;
the eerie sounds of silence all that can be found.
.
The students are away on an extended vacation;
the teacher is at home, not present at her station.
There is a strange reason things are out of kilter;
a nasty, contagious virus has slipped by our filter.
.
What is needed now is a big dose of Jack Black;
he'll kick some virus-ass, get things back on track.
The kids all would love him, say he's very groovy;
this is where real life should be like that hit movie.
.
If we all stick together, calmly resolve to be tough,
things will be alright, we'll survive this germy stuff.
The danger will be vanquished, we'll all feel safer;
no standing in those long lines to buy toilet paper.
Bill Wallace
.
I know you don't like inconvenience,
But Dad, I deserve extra lenience.
I messed up the wall
And that's nothing small.
Just chalk it up to experience!
Margo Bender
.
At the schools, the supplies there all moan,
Since for weeks, they'll be left there alone.
They must all be confused
Since they're not being used
With the teachers and kids stuck at home.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Uh, oh. Here comes Tim. He wants to practice before his deadline
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
Yesterday I was taller than you but then I had to write all my JOYs
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
.
Tim won by spelling “ Grey Poupon “
Grey Poupon for lunch
I’m the shrink from last week
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
“That Bart Simpson kid is a killer.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Life is like a box of chalklettes... it gets shorter every day."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST CAPTION WHILE ASLEEP (yes, really!)
"51 tree 4tr4 rye rye??O"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
"Want to go out for some dessert?... maybe some chalk-latt.
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST EARWORMS
#1: "So, how have you lasted for so long in this business?"
#2: "School's out for summer,
School's out forever....
No more pencils,
No more books,
No more teacher's dirty looks,
Well we got no class,
And we got no principles...."
...with apologies to Alice Cooper, Michael Bruce, Glen Buxton, Dennis Dunaway, and Neal Smith.
#3: "Where is everybody?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
(Three Dog Night like)
The board is black
The chalk is white
Together we learn a joke to write
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
