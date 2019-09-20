Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 092519
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was Friday the 13th. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is the moths.
.
WINNER
“Still think today’s your lucky day?”
Tom Krissak, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“And you thought it was just a superstition!”
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
“On the other hand, it is Friday!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Well, let me just tell you about MY day.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“I’ll ask again. Does this dress make me look fat?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Good job clearing your yearly deductible all at once.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Your Facebook stunt didn’t go viral.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“You know you shouldn’t discuss politics with anyone.”
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“The x-rays cost 913 bucks.”
Bill Wallace
.
“That’s a record. Two minutes past midnight “
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
.I'd agree it was bad luck if you hadn't said, "Hold my beer."
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
"I told you to wait until tomorrow to clean out the gutters !"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Sorry, I forgot to tell you about the brakes.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
‘The good news is ... you’re no longer a hypochondriac.’
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
That's last year's calendar. It's not bad luck, you're just a klutz!?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
“Next time you clean the gutters, wait until the 14th”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
"Remember dear, you've got to be really careful today. It's Friday the 13th."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Be careful. The day isn’t over with yet.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. Some captions kinda ignored the whole “Friday the 13th” angle and just concentrated on the injuries – this caption probably most fully embraces the Friday the 13th vibe (see my caption below)
...and this all happened when you peeled the September 12th page off the calendar?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
“All this from a paper-cut you got when you changed the calendar?”
.
THE REST
1. So is this what you meant by, "I'm hitting the road"?
2. Ahhhh...you haven't taken the trash out.
3. Good job clearing your yearly deductible all at once.
4. There's nothing casual about this casualty.
5. Not what I meant by, "Hit the road, Jack."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"Remember when you said you weren't superstitious just regular stitious?"
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Ironically both your legs look like rabbits' feet.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
You should have let the stock boy get the Grey Poupon off the top shelf for you.
Maybe you should have just stayed in bed today.
You wouldn't think slipping on a banana peel could do so much to you.
...and this all happened when you peeled the September 12th page off the calendar?
Oh, and I have some good news! My mother's coming to stay for six months.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"And your boss says you never get anything right!"
"This makes the Ides of March look like child's play."
"Stepping in front of a truck is stupidity, not bad luck."
"That's what happens when you lose your rabbit's-foot."
"Lucky for us, I invested in a medical supplies company."
"What did you expect? You ran under a ladder chasing a black cat."
"It's too late to toss some salt over your shoulder."
"Happy Birthday!"
"OK, maybe there is something to this superstition thing."
"You are all wrapped up in yourself!"
"You'll do anything to get out of emptying the trash."
"You're looking a little dated."
Bill Wallace
.
Lucky you, your insurance company will be out of business after today
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
You overdo everything. I send you out for a simple box of band aides and you come back like this!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
On the other hand, it is Friday!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I don’t want ‘Hold my beer’ to be your last words.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’ll ask again. Does this dress make me look fat?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Maybe you should stay in today.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Why of all days would you try skate-boarding today?"
"They said they've never seen a zip-line snap like that."
"The doctor used 666 inches of tape on you."
"Couldn't you read the writing on the wall?"
"It's so ironic - you decided to stay home and fell down the steps."
"By the way, my mother is coming for a visit."
Bill Wallace
.
And you thought it was just a superstition!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
"I'm not letting you out again today."
Harvey Herman, Greensboro
.
1. Happy Friday Dear!
2. Thank goodness it wasn’t Hump Day!
3. Just hang on for Good Friday!!
4. OH OH Guess what day it is, guess what day it is!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
5. Tough luck Hun!
6. Look on the bright side tomorrow is the 14th!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
Did you run into Jason Voorhees again?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Looks like you, Freddie and Jason had a good time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why should you be happy on Friday the 13th? Because you got hit by a bus on Thursday the 12th!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm not sure preemptive bandaging will keep you safe
You fell yesterday ? You were one day early
I told you to stay in bed today
I think you're taking your superstitious precautions a little too far
What's the matter ? You expecting trouble ?
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
You think you've had bad luck today? What about me? I broke a nail!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Funny how 9-13 led to 9-1-1."
"You shouldn't have played the numbers game."
"Still think Friday the 13th is a bunch of hooey?"
"You look like the poster-boy for the Doomsday prophecy."
"Even our dog doesn't recognize you."
"If you're willing to post a picture, we'll clean up on a GoFundMe page."
"You just had to volunteer to help catch that emu!"
"You never were very good with numbers."
"The x-rays cost 913 bucks."
"It was easier for the doctor to list what wasn't broken."
"I guess this moves you from skeptic to acolyte."
Bill Wallace
.
“Tough breaks, eh? “
Ruth Petty, greensboro
.
Okay, so we're blaming Friday the 13th and ignoring that you're an idiot?
I'd agree it was bad luck if you hadn't said, "Hold my beer."
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
"I told you your days were numbered!"
"So you told the karate instructor his dojo had no mojo?"
"As head of HR, you should know better than to fire someone on this day."
Bill Wallace
.
You picked a heckuva day to be born on!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It just seems like any Friday the 13th is like a typical Monday!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Now do you believe me about triskaidekaphobia?
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birth- ... nevermind
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A black cat? Well, that's a shame. More important though, -where's my pinot noir?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And as you left this morning you said, "Today is just like any other day."
Jack MacDowall, Greensboro
.
“You broke 13 bones today! I told you to stay away from ladders!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
#1: "I told you not to stay out late last night!"
.
#2: "So, did you run into Jason out roaming the streets?"
.
#3: "Maybe you should stay home today, because you might run into some bad luck!"
.
#4: Fun Facts about Friday the 13th.
Finally, here in September, we have our first Friday the 13th of 2019.
There will be one more Friday the 13th in 2019, in December.
Every calendar year has at least one Friday the 13th, but no calendar year has more than three.
Consecutive months with Fridays the 13th can only happen in February and March. This last occurred in 2015.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"Now do you believe what I said about the 13th ?"
"What part of 'unlucky' don't you understand ?"
"You're lucky you didn't break your neck !"
"The ladder you were walking under fell as the black cat
was crossing your path ?"
"I guess you'll stay in bed tomorrow."
"Don't tell me you think this is a coincidence !"
"If you'd listened to me, like most things, this wouldn't have happened !"
"You'll be lucky if you get me to wait on you hand and foot."
"I told you to wait until tomorrow to clean out the gutters !"
"Well, horoscopes can be wrong !"
"Your horoscope said this was your lucky day ?"
"And you told me it was a superstition !"
"So this is what you get for telling me it was an urban legend !"
"So did you step on a crack today, too ?"
"And our medical insurance expired yesterday...."
"So what are you doing for an encore ?"
"Remember you have to babysit the grandkids tomorrow."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Perhaps you should stay in today.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Maybe our new neighbor Jason can cheer you up.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Would you like to hear about my day?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You got a $25 consolation prize from Publisher's Clearing House! Boy, some people have all the luck!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Still think today’s your lucky day?”
Tom Krissak, Greensboro
.
"Any extreme to avoid the 'honey-do' list, huh?”
"Just had to pet a black cat and walk under the ladder, didn't you?"
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
"Too obvious. I'm still divorcing you. "
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
I know you’re an accountant but did you account for the shape of the jello mold?
It’s only a jokes on you entry, you’ll get it next week Tim
Tim Amato Kernersville
.
“I need to get you home. That yard is not going to mow itself!”
“It’s been years. How are you?”
“Sorry, I forgot to tell you about the brakes.”
“Don’t make you ask me again.”
“Looks like you woke up on the wrong side off the bunk bed.”
“Do you believe me now?”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
“Breaking a mirror and walking under a ladder was pushing it.”
Tim Tribbett
“I’d still prefer Friday the 13th over any Monday.”
Tim Tribbett
.
‘The good news is...you’re no longer a hypochondriac.’
‘You would do anything to get out of date night!’
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
The lawn needs mowing
Does this mean you can’t drive me to my bridge meeting tonight ?
Take that stuff off, Pinocchio
Don’t talk to me about having a bad day
Well, let me just tell you about MY day
You wash. I’ll dry
Sorry about the accident, but did you get the Grey Poupon ?
I told you not to go outside today
Just another date on the calendar, you said
How’s that new barbecue grill ?
So easy a child could do it, you said
Some assembly required?
Did you somehow miss seeing the calendar ?
What part of Friday the 13th don’t you understand?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
You sure about the bull riding career?
You should have stuck with your stay in bed plan.
Looks like your luck left on the bus.
Friday the 13th is a myth. That bus wasn't.
Your super powers don't seem to be working.
Never tell a woman she should calm down.
Honesty with an angry woman is not the best policy.
Your Facebook stunt didn't go viral.
Today wasn't a good day to trust your luck.
So you jumped off a cliff because Tim Rickard did?
Just because Tim plays in traffic doesn't mean you have to.
Telling that Hell's Angel he was a sissy for putting Grey Poupon on his hot dog was not smart.
How did your NFL tryout go?
Wanting to be an NFL linebacker, and being one, are two very different things.
Real men don't laugh when they see their wives with a new hair color.
So your wife asked you if her new dress made her look fat, and you told her the truth.
Luck might be a lady, but not today.
You should have taken today more seriously when you decided to skydive for the first time.
Why would you jump out of an airplane on today, of all days?
Never tell your wife the truth on Friday the 13th.
The Facebook post of your skateboard ride down the mountain went viral.
So how did that women's roller derby team take your constructive criticism?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Regardless of your bad luck, I still say any Friday the 13th is better than any Monday!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I bet they thought it was hilarious when you said your name was Jason!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You went into your 8th grade class disguised as Jason?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It may be Friday the 13th, but it's still Friday and there's a reason to boogie!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Be careful; it may be deja vu all over again on Friday December 13th!
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
I told you to step OVER the snails’ race!!!!
You challenged The Rock?!??!?
You REALLY think you can fix your bike????
Motorcycles can’t climb trees. Lesson learned.
Friday the 13th. 13 broken bones. Seems about right
I oughta see the other guy???
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley,AZ
.
You say the last thing you remember was handing Harry your beer and saying “watch this”
You don’t remember anything after you yelled “get the women and kids off the streets, I’m a professional?”
Mitch Poole, Mt Juliet, TN
.
That's last year's calendar. It's not bad luck, you're just a klutz!?
Oh for gosh sake, I just asked you to take out the garbage. Don't you think that get up is a little overkill?
You could have just said no to dance lessons
You think you're in pain! I just got my eyebrows waxed and I'm miserable! Would you mind getting me some ibuprophen?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
Your nose itches?
You just fell off the turnip truck?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
#5: "This is certainly my unlucky day, because I'm stuck here with you!"
#6: "Gloom, despair, and agony on me, oh!
Deep dark depression, excessive misery, oh!
If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all, oh!
Gloom, despair, and agony on me!"
...with apologies to Buck Owens, Roy Clark, and others in the "Hee Haw" cast.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Next time you clean the gutters, wait until the 14th”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“That’s a record. Two minutes past midnight “
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
“I just saved a bunch of money on my car insurance.”
“I take it you’re not playing the lottery today.”
“Have trouble getting out of bed?”
“You’re lucky, I broke a nail.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
He wore a hockey mask, carried a machete, and seemed mute., You sure you didn't just trip over your feet again?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You fool! I’m nominating you for a “Darwin Award”.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
1. You know you shouldn’t discuss politics with anyone.
2. Did you look to see if there was any water in the pool before you dove in?
3. I guess this means I’ll have to take out the garbage.
4. Tag football has changed a lot since you were a kid.
5. Why did you feel the need to tell the preacher that his sermon was stupid?
6. And you proved what??
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Happy birthday.
You will do anything to get out of helping with housework.
So, how was your day?
Nice try, but my Mother is still coming for a visit.
I'm having an affair with your brother. And you said this day couldn't get any worse.
I'd like to replace that calendar with a nice wall print.
David Core, Greensboro
.
You should not have told the preacher that his sermon was stupid.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
Can’t tell if the below went through earlier.
“I just saved a bunch of money on my car insurance.”
“I take it you’re not playing the lottery today.”
“Have trouble getting out of bed?”
“You’re lucky, I broke a nail.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“I’m canceling your skydiving lesson.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Remember dear, you've got to be really careful today. It's Friday the 13th."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Friggatriskaidekaphobia.... Fear of Friday the 13th. So don't try anything stupid."
"Whatdyamean... do I notice anything different? You're wearing a hat?"
"Look at this way... there's LOTS of places for people to sign!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Be careful. Today is Friday the 13th.
Are you dressing for the occasion?
I can’t believe that all of that was from one sneeze.
You say you want to go outside today. Are you sure?
So, you went across the room to change the calendar last night and slipped on the floor?
Be careful. The day isn’t over with yet.
That was mother, She’s still laughing.
Let’s be careful. It’s Friday the 13th. Something bad could happen today.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Happy Triskaidekaphobia!
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
Happy Triskdep …Triscanda … Triscuit … Happy Friday the 13th to you too, John!
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
A guy covered in bandages walks into a bar. He goes up to the bartender and
says, "Give me a shot of whiskey and I'll tell you a secret that may one day
save your life." The bartender, intrigued by the statement, pours him a
shot and says, "Okay I'll bite, here's one on the house. Tell me the
secret." The guys says, "If you're ever walking past an old folks' home and
you see two old women fighting with their canes, mind your own damn
business!"
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
A guy walks into a bar. He has a bandage on his head, a cast on one leg and
another on his arm. The bartender says, "What happened to you?" The guys
says, "Never go to a hair salon with your wife and make suggestions."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
A guy shuffles into a bar in a cast that covers his chest, both arms, and
one leg. The bartender says, "Man what happened to you?" The guys says, "I was an amateur bull rider. The bull was a pro."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
A man bought a new Mercedes to celebrate his wife leaving him and was out on the interstate for a nice evening drive.The top was down, the breeze was blowing through what was left of his hair and he decided to open her up. As the needle jumped up to 80 mph, he suddenly saw flashing red and blue lights behind him. "There's no way they can catch a Mercedes," he thought to himself and opened her up further. The needle hit 90, 100.....Then the reality of the situation hit him. "What am I doing?" he thought and pulled over. The cop came up to him, took his license without a word and examined it and the car. "It's been a long hard day, this is the end of my shift and it's Friday the 13th. I don't feel like more paperwork, I don't need the frustration or the overtime, so if you can give me a really good excuse for your driving that I haven't heard before, you can go."
The guy thinks about it for a second and says, "Last week my nagging wife ran off with a cop. I was afraid you were trying to give her back!"
"Have a nice weekend," said the officer.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
True Believer
Friday the thirteenth is an ominous date;
one where you should never tempt fate.
It may seem childish or perhaps naïve;
this poor sucker has started to believe.
.
He never put stock in omens or signs;
thought of the future as being benign.
Felt that his luck would never run out;
great days were ahead, never a doubt.
.
Then one day, everything went south;
he woke up feeling down in the mouth.
Glanced at the calendar, saw the date;
had a bad feeling it might be too late.
.
He'd been meaning to adjust his habits;
doubted myths about the feet of rabbits.
He really intended to make a transition;
give more credence to this superstition.
.
His current state is proof of the mystic;
the wife is trying hard not to go ballistic.
She tried to warn him, but was rebuffed;
he expects sympathy, she says 'Tough'.
Bill Wallace
.
Black Friday
This poor guy never saw any reason
to be afraid of this day of the season.
Didn't believe in deja-vu/premonitions;
scoffed at the mention of superstitions.
.
Trusting only in logic and hard science,
he held to his intolerance and defiance.
Black cats and ladders didn't hold sway;
to him, this was just another normal day.
.
Thus the results of his strong disbelief;
he became the recipient of major grief.
He was willing the risk of harm to take;
behold this victim of several bad breaks.
Bill Wallace
.
There once a fellow named Joe,
When he got in his car he would go
Down the road like a flash.
Till he had a big crash.
Now Joe don't go no mo.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
When it's Friday the thirteenth, there's some
Who will say superstitions are dumb.
Then there's others whose luck
Gets them hit by a truck,
Or gets pinched in a door by their thumb.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
As Fred was walking down the road
Not realizing that it was Friday the 13th, and he was carrying a great big load
He heard a noise and looked around
It was a truck that knocked him down
The next thing Fred knew, he was hospital bound
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Friday the 13th, Fred went out to get the paper and fell down the many back steps
His arms and legs were broken, a concussion on his head.
Fred said I’m a wreck. I’m afraid I should have stayed in bed. “Oh! My head.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
You should have let the stock boy get the Grey Poupon off the top shelf for you.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
It’s only a jokes on you entry, you’ll get it next week Tim
Tim Amato Kernersville
.
You say you fell over some snails in a race while you were jogging?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Sorry about the accident, but did you get the Grey Poupon ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Just because Tim plays in traffic doesn't mean you have to.
Telling that Hell's Angel he was a sissy for putting Grey Poupon on his hot dog was not smart.
So you jumped off a cliff because Tim Rickard did?
Sure – the cool kids were doing it!
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
I told you to step OVER the snails’ race!!!!
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley,AZ
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Did you run into Jason Voorhees again?
Looks like you, Freddie and Jason had a good time!
You went into your 8th grade class disguised as Jason?
He wore a hockey mask, carried a machete, and seemed mute., You sure you didn't just trip over your feet again?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"So, did you run into Jason out roaming the streets?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Now do you believe me about triskaidekaphobia?
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
“Maybe our new neighbor Jason can cheer you up.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I just saved a bunch of money on my car insurance.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE
Sure, it’s Friday the 13th, but if you would look elsewhere for guidance, that may help.
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
FUN FACTS ABOUT FRIDAY THE 13TH.
Finally, here in September, we have our first Friday the 13th of 2019.
There will be one more Friday the 13th in 2019, in December.
Every calendar year has at least one Friday the 13th, but no calendar year has more than three.
Consecutive months with Fridays the 13th can only happen in February and March. This last occurred in 2015.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST EARWORMS
#6: "Gloom, despair, and agony on me, oh!
Deep dark depression, excessive misery, oh!
If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all, oh!
Gloom, despair, and agony on me!"
... with apologies to Buck Owens, Roy Clark, and others in the "Hee Haw" cast.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.