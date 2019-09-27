Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 100219
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was the moths. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is the man with a chair and whip.
.
WINNER
"Must you put out mothballs every time my mother comes?"
Tim Tribbett
.
RUNNERS-UP
"Poor Fred! We tried to revive him and we tried everything, even moth to moth resuscitation!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I met up with an old flame last week."
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
"To lose weight, I'm only eating petite size garments."
Bill Wallace
.
"Is that a new pheromone you're wearing?"
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"I sure do look forward to sweater weather!"
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
"That candle light vigil was a bad idea!"
Tim Tribbett
.
"What's with those new spiral bulbs?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"Am I dressed good enough for the Moth Ball?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
"I hate polyester!"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"With some of the new fads, they don't mind the holes anymore."
Bill Wallace
.
"Sorry, I broke all our lamps."
Tim Tribbett
.
Hey, got any wool sweaters on you?
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
I'm not in showbiz, but I still feel oddly drawn to the spotlight
Steven Lantz, Greensboro
.
"Wanna go eat sweaters?"
Holly Smiler, High Point
.
Had any good sweaters lately?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This one got a runner-up, but it was also the only one that made me laugh out loud.
"That candle light vigil was a bad idea!"
Tim Tribbett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
We’re late for dinner ... what do you mean you ate ALL your good clothes?
I was late for the job interview. I passed a porchlight on the way.
Every time I try to watch TV in the dark I end up knocking it over.
So, I was at the boutique and I got this gorgeous red dress. It was delicious.
The clothing store won’t allow me back in again ever since I ate their displays.
A moth opening a clothing store is a bad idea – you’ll eat all the profits.
It’s both a clothing store AND a restaurant.
Well, I turned on my outside light and the next thing I know I’m wandering around the porch for six hours.
.
THE REST
1. I'm assigned to the back porch today, but tomorrow? The cow pasture!!
2. Come on. Peach cobbler's coming out of the oven in 10 minutes!
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Moth-er?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Please stop your crying! No one likes to see a moth bawl!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I see you are drawn to the spotlight too.”
Dean McBrayer, Jamestown
.
1. I told you the spotlight always finds me!
2. Must head to the light!
3. Hey, got any wool sweaters on you?
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
Are you hungry? I got a hankerin' for some cashmere!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Pardon me, buddy, but do you have a light?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I can't explain it. But ever since you've come out of your cocoon, you've changed!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Do you smell bug spray ?
What's that buzzing noise ?
Your tail light is fading.
You ever heard of something called a flyswatter ?
Finally ! After seventeen years.
Stay away from that green plant. I hear it's a trap.
Another late night from you and I'll clip your wings.
No it's not a stained glass window. It's a spider web.
Thank you,
Joe Farrar, GSO
.
It was a nice memorial. But there was no body. Apparently he was cremated!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know you can't quit. Just don't ask strangers for a light!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I miss the good ol' days when all I had to do was crawl around all day!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Naw, I'm not hungry. I had a sweater for lunch!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I met up with an old flame last week."
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
Well, here we are! All metamorphisized and no where to go!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You hear about Bernie? Yeah, darn flame again!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Thanks for the delicious sweater casserole.”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. Stop bugging me.
2. You know what bugs me?
3. I’m scared to death of fly’s waters.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
You light up my life.
Jess Grassi, Greensboro
.
I hear Ken's got a new sweater. Wanna check it out?
C'mon - dark closet or light bulb. Take your pick!
You look like something's bugging you...
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“I can’t get over an old flame.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m craving tie food.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I think we should live everyday like it's our last!
You're so bright. I think I'm attracted to you!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I crave the spotlight.”
Tim Tribbett
.
A guy walks into a dentist's office and says, "I think I'm a moth."
The dentist replies "You shouldn't be here. You should be seeing a psychiatrist..."
The guys replies, "I am seeing a psychiatrist."
The dentist says, "Well then what are you doing here?"
And the guy says, "Your light was on."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Before you say no let me say one word...cashmere.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Nikki D., Greensboro
“and to think, I’ve never believed in the doppelgänger theory “......
.
“You see a bright light before AND after you die.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Kids today only fly into LED lights.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“When I was a kid I flew into incandescent bulbs. It burned and I liked it!
Tim Tribbett
.
“You didn’t say ‘Mothra may I’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I tried a golf shirt and got a hole in one.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I tried the nudist colony but too many moth balls.”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. Personally, I like the sweet meat best.
2. They hate it when you buzz around their ears.
3. My favorite thing? Buzz they’re bedroom.
4. You might be doomed if you fly up their nose.
5. Those light bulbs get really hot.
6. Call all your friends. Let’s buzz the town tonight!
7. Let’s go ruin somebody’s picnic.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
"You always hog the spotlight!"
"You haven't been the same since that zapper incident."
"I can't stand your holier-than-thou attitude."
"OK, so when do they beam us up?"
"I got burned by an old flame last night."
"It's not as pretty as a flame, but it's a lot safer."
"I've put on a ton of weight - sweaters are really fattening."
"You look a lot better in the dark."
"These new synthetics are pretty tasteless."
"Thanks for leaving the porch-light on for me."
"Rickard's really digging deep into the insect phylum this week."
"Your taste for designer labels is bankrupting us!"
"It's not a real flame, so we're leaving a smaller carbon-footprint."
"Why did Rickard put leaves on our heads?"
Bill Wallace
.
Really? And all this time I thought Moth-Ra was an ancient Egyptian deity!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey, where the ointment around here?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"We are in black and white but soon as Dorothy drops the house on the witch we turn to color."
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
"Do you know what the uniform of the day is?"
Thank you!!
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
“I found a new dump, It is really gross! Follow me.”
RickO’Reilly, Greensboro
.
Hey, where's the ointment around here?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Just beeing together is enough.
Judy Crotchett
.
To bee or not to bee.
Judy Crotchett
.
"Let's keep the conversation light tonight."
"Yes, I guess you could say I'm a man of the cloth."
"Bonfires are too much of a good thing."
"People are dumb - they wait until death to head toward the light."
"Did you hear about Artie? He landed a job at the light-house."
"If your wife catches on, it'll be lights out for you."
Bill Wallace
.
If I'd known it was hot in the spotlight I wouldn't have worn this cape.
Do you remember the words to "I'll fly away"?
Let's scram! I smell insecticide.
Psst - I forgot the words.
Wow, we're featured in the Conventions for the Eradication of Harmful Insects.
Grab your hat and cane, the spotlight's on us.
Have you had your dinner? I see a wool coat hanging over there.
It's time for a long winter's nap. I'll see you next spring.
If you see a can marked RAID, run for your life.
Gimme a break! I'm tired of catching gnats.
Let's scram. It's time to swarm.
Norma Kay, Greensboro:
.
I’m not in showbiz, but I still feel oddly drawn to the spotlight
Steven Lantz, Greensboro
.
My moth breath is so bad, my dentist will only treat me over the phone.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I don’t like his ‘holier than thou’ attitude.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I found fabric repair on Junior’s computer!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They fixed our holes. Darn it all!”
Tim Tribbett
.
I'm in love with a porch light. She's very bright, very alluring, warm to be near- a real femme fatale!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Want to go to Paris? After all, it is the city of lights!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey, Buddy! You got a light?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You've changed!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" Your mission is to sneak into every house at dusk and pester all families."
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
.
Do you always have to pick a hole in everything I say?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Poor Fred! We tried to revive him and we tried everything, even moth to moth resuscitation!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm not feeling so good. I think it's all that tie food I ate!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Must you put out mothballs every time my mother comes?”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. Somebody should declare moth balls a health hazard.
2. They hate finding a hole in the seat of their pants.
3. What’s a cedar chest?
4. Be aware! Moth balls are like boobytraps
Dave Sheets
.
Beetle was in charge of “colors” today but he got mad and bugged out.
you say a fellow named Tim is behind this color snafu.
Oh maybe, maybe, maybe we can be yellow jackets today!
I think we hit the bug zapper at the exact same time. Are we in bug heaven?
do you realize that it has been a year since we became bug angels?
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
I forget. Are we twins or first cousins or just part of the great hoard
We shouldn’t have worn these shells. Now we look just like all the other rug bugs.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
Drawn to something like a moth to a flame . A light bulb maybe, but a flame!? How dumb do they think we are?!
Yea, I was pretty shocked when I came out of the cocoon too. I'm still hoping for the ugly duckling/ swan transformation.
I thought there was no hope when we got our antennae pulled off but these humming bird feather really do look spiffy.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
"Dealing with open flames can be a real bugaboo."
"My candle strategy? Look, but don't touch."
"Most of my markings are burn-scars."
"If you can't take the heat, morph into a butterfly."
Bill Wallace
.
I'm so glad to finally see you come out of the closet!
Mike Perry Edem
.
Hey buddy! You wouldn't happen to have a light, would you?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hi Tim, I can't always tell what kind of insect you
are expecting us to create captions with ... I'm going
with moths.Here are ones for this week:
" They used to leave the light on for us."
"Things have been pretty dark for me lately."
"I wish I could get my little ones to see the light."
"I've always wished I was a butterfly."
"Those new light bulbs hurt my eyes."
"You got any bright ideas ?"
"I hate polyester !"
"Just wait until he gets out his wool suit !"
"That fake wool sure fooled me !"
"I have nightmares of being buried in a cedar chest."
"Those bright lights make me see blue spots."
"I'd count sheep, but seeing them makes me hungry."
"My favorite things are warm woolen mittens."
"What's with those new spiral bulbs ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Frank is into painting. He’s like a moth to a frame.”
Tim Tribbettt
.
“I hate these power outages.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m in love with a lightning bug.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Are you my moth-er?"
"Wanna go eat sweaters?"
Holly Smiler, High Point
.
I wish I had an extra hand to help you out...
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
So. What flight are you on ?
You think you can get that thing off the ground ?
I see all of your takeoffs have equaled all of your landings. So far
They say a little Grey Poupon will add some color
Do those rabbit ears help your reception ?
It’s night. Shouldn’t we be sleeping ?
What are you grounded for ?
This is not a blind date. All of my eyes are wide open
I think Tim could use some colored crayons to work with
Tim is still waiting for the colored pencils to come in
I don’t think Tim got this one right
Where’s the couch ?
I’d rather be flying
Do you know the way to San Jose?
Obviously Tim thinks Grey Poupon makes everything grey
Cat got your tongue ?
How are you feeling about this joke ?
Go find your own street light
Seen any good wool lately?
Someone pulled the wool over your eyes
I hear Tim has a new floodlight. Let’s go
I have been in Tim’s closet. It’s not worth the trip
Can you see me now ?
Had any good sweaters lately ?
I had a nice Pendleton the other day
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"I'm going in the hole on my diet plan."
"To lose weight, I'm only eating petite size garments."
"How do you split the check on a sweater?"
"With some of the new fads, they don't mind the holes anymore."
"Where do we eat tonight - the closet or the chest-of-drawers?"
"We're proof that two can eat as cheaply as one."
Bill Wallace
.
1) "Oh, dodging moth balls and dancing too close to flames; wassup with you?"
2) "Oh, dodging moth balls and dancing near flames; wassup with you?"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
"You know, you are really bugging me!"
Andee Gable, Greensboro
.
I have no idea either. I woke up like this.
We have wings! Are we angels?
One minute you're a worm, and the next minute you're a star.
I went to bed a caterpillar, dreamt I was flying, then bam!
I was in my cocoon and I heard this voice that said, "Go into the light."
I'm smelling some red hot pheromones in this neighborhood.
I don't have a permanent address. I'm a gypsy moth.
Since I've morphed, I no longer need my frequent flyer miles?
We just got here, what do you mean you're all flapped out?
Charlie is that you, or am I looking into a mirror?
Mama said you're not really my twin brother.
That new street light down the block is a real moth magnet!
I have lousy night vision.
Is that a new pheromone you're wearing?
My girlfriend is real classy. She only wears designer pheromones.
I miss my last girlfriend. She smelled like Grey Poupon.
I get lost in the dark.
Don't tell anyone, but I'm afraid of the dark.
Why go to all the trouble of putting on makeup to fly around in the dark?
I heard he had a fatal attraction to a headlight.
I want a guy who's attracted to me, and not just my pheromones.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
I sire do look forward to sweater weather!
You need to lighten up!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
So I go up to this guy, and sez to him, I sez "Hey buddy, you gotta light?" Hilarious!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#1: "Pretty warm here in the spotlight, isn't it?"
#2: "Just think. We were once caterpillars!"
#3: "Man! Those moth balls really stink, don't they?"
#4: "How did we get to be so powdery anyway?"
#5: "Next up on the menu, an expensive cashmere sweater!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
If you hear that loud sucky thing start up, head for a corner. They hardly ever give them much attention.
Where is George and John? I heard they had to break up the Beetles after those two got sucked up by that Big Vac in the Sky.
Glad we got the memo telling us to wear neutral colors
Don’t know why we usually have such pretty colors and patterns. We’re just gonna get stepped on.
If you hear a loud noise, just dive for the bottom, grab a tuft and hang on.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
“Still pining over your old flame?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I was accused of harassing a lightning bug.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Junior is still on his Xbox. He’s like a moth to a game.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Got a light?”
“I’m looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I can fly circles around you.”
“I got castrated to use to repel my in-laws.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“I finally see the light.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Talk to Junior. He’s been flying in straight lines!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That candle light vigil was a bad idea!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Those darn Petersons will come over if I turn on lights.
Tim Tribbett
.
“Sorry, I broke all our lamps.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Stay away from the blue lights. You should see what happened to Harry.”
“Are we in one of those find the difference pictures?”
“I guess I’m not the only one who likes being in the spotlight!
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
“Have you been drinking sir? I’m going to need you to not fly a straight line.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You know I hate burlap!”
Tim Tribbett
.
‘All eyes on me when I’m talking to you’
‘Don’t buzz me’
‘You always have to be in the spotlight’
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
"Zowies!! I didn't believe it, but the Mothman Prophecy SAID there'd be another just like Me!!!"
"What are ya in for?"
.
"Is it just me, but has anyone told you that you look Mavvvolous?"
"I'm Talking... but why isn't my mouth moving in this Mirror??!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"The way I see it, we got about a week.... so what'da we want to do?"
"We got about a week... let's head for the City of Lights."
"We got about a week... which city of Lights shall we head for? Paris or Charlotte?"
"Mothballs? No I don't have mothballs? Why... do you?"
"Am I dressed good enough for the MothBall?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other places) JOKES
A guy walks into a dentist's office and says, "I think I'm a moth."
The dentist replies "You shouldn't be here. You should be seeing a psychiatrist..."
The guys replies, "I am seeing a psychiatrist."
The dentist says, "Well then what are you doing here?"
And the guy says, "Your light was on."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Bill and Ted, two moths, were walking down the street and Bill says "Let's go in this bar and have a drink! But Ted says "No, I don't think that's a good idea. I think I see your old flame in there!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Two men were sitting in a bar when one reached in his pocket and pulled out a tiny piano, a mouse and a butterfly. The mouse began to play the piano, and the butterfly began singing Gershwin’s ‘Summertime’ in a deep voice. The second fellow said in amazement, “Wow, that’s a great act you’ve got there! “Why don’t you book it on one of the late night shows?” “I might try, but I don’t think they would touch it,” complained the owner sadly. You see, the butterfly isn’t really singing. The mouse is a ventriloquist.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A moth walks into a bar wearing a pair of large, very dark, sunglasses. The
bartender says, "Hey, what's with the sunglasses at ten o'clock at night?"
The moth says, "Life insurance."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Two moths walk into a bar and start kissing and hugging. The bartender
looks at them, shakes his head, and says, "Damn pheromones."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
Nocturnal fliers through black-velvet nights,
always looking for interesting bright lights.
Incandescent bulbs or a fiery open flame,
to their primeval brain, it's all same-same.
.
A front porch light is like a landing beacon;
lets them know that it's now open-season.
They all gather around this glowing globe,
drawing them close like a hypnotic strobe.
Their shadows are thrown in gigantic size;
taking on proportions that are floating lies.
They seldom land, preferring to just hover;
these agents of the dark and undercover.
.
They exist outside our stream of thought;
they have no worries about being caught.
When they arrive at these sources of light,
most humans are tucked in for the night.
.
But listen closely, you'll hear their wings;
a constant fluttering, it's how they sing.
By morning's dawn, they've disappeared;
a shadowy existence that's kind of weird.
Bill Wallace
.
There once was a moth named Myer,
Who was known to be a big liar.
He would often boast
I'm smarter than most.
Till the night he flew into a fire.
.
A gypsy moth sees your future bright
with crystal ball and second sight.
Don't play a foolish game,
and then burst into flame
by flying too close to the light.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
There are times when some moths will all flutter
Round a light fixture with one anutter.
There are other times they
Are just munching away
On some sweater that's made by my mutter.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"Rickard's really digging deep into the insect phylum this week."
"Why did Rickard put leaves on our heads?"
Bill Wallace
.
you say a fellow named Tim is behind this color snafu.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
They say a little Grey Poupon will add some color
I think Tim could use some colored crayons to work with
Tim is still waiting for the colored pencils to come in
I don’t think Tim got this one right
(You ain’t the only one to think that)
Obviously Tim thinks Grey Poupon makes everything grey
How are you feeling about this joke ?
I hear Tim has a new floodlight. Let’s go
I have been in Tim’s closet. It’s not worth the trip
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“Are we in one of those find the difference pictures?”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
I miss my last girlfriend. She smelled like Grey Poupon.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
“You didn’t say ‘Mothra may I’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Really? And all this time I thought Moth-Ra was an ancient Egyptian deity!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Moth-er?
Please stop your crying! No one likes to see a moth bawl!
Poor Fred! We tried to revive him and we tried everything, even moth to moth resuscitation!
I'm not feeling so good. I think it's all that tie food I ate!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I’m craving tie food.”
Tim Tribbett
.
BEST EARWORMS
You light up my life.
Jess Grassi, Greensboro
