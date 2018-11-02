The Joke's On You for 110218
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
Next cartoon: Last week’s cartoon was zombie family. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is the caveman-dinner.
WINNER
”No, we’re not there yet!”
Mike Perry, Eden
RUNNERS-UP
“Suzie, stop eating your brother.”
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
“You will eat brains and like it”
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
“We left Washington DC because we eat brains and we were starving to death.”
Tony Bean, Danbury
“No running!”
Tim Tribbett
“I told you to go before we left.”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff Az
“NO! You can’t do jazz hands.”
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, Az
“Slow DOWN! There’s a Reason they call us ‘The WALKING Dead’.”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
“Since when did you become vegetarians?”
Bill Wallace
“You always liked Halloween when you were alive.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
OK. One quick bite then back to the grave. Tomorrow's a school day.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“No, we can’t stop for you to find your hands.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
I keep telling him to stop for directions but NOOOOOO!
Tony Bean, Danbury
"It's hard to find brains during election time."
Debra Watson, Eden
“You don’t need a Fitbit.”
Tim Tribbett
“No, we can’t call an Uber!”
Tim Tribbett
“No, it’s ‘Brains’ not ‘wifi’.”
Tim Tribbett
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“Stop putting our meals on Instagram.”
Tim Tribbett
THE REST
”I told you not to eat your fingers!”
”Keep walking, I will tell you when to stop!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
1. Don't tell me you're dead tired already.
2. Just be glad we're not part of the running dead.
3. No, we can't stop for you to find your hands.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
The Hokey Pokey is more fun on skates
We would be a dead ringer winner on Dancing With the Stars
Mills, Ronnie
Muss up your hair more, you little zombies.
You’re tired? We’re IN a resting place.
And for heaven’s sake behave yourselves.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
“We need to stop. I’m dead on my feet.”
Tim Tribbett
"Yes, brains again. We'll stop at McDonalds next week."
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro.
" You and your brother better stop arguing or you'll go to bed without any humans."
David D., Winston Salem
"I know you kids are just dying to eat!"
"You'll be eating kids off the menu."
"No, we're not there yet."
"Don't forget to chew your flesh."
"You may have to start off with the knee-caps."
"No, I did not bring napkins."
"We're auditioning for the Walking Dead."
"It's the 35th reunion for the cast of Thriller."
"You'll be having liver for dinner."
"Don't forget to brush your teeth after we eat."
"Remember not to moan with your mouths full."
"I know - going out to eat is a lot more work now."
"Since when did you become vegetarians?"
"We walk like this because George Romero said to!"
"No, hamburgers will not be on the menu."
"Remember, no swimming for one hour after you eat."
"Don't bite off more than you can chew, kids."
"Believe me, you won't need to add ketchup."
"Quit complaining or we'll never take you out for a bite again!"
"The undead still eat three squares a day."
"If we don't pick up the pace, we'll be stuck with leftovers."
"With our luck, it will be 'No shoes, no service'."
Bill Wallace
“You will eat brains and like it”
Lee Reavis, Greensboro
“Remember...No medulla oblongata until you finish your cerebrum.”
Tim Tribbett
“No running!”
Tim Tribbett
Your father says "Grains, Grains" because we're vegetarians.
Henry, Greenboro
We are not having fast food tonight!
Regina Williams, High point
“We only have another 5 hours to go!”
“Do you want your face to freeze that way?”
“What do you mean you can’t feel your fingers?”
“You need to wipe that look off your face!”
“You can scratch it later.”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
“I had my eye on you. Hopefully it will stay in.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Watch your heads kids!
Andy Ralston-Asumendi, Greensboro
Getting ready for this walk was a big undertaking!
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
This walk reminds me of the hymn "There's Embalm in Gilead."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
“A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
Tim Tribbett
“Finish your brains. There are starving zombies in Washington.”
Tim Tribbett
“No joggers. Fast food is bad.”
Tim Tribbett
"Don't forget to say 'Trick or Treat' before ripping their jugular out."
"You two can share a victim."
"It's so we don't bump into anything in the dark."
"You'll need to request a child's portion."
"Great game-faces!"
"This is a first-come, first-served deal."
"Don't fall for the candy offer."
"A quick bite, then it's bedtime for you two."
"Remember, those are clean clothes you're wearing."
Bill Wallace
“Don’t make me turn this corpse around.”
Tim Tribbett
"Slow down's and don't step so lively."
"Step lively or we will miss the brains."
Thomas Hefner, McLeansville
Don't roll your eyes at me young man! And put them back in the socket!
...and remember- no playing with your food!
Remember- when we get to grandma's, don't leave your hand in the cookie jar!
Kids, you'll always remember your first "Meet and Eat!"
I know you think he looks like him, but your uncle is not Keith Richards!
No apples, Johnny. Zombies are not vegan!
No, Jimmy! Michael Jackson will not be there this year!
Mike Perry. Eden
.
1. The Watermelon Crawl is perfect for Halloween.
2. It’s called the Spooky Hokey Pokey.
3. The Electric Slide attracts scary lightning. Hee Hee Hee.
4. I love a rainy night at the cemetery. It’s electrifying.
5. Now cross your left foot to the right.
6. Open your eyes, kids, you look too friendly.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
Quit griping! I promise you this- I'm buying a treadmill first thing tomorrow!
They call us the "Walking Dead" because we can't run!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1) "Walk this way...."
2) "Walk 'this way'...."
Larry Parrish, Piety Hill
"Mind your manners! Don't bite off more than you can chew"
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
Okay, look! We're going to Grandma's, and if you find an eyeball or an ear lying around,.... DON'T EAT IT!
Mike Perry, Eden
look kids, the right arm is slightly higher than the left.
When we get to Grandma’s house, we can eat Grandpa!
kids, if you don’t stop that arguing, i’m going to stop this walk and whip you within an inch of your dead
life.
no, you can’t run ahead. I don’t want you getting hurt.
If you kids don't stop that arguing I'm going to stop this walk and whip you within an inch of your......
Wait a minute that won't work.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
Kids, if you don’t stop that arguing, i’m going to stop this walk and whip you within an inch of your undead life.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet., TN
Would you please stop humming "Thriller"
Kids, let's mock the living. Everybody "I am Negan"
Now kids when we get to Pacific Playland be sure to watch out for the double tap!
Come on kids, we need to walk off all that monster mash.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, Az
.
NO!!!! You can’t do jazz hands
Watch Dad. He went to the Mick Jagger School of Movement back in the day.
And the beat goes on......
I love our family stroll.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, Az
“You should have thought of that before we left the graveyard.”
Tim Tribbett
“No, it’s ‘aargh’ not ‘boo’.”
Tim Tribbett
“You don’t need a Fitbit.”
Tim Tribbett
“Ones looking down at phones are easiest to catch.”
Tim Tribbett
No, we aren’t but that’s a very good existential question.
It’s in case you trip and fall forward.
But all the Zombie kids DO do it.
Keith Peddie, Greensboro
"Why didn't you go before we left ?"
"I told you to go before we left home !"
"Well keep your arms up anyway !"
"Walking is good for you !"
"No, we're not there yet !"
"I don't need to tell you to keep your hands to yourself, do I ?"
"Yes, we're having brains for dinner !"
"I better not catch you running !"
"You're tired of playing follow the leader ?"
"When you grow up you can be the leader...."
"We'll get there when we get there."
"The brain drain means we have to leave Washington."
"We'll have to step it up to beat the neighbors to the buffet."
"Last time you ate ice cream you had a brain freeze."
"So we'll have frozen brains for dessert tonight...."
"Well these Zombies don't trick or treat !"
"Too bad if you can't stand walking anymore !"
"The sign said it's five miles to the next rest area."
"Okay, we'll have gravy with the brains tonight."
"Zombies don't run for public office because we have brains."
"Okay, you can have Brain Flakes for breakfast tomorrow."
"It's hard to find brains during election time."
Debra Watson, Eden
“If you can’t moan something nice don’t moan anything at all.”
Tim Tribbett
“No, we can’t call an Uber!”
Tim Tribbett
“Is she your ghoul-friend?”
Tim Tribbett
“He sure gave us a piece of his mind.”
Tim Tribbett
“Nothing is more important than piece of mind.”
Tim Tribbett
“ You each have a mind of your own.”
Tim Tribbett
“Grab a rock. We like open minds.”
Tim Tribbett
“Your father is ready to chew someone out.”
Tim Tribbett
“Collect your wits.”
Tim Tribbett
“Half-wits are like appetizers.”
Tim Tribbett
“ No, ‘BRAINS’ not ‘BRIANS’!”
Tim Tribbett
“Ouch, stop stepping on cracks.”
Tim Tribbett
“NO, you can’t be Vegan!”
Tim Tribbett
“No, pineapple on pizza is just gross.”
Tim Tribbett
“I remember MY first crush. He was under a boulder.”
Tim Tribbett
Aww..two little ankle biters.”
Tim Tribbett
“It’s hard being a working Mombie.”
Tim Tribbett
Quit your griping! Tomorrow we'rel off graveyard shift until next October!
Now- go do, that voo doo. that you do, so well!
Yes son, your dad is a dead ringer for Michael Jackson!
I know you're dyslexic. But the word is ""Brains, not "SniaaarB!"
I know son,. but you'll just have to hold it!
Mike Perry, Eden
“No, it’s ‘Brains’ not ‘wifi’.”
Tim Tribbett
“Stop putting our meals on Instagram.”
Tim Tribbett
No, son. I didn't forget the catsup!
Promies me you'll never move to Jersey. You'll starve!
No, we're not going to the Rickards.We're looking for brains!
“Calm down. You each can have a leg.”
Tim Tribbett
"Would you kids like some finger food?"
"The family that slays together, stays together!"
"How about some Tombstone pizza?"
"You kids can have a short order."
"Hitch-hike? What moron would pick us up?"
"Get ready for a monster meal!"
"You kids are going to be the death of me!"
"It's called the herd instinct."
"At least you're not watching TV."
Bill Wallace
"It's called the Hokey-Pokey, kids."
Bill Wallace
Ok kids watch your father he’s a professional
Brent McDaniel, Stokesdale
No, son- we're the walking dead. Zombies are teenagers with an iPhones!
Mike Perry, Eden
Yes, son- we technically are zombies. But you can learn to live with it!
Mike Perry, Eden
Just be quiett, and don't roll your eyes at me!
Mike Perry, Eden
" One more lap and you get a mice brain treat."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
"You kids can have my portion. I'm on the no-brainer diet."
"This is our version of Black Friday."
"Our chances are better if we catch them before they have their coffee."
"We call it thinning the herd."
"Be sure to pick on someone your own size."
Bill Wallace
For the last time, quit putting your fingers in you sister's ear!
Mike Perry, Eden
Remember, only eat brains in the original packaging.
Where are your shoes? You're going to catch your life of cold.
No you can't dress up as a prince and princess.
Remember to ask for brains instead of candy.
Don't grab your sister. I just got her arm back on.
Don't give me that vacant stare.
See that guy smiling over there. He's a happy meal.
OK. One quick bite then back to the grave. Tomorrow's a school day.
Zombie humor is hard because if we laugh our jaw falls off.
If something falls off put it in your pocket.
I don't care if you're dead tired, we have terrorizing to do.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
When we get to Grandma's for dinner don't embarrass me. Leave the forks and knives alone!
Mike Perry, Eden
Look, ma. No hands
This is not normal
Our kids don’t look normal
See what Grey Poupon does ?
Where are we headed ?
Show me the way
The family that slays together, stays together.
Again, you just went?
More groaning, less moaning.
Give your sister back her other ear.
No, we are not there yet.
David Core, Greensboro
“No, we’re not there yet. You’ll hear the screams.”
Tim Tribbett
“No phones during dinner.”
Tim Tribbett
“Hurry up! I hear this video is going to be a classic!”
Barbara Cashman, Greensboro
“Gotta love Monday’s.”
“Off to the voting polls.”
“I’m dying to see the new Halloween movie.”
“We’re dressed fine for Walmart.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
Remember! Any part of the brain is good, except the pre-frontal cortex. It's a little stringy!
The 3 parts of any successful zombie feast is "Always Be Chewing!"
....and after the brains, try the pancreas. It's a little hard to get to, but well worth the effort!
Mike Perry, Eden
No, we can't go to Washington. We'll starve.
C'mon! Look dead!
Behave, or I'll make liver for dinner.
You should be moaning, not humming Desposito.
I know, dad still doesn't look as spooky as Michael Jackson.
Call me Mom, not Mummy.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
"We're going as a Thriller dance team for Halloween!"
"If you call me Mummy Dearest one More Time, we will NOT let you watch 'The Walking Dead'!!"
"Do you really think that Daddy and I look good enough to Un-Die For?!!"
"Kids, I'm not sure that I want the neighbors thinking that Daddy & I turned you into Zombies so Soon!!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
“Wash your hands first.”
Tim Tribbett
"Kids, remember if they give you LIFE Savers, DON'T Eat Them!!"
"When they open the door, If they say Hello, say 'Pleased to Eat you."
"Oh Boy Kids! This next street is a Dead End!!"
"Slow DOWN!! There's a Reason they call us 'The WALKING Dead'."
"A VEGETARIAN!???? Can we talk about This LATER??"
"I think that last guy must have been a comedian..... I thought he tasted funny."
"Did you just SAY 'Yo Mama so ugly that the Walking Dead run from her.'?? Cute dear."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"C'mon! It's the Texas Two Step. You don't need your hands."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
"Honey, can you tell if Mommy smells bad enough?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Honey, did you remember to leave a bowl of Grey Poupon out for the humans?"
"Honey, can you walk a little slower..... Mommy's feeling crowded."
"Honey, did you remember to leave a bowl of maggots & worms out for our non-human friends?"
"Listen to how Mommy and Daddy moan before you try it on your own."
"Do these jeans make me look too fat? I hope I don't look yummy tonight!"
HAPPY HALLOWEEN from COAST TO COAST!!!!!!! :)
CC Cockerham and Mandy Tadder (NC & AZ)
“You always liked Halloween when you were alive.”
To answer your question, Joey, there isn’t a limit on how many words can be in a cartoon caption, but the fewer-the better, usually. Captions tend to work better if they are brief and to the point.
BEST POEMS
In a mom and dad's conflicts and strains,
There's a problem that always remains.
With a zombie, it's worse,
Since they have to coerce
Every kid to eat all of their brains.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Brain-Drain
A host of zombies are on the move;
they're fully primed and in the groove.
Homing in on their clueless targets,
these are a bunch of cannibal varlets.
Amongst this shuffling undead horde
walks a totally famished family of four.
Ambling along with arms outstretched,
eager to chew some human necks.
.
Mom and Dad are leading this pack,
while their two kids bring up the back.
Tired of walking (that's how kids get),
they keep asking 'Are we there yet?'.
.
This is their first time on a zombie raid;
they're mostly curious and a tad afraid.
Doing their best to appear evil zombies,
but not wanting to be far from mommy.
.
The parents' patience is wearing thin;
they pledge to each other 'Never again'.
Beaten down, they come to a decision;
hire a sitter, or forgo making an incision.
Bill Wallace
Ghoul Family
This zombie family is a tight-knit group,
and they're intent on staying in the loop.
They go hunting with the zombie crowd,
where eating utensils are not allowed.
.
Their dining etiquette is quite horrendous,
designed to terrify and then digest us.
Good manners they surely don't possess;
after eating each meal, they leave a mess.
.
Much of this characteristic is understandable;
they've been cursed with insatiable mandibles.
Their clothing is tattered, covered with stains,
mostly as a result of their dining on brains.
.
Roaming the night with dead, vacant stares,
hoping to catch some twit totally unawares.
Peering in windows, pawing at each door;
never getting enough, always wanting more.
.
And so these ghouls continue on the quest;
rest assured that they'll each give their best.
Focused on cornering an unsuspecting loner,
and turning him into an instant organ donor.
Bill Wallace
Dining Out
This hungry family is going to great pains
in seeking a meal of piping hot brains.
Their victims will probably put up a fight
and not go gently into that good night.
.
This is the reason they're all rather thin;
a defeat is more common than a win.
Their prey has begun carrying big bats;
with one swing, their head goes 'Splat!'.
.
It's so depressing, no one keeps score;
eating out isn't too much fun anymore.
Life is bad enough when you're undead
without someone smashing your head.
.
They have little choice in this matter;
it's either starve or risk being splattered.
These options are both very gruesome;
it's come down to win some/lose some.
.
So if you see them headed your way,
someone is in for a disappointing day.
Having a big stick will increase the odds
that you don't end up like these clods.
Bill Wallace
It was dark and stormy night
Something didn’t seem right
Out of their graves they began to stumble
You could hear their stomaches rumble
They were yelling “Big mack, big mack!
I’m having an attack!”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
A zombie walks into a bar and says, “Why’s it so dead in here?” The bartender says, “Stop looking in the
mirror, willya?”
Mike Perry, Eden
A zombie walks into a bar, says, “Give me a shot.” The bartender gives him a shot. The zombie looks into his pocket, says, “Give me another shot.” The bartender gives him another shot. The zombie looks into his pocket, says, “Gimme another shot.” The bartender gives him another shot. The zombie looks into his pocket, and the bartender says, “Hey, why do you look into your pocket before you ask for a shot?” The zombie says, “I have a picture of my wife in here, when she starts looking good, I know it’s time to go home.”
Mike Perry, Eden
A gluten-free zombie walks into a bar "Grains ... grains ... grains!"
Mike Perry, Eden
A zombie walks into a bar and orders a pint of pureed brains. The bartender says, "Sure, we have mathematician's brains for $2/pint, and politician's brains for $2000/pint. Which would you like?" The zombie asks, "Why are the politician's brains so expensive? I'd have thought the mathematician's brains would be worth more." The bartender replies, "Do you have any idea how many politicians it takes to get a pint of brains?"
Mike Perry, Eden
BEST INSIDE JOKE
No, we're not going to the Rickards.We're looking for brains!
Mike Perry, Eden
No brains, but we did hand out fun-sized snickers - so, your loss.
See what Grey Poupon does ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
"Honey, did you remember to leave a bowl of Grey Poupon out for the humans?"
CC Cockerham and Mandy Tadder (NC & AZ)
If you see a tall guy and a little guy with pumpkin heads, don’t worry, they are with us.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"We walk like this because George Romero said to!".
Bill Wallace
Kids, let's mock the living. Everybody "I am Negan"
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, Az
“Hurry up! I hear this video is going to be a classic!”
Barbara Cashman, Greensboro
I know, dad still doesn't look as spooky as Michael Jackson.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
BEST/WORST PUNS
"Okay, you can have Brain Flakes for breakfast tomorrow."
"It's hard to find brains during election time."
Debra Watson, Eden
“Is she your ghoul-friend?”
Tim Tribbett
Now- go do, that voo doo. that you do, so well!
Mike Perry
BEST EARWORMS
Sung to the tune of "If I were a rich man"
If I were a dead man,
Yubby dibby dibby dibby dibby dibby dum.
All day long as i come back from the dead,
And Look to eat some heads.
If I were a deadly man .
If I were a ghost man.
Yubby dibby dibby dibby dibby dibby dum.
All day long I'd sneek around the house,
Qui-et as a mouse.
'Til I scare the pants off of you.
If I were a ZOMBIE.
Yubby dibby dibby dibby dibby dum.
All day long I'd Walk and Walk not run
Rotting in the sun.
If I were a zombie man.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
This walk reminds me of the hymn "There's Embalm in Gilead."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
1) "Walk this way...."
2) "Walk 'this way'...."
Larry Parrish, Piety Hill
Would you please stop humming "Thriller"
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, Az
"They did the mash, they did the monster mash,
The monster mash, it was a graveyard smash,
They did the mash, it caught on in a flash,
They did the mash, they did the monster mash!"
... with apologies to Bobby Pickett and Leonard L. Capizzi.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point