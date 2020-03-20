Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, March 25
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was the burglar visiting his shrink. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – the two pieces of chalk.
.
WINNER
“All I wanted was toilet paper!”
Kathy Phillips, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Can I pay you in televisions?”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“With COVID-19 going around, everyone’s home and I can’t do my job!”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Nothing I steal now works without a password!”
Bill Wallace
.
“I’m afraid of the dark.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You ask a lot of questions, are you sure you’re not a cop?”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“I decided to try a profession more respectable than politics!”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“How MUCH is This Session?? And they think I’m a thief!?”
Todd McNamara, Glade Springs, VA
.
“It seems the only thing I can’t open is my heart.”
Andrew Evans
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“I’m afraid to touch stuff now.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Now everybody is suddenly wearing masks!”
Bill Wallace
.
“For what you charge, you should be wearing the mask.”
Bill Wallace
.
“With what you charge me, and I’m the crook?”
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“I have to steal in order to pay your fees!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
This isn’t a thief’s costume, I work for the IRS.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Have you seen the price of sanitizer? Who’s the crook now?”
David Core, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“Even the good cop is mean to me.”
Tim Tribbett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
Nothing much different from what you guys already came up with.
.
THE REST
No, not a cat. Never a cat, but maybe a puppy or two.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"People keep confusing me with the Hamburgler."
"I don't even like cats!"
"I'm not very successful because I'm afraid of the dark."
"Part of me thinks I'm the Lone Ranger."
"People think I'm an undercover mime."
"Due to my fear of heights, I'm limited to one-story structures."
"I identify as a dog burglar."
"I can't take any credit for what I accomplish."
"I tell my family I'm in the recycling business."
"I'm not worried someone will steal my identity."
Bill Wallace
.
"I learned the wrong lesson from the Goldilocks story."
"I even stole a kiss from my wife!"
"What really bugs me is the wanted posters say 'Anonymous'."
"The cops put out an APB for a Marcel Marceau look-alike."
"The worst part is not being able to take selfies."
"I didn't wear gloves until the Corona virus."
"I think I'm wearing the wrong kind of mask."
.
I thought I was the bad guy.
Jess Grassi, Greensboro
.
1. “It was then I said No, I’m at the right house”!
2. Someone keeps stealing my thoughts !
4. I hope I’m not stealing your time Doc?
5. And trust me Doc I know about rip offs!
6. I almost became a psychiatrist, but I want to work nights!
7. So what time do you close in case I decide to come back?
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
Thieves broke into my house, stole everything and put it on Facebook. My reputation is ruined. What'll I do, Doc?
With this virus going around, I'm afraid of working. What would you do, Doc?
I'm tired of robbing people as a crook. Do you think I could make it as a politician?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The government is robbing us blind! It's unprofessional and a slap in the face of all burglars.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Help me, Doc. I'm a cat burglar, but I don't burgle cats. It's in my mind and it's driving me crazy. HELP!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I can't get it out of my mind.....I was robbing a house when the owner woke up, saw me, and insisted I
was not intruding...
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I break into homes to sell home security systems, It hasn't had the effect I wanted!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I have to steal in order to pay your fees!
.
"My alter ego is the Lone Ranger."
"With a cape, I could pass as Batman."
"I think of myself as Robin Hood in disguise."
"The mask gives me street cred."
"I stole your business card during one of my heists."
"I steal people's possessions, you steal their private thoughts."
"It started when I stole a pack of gum as a kid."
"I'm getting too old to crawl through windows and need to change."
"My brother the arsonist recommended you."
"I figured since your last name is Hood, you're my guy."
"When do I get to do the inkblots?"
"I thought your home address looked familiar."
"Did you say 'Hands up' or 'Time's up'?"
"Would you take a nice set of golf clubs as payment?"
.
“My fingers always feel sticky for some reason.”
“Do you offer the five finger discount?”
“Your chart shows you are a hands on kind of guy.”
“It wasn’t me!”
“I can’t get the hand sanitizer I need in my line of work.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
My home was broken into, cleaned out and left a mess. I'm so conflicted!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"So I'm just a petty thief, not a kleptomaniac?"
"I gave up burgling years ago, but can't kick the mask."
"My nick-name is Raccoon."
"My wife thinks I work the night shift for a moving company."
"My ego can't accept a diagnosis being a common thief!"
"You won't accept my personal check as payment?"
"I want my kids to be better than me, maybe white-collar criminals."
.
"I was a latch-key kid and lost the key one day."
"My ego can't take your diagnosis of being a common thief!"
"I remember reading about Goldilocks and thinking how cool she was."
"I did watch a lot of 'Zorro' shows, now that I think about it."
"Reimburse my victims? I'm not that eager for forgiveness."
.
“I would NEVER steal a cat!”
.
"The things I've seen almost makes me want to get a day job!"
Arista Shelton, Greensboro
.
All I wanted was toilet paper!
Kathy Phillips, Greensboro
.
I'm not really a burglar. I sell home protection systems, but the customer gets upset when you wake him up!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm really a telemarketer, But I like to dress professionally!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm on parole right now, but if I get caught again, I get nine life sentences!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm wondering about a new professional name. I've never been seen, so how about "The Cheshire cat burglar?"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1.I don’t need the money, I enjoy challenges.
2. The dog that attacked me was only this big.
3. I’m losing my dial-turning skills.
4. That old woman had a gun this big.
5. Can you help me out? I need an alibi.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
I AM NOT REALLY A THIEF. I JUST LIKE MONEY.
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
.
I'm glad you could see me, Doc, but I think the presence of a security guard is really unnecessary!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I just can't help myself from helping myself!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I can't pay for this session, but if you'll give me a list of things you might need........
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"No, I'm just afraid of getting my palms read."
"You can tell that from reading my palms??"
"Doc, I'm so confused. I broke into a house. Everyone had on masks & was coughing. Then they All started laughing."
"Doc, why did you put Super Glue into my favorite gloves?"
"No, I think it's tar. I fell on a road under construction."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I wasn't trying to steal the window! I'm a mime."
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"It started this way, doc. I was begging my whole family to write a caption for this cartoon."
"It started this way doc; I was begging my whole family to write a remark on a silly comic."
Mitzi McClaren, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"I stole some pork from a market today, and you helped me see my ways. Doc, you're my ham-burglar helper!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" I'm a failed cat burglar without a litter box."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
The police make me feel so insecure.
Just because I a wear a mask doesn’t mean I’m not outgoing.
Do you think this mast puts people off?
I’m really approachable when I’m not breaking into someone’s house.
When someone comes home unexpectedly, I run away because I’m very shy.
This mask is just to shield my inner child.
I think of myself as providing an anti-hoarding service.
My father fences stolen goods, so I steal to get his approval.
My mom always wanted me be a lawyer, but stealing is easier.
I think of myself as an after hours shopper.
This costume is for fun. I’m really a cop.
I like to dress as my alter ego. I’m really a cop.
I’m a politician who likes to dress the part.
I think dressing like this is hurting my accounting business.
I work for the IRS, I always dress this way.
Take all the notes you want, but I ain’t signing anything.
I know confession is good for the soul, but not so much for my future.
Coming clean might be therapeutic, but it can also cramp my style.
As a kid I wanted to be a cop, but I was lured to the dark side of the force.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
.
With COVID-19 going around, everyone's home and I can't do my job!
I have trouble trusting people like me.
I'm afraid of the light.
I'm wondering how Tim's going to get everyone together to judge this week's "Joke's On You."
..and all they had left on the shelves was a single bottle of Grey Poupon...
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Doc, I can't shake this feeling lately, that somebody's trying to rob from me."
Jamie Salyer, Midlothian, VA
.
#1: "I said I wanted to cancel, not counsel!"
#2: "Back in the day, I used to steal large quantities of McDonald's food. They called me, 'The Hamburglar!"'
#3: "Those kids being out of school...can just lead you to a life of crime!"
#4: "I decided to try a profession more respectable than politics!"
#5: "These are tough times in which we're living. It's enough to make you long for the good old days when our biggest worry was eating a credit card every week!"
#6: "Business has been slow recently! Too many people are staying home!"
#7: "People always give me the strangest looks when I go out in public dressed like this!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Everywhere I go, people think I'm intruding.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
But when the interview came to my "extensive experience in acquisitions", it all fell apart!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I had robbed the place before. So just imagine how surprised I was when I fell into the moat!
Mike Perry, eden
.
Their cat had sprayed everything and everywhere. A burglar just can't make an honest living anymore!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I pulled my back out when I picked up the TV. Should I sue the guy?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I told him I was selling home security systems. Needless to say, he didn't believe me!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'll tell you this- a burglar should never keep a diary!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think I'm losing it. My last two jobs, all I took was tuna!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm losing it, Doc! I broke into my own house last night!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"All of them look like tigers to me !"
"I was climbing through an upstairs window and realized I'm scared of heights now."
"I've lost that stealing feeling."
"Jewels are just rocks to me now."
"I'm afraid I'll get cat scratch fever."
"And the lion was dragging me into its lair...."
"Who knew that cute kittens could be so vicious !"
"Then the cat pounced on me from the top of the refrigerator !"
"My profession has gone to the dogs."
"My wife left me for a dog catcher."
"The laser pointer was directed at me !"
"The IRS fined me for underreporting my income from that jewel heist."
"I hear burglar alarms in my sleep."
"The cat curled up beside me when I fell asleep on the stealee's bed."
"How can I get rid of these guilty feelings ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"She stole my heart, doc."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
I’m just not a night person
The kids laugh at me on Halloween
I can’t find any Grey Poupon
I’m thinking about going straight
Tell me your home address again
Do you keep Grey Poupon in your fridge ?
It wasn’t me. The gloves don’t fit
Can I pay you in televisions ?
Doc, how would you like a new laptop ?
Which pocket did you say your wallet was in ?
Do you keep a wall safe ?
I’m dressed to kill
Can we finish up ? I’ve gotta get my tool bag and get to work
It’s the recession. I can barely make a living
I have nightmares about that German Shepherd
Can you prescribe for me a get out of jail free card ?
Whatta you mean my time is up ?
Somebody called me Zorro last night
I can’t find where they put the Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
.
“I needed that toilet paper!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You know I’m not going to pay you...right?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“But it was Charmin ultra...QUILTED!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I can’t steal if everyone stays at home!”
Tim Tribbett
.
I'm not a burglar. I just put the mask on to protect myself from the virus
Mandy TadderFlagstaff, AZ
.
I didn’t want a life of crime!!! I wanted a life as a mime!
I was just showing my pals some breaking and entering tricks and I froze this way.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
“Whoa...even I don’t hoard toilet paper!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Nobody’s leaving their freakin’ house!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Ultimately I would like to transition into politics.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“My parent don’t approve of my job.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m allergic to cats.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m not a dog person.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Doc, I've reached the point of success and now, well I really feel like I want to give something back.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You’re the same therapist as before.
This time isn’t funny, just a poke at Tim.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
“Politicians make me feel SO inadequate!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Leave home so I can do my job!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Whoa, whoa ..I may be evil but I’m no politician!”
Tim Tribbett
.
How can I make a living with everybody staying home?
Have you seen the price of sanitizer, whose the crook now?
Are you taking notes, or drawing a police sketch?
David Core, Greensboro
.
“I’m afraid with everyone being home due to the virus.”
“I got a Ring doorbell.”
“What’s petty about petty theft?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“They NEVER pick me in a line up!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Everybody is getting a hi-tech security system. What am I going to do?"
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
In my line of work, social distancing is NOT a problem.
On any given night, ten cars is my limit.
Well, wearing black does help hide the dirt.
Since I'm a cat burglar, I do have a natural fear of dogs.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
.
“It would feel more natural if you shine a light in my face.”
Tim Tribbett
.
.
“I always get bad cop, even worse cop!”
Tim Tribbett
.
After I got stuck in that cat flap for 24 hours, I realize their are two choices- retire or lose weight!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I have everything I want, but I still feel empty"
"I know I take more than I give
"I noticed you leave your windows unlocked"
"I'm just afraid of my heart getting broken-into again"
"It seems the only thing I can't open is my heart"
"You're saying I should think of my mind as a lock?"
Andrew Evans
.
I've switched over to internet theft as my new modem operandi!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I try to be good at what I do, but no one appreciates it.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
THIS WEEKS JOY...(cat burglar)....JOKE OF THE WEEK!
A Cat Burglar broke in the Louvre and got caught stealing French art!
When caught, he was asked why. He stated " I did it for the Monet, and if
I'd made it my getaway vehicle, I could have stepped on Degas and made
The Van Gogh!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A man went to the Police Station wishing to speak with the burglar who had broken into his house the night before.
“You’ll get your chance in court.” said the Desk Sergeant. “No, no no!” said the man.
“I want to know how he got into the house without waking my wife. I’ve been trying to do that for years!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Came home from work to find the cake in my fridge missing. There was a
note sitting where the cake was that said... “I broke into your house and saw
the cake in your fridge, I didn’t steal anything else, only the cake in your fridge.”
I was infuriated, that kind of a burglar steals cake?!?!? I’ve had thieves take my bike,
I’ve had thieves take my packages, but not like this, this one takes the cake.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I stole some ground chuck from a market today, and you helped me see my ways. Doc, you're my
ham-burglar helper!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A burglar walked into a bar and ordered a brew. The bartender said "I've always thought burglars had the most interesting minds in how they form a plan, carry it out and then never get caught. Tell me, what was the most unusual job you ever pulled? The burglar replied "I find the easiest place to burgle is the police station. This one time, I broke in to the station, and stole the toilet seat. It was hilarious..... they had nothing to go on!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A local movie theater was robbed of almost $10,000. The thieves got away with three boxes of popcorn, two large sodas, three boxes of candy and a hotdog.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"A toilet paper salesman walked into a bar... and was never seen again."
A masked man walked into a bank. A person in line coughed and everybody hit the floor.
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST POEMS
Criminal Specialist
This psychiatrist specializes in the criminal mind;
this particular subject seems to be one-of-a-kind.
He breaks into houses while dressed all in black;
steals all of the contents, then later takes it back.
.
Our shrink has labeled him a compulsive regifter,
a semi-schizoid/conscientious/considerate grifter.
His solemn intention was to turn over a new leaf;
be an upstanding citizen, relinquish being a thief.
.
Like the quartet that traveled to the Emerald City,
he's seeking the doc's advice, not looking for pity.
But while he is lying here under psychic scrutiny,
his subconscious id is plotting a one-man mutiny.
.
He shares the burden of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde;
has dark secrets that he keeps concealed inside.
The psychiatrist doesn't really feel he's incurable,
just as long as he's not bankrupt and is insurable.
.
The shrink is more than willing to reduce his fee,
but doesn't have the inclination to doctor for free.
His patient concurs, the doc gets right to the task,
puts the thief in a headlock, then rips off his mask.
.
The burglar wasn't expecting the rash, bold move;
got upset and asked "What are you trying prove?"
Answered the doctor, "I apologize, that was unhip,
I beg your forgiveness of that slight Freudian slip."
Bill Wallace
.
Changed man
This burglar is exhibiting a tinge of remorse;
his career resulted in a swift painful divorce.
He was away from home nearly every night;
the wife and kids told him it just wasn't right.
.
He got wrapped up in his nefarious lifestyle;
breaking and entering gave him a big smile.
With the gift of stealth, as quiet as a mouse,
he burgled many an urban darkened house.
.
Security signs just whetted his vile appetite;
he'd pop a lock, then disappear in the night.
Cop-car sirens didn't faze him one small bit;
calmly looked around for more places to hit.
.
But then his wild world came crashing down;
his wife took the kids and suddenly left town.
This life-altering event drove him to the brink,
and led him to this discussion with the shrink.
.
He swears that he'll become a different man,
telling the doctor of his well thought-out plan.
To avoid getting pinched and doing jail-time,
he'll use his quiet talents to become a mime.
.
The shrink asks him if that goal was realistic;
the thought of a mime can turn men sadistic.
Conversations would be brief and infrequent;
he'd have to give friends the silent treatment.
.
The thief ponders that point and reconsiders;
then remembers that he can just use Twitter.
There'll be a new entry in each encyclopedia,
mimes who perform using only social media.
Bill Wallace
.
A thief confessed to his shrink,
With a sly smile and a wink.
Stealing from others is wrong,
And I’m sure it won’t be long
Before I find myself in the clink.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Asked the therapist, "What do you mean
That a thief like you's really quite clean?"
"Social distance applied,
Wearing gloves," he replied,
"So I can't contract COVID-19"
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
On the psychologist couch, a burglar lay
He had been there almost all day
Said “I got to go home and get some rest.”
When I need to work tonight, I need to be my best
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Said the burglar to the psychologist
Doc, you need to know that there are people out there that will rob you blind
When I go out I take a little and leave the rest
And I never leave the house in a mess.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
If you meet a fellow with a mask and a dark suit
Don’t be afraid, it’s only Fred
He may rob you, but he always leaves a mint behind.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
.
.
.
.
If Adam and Eve can use Amazon, why can’t we?
Adam and Eve were on the ‘Joke’s on You’, I’ll probably be next.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
