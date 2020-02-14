Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, February 19
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was Parents taking pics/videos on their phones of their children. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – air dancer at a business meeting.
.
WINNER
“Ugh! The pressure’s on to do something cute.”
Arlene Dolin Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Don’t do anything you’ll regret seeing at your wedding.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“By the time they figure it out, we’ll be teenagers.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Doesn’t look like we’re getting fed anytime soon.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“I think they are going to stay there until we do something cute.”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“You’re on. Ten bucks says they accidentally take selfies.”
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
“It’s kind cool to have our own paparazzi!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“And they took away our pacifiers!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“They hold their phones more than us.”
Andrew Evans
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“When you are finished, could you guys format our diapers?”
Mike Webb, Wake Forest
.
“Let’s go to Grampa’s, he doesn’t know how to work a smartphone.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“They’re cute when they play with their toys.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“I’ll get their attention when the strained peas kick in.”
Tim Tribbett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
I know we’re cute, but are we Youtube cute?
.
THE REST
“Wonder is they expect us to walk the red carpet!”
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
.
“Hey ... you missed my first steps.”
Tim Tribbett
.
.
.
.
.
“As far as parenting they’re just phoning it in.”
.
.
.
"Can we say cheese instead of trust fund?"
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
.
.
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
I guess no one walked into a bar this week ...
.
BEST POEMS
Generation Gap
This couple appears confused by their smart-phones;
you can bet this is something where they're not alone.
Their kids think it's funny, but they don't want to gloat;
mom and dad still struggle with the television remote.
.
Their parents aren't equipped for a technology safari;
recently conquered Pong, the iconic game from Atari.
Scientists believe older brains are insufficiently wired;
their virtual 'Use by date' has understandably expired.
.
Their children aren't subject to this technical limitation,
and hunger for the next wave of cell-phone innovation.
Modern technology to them is not a big jig-saw puzzle;
their brains aren't afflicted with obsolete analog rubble.
.
The older generations must continue the heroic battle,
trying not to reveal they're completely lost and addled.
So if you find yourself needing tech-savvy knowledge,
ask your tots to foster you through cell-phone college.
Bill Wallace
.
Modern Mayhem
Forget tweeting or maybe forwarding an Instagram;
these parents are struggling with a cell-phone cam.
They've spent the last several years trying to avoid
newer technology since the demise of the Polaroid.
.
First-adopters will never be their technological title;
as far as modern devices, two craniums are at idle.
These circumstances are not what they envisioned
when they balked on making any cellular decisions.
.
So now they're stuck with these sad repercussions;
yelling at one other and having heated discussions.
Each says the other might have forecast the future;
if this escalates, the couple will be needing sutures.
.
This is not an unusual event in a connected society,
leading many of the left-behinds to forsake sobriety.
Thus they can claim that they see no problem at all,
as long as they maintain a steady supply of alcohol.
.
This can be verified by a visit to the local ABC store;
home to those who drank it down and require more.
Patrons who habit these state purveyors of whiskey
consider talking on the phone and driving very risky.
.
Their logic has very little to do with the public safety,
something that hasn't entered their conscious lately.
If the phone rings while speeding in a big Suburban,
answering it might cause them to spill their bourbon.
Bill Wallace
.
Shamed
You know that you have really hit the skids
once you need technical help from the kids.
If you struggle to take a nice family picture,
you aren't well-versed in modern scripture.
This can make your life become very hard;
like your brain is encased in a mass of lard.
You will be the butt of sadistic techno-jokes;
your own kids will call you a big slow-poke.
For this quandary there is a simple answer;
learn to swim or remain an awkward dancer.
Unfortunately, there's no space in-between;
you can text like mad or stare at the screen.
Bill Wallace
.
It's become quite an unconscious habit
See your phone or your iPad? Just grab it.
Check your Facebook or bank?
It's Steve Jobs you can thank.
Just ignore the kids - check out this tablet!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
It’s always fun to take pictures of your young ones.
But get them on Facebook to see how many likes you get is number one.
I tried and tried, but I didn’t even get one.
There goes all the fun.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Taking pictures used to be a lot of fun
But Mommy and Daddy take a few, and when they are done
They just look at their phones and don’t care what we do
Why am I telling you?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Picture taking can be fun
if your parents are number one
Ours are number one
but to them, their phones are number one
So that cuts out a lot of it
When it messes up, they throw a fit
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
My parents are always taking pictures, and that is fine
But they always put them online
And that is fine
My brother and I don’t mind
They can do it anytime
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
All that to find the best price for Grey Poupon?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Obviously, I'm Tim's favorite, since he gave me the speaking role!"
"Everybody else just has a cameo!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Can you two put those down and get us some Grey Poupon?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Will you quit looking at those three trees and get on with this picture?
You may find the Joke’s On You.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
“They’re posting pics of brooms standing on end.”
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Did you hear what they said about buying a small lizard? Yeah, something about a baby monitor!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST EARWORMS
Mommy likes piña coladas and getting caught in the rain?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
