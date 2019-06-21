Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 062619
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
A FAVOR …
Due to an “upgrade” (why are they even called that?) to our email system, I’ll have to ask everyone who sends by email to make sure your text is formatted as “plain text,” as opposed to HTML text or Rich text.
Last week’s cartoon was – bird phone. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for - is chicken funeral.
WINNER
“This new app makes finding worms a breeze.”
David Core, Greensboro
RUNNERS-UP
“GPS will make it easier for us to fly south come fall.”
Bill Wallace
“This is a great tool, all you do is push the button and it tweets for you!”
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
“I see the nearest bird bath is 800 feet away and free bird seed.”
Florence Barakat, Greensboro
“I’m just making a few long distance caws.”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
“That Starling over there must be mimicking my ringtone again.”
Debra Watson, Eden
“I’m one of the original four calling birds!”
Mike Perry, Eden
“The worm just unfriended me.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
“YELP gave that statue 2 stars.”
Tim Tribbett
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“Why build a nest when you can order one online.”
David Core, Greensboro
“Why is he so angry?”
David Core, Greensboro
“I’m using Grubhub to order us some worms.”
Bill Wallace
“Turns out one of my Facebook friends is a decoy.”
Tim Tribbett
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
Let's find a nice vacation home with Nest B&B.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
Using Uber is like renting a porta john.
THE REST
You’re a BIRD... this is not how you tweet!
Marilyn Riffle, Gibsonville
(Tim, you hit the jackpot with this cartoon of the fly seeking insurance or insurance payout. My opinion is that these are the best captions as a group of the whole year thus far. Good work! Martha Eakes)
Thanks, Marcia!
No, you can’t retract a tweet.
Marcia Berger
1. Discrimination! You're pigeon-holed as the culprit.
2. NO! The newspaper calls the pigeon party a drop-in.
3. As lawyer, I will not allow the press to pigeon-hole you.
4. Drop the charges, or he'll drop something on you!
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
And this app shows me where Ken’s car is, so I know where to, you know...
When I send a tweet, is it usually “Tweet.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
Your picture has gone viral! You've infected the internet with bird flu!
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
"I guess this makes you my tweety-pie."
"Now I can tweet without making a sound."
"GPS will make it easier for us to fly south come fall."
"Now all of our tweets sound the same."
"Somebody went cuckoo on you.tube."
"Playing Angry Birds makes me happy."
"Here's a selfie of me eating a worm."
"Check out what I did to this BMW right after it was washed."
"Siri says a magpie isn't something to eat."
"According to ancestry.com, Big Bird was your great-grandfather."
"I'm using Grubhub to order us some worms."
"Somebody called you a stool-pigeon on Facebook."
"Here's a great shot of my family flocking together."
"On this dating app, I claim to be a bald eagle."
Bill Wallace
“You are always Tweeting or Texting, don’t you think this calls for a conversation!”
(I actually laughed when I saw this because I say this to my adult children all the time.)
Roz Weintraub, Greensboro
Don’t we all …
“They call THAT a tweet?”
Tim Tribbett
“I’m suing Twitter for tweet copyright infringement.”
Tim Tribbett
“The cat videos are disturbing.”
Tim Tribbett
1. Oh here we can tweet on here!
2. She says your Cheap!
3. I hope this is what the crow meant by Call, call.
4. "Don't ever use this while flying"!
5. " I just go ahead and book us a flight"!
Tony Bean, Danbury
“Fingers would be helpful.”
Tim Tribbett
“Gotta go. Just got a newly washed car alert!”
Tim Tribbett
Say Cheese !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
This device sure beats " a little birdie told me so ! "
Frank Leonard, Lexington
Who came up with this bird brain technology ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
1) "Tweet."
2) "Tweet?"
3) "Tweet!"
Larry Parrish, Eden
"No matter if I hunt and peck or sound it out, it comes out "tweet".
"John says the best bird food is at the Shelton's".
Randy Shelton, Reidsville
"They told me to tweet, but I'm a warbler."
David S. Crawford, Kewadin, Mi
“I’m a hunt and peck typist.”
Tim Tribbett
“Large birch twig nest for lease.”
Tim Tribbett
Oh no, my tweet has been “trumped”.
Ruth Petty, greensboro
.
“It an old Halloween message, ‘Trick or Tweet’”
Ruth Petty, greensboro
"That new restaurant has an early bird special !"
"Bob says Mrs. Watson has put more seed in her feeder."
"Here's the ad for that squirrel remover I told you about."
"I got an app for that store that sells sunflower seeds at a bargain."
"Mama's got her feathers ruffled over that dirty bird joke you sent her."
"You should see that nest egg Robin posted on Facebook."
"That 'For the Birds' site has a great list of nests for sale."
"I found a site that lists best nests for guests."
"The Cardinals just posted a picture of their new birdbath."
"Jay says he has a tail wind; so he should be able to arrive home sooner."
"Dad says he's glad you've overcome your fear of flying."
"I'm googling how to remove poop from windshields."
"These robocalls about flight insurance are driving me cuckoo."
"That birdbrain son of yours just sent me a picture of the seed he's eating."
"So should I tell Bob we're flocking to the family reunion ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
One night together and you are already photographing my progress !!!!
Larry Miller, Greensboro
What do you think of Tweetie Bird as a handle?
You sent me a Father's Day message. That was so tweet of you!
it's not broken, but something fouled it up!
Mike Perry, Eden
Why don't we change our handles to Tweet and Retweet?
Mike Perry, Eden
These kids today think they're so cool with their tweeting. They forget we've been doing it for millions of years!
Mike Perry, Eden
Who is this Trunp guy? It's ridiculous-he gives tweeting a bad name
Mike Perry, Eden
She says she's not doing much, just opening up a whole new can of worms!
Mike Perry, Eden
When did tweeting become so angry?
Mike Perry, Eden
We were tweeting long before it became cool!
Mike Perry, Eden
I wonder if there is someone we can sue for copyright infringement?
Mike Perry, Eden
Look at all the twits that tweet on twitter!
Mike Perry, Eden
Not now! I have to catch up on all my tweets!
Mike Perry, Eden
You've been summoned to court for careless and reckless flying.
Resume your flight but turn left at the next stoplight.
Fly straight ahead, but if you get confused call Mayven instead.
We need some worms and seeds, so stop at the store.
It says there's an abundance of fruit at the orchard ahead.
Tweet-tweet when you want me to stop.
Here's a picture of my grandson, another with his hat on, and another... and another... and another. Are you awake?
Norma Kay, Greensboro
With all the twittering, real tweets seem a bit passé!
Mike Perry, Eden
#1: "Bird calls? Why, yes, there's an app for that!"
#2: "So little time, so many tweets!"
#3: "Hey! Look! We're on the Joke's On You!"
#4: "What song do we want to hear? 'Free Bird!'"
#5: "Sure, we can watch Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Birds!'"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
"Excuse me - I have to take this caw."
"Thi says our destination is 10 miles away as the crow flies."
"Remember the good old days when we had to send messages by carrier pigeon?"
"I bet the wise old owl knows how to make this thing work."
Bill Wallace
" Look! We can play birdseed crush!"
Jonathan Sparrow-Greensboro
“Wayyyyy too many cat videos!”
Tim Tribbett
“I just tweeted an actual tweet.”
Tim Tribbett
“A bird in the hand...... Hate speech!”
Tim Tribbett
“Worm on Facebook posted he rises at 5am. That is early!
Tim Tribbett
“His Instagram is just pics of worms and bugs.”
Tim Tribbett
“Being a homing pigeon is easy with GPS.”
Tim Tribbett
I'm tweeting on Twitter, you twit!
Mike Perry, Eden
Google says we're extinct.
This Angry Birds app is addictive!
The higher you fly, the more bars you get.
Here's a video of us dive-bombing people in the park.
This guy looked up at just the right moment.
It's hard to text with wings.
I just ordered dinner from Worms R Us.
Let's find a nice vacation home with Nest B&B.
Smart phones are nice but their cost ain't chicken feed.
This GPS app will get us south a lot quicker.
What's the big deal, we've been tweeting for years!
Tweeting comes so natural for us.
Being a bird brain makes you better at tweeting.
Look! I just got friended by Larry Byrd.
Ancestry. com says my great-great-grandfather was the famous actor Walter Pigeon.
I learned you can't fly and take a selfie at the same time.
You fly into a plate glass window and I'll post the video on YouTube.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
I always wanted to tweet on twitter, but I tell you, it ain't cheap!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Tweet. Tweet? Tweet!"
Larry Parrish, Eden
I don't see the big deal. We've been tweeteng for millions of years!
Mike Perry, Eden
Sure they can tweet, big deal. Let me know when they can chirp, warble and trill!
Mike Perry, Eden
Why do I sign my twitters with "tweet, tweet, tweetle-li-deet?" Coz I'm the original Rockin' Robin!
Mike Perry, Eden
“I ordered takeout “
Mari Reavis, Eden
“Our bird seeds will be delivered tomorrow “
Mari Reavis, Eden
“It’s a tweet from your mother “
Mari Reavis, Eden
“Your mother just tweeted-she’s coming to stay ‘for awhile!’”
Mari Reavis, Eden
“I won’t tweet a word.”
“I must have hit the mute button.”
“Stand still!”
“This phone is not made for dummies.”
“I found him! He’s living in the petrified forest.”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
I've been collecting a lot of frequent flier miles with this thing.
Check out this video of a bird dog trying to fly!
With this smart phone you can file a flight plan.
Let me check for good hotels along our migration route.
I used an app to find someone to sit on the kids while we go out for dinner.
This new neighborhood app shows the wormiest yards.
I can stream my favorite movie, "The Birds."
Here is a conspiracy website that says monkeys in the land of Oz really can fly.
I use this phone to control my drone. It saves me a lot of flapping.
Tim's J.O.Y. blog has a some ads for sexy black lingerie on it. Do you think he's trying to tell us something?
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“Worms are on sale at Hole Foods.”
Tim Tribbett
“Says you have restless egg syndrome.”
Tim Tribbett
“It’s just another selfie from that peacock.”
Tim Tribbett
“They stole tweeting from us.”
Tim Tribbett
“The kids asked me to order some Regurgitation Helper.”
Tim Tribbett
“Sorry, but it said right HERE to push him out of the nest.”
Tim Tribbett
“Shhh..I’m really into this Hitchcock film.”
Tim Tribbett
“I’m watching Nest Hunters International.”
Tim Tribbett
“Whoops...I was Facebook friends with that worm.”
Tim Tribbett
“I’m map questing Capistrano.”
Tim Tribbett
IF YOU WILL BE MY MOURNING DOVE THEN WE CAN SHARE OUR SAD SONGS OF LOVE
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
“I’m Googling funny Twitter jokes for caption contests”
Steven Lantz, Greensboro
It’s the secret formula for Coca Cola
It’s the secret formula for Grey Poupon
It says go lay an egg
Do not try this at home
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
"You can't get there from here." (of course, said in a Maine accept)
"If I'm reading this right, there is a Prince in Kenya that needs our help."
"If I'm reading this right, there is a Prince in Kenya that needs our bank account info."
"If You Can Read This You Are Too Close."
"Oh LOOK, it's a letter from mom. It's an 'R'."
"A B C D goldfish? M N O goldfish. O S, I C !!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"OK, 1 cup of flour, 2 cups sugar, 1 tsp salt, 1 eye of newt, 1 tsp basil.... Wait... WHAT???"
"I spy with my little eye..."
"OK, again from the top. 'Once Upon A Midnight Weary, came the mice called Tom & Jerry.'....Sorry, RAP is way harder than I thought."
"...and then we walked into the house... blah blah blah... until we made the bed... blah blah blah.... and then we made an omelette."
"Maybe I'm reading too much into this."
"OK, if I hold it This way, it DOES look like John Wayne's horse."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"I spy with my little eye...."
"Well, your letter of resignation is good right up until the part where you thank them for being Low Life, Smelly Pigs. I'd leave that out."
"It's directions to an all you eat breakfast bar. Uh-Oh."
"Is this a SELFIE?? Where were you pointing??"
"la la la la Laaaaaaaaaaa. la la la la Laaaaaaaaaaa. Oh it's that Minnie Ripperton song."
"Is That a Toupee?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Sooo, you Liked Game of Thrones...... right up until they started killing people. So, you only watched one show?"
"Well. It DOES say that if you do it too often you'll go blind."
"Oooh, I feel like I'm looking at one of those 3-D pictures!"
There was a young lass from Topeka.... who never could..... WHATTTT?????? Never Mind."
"So when I count backwards from 3 & snap my wings, you'll open your eyes &...WHERE's the REST of THIS??"
"55378008?? Sorry, I had it upside down."
"How long were you staring at this until your eyes felt funny?!?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Thgfyibdr bhhygg jhdfgjh jgffhhh. Don't make me tell you that again!!!"
"None of these bird emojis even look like us."
"I don't get it Phil... we're never angry!"
"Hey, what's funny about Grey Poupon?"
"Saweet!!!"
Jamie Salyer, Richmond, VA
""Hey, if they think Grey Poupon is so funny, watch What I Can Do!!"
"Whaddya mean our tweets are limited to 140?"
Whaddya mean our tweets are limited to 140? I don't get it."
"Why do none of our friends Tweet us the old-fashioned way?"
"Your report card says you were caught tweeting on a test."
"Here is your new Tweetment Plan for the week."
"This is NOT the way I like to be tweeted!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
“This ‘Angry People’ game is addictive!”
Tim Tribbett
“The squirrel stole our food AND posted photos of it on Instagram.”
Tim Tribbett
“What’s your Nestflix password?”
Tim Tribbett
“Says you have ‘Empty Nest Syndrome’.”
Tim Tribbett
“Amazon Prime guarantees next day worm delivery.”
Tim Tribbett
“Siri...set an early bird alarm for 5 am.”
Tim Tribbett
“Darn fingerprint ID.”
Tim Tribbett
“Are we angry birds?”
“I’m having a hard time with this Touch ID.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
"This says our destination is 10 miles away as the crow flies."
"This thing is great! I'll get a text when it's time to fly south for the winter."
"If you get one, we can caw each other every day."
Bill Wallace
“I just retweeted a tweet of a tweet.”
Tim Tribbett
“I’m signing a petition to ban sliding glass doors.
Tim Tribbett
“Junior has been looking at molting videos!”
Tim Tribbett
“Freshly washed Mercedes coming by in 60 seconds.”
Tim Tribbett
“Birds of a feather now Facebook together.”
Tim Tribbett
“I’m declining the friend request from the cat.”
Tim Tribbett
"Hallelujah!.....med.com has a cure for my pigeon-toed problem."
"Give me your e-mail address and I'll let you know when the eggs hatch."
Bill Wallace
“That Mockingbird is a jerk!”
Tim Tribbett
“That parrot retweets everything I post.”
Tim Tribbett
#6: "Ah, ha! Now we know where the insects have been hiding!"
#8: "If it wasn't for the last minute, then nothing would ever get done!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point.
"At first, insects of any kind are OK. You soon will graduate to worms."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
Great! Weather will be perfect for flying so we can get back to Capistrano at last. I booked us on Southwest 451 tomorrow morning
Oh I must go to a flock meeting tomorrow. It’s in Kansas. Gotta fly
I keep getting these Tweet messages and I only speak Chirp.
Pasty Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
It's called a cell phone. I think we can visit our angry relatives on here.
I'm looking to see if the video of me dive bombing Tim for that last JOU has gone viral.
I hate Windex
I enjoy taking selfies.
You laugh, but if it wasn’t for this, you would be sending notes that were strapped to your leg.
Smile.
I can’t insure you because you might be a flight risk. (apologies to Mr. Wallace)
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
A Pelican walks into a bar. The barkeep says "You can't come in here anymore- you've got a very large bill!
Mike Perry, Eden
A bird walks into a bar carrying a smart phone. He hops up on a bar stool and orders a beer. The bartender says, "That's a nice looking phone." The bird replies, "Yeah, but it's not very practical because I need both my wings to fly and I don't have any pockets." The bartender says, "I can see that might be a problem." The bird says, "Last fall when I flew south for the winter, I tried carrying it in my beak, but that was a disaster. I kept accidentally activating the screen and by the time I landed Florida I had ordered a 60 inch flat screen TV, a slow cooker and 80 pairs of snowshoes from Amazon!"
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
BEST POEMS
High-Tech Birdie
This little bird has definitely gone high-tech;
his previous life was something of a wreck.
Most of his time was spent hunting worms;
doing other menial tasks as the day burned.
No more chirping, which strained his voice;
now it's e-mail or tweeting, a better choice.
He's the talk of the town and quite the rage;
he's got top-billing and stands center-stage.
.
Now when he tweets, there isn't a sound;
it's harder to determine if he's around.
No longer just a bird sitting high in a tree;
he's fully linked-in and as busy as a bee.
.
He loves the device and his new-found power,
but he's become dependent on a relay tower.
If he strays too far from population centers,
he gets no response from the calls he enters.
.
So now he's a captive of urban civilization;
a card-carrying member of modernization.
You'll likely spot him perched up on a wire;
reception is much better when you're higher.
Bill Wallace
This new app, the birds' praises are sung.
It's adored by their old and their young.
For wherever they go,
Now their cell phones will show
Every birdbath and feeder we've hung.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
Two birds sitting in a tree
Taking selfies for all to see
But it would be better if they would just sing
Think how much happiness that would bring.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"Hey! Look! We're on the Joke's On You!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Tim's J.O.Y. blog has a some ads for sexy black lingerie on it. Do you think he's trying to tell us something?
They’re just so comfortable
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
This is from the insect Ins. Co. It seems you are responsible for a lot of policies that they had to pay out.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
“I’m Googling funny Twitter jokes for caption contests”
Steven Lantz, Greensboro
It’s the secret formula for Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
"Hey, what's funny about Grey Poupon?"
Jamie Salyer, Richmond, VA
""Hey, if they think Grey Poupon is so funny, watch What I Can Do!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"According to ancestry.com, Big Bird was your great-grandfather."
Bill Wallace
"Sure, we can watch Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Birds!'"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Look! I just got friended by Larry Byrd.
Ancestry. com says my great-great-grandfather was the famous actor Walter Pigeon.
Here is a conspiracy website that says monkeys in the land of Oz really can fly.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“Shhh..I’m really into this Hitchcock film.”
“I’m watching Nest Hunters International.”
Tim Tribbett
"55378008?? Sorry, I had it upside down."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
You’ll have to turn your laptop upside down.
BEST/WORST PUNS
“ I’m just making a few long distance caws”
Ruth Petty, greensboro
.
"Excuse me - I have to take this caw."
Bill Wallace
BEST EARWORMS
"What song do we want to hear? 'Free Bird!'"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Why do I sign my twitters with "tweet, tweet, tweetle-li-deet?" Coz I'm the original Rockin' Robin!
Mike Perry, Eden
#7: "Baby, don't understand,
Why we can't just hold on to each other's hands,
This time might be the last, I fear,
Unless I make it all too clear,
I need you so, ohh,
.
Take these broken wings,
And learn to fly again,
Learn to live so free,
When we hear the voices sing,
The book of love will open up and let us in,
Take these broken wings!..."
with apologies to Richard Page, Steve George, John Lang, and Mr. Mister.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point