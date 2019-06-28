Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 070319
WINNER
“We’ll proceed as soon as he’s done running around without his head.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
RUNNERS-UP
”They say it was natural causes, but I suspect fowl play.“
David Core, Greensboro
“They say Henrietta made the best chicken salad. We’ll find out in a few minutes.”
Bill Wallace
”He’s gotten to the BIG other side.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
“Some friends said he was better before the eleven herbs and spices.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“And just one more: there will be a barbecue roast immediately following these proceedings!”
Mike Perry, Eden
“I wonder if he will come back as a poultry-geist?”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
“FYI, R.I.P. means ‘ROOST in peace.’
Joan Lux, Greensboro
“He was my wing man.”
Kristi Wallace
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“There will be a public viewing at the Chick-Fil-A drive-through this afternoon.”
Bill Wallace
“We will never know ‘why did the chicken cross the road?’ “
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
“We told him the tanning bed was a bad idea.”
David Core, Greensboro
“He accidently turned the tanning bed setting to rotisserie.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“Please join us for a cook-out immediately following the ceremony.”
Philippe Wiener, Greensboro
He spent his life serving others, and later he will be served to others.
David Core, Greensboro
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“The undertaker did a great job adding the side dishes.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
It’s now time to carry him to the gravesite. Pallbearers, please come and grab one nugget each …
THE REST
"I'm sorry but I really don't have anything nice to say about Mr. Perdue this morning ..."
Larry Parrish, Eden
“It is not always good to be the early bird!“
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
1. In this case, crossing the road turned into a big undertaking.
.
Stop saying to your children "why did the chicken cross the road"?
Marcia Berger
1. I tried to warn him about crossing the road!
2. He was the best non GMO, Free Range friend I had!!
3. "I kept telling him Liars are Fryers" but he wouldn't listen.
4. "I look forward to seeing them again in the that bog Chicken Coop in the sky"!
5. If he would've just stayed away from that Kentucky Colonel!!
6. I'm sure this wasn't on his bucket list!
7. Our dear friend has finally flew the coop!
Tony Bean Danbury
"Joe was a good egg."
"It's fitting that we're holding his memorial service at sunrise."
"No one knows why he crossed the road at rush-hour."
"Clyde left nuggets of wisdom with us and other nuggets at KFC."
"They say Henrietta made the best chicken salad. We'll find out in a few minutes."
"Ed's penchant for crowing at midnight led to his demise."
"Jake would want us to cackle with laughter, not cry."
"Mac will be interred in the dairy case at Piggly Wiggly."
"There was a mix-up when a musician ordered drumsticks online."
"Gus had a premonition he was about to get the axe."
"Pete loved Egg McMuffins, so McDonald's made him part of one."
"Some of you noticed that the sign-in registry was on KFC letterhead."
"Sam's complaints about the ringing in his ears led to the wringing of his neck."
"Olivia was delighted the restaurant wanted to use her name. Unfortunately, it was on the menu."
"Charlie was known as the king of crowing until a sleepless neighbor ended his reign."
"Emma set a courageous example by showing a lot of pluck at the processing plant."
Bill Wallace
“After the service he will get his final bucket wish.”
Tim Tribbett
“Police are looking for a man with a white suit and a goatee.”
Tim Tribbett
“He was a plucky fellow.”
Tim Tribbett
His demise came when he tried to cross the road…..
Cheryl Angel, Summerfield
.
"Ordinarily, I'd say she'd earned her wings, but she actually lost them."
Bill Wallace
Well, it fell on Brother Little.
Ken Miller, Greensboro
I told him not to cross the road!!
J.J. Greeson, Greensboro
“I told her to look both ways before crossing the road, but she wouldn’t listen.
Dean McBrayer, Jamestown
“I warned her that her new boyfriend didn’t look like a real military Colonel.”
Dean McBrayer, Jamestown
“He crossed the road for the last time”
Craige Reavis, Eden
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
We told him not to cross the road.
She was a fine chick, but she shouldn’t have counted her chickens before they hatched!
Ginny
And though he never completed his bucket list, he did help someone complete theirs!
Mike Perry, Eden
....and though we aren't sure what he died of, his Dr. said it was some sort of pox!
Mike Perry, Eden
He could have picked broiled, roasted, baked, fried or barbecued! But no! He had to choose his own road!
Mike Perry, Eden
He crossed many, many roads. But that 4-lane was just too much!
Mike Perry, Eden
#1: "He didn't make it across the road!"
#2: "Following the conclusion of our services today, please join us in the Fellowship Hall for refreshments supplied by Colonel Sanders!"
#3: "In back to back weeks, the Joke's On You seems to have really gone to the birds!"
#4: "I haven't prepared any remarks. I guess I'll just have to wing it!"
#5: "I say good riddance to her, since I was always so hen-pecked!"
#6: "I told that fool farmer not to hire that fox to guard us!"
#7: "Unfortunately, he's no longer available to be the Guest of Honor at the July 4th cookout!"
#8: "He had a case of the bird flu over the cuckoo's nest!"
#9: "He may have kicked the bucket, but at least he avoided the KFC bucket!"
#10: "You should have seen the diamond he gave me. It was a nugget!"
#11: "The Chicken Breasts Hot Line Number is 55378008!"
#12: "Relax! It's just a rubber chicken in there!"
#14: "He broke his neck while dancing the Funky Chicken!"
#15: "It's Bo Time!"
#16: "What is this world coming to? Klosterman's taking the rare step, for him, of submitting his JOY Entries on Friday!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
And just one more- there will be a barbecue roast immediately following these proceedings!
Mike Perry, Eden
“He wasn’t looking when he crossed the road.”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
"Why did he try to cross the road? Why? Why?"
Jim Schrum, Greensboro
“This should be a lesson for all of us, look both ways before you cross the road”
”We will miss him, he was a good egg”!
”After the service, please join us for breakfast, as we celebrate the deceased with sunny side up eggs”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
This will be non-denominational as he was not a bird of prey.
Now a few kind words from the Colonial.
His organs were donated to Mama's Cajun Café.
David Core, Greensboro
“He’ll be best remembered for his final run.”
Steve H., Elon
"He was so smart, his nickname was 'Egghead' in high school."
"Martha was very prudent and never put all of her eggs in one basket."
"Stu was as hard-boiled as they come."
"Her phobia over deep-fat fryers turned out to be well-founded."
"Matilda's disposition was always sunny-side up."
"He signed on with Colonel Sanders because he thought he was joining the Army."
"No doubt about it - Doris definitely ruled the roost."
"She answered a blind ad for a job for 'Someone who can take the heat'."
"Fred's crowing was so punctual, we called him Old Faithful."
"Like an egg carton, this casket holds one dozen of our dearly departed."
'Ruth's eggs were so perfect, they were mistaken for golf balls."
"This casket is empty because a KFC customer has a full stomach."
"Sue was so dedicated that at Easter, she ingested paint-balls and laid pre-dyed eggs."
"He held the world record for solving a Humpty-Dumpty jigsaw puzzle."
Bill Wallace
"I hear her clucking from the other side of the rainbow bridge!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
"Do not think Chick-fil-A!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
We ask ourselves, why did he cross that road?
Her relationship with that chicken hawk was doomed from the beginning.
When he said the sky was falling, he was right.
He picked I-40 as his first road to cross.
He looks so natural with minimal processing and no artificial ingredients.
He was heard to say just before his first sky dive, "I'm a bird. I don't need no stinking parachute."
He was caught up in the unfortunate turkey bombing by WKRP.
Some friends said he was better before the eleven herbs and spices.
He was excited about his new management job at KFC.
Well, like they say, "Out of the pan and into the fryer."
He will live on hearts and stomachs of mankind.
He corrected the spelling of two large cows, and things went bad from there.
The undertaker did a great job adding the side dishes.
He was referring to a getting a tan when he said he wanted to be golden brown.
He accidently turned the tanning bed setting to rotisserie.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
"He never made it to the other side."
Ruth Sturm, Greensboro
"He left us this past Fry-day."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
' He played chicken with a car and never DID cross the road !
Kenneth Lommel
...and in closing, I'm sure he will complete someone's Bucket list!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Nobody calls me chicken and gets away with it."
Philippe Wiener, Greensboro
"She was determined to cross the road."
Philippe Wiener, Greensboro
"Looks like she made it to the other side after all."
Philippe Wiener, Greensboro
"I wrote a really nice eulogy, but I can't read this chicken scratch."
Philippe Wiener, Greensboro
Kristi Wallace
He climbed mountains, swam oceans and made millions. But it's his last attempt to cross the road that brings us together today!
Mike Perry, Eden
He's in a far better place than he was. And I have to admit, so are we!
Mike Perry, Eden
I must say that Col. Sanders offered a bucket to bury him in, but I'm glad we didn't go that way!
Mike Perry, Eden
He died of fowl play!
Mike Perry, Eden
"I would love to see him do the 'Funky Chicken' one more time."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
Why did he cross the road? To get to the sunny side up!
Mike Perry, Eden
We will all see him again on the other side!
Mike Perry, Eden
" The sky finally fell on chicken little".
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
"Well he spent too many days running around like his head was cut off"
Leigh Garrett, Randleman
"There are some things I'd like to say about her, but being chicken...."
"I'm not saying he was henpecked, but...."
"There was something about her cackle that just made you laugh."
"As a comedian she has laid her last egg."
"Mama always stressed the importance of having a nest egg."
"Mama sacrificed a lot of her children to provide eggs for breakfast."
"She liked to ham it up while laying her eggs."
"Mama had a lot of pluck in her."
"Sad to say, she shared her last meal with the folks at KFC."
"If I had my way, Colonel Sanders would be fried in oil with eleven herbs and spices."
"Our dearly departed one's parts have gone to the grocery store."
"She's gone to that big chicken house in the sky."
"She died as the result of a small fox that got in the hen house."
"Mama provided Sunday dinner for the preacher and his family."
"Like most of us, Mama was always an early riser."
"How was Jack to know not to crow because the neighbors were sleeping in ?"
"I'm afraid her comb was all that was left of our dearly departed one."
"We can rejoice because there're no deviled eggs where she's gone !"
"There's no need for us to brood over her death."
Debra Watson, Eden
"We know he is in a better place. He has crossed to the other side."
"And we will conclude with the lovely hymn, "I'll Fly Away."
"Ends up the sky was falling..."
"He was a good bird, and now he has gained his wings..."
"He was afraid of everything, but this time he was scared to death..."
"If anyone needs feathers for their pillows, they may pluck them after the service."
"His wish was to start the service with a few jokes..."
Kris Voy, Trinity
"We all will remember his wake up call every morning at 6:00."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
...and just before he died, he whispered to me "Finger lickin' good!"
Mike Perry, Eden
“Why did he have to cross the road?”
“What’s with the baked beans and slaw?”
“I can’t believe he ran around for 5 minutes like that!”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
It just seems strange because he didn't know how to play "chicken!"
Mike Perry, Eden
Larry Parrish, Eden
" Well, in her case, Chicken Little was right"
"We'll never know why he crossed that road"
Tennie Skladanowski, Greensboro
"All he was trying to do was to get to the other side of the road."
David Shoulberg. Greensboro
Why did you have to cross that road?
Nothing but chicken bones. So sad!
Charlie, we had to buy you at KFC just so we could have this funeral.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
Just one more thing. The bucket was provided by the Colonel!
Mike Perry, Eden
GLAD WE HADN’T PUT THE XMAS WREATH AWAY
GEE I HOPE HE DIDN’T THINK IT WAS REST IN PIECES
I PROMISED SHE WOULDN’T BE LABELED AS ROADKILL
YA KNOW WE SELDOM DIE OF OLD AGE
I’LL MISS HER. WE’VE KNOWN EACH OTHER SINCE WE WERE JUST EGGS!
NOW WHO’S GONNA LET US KNOW WHEN IT’S TIME TO GET UP? HE HAD THE MOST MELODIOUS CROW!
PATSY SADLER, CHINO VALLEY, ARIZONA
Free bird!!!
“Please joins us afterwards for hamburgers to celebrate the life of the Chick-fil-a cow.”
“I guess Mr. Little was right.”
“We’ll proceed as soon as he’s done running around without his head.”
“He never should have tried crossing that road.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
She was a good egg
We don’t know why she crossed the road
Cause of death: Road Kill
She was playing chicken and lost
Her free range ventured too far
She was told not to try that at home
She went under the axe
That was the day she met Frank Purdue
Official cause of death: Grey Poupon overdose
She was hen pecked
Colonel Sanders paid a visit
She was so tender
She wanted a breast reduction
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
“She was a good chicken. Finger lickin’ good!”
Tim Tribbett
...and where ever he is, I know he's happy because he finally reached....the other side!
Mike Perry, Eden
We will never find out why he tried to cross the road.
He could never stand up to anybody because he was, well, chicken.
Like the rest of his family, his final resting place is a bucket.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“I wonder if he will come back as a poultry-geist?”
“ I hear that he contracted people pox.”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
“He’s in the big chicken coop in the sky.”
Tim Tribbett
Why cross the road? And he said "Oh that's s-s-simple, and no other r...r...reason, B..b...because!
Mike Perry, Eden
Sunday dinner is not the best way to go, but he brought happiness to all.
It’s supposed to be Fred, but after Sunday dinner, there’s not much left.
I remember Fred when he was just an egg.
She laid 600 eggs, hatched 60 chickens and made a great Sunday dinner. A full life.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
A chicken wearing a hard hat walks into a bar. He stands in the middle ofthe room looking up. After a few minutes the bartenderapproaches him and says, I'm guessing you're wearing that hard hat because you're afraid the skyis falling right?" The chicken looks at the bartender and says, "Uh, no.It's an OSHA regulation. I'm here to install your new ceiling fans."He took that dangerous dare, because he didn't want to be called a chicken.He was at Buffalo Wild Wings minding his own business. He learned that you never pick a fight with an old Kentucky colonel.And she said, "I'll wring your neck!" She laid an egg during her presentation and died of embarrassment. She and Tim were dating until the night he came over with the bottle of buffalo sauce. The lesson here is never text while crossing the road. He was trying to write some chicken captions and his head exploded.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
BEST POEMS
Final Rites
This somber occasion has everyone softly clucking;
a fellow fowl was chosen for processing and plucking.
One minute they were alive, cackling and crowing;
now they're in a casket on display at a sad showing.
.
A eulogy is being delivered by the deceased's friend;
his narrative includes the details of the final bitter end.
It's the same fate that awaits almost any farm chicken,
because they're so tasty they're just plain finger-lickin'.
.
Baked, fried, or barbecued, they're simply delicious;
low in calories, rich in protein and highly nutritious.
With assets such as those, it's just a matter of time;
when they've grown plump, it's the end of the line.
.
So when you're at a market with a poultry section,
you'll probably be drawn in that general direction.
Wings, thighs, and breasts offer many tasty choices;
after proper preparation, you'll hear happy voices.
.
Don't forget to give thanks and render due respect
to a bird who paid the price by sticking out his neck.
That act will go far in making them feel appreciated;
their sacrifice helps keep us from being emaciated.
Bill Wallace
He was the Cock of the walk
Or so he thought
‘Till Farmer Brown bought Big Red
Now he’s just dead.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Rest in peace, my friend
For you it’s the end
We know you are going to that Big place in the sky
All your friends are saying “bye- bye.’
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
YOUR COCK - A - DOODLE - DO COULD BE HEARD FOR A MILE
ALL THE CHICKENS AWAKE WITH A SMILE.
I WILL WORK REAL HARD TO TAKE YOUR PLACE
AND BRING BACK THE SMILE TO EVERY ONES FACE.
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
At the service, what everyone sees is
A big wreath from the nephews and nieces.
It is easy to see
Where it says "R.I.P."
What's it stand for? It means, "Rest in Pieces."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"In back to back weeks, the Joke's On You seems to have really gone to the birds!"
"What is this world coming to? Klosterman's taking the rare step, for him, of submitting his JOY Entries on Friday!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Texting and walked into a dog. It was awful.
He was watching a bird in a tree texting and walked out in front of a farm truck.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Official cause of death: Grey Poupon overdose
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
He was caught up in the unfortunate turkey bombing by WKRP.
He corrected the spelling of two large cows, and things went bad from there.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
BEST/WORST PUNS
FYI, R.I.P. means “ROOST in peace.”
Joan Lux, Greensboro
"I haven't prepared any remarks. I guess I'll just have to wing it!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
