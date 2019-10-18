Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 102319
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
Last week’s cartoon was Ghosts at the marriage counselor. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is The Mad Scientist and Igor shopping.
WINNER
“My commitment was: ‘Til death do us part.’ ”
Dawn Martin, Greensboro
RUNNERS-UP
“We killed each other so that‘s a source of friction.”
Tim Tribbett
“We’re sleeping in separate crypts.”
Bill Wallace
“Sometimes, he just looks right through me!”
Betty Konchar, Greensboro
“She let herself go. She used to be such a fright.”
C. Ross
“He acts like I don’t exist.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro.
“She insists we wear white after Labor Day.”
David Core, Greensboro
“I gave her the sheet without a mouth-hole on purpose.”
Joan Lux, Greensboro
“We are here because she asked me if she looks fat in that sheet. I answered wrong.”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ.
“She uses too much bleach!”
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“I keep telling her: ‘We’ve got to live a little.’ ”
Dawn Martin, Greensboro
“He doesn’t go bump in the night anymore.”
Tim Tribbett
“He only works 1 day a year.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
"She says I lack substance."
Phil Kretz
We need to skip the part in the wedding vows about "til death do we part."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
I'm so conflicted, Doc. I find myself wishing she wasn't dead!
Mike Perry, Eden
"He disappears when it's time to do housework."
Debra Watson, Eden
"He always hogs the sheets at night."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
You gave us bad advice, so we're back to haunt you!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
We liked each other better when we were alive.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
She scares me.
Henry, Greensboro
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This snail-mail entry came in too late to be judged.
She’s scared to sleep at night. She thinks our house is haunted.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Also, I try to pick captions that weren’t picked by the judges here, but I just couldn’t pass on this one – the rare caption that actually makes me laugh out loud.
“We killed each other so that‘s a source of friction.”
Tim Tribbett
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
He complains that I was twin-sized when we met and now I’m queen-sized.
THE REST
She says “Whoooo … .” I say “boooo ... .’
She let herself go. She used to be such a fright.
He came in reeking of cheap ectoplasm.
C. Ross
It’s just no longer good between the sheets....
Marilyn Riffle, Gibsonville
“He claims he can see right through me”!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
1. I’m just so tired of her sheet!
2. Trying to talk to him I might as well be walking through the wall.
3. Every time I want to talk they just vanish on me!
4. She’s always scaring me!
5. I try telling him how I feel and he just says Boo Who!
Tony Bean, Danbury
“After 20 years, the romance is just dead.”
Dawn Martin, Greensboro
“These days, she’s just not the boo-tiful woman I married.”
Dawn Martin, Greensboro
"We were counting on that 'Until death do us part' clause kicking in."
"He walks around all day rattling chains."
"I can't get him to help with the laundry."
"Our relationship doesn't have a ghost of a chance."
"He's always gone during haunting season."
"He never takes me anywhere but the cemetery."
"I caught her making eyes at Patrick Swayze."
"We're just too much alike."
"Thanks for scheduling our appointment after midnight."
"I swore I wouldn't be caught dead with him."
"He always three sheets in the wind."
"He walks right through the door when I'm in the bathroom."
"Irreconcilable differences? No, we just hate each other."
"She needs somebody that can keep her in designer sheets."
Bill Wallace
A ghost walks into a bar. The barkeep asks "Whattaya have?" The ghost answers "I'm here for the boos!"
Mike Perry, Eden
“Last night in her sleep, she said ‘Bo”........
Does our marriage have a ghost of a chance ?
Can you recommend a preacher who will marry us ?
We need counseling All he wants to do is hide in graveyards and scare people.
These outfits were cheaper than a wedding dress and a tuxedo.
Do you work with supernatural clients ?
We don't have insurance. We're extras on "The Twilight Zone."
Joe Farrar, GSO
We next to cancel our next session. This is our busy season.
Joe Farrar, GSO
When we're in bed, she just has to control all the sheets!
She just doesn't believe in me any more.
We got along better when she was just my ghoul friend.
I remember when I used to be somebody.
Mike Perry, Eden
“He ghosted me when we were dating.”
Tim Tribbett
“The sheet has really hit the fan!”
Tim Tribbett
“My thread count is much higher than his.”
Tim Tribbett
“He won’t stop rattling those #$&@ chains!”
Tim Tribbett
“I hope we can iron out our differences.”
Tim Tribbett
“She’s still my ‘Boo’.”
Tim Tribbett
“I can see right thru him.”
Tim Tribbett
1. We have a strong spiritual connection.
2. No, we wear white because we are waiting til we're married.
3. We need a travel agent who is familiar with only nighttime honeymoon travel.
4. We'd prefer not to stay in a mansion on our honeymoon.
5. We need to skip the part in the wedding vows about "til death do we part."
6. Can you modify the vows to read, "To haunt and hold forever?"
7. We need special bandages in case we get Boo Boos on Halloween night.
8. She said she saw right through me.
9. She said all my date ideas were transparent.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
Sometimes, he just looks right through me!
Betty Konchar, Greensboro
“She found me three sheets to the wind.”
I've been with her a long time, but last night I found out demon's are a girl's best friend!
Mike Perry, Eden
I was Halloween. a witch at the door, , gave her some candy and closed the door. Now my mother-in-law won't talk to me anymore!
Mike Perry, Eden
“We want to start over with a clean sheet.”
When your wife suggests doing something scary for the kids on Halloween, don't say "Take them to your mother'!"
Mike Perry, Eden
Three vampires walked into a bar. A barmaid asked one ghoul his desire, and he said he wanted a mug of blood!
The second also wanted a mug of blood. And the third one said "I'll have a glass of plasma!"
The barmaid called to the bartender "That's two bloods and one blood lite!""
Mike Perry, Eden
"We hardly ever spook to each other."
"We hope you're better than the Betelgeuse guy."
"We're afraid of each other."
"He never helps clean the mausoleum."
"He treats me like a dust-cloth."
"Our love affair is DOA."
"Compromise? Of corpse we can."
"The only thing deader than him is his bank account."
"I found someone else's ectoplasm on his collar."
"This might be an exorcise in futility."
"She doesn't want to be my ghoul-friend anymore."
"He's always three sheets in the wind."
"He's constantly making a specter of himself!"
"He tries to lie, but I see right through him."
"I caught him with a blonde at a séance."
"She thinks she's too ghoul for me."
"She's a Miss Ghouly Two-Shoes".
"A lot of nights, he just disappears."
Bill Wallace
“She keeps putting vanishing cream on every night.”
“She always wants to be the spooks-person in the family.”
“All she ever serves at breakfast is Ghost Toasties.”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
1. Look, we need jobs. Our work is seasonal, and we can barely eeeeeek out a living.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
“I don’t see her any more!”
Michael Exum, Reidsville
She says there isn’t a ghost of a chance to marry her
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
I went on line to look at all the joke entries and it went blank about halfway through.
Am I losing it ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
“Nothing’s happening between the sheets.”
We're both in a kind of malaise, and we want to fix it before the spirit is gone!
Mike Perry, Eden
Our relationship isn't complicated, it's just spooky !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
She's always boohooing about something !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
He is scared of himself and also me and each time he passes a mirror or sees me he screams.
Don Rankin, Greensboro
She insists we wear white after Labor Day.
I don't even recognize him anymore.
David Core, Greensboro
We have only one thing in common- our arrest records. Me for disturbing the peace, her for possession!
Mike Perry, Eden
She's a high-thread count ghost, and according to her, I'm just no account!
Mike Perry, Eden
Frankenstein walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender complies.
Dracula walks in, orders a Bloody Mary, and again the bartender fills the order.
Then the mummy, the wolf man, a zombie- all get their requests from the barkeep.
A ghost walks in and orders a beer, and the bartender says "I'm sorry, buddy.
We don't serve spirits here!"
Mike Perry, Eden
We're incompatible, Doc! She uses Sony, and I prefer Boo Tooth!
Mike Perry, Eden
She's driving us to bankruptcy. She insists on only wearing designer sheets!
Mike Perry, Eden
I lie to her, stay out late, drink at bars,... I hate it because I don't want to be mean-spirited!
Mike Perry, Eden
She stays out late, cheats on me, neglects the children. From this moment on, she's alive to me!
Mike Perry, Eden
Doc! You gotta get me out of this! She scares the %@)?& outta me!
Mike Perry, Eden
1. She likes queen size. I prefer king size.
2. And then she took these off our twin beds.
3. She wants ME to tell our neighbors to stop staring at us.
4. Can you believe she’s scared of ghosts!!
5. He’s a good husband but reads too many ghost stories.
6. The argument started when she tried to make me wear queen size.
7. He likes to remind folks that our family name is Sheets.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
"So there's no ghost of a chance of saving our marriage ?"
"I'm so tired of that 'boo who' joke !"
"The vows just say 'until death'..."
"What's with him and clean sheets anyway ?"
"He disappears when it's time to do housework."
"He's always looking for another house to haunt."
"These costumes ? Because we don't want to be seen here."
"He never told me he doesn't want any little spooks."
"There's something spooky about the way he says 'boo.'"
"He hates Halloween !"
"I thought a date at the cemetery would be romantic."
"You look like you've seen a ghost."
"You see a lot of ghosts this time of year ?"
"She thinks she can see right through me !"
"You have a haunted look in your eyes."
"So this year I said why not celebrate Halloween with my parents ?"
" I'm happy to report your counseling kept us together until after death."
"We came back to tell you we stayed together because of you."
Debra Watson, Eden
“She claims the comforter is just a friend.”
“I feel inadequate about my thread count.”
“She hung me out to dry.”
“We’re hanging by a thread.”
She leaves ecto-plasm everywhere and won't clean it up. I'm allergic and may soon die- again!!
Mike Perry, Eden
"I just need for her to life my spirit"
"She's boo-tiful just the way she is"
"I went from a twin to a full and now she just looks through me"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
“She won’t say ‘boo’ to me.”
“He’s dead to me.”
"We were hoping you were Ouija-board certified."
"Do you have experience on the astral plane?"
"I'm Ozzie and this is Harriet."
"We don't want to make a grave mistake."
"He drives me batty this time of year!"
"So who gets custody of our kid Casper?"
Bill Wallace
"Lately, there's been a huge void in our lives."
"He's never around when I need him."
"He always hogs the sheets at night."
"I just feel filled with emptiness."
"And sometimes she just vanishes out of thin air!"
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
We married in haste, and it is resulting in the inevitable- a dead end!
Mike Perry, Eden
She's always hogging the sheets at night!
Frank Leonard, Lexington
How do I creep her out?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
She just shivers and gives me a cold shoulder, why?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
Washing our sheets is her job, not mine!
Frank Leonard, Lexington
Sure! On the outside of the sheets, we look happy and compatible and loving. But without them, there's nothing there!
Mike Perry, Eden
She scares me.
No matter what I do, she sees right through me.
Her memory haunts me.
Henry, Greensboro
I can see right through her, why can't you?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
Can't you see, I'm being totally transparent?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
We're drifting apart more and more everyday. What other advice can you give us besides "Buy as GPS!"
Mike Perry, Eden
His moaning and groaning has gotten better since we were last here!
Mike Perry, Eden
She thinks my worry is unnecessary and unneeded. But even so ... I used to be "somebody!"
Mike Perry, Eden
My only problem is she wants to go out once a year.
She wants to get a job as an undercover cop.
Gerald Smith
I wanted to buy "The Scream" by Edvard Munch. But she thinks it's too scary! Can you believe it??
Mike Perry, Eden
He's so inconsiderate, he won't say "Boo" until he's had his morning coffee.
Jack MacDowall, Greensboro
....and another thing, he won't say "Boo" to me until he's had his third cup of coffee.
Jack MacDowall, Greensboro
We've had problems ever since we stood at the altar and said "I boo."
She doesn't know how to clean our sheets properly.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
We go for walks in the rain. It lifts her up, clears her mind, makes her sing. Me? It just dampens my spirit!
Mike Perry, Eden
Till death do us part, no longer, I'm free!
Frank Leonard, Lexington
I tell her I was the office, the movies, my best friend's house, other stories, but she see right through them.
Mike Perry, Eden
It used to be I had to beat the ladies off with a stick. How ironic it is, now that the tables have turned!
Mike Perry, Eden
"I like the night life, I like to Boo-gie...."
Mike Perry, Eden
We are here because she asked me if she looks fat in that sheet. I answered wrong
Good thing we float since you don't have chairs.
I don't think your marriage stands a ghost of a chance
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
Wow, both of you are white as ghosts!
what’s up? You two are white as sheets!
you think she is fooling around with Casper?
man I need a divorce. All was well until I looked under her sheet. She’s a He!
I want to know what is going on. You both look like ghosts.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
She wouldn’t shut up so I had her mouth erased
Even though we were just married, she won’t take her nightie off!!
I can’t even get a kiss!
She’s driving me nutz. Can’t decide what she wants to be for Halloween!
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
She wants a divorce because I refer to her as my "Nazgul" in public!
Mike Perry, Eden
I want a divorce because he's been seeing someone named Mrs. Muir!
Mike Perry, Eden
She absolutely refuses to let me use my boo tooth!
Mike Perry, Eden
She spends everything. I've had to get 3 side jobs as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future!
Mike Perry, Eden
I used to think she was drop-dead gorgeous. Until she dropped dead!
Mike Perry, Eden
She says it's like I'm invisible. So I hereby resolve to be less invisible and more transparent!
Mike Perry, Eden
#1: "We are The Ghosts of The Joke's on You Past!"
#2: "She keeps telling me I have no substance!"
#3: "You gave us bad advice, so we're back to haunt you!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
We are having trouble between the sheets
Two ghosts walk into a bar
The bartender says sorry but we don't serve ghosts here. The one ghost relies your sign outside says wine, beer and spirits!
Excuse me, do you have any ghost Poupon?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
She's cotton, and I'm a polyester blend.
Going through airport security is a real hassle.
Sorry we're late, we just rolled out of bed.
David Core, Greensboro
We are no longer paranormal.
Just once, I'd like to wear a nice earth tone sheet.
David Core, Greensboro
“Ok..rattle chains BUT all night!”
“He acts like I don’t exist.”
“I lost my boo.”
“I can see right through him.”
“The sheet’s about to hit the fan.”
“She keeps ghosting me.”
“He never lets me wash the sheets.”
“He only works 1 day a year.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
“He doesn’t go bump in the night anymore.”
“He called an exorcist for my mother.”
“He’s antisocial when we have polterguests.”
When I said she had a few wrinkles, I meant the sheet.
David Core, Greensboro
All she wants is White Poupon
I don’t know what she is trying to hide
We don’t stand a ghost of a chance to make this work
We are too much alike
What you see is what you get
Pardon me. Do you have any White Poupon ?
She only knows one word-“ Boo “
We went with the white burka
Casper is not friendly
We don’t see eye to eye
Where’s the mirror on the wall ?
Tim sent us
We tried it at home
We only go out one night a year
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
I'm sorry, but you're much too expensive for us. We don't need a big shrink, just a medium!
Mike Perry, Eden
We're not ghosts - we just can't stand the sight of each other.
Oh, we're okay. We're just fans of the Dolphins and the Redskins.
Because it stains the sheets, she refuses to buy Grey Poupon.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“I’m a bit of a free spirit.”
1) "So, let me get this straight: my complaining about her using too much bleach constitutes Irreconcilable Differences? Really?
2) "She uses too much bleach!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
After he got out from five years in ectoplasmic containment, things just weren’t the same.
I caught him in bed with a fitted sheet.
Every time I try to talk to him, he just melts through the floor.
When I want to fool around she’s says she’s not in the spirit of the moment
I’m tired of just hanging around that drafty old house.
He never takes me to scary places anymore.
His idea of a fun night is flashing the lights on and off a few times.
All he says is “boo!”
We can’t seem to find the right plasmic connection.
Every time I try to talk about my day he turns into a ball of ectoplasm and oozes under the door.
He and that guy Casper spend every night at the bar.
He drinks beer and I’m the one who has to mop it up.
I caught him seeing a medium on the side.
He wants to play with a Ouija board to see if we can talk to live people.
She says little kids scare her.
I want a house full of little pillowcases, but he doesn’t want kids.
All he wants to do is watch reruns of the Twilight Zone.
She wants to do pottery just like in that movie Ghost.
She thinks Patrick Swayze is a hotter ghost than me.
We liked each other better when we were alive.
We tried to haunt Tim Rickard’s place, but it was way to scary for us.
I wanted to possess Tim Rickard, but somebody beat me to it.
Every time we enter a room, the smell of Grey Poupon gives us away.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
It’s like he doesn’t even see that I’m here.
It’s like he’s looking right through me.
Jay Steagall, Greensboro
Do you think this marriage can work when one of you does all the talking?
Jaqueline Kpeglo, Greensboro
You both are white as a sheet
John Edwards, Eden
We just don’t see eye-to-eye anymore.
Joan C. Sherrill, Greensboro
We have nothing in common
She scares me.
We can’t get along with the family that moved into our house.
She’s scared to sleep at night. She thinks our house is haunted.
Do you think we have a ghost of a chance?
No, we won’t disappear when it’s time to pay you.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A ghost walks into a bar. The barkeep asks "Whattaya have?" The ghost answers "I'm here for the boos!"
Mike Perry, Eden
Three vampires walked into a bar. A barmaid asked one ghoul his desire, and he said he wanted a mug of blood!
The second also wanted a mug of blood. And the third one said "I'll have a glass of plasma!"
The barmaid called to the bartender "That's two bloods and one blood lite!""
Mike Perry, Eden
Frankenstein walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender complies.
Dracula walks in, orders a Bloody Mary, and again the bartender fills the order.
Then the mummy, the wolf man, a zombie- all get their requests from the barkeep.
A ghost walks in and orders a beer, and the bartender says "I'm sorry, buddy.
We don't serve spirits here!"
Mike Perry, Eden
Two ghosts float into a bar. The bartender says, “You can’t drink in here unless you do it over empty buckets.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
Two ghosts walk into a bar. The bartender says sorry but we don't serve ghosts here. The one ghost replies “your sign outside says wine, beer and spirits!”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
BEST POEMS
It was Halloween. a witch at the door,
gave her some candy and closed the door.
Now my mother-in-law won't talk to me anymore!
Mike Perry, Eden
There once was ghost named Larry
Who in life had been kind of scary.
He was bigger than most,
so he made quite a ghost.
‘Cause his head he liked to carry.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
Death Divorce
These two ghosts had a marital spat,
and neither one has gotten over that.
They've decided to get expert advice;
avoid making the same mistake twice.
.
They were married as human mortals;
remained together through the portal.
But things have changed for the bad;
neither can face eternity feeling sad.
.
Because his clients are usually living,
he's unsure of the advice he's giving.
This couple is friendly and seem nice;
his experience is thin with poltergeists.
.
He asks them both to state their case;
wishes he could talk to a human face.
He vowed to counsel those he meets;
didn't expect some might sport sheets.
.
He implores the couple to be forgiving;
that's his normal entreaty to the living.
The couple opts to save the wedding;
leave his office and buy new bedding.
Bill Wallace
Ghost Trouble
It's disturbing to witness, even in the afterlife,
discord arising between a husband and wife.
After years of marriage here on planet Earth,
these two spirits are completely out of mirth.
.
Searching for an answer, not wanting to part,
they need some aid in this affair of the heart.
If it's meant to be, if their love is to continue,
they'll have to come to terms at this venue.
.
The stunned counselor is obviously floored;
these ghosts walked right through the door.
He's never believed in hauntings and such,
this little incident has upset him very much.
.
He decides it's wise to retain a poker face,
while logic tells him to run out of the place.
Something about the couple is compelling;
he suspects they have a story worth telling.
.
An hour later, the issue has been resolved;
a spectral union won't have to be dissolved.
To ensure this problem never again repeats,
they'll renew their vows in designer sheets.
Bill Wallace
Involuntary Committment
Responding to stimuli both overt and subliminal,
this zombie committed acts decidedly criminal.
He was apprehended and deemed delusional;
seemed incoherent and extremely confusional.
.
Insisted on ranting about his craving for brains;
frothed at the mouth and was generally a pain.
The authorities worried he might be psychotic;
recommended putting him into a state hypnotic.
.
He was transferred immediately to this shrink;
his goal was to determine how zombies think.
Everyone had assumed that he already knew;
truth was, the poor shrink didn't have one clue.
.
He spent hours probing about inside his head;
discovered that this zombie was mostly dead.
Since that impacted his ability to comprehend,
the shrink could not to prison the zombie send.
.
Granting him freedom would be a big danger;
he'd probably go out and eat lots of strangers.
Though this solution made everyone nervous,
they found him a position in customer service
Bill Wallace
Domestic Intranquility
This deceased couple aren't getting along;
you know the tune, it's the same old song.
Things aren't easy today for husband/wife;
that goes double for ghosts in the afterlife.
.
They exist under threat of being exorcised;
have image problems due to malicious lies.
Exploited for costumes at each Halloween;
if one actually appears, everyone screams.
.
The counselor is cagey, caught off-guard;
feels helping the dead is particularly hard.
He's very unconfident he'll be able to save
the vows of those from beyond the grave.
.
He asks some questions, notes are taken;
this is his task in bringing home the bacon.
The couple are candid, they tell the truth;
being coy or evasive would be of no use.
.
After listening to each one's point of view,
it's crystal clear just what he needs to do.
He authors an oath, insisting they repeat,
prints a hard-copy to wear on their sheet.
.
So when it appears an argument is near,
they'll think twice and overcome the fear.
Each will recant, vowing to do their best,
reciting the note on the other one's chest.
Bill Wallace
There's some tension. The guide wants to clear it.
"Casper's mean and I don't like to hear it."
"Try to be a nice guy!"
Said the husband, "I'll try..."
Then the counselor said, "THAT'S THE SPIRIT!!!"
Ken Sheldon, Elon
Ghosts and gobblins all around the house
Nothing else is stirring, not even a mouse.
But on Halloween you’ll find that the witch on the broom
flying across the moon
is more scary to me
than the ghosts in the tree.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Ghosts and gobblins all around the house
And on Halloween they go out and scare everybody.
And get all the candy they leave behind
But candy I don’t need because
I have my wife by my side.
She’s all mine all mine.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Two ghosts went to a marriage councelor’s office one day
The wife said “We Just can’t get along. I’m going back to live with my mother is that wrong?”
The councelor said
“Normally, no, but your mother is not dead,
why don’t you stay a few more years with Fred?”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Because it stains the sheets, she refuses to buy Grey Poupon.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
We tried to haunt Tim Rickard’s place, but it was way too scary for us.
I wanted to possess Tim Rickard, but somebody beat me to it.
Every time we enter a room, the smell of Grey Poupon gives us away.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
He likes to remind folks that our family name is Sheets.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
#1: "We are The Ghosts of The Joke's on You Past!"
#2: "She keeps telling me I have no substance!"
#3: "You gave us bad advice, so we're back to haunt you!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Excuse me, do you have any ghost Poupon?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
All she wants is White Poupon
Pardon me. Do you have any White Poupon ?
Tim sent us
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
The psychiatrist was seeing a zombie so he sent us to see you.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
She thinks Patrick Swayze is a hotter ghost than me.
He and that guy Casper spend every night at the bar.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
"I caught her making eyes at Patrick Swayze."
"We hope you're better than the Betelgeuse guy."
"I'm Ozzie and this is Harriet."
"So who gets custody of our kid Casper?"
Bill Wallace
I wanted to buy "The Scream" by Edvard Munch. But she thinks it's too scary! Can you believe it??\
She wants a divorce because I refer to her as my "Nazgul" in public!
I want a divorce because he's been seeing someone named Mrs. Muir!
She spends everything. I've had to get 3 side jobs as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future!
Mike Perry, Eden
You think she is fooling around with Casper?
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
Casper is not friendly
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
"He's always gone during haunting season."
"We hardly ever spook to each other."
"Compromise? Of corpse we can."
"She doesn't want to be my ghoul-friend anymore."
"He's constantly making a specter of himself!"
"She thinks she's too ghoul for me."
"She's a Miss Ghouly Two-Shoes".
"We don't want to make a grave mistake."
"He drives me batty this time of year!"
Bill Wallace
We got along better when she was just my ghoul friend.
I've been with her a long time, but last night I found out demon's are a girl's best friend!
We're incompatible, Doc! She uses Sony, and I prefer Boo Tooth!
Mike Perry, Eden
“She always wants to be the spooks-person in the family.”
“All she ever serves at breakfast is Ghost Toasties.”
Ruth Petty, Greensboro
Look, we need jobs. Our work is seasonal, and we can barely eeeeeek out a living.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
"She's boo-tiful just the way she is"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
We've had problems ever since we stood at the altar and said "I boo."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“He’s antisocial when we have polterguests.”
Tim Tribbett
"I like the night life, I like to Boo-gie...."
Mike Perry, Eden
