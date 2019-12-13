Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 121819
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was Fruitcake support group. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is Elf job interview.
.
WINNER
“My name is Fred and I’ve been re-gifted for 5 years.”
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“With phrases like ‘Nuttier than a fruit-cake’ out there, we’ve got an uphill battle.”
Bill Wallace
.
“I’d like to congratulate our 20-year members, which is just about all of you.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Afterwards, we’ll be serving coffee and Edna, may she rest in peace.”
David Core, Greensboro
.
“At least we are not figgy pudding.”
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
“It’s all about branding. Just look at kale.”
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
“I see a lot of familiar faces this year.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“First you have to learn to love yourself.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Even I don’t like the candied fruit.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“Special shoutout to Bill who turns 100 today.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Most of you can plan on being here next year.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
“I get so nutty at the holidays.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“My mom is nuttier than a, well, you know.”
Cathy FitzGerald, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“We are fruit and rum, how can that be a bad thing?”
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
The captions possibilities were kinda limited here – so I think you guys hit most of the angles I was thinking of.
.
THE REST
1. All I said was, "You wanna piece o' me? Huh?"
2. I get so nutty at the holidays.
3. I made my case to the coconut cake who promptly iced me.
4. I'm a confection with severe rejection.
5. I strive for a fruitful life yet I'm really a loafer.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
1. I'm a tradition of sedation.
2. I was barred from the buffet by the chocolate souffle!
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Welcome all of you nuts and fruits and candies, we all need to stick together!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
I'd like to congratulate our 20-year members, which is just about all of you.
Today's topic - "Being Nutty Is Not Always a Bad Thing."
Next year, we'll have a joint support meeting with Candy Corn and Jellied Cranberry Sauce.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"With phrases like 'Nuttier than a fruit-cake' out there, we've got an uphill battle."
"What else can you eat and use as a doorstop at the same time?"
"We're slightly more favored as gifts than Chia pets, so we're making progress!"
"If a hammer isn't handy, we can step right in!"
"Our biggest asset is our superior shelf-life."
"We may not be nutritious, but we sure are colorful!"
"We are the present most likely to be re-gifted."
"People call us dense, but I think that's a compliment."
"At first, I thought I had some odd strain of measles."
"We'd make much sturdier houses than gingerbread."
"We provide the only habitat for green cherries."
Bill Wallace
.
In room 3, we're presenting "Retirement Career Options: Doorstop or Paperweight."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Ugh...me hunt, you gather."
Anne Baker, Greensboro
.
“I don’t like to cherry pick BUT.....”
Tim Tribbett
.
“True, some of us are a bit nutty.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Anyone else notice how psychiatrists are sending lots of us to their patients at Christmas?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What finally put me over the edge was watching Martha Stewart use a chainsaw on a fruitcake!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Anyone notice how Washington DC has more of us per square mile than anywhere else in the country?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“It smells like some of you have been drinking.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“First you have to learn to love yourself .”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I don’t like how they cherry pick against us!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Repeat after me ‘I have weird colored fruit and that’s ok’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Welcome to the Democrats Convention..."
Jim Turnage
.
I'm not a nut job, I'm your President !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Welcome to California, the land of fruits and nuts !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
I'm the nuttier, so I'll serve as House Speaker !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
The nuttier, the better, I always say !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
No matter how they try to slice us, stick together !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Any more yucky questions ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Remember, we all came from the same batch
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
"Welcome to the Corsicana, Texas chapter of Fruitcakes Anonymous."
Dianne Pierce, Stoneville
.
Your ideas sound juicy to me!
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
"Egg-nog is our brother-in-arms."
"Egyptian mummies have nothing on us!"
"You might call us the junk-yard dogs of cakedom."
"When Santa turns up his nose, you know we have a problem."
"We went into space with the astronauts and they jettisoned us."
"Even Devil's Food cake has a better image than we do."
"We seem to be the mystery-meat of baked goods."
"When Marie Antoinette said 'Let Them Eat Cake', we were an asterisk."
Bill Wallace
.
"Hi, my name is Frank and I'm a fruitcake."
"Hi Frank!"
"Betty Crocker ain't got sugar on us!"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
I see we didn't lose anyone over the holidays.
Afterwards, we'll be serving coffee and Edna, may she rest in peace.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"My name is Fred and I've been re-gifted for 5 years."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
No matter what society thinks, we know what holds us together. We're all nuts!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Remember! There's always next year!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
“Let me be ‘candied’ with you ...”
Helen Ullrich, Greensboro
.
This is our 85th annual meeting, and I think I recognize so many of you from our first meeting!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Jell-O had to overcome a lot of doubts, too."
"No cake out there can out-last us!"
"If humans were like us, plastic surgeons would go broke."
"Our secret ingredient is Botox."
Bill Wallace
.
Hi, I’m Jerry and I’m 110 years old.
Wine and cheese get better with age. Fruitcakes not so much.
I’m currently employed as a door stop.
When I came out of the oven a dog stole me from the window sill. He brought me back.
I’ve been gifted eight times so far.
Some of our brandy soaked members are at their AA meeting tonight.
Even I don’t like the candied fruit.
Christmas fudge will be served after the meeting.
I see a lot of the same faces from last year here tonight.
Congratulations to Charlie who was eaten last week.
Our oldest member Claude started out as hardtack in the civil war.
Several of our members have been recycled as boat anchors.
I’ve been around so long you would have to slice me with a diamond.
It’s true, we are nutty.
Our new ad campaign slogan is “ Give her a gift that lasts longer than diamonds.”
Our new ad in the News and Record says, “Fruitcake the new pie.”
I hear some of you covered yourselves with frosting and tried to pass as cupcakes.
What we need is a good spin doctor.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“I actually identify as a triple layer chocolate cake.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“We didn’t ask to be made!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Speaker: “My name is John, I love fruitcake!”
Audience:” Hi, John!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
My mom is nuttier than a, well, you know.
Cathy FitzGerald, Greensboro
.
“Depression after multiple re- gifting is not uncommon.”
Julian Busby, M. D. High Point
.
"All we need is a little cream cheese!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Repeat to yourself, I am NOT a doorstop!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Fruit cakes are cakes too!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"All we need is a new marketing plan."
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"We are fruit and rum, how can that be a bad thing?"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
I would start off with a joke but you said that my sense of humor is too dry.
At least we are not figgy pudding.
Things were good until I met figgy pudding and wassail.
Today's guest speaker is the Head of the Figgy Pudding Society.
Why am I not invited to any birthday parties?
Your true friends like you more than once a year.
It's what's on the inside that counts.
Ooey gooey is just a state of mind.
Lisa Meyerhoffer, Greensboro
.
All you guys in the back! This is for fruitcakes, not bricks!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1) The first issue I would like to discuss is the haters.
2) Haters gonna hate.
3) I say if you're a doorstop; be the best darn doorstop ever.
J Underwood, Greensboro
.
"SOME OF YOU MIGHT REMEMBER ME FROM 5 CHRISTMASES AGO."
Wendy Defuge, Kernersville
.
There are so many job opportunities now- doorstops, paperweights, lawn ornaments, book ends, yard art....
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Aging apps don't work on us."
Bill Wallace
.
I know how hard it is to be a fruitcake. But just remember, we have a shelf life of 142 years!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“In conclusion it’s better for your self-esteem to call yourself a Christmas cake rather than, you know, a fruitcake”.
Jeff Farran, Colfax
.
“Even the Grinch wouldn’t steal us!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"It's hard not knowing where you came from."
"For us, life is just a bowl of cherries."
"Most of us have been passed around so much, we feel like a football."
"We've had so many different owners, the post-office quit forwarding our mail."
"Nobody ever asks a Lost and Found about their fruitcake."
Bill Wallace
.
"We're never taken hostage because no one would pay the ransom."
"We would look stupid with candles stuck in us."
"Ever notice we don't have expiration dates?"
"Genealogy research isn't an option since we don't know our birthdates."
Bill Wallace
.
“Before I forget congrats to Bill on his 100th birthday.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“It’s not our fault. We had poor raisin!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The regifting is hurtful!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Special shoutout to Bill who turns 100 today.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Our motto is ‘You can’t have your cake and eat it too’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. Hmmm, maybe the meeting is next Friday.
2. Maybe we need to clarify the word “fruitcake”.
3. It’s more evidence that things ain’t like they use to be.
4. All in favor of ending this meeting say aye. “AYE”
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
15 times? Really? Okay, then- how many of you have been regifted more than 15 times?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I'm sick and tired of being regifted!"
"Everyone says I have poor taste."
"Rumor has it there's just too much sugar in my tank."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
“I see a lot of familiar faces this year.”
“I can see our attendance keeps growing.”
“Well, we’ve made it through another holiday season.”
“Being called a fruitcake is better than being called a nut job!“
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
I couldn't find a guest speaker, and then it hit me! There's a Wal-Mart around the corner. Problem solved!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Admittedly some of us are nuttier than others ..."
"I'll just have to get used to being a doorstop."
"How many of you have been given to at least two people?"
"Okay, I can celebrate the fact that a few people like me."
"I felt so left out after all of the chocolate desserts were eaten."
"Today Fred is celebrating two Christmases at the back of the refrigerator."
"So, fellow fruitcakes, rejoice in still being uneaten!"
"Grandma made me from an old family recipe."
"We have to accept a history of being unliked."
"Dates? Well, I've gone out with the garbage a few times."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"Only little old ladies who have lost their sense of taste and smell seem to appreciate me..."
"I can't even count the number of denture imprints I have..."
"Who wouldn't have an inferiority complex when around chocolate?!?"
"I honestly wouldn't eat me either!"
"When I'm at a party, my personality just goes...THUD."
"How can I have strong self-esteem when I don't even know what I'm made of?"
Kris Voy, Trinity
.
1) "We've made some progress since our last meeting: most folks no longer refer to us as 'nut loafs'!"
2) "We've made some progress since our last meeting: most folks no longer refer to us as 'nutty loafs'!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
To boost membership we’re joining forces with the Brussels sprouts folks
They forgot the nuts this year
Hey if kale can make it we can too
It’s all about branding. Just look at kale
It’s a trade off. Delicious taste versus cheap gift
We need to push freshness. Just because we’ve been around 100 years doesn’t mean we were baked 100 years ago
We’re seasonal yes, but we’re not as bad as the flu
We need to move product. By the end of this month no one will have any reason to buy us
Hi.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
#1: "We must prepare for after the holidays, when people will forget all about us!"
#2: "Where is Don Rickles when you need him?"
#3: "Yes, we lead a hard life, being the punchline to a lot of jokes!"
#4: "Oh, what do you say we just forget about it and all go nuts?"
#5: "You know, we make really good gag gifts, because we cause people to gag!"
#6: "The Chair recognizes...Mr. Clayton!"
#7: "No! We are not Sponge Bob Square Pants!"
#8: "Hi. My name is Chewy, and I am a fruitcake!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
1- Used as a doorstop. Abuse!
2- Nuts, currants, flour, eggs, citron. You complete me.
3- Nutty as a fruitcake. I resent that.
4- A guy ate so much he joined fruit cakers anonymous.
5- Fruits, nuts, citron, raisins: diversity.
Max Harless, High Point
.
No job? Don't lose heart. I finally got one today- as a boat anchor. If I can do it, you can too!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And in closing, there's only two kinds of fruitcake. It just depends on if you're Republican or Democrat!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The Grey Poupon was a no brainer
Tim, being a fruitcake, is our guest speaker
I see we are all sticking together
Batter up !
Who said we are square ?
Well I guess you could say we have Berry Berry
Don’t go down easy
How are all you loafers doing ?
Well done !
Are you nuts ?
Welcome to California, home of fruits, nuts and flakes
I see some of you are here from last year. Well preserved !
Your not ‘just desserts’ any more
She left me for a younger pan
I see most of you have kept your shape since last year
Who said avocado ?
Don’t sell yourself short
I was once a flash in the pan
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
I don’t think “nutty as a fruitcake “ gives us a good image.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley
.
Let me begin by saying “THEY HATE US!”.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
"Hi, my name is Kevin and I'm a fruitcake"
"Hi. Kevin"
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
“So what if we have a colorful past and um...fruit.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Who’s to say fruit wasn’t meant to be neon and chewy!
Tim Tribbett
.
Two fruitcakes walk into a bar. One says to the other, “Did you see the story on the news about divers finding the USS Claxton?” The other fruitcake says,” Isn’t that the ship loaded with fruitcakes that sank like a hundred years ago?” The first fruitcake says, “ Yeah. My great, great, great grandfather was part of that cargo.” The second fruitcakes says, “Man, I’m so sorry to hear that.” The first fruitcake says, “ Don’t be. They brought the cargo up, and he’ll be home for Christmas.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“At least we’re not liver.”
“We’re here because we’re tired of ending up in the trash.”
“Whatever it takes, I’m not going to let anybody eat me this year.”
“For the new year, I’m going fruitless!”
“Those people In the next room are a bunch of fruit loops.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"Anyone feeling a little too nutty can chill in the fridge in the back."
Dave Gitlin, McLeansville
.
“You can’t have your cake and stand to eat it too!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You bricks in the back are in the wrong meeting.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I was recently used as a doorstop!
Tim Tribbett
.
“We can’t help being dense!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Our poll numbers are still higher than Congress!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They’ll be sorry when they get really really really hungry!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Were the gift that keeps on regiving.”
Tim Tribbett
.
We welcome fruits, we welcome nuts. Or nutty fruits, or fruity nuts. We're very tolerant!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. We need to resist the name calling. Yes, some of us a nuttier than others, but we come from the same basic batter.
2. The motion that Texas Fruit Cakes are nuttier than all of the others passes
3. We will hear next from our oldest member, 200 years old and still as fresh as yesterday, Mr. Holiday Surprise.
4. Carmen Miranda is now an honorary Fruit Cake
5. The Dried Fruit Support Group will be meeting today in the very back of the pantry.
6. En Français: Joyeux 150e anniversaire à m. Gâteau aux Fruits! Toujours aussi frais que le jour de votre cuisson!
Greensboro, Paul Davis
.
"Today's conference will be on 'Our Incredible Longevity: Real or Imagined?' I see a lot of familiar faces. Welcome!!!"
"Let's start with something Fun!!! Who's the Oldest here today?"
"Any of you here today represent more than 3 generations?"
"Any of you here today represent more than 3 generations?... We have Door Prizes!!!"
"Anyone here today found any new tips on keeping your skin soft and supple?"
"Any funny 'How to be Useful' stories today...Other than one of your relatives becoming a DoorStop?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
I remember most of you from last year.
You are all acting a little nutty.
We need to get a good sponsor.
Are there any new members?
Most of you can plan on being here next year.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Two fruitcakes walk into a bar. One says to the other, “Did you see the story on the news about divers finding the USS Claxton?” The other fruitcake says,” Isn’t that the ship loaded with fruitcakes that sank like a hundred years ago?” The first fruitcake says, “ Yeah. My great, great, great grandfather was part of that cargo.” The second fruitcakes says, “Man, I’m so sorry to hear that.” The first fruitcake says, “ Don’t be. They brought the cargo up, and he’ll be home for Christmas.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
Baked Bricks
Fruitcake is a mysterious, maligned commodity;
most people consider it merely a culinary oddity.
Many folks see it as part of our Christmas cheer;
like plutonium, it has a half-life of a million years.
.
It was designed to be a gift that keeps on giving;
you can trust its flair for all other cakes outliving.
Kept in a refrigerator, away from room-temp air,
it'll be an asset transferable to all surviving heirs.
.
So if by chance you're gifted one at this season,
don't consider it to be a malicious act of treason.
Render thanks to that donor, but even better yet,
show your gratitude by sending them a Chia pet.
Bill Wallace
.
Stocking Sufferer
A moment of silence for people who will suffer,
the ones getting fruitcake as a stocking-stuffer.
That bulging shape that just can't be mistaken;
the gift that makes them feel lost and forsaken.
.
They will arise Christmas morning, full of hope;
minutes later, they will be searching for a rope.
Wondering why anyone would call this a cake;
a concoction prone to deliver a stomach-ache.
.
Being first on this scene offers them the edge;
they'll step back, put another out on the ledge.
Their solution will be boldly cunning and swift;
this so-called cake will become a quick re-gift.
.
From the stocking the albatross was removed;
now someone else will have to come unglued.
To make certain you aren't a victim of this fate,
go to bed at sundown, be the first out the gate.
Bill Wallace
.
(Leftover from last week’s caveman cartoon)
Cave Man Blues
Back in the day, when everyone went Paleo,
life was very spartan, with no TVs or stereos.
When nature called, you hid behind a shrub;
for security, you carried a cumbersome club.
.
One class arose, the playing field was level;
since no one showered, all were disheveled.
The funk that resulted made for short dates;
beating sky-high odds, they all found mates.
.
It didn't take long for the population to thrive;
an adage was born, 'Only the strong survive'.
Society was basic, the die for each was cast;
the lone survival tactic was running very fast.
.
The retail sector was still beyond the horizon;
no Walmart, no Target, no Macy's, no Verizon.
There were no stock portfolios, or even IRAs;
devices called ATMs were far out in the haze.
.
Most of their existence remains a big mystery;
all were illiterate, so they left without a history.
One thing's for certain, were we in their place,
the future might be cloudy for the human race.
.
Fortunately that scenario won't come to pass;
we're stuck in modern times, clock ticking fast.
Next time you put on those fresh Argyle socks,
honor their efforts at washing clothes on rocks.
Bill Wallace
.
There once was a fruitcake named Rick.
Who was so old he looked like a brick.
He was hard as a rock.
Which wasn’t a shock.
Staying uneaten, that was the trick.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
At the fruitcake support group, it's seen
That those jokes about fruitcake are mean.
They don't like this assault -
For it isn't their fault
They were all made in 1914.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Fruitcakes are nice many give them as gifts
But many don’t take that first slice, and if they did they wouldn’t leave them on the shelves
They would keep them for themselves
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Fruitcakes are made to last and most of them do
From year-to-year, they are placed on the shelves
For left for Santa and his elves.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
A Fruitcake made of nuts, fruits and spices are a wonderful blend
But people who receive them think that they can give them as gifts
And people with two or more
They say next time I’m not going to the door.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
The Grey Poupon was a no brainer
Tim, being a fruitcake, is our guest speaker
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
We started out at a caveman’s black Friday sale. They didn’t eat us back then either!
We’ve been the Joke’s On You for years.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Carmen Miranda is now an honorary Fruit Cake
Paul Davis, Greensboro
.
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE CAPTION
En Français: Joyeux 150e anniversaire à m. Gâteau aux Fruits! Toujours aussi frais que le jour de votre cuisson!
Greensboro, Paul Davis
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
“Let me be ‘candied’ with you ...”
Helen Ullrich, Greensboro
.
“It’s not our fault. We had poor raisin!”
Tim Tribbett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.