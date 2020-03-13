Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, March 18
.
.
.
.
Last week's cartoon was Adam and Eve ordering on Amazon. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for is – the burglar visiting his shrink.
.
WINNER
“I think I need a closetful of something called shoes.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
RUNNERS-UP
“Probably a size medium in fig leaves for me.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Anything that doesn’t make me look fat.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Look, honey, that serpent left this here.”
David D., Winston Salem
.
“Oh, I like the new fall color leaves selection!”
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“That Satan guy gave the apple 5 stars.”
Tim Tribbett
“You dope, there's no one but you and me. Who’s gonna deliver our fig leaves?”
J. C. Winkler, Asheboro
.
“Any fig leafs on sale?”
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
“I see you found more than one way to succumb to temptation!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“See if they have any forbidden oranges.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“See if the new line of fall fig leaves is available.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“A whole bushel with FREE DELIVERY!?”
Tim Tribbett
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This had the same vibe as the winning caption, it just came later. This was original and funny.
Just don’t hit the FaceTime key
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
When I come up with a cartoon idea, I try to think of different captions that could go with it. Here are a few I came up with that are a bit different from the ones you sent in.
This time, make sure it’s a fig leaf. I still haven’t gotten over the poison ivy.
Someone named “Serpent” has a good price on apples? I’d check his reviews.
Yes, an air fryer sounds nice, but shouldn’t we order some clothes first?
.
THE REST
1. Order a bushel of apples for me.
2. Probably a size medium in fig leaves for me.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“I just ordered the bare necessities with Amazon Prime. We can hide behind the bushes until tomorrow!”
Teresa Bean
.
Look honey, that serpent left this here.
David D., Winston Salem
.
"Don't forget a few gallons of sunscreen."
"We need more snake repellant."
"Fig-leaves are on backorder?"
"Please change 'jockey shorts' to boxers."
"Let's start with the basics, like underwear."
"All you ordered for yourself was wing-tips?"
"See if they have an itsy-bitsy, teensy-weensy yellow polka-dot bikini."
"Try to find an anger-management therapist for Cain."
"Now that my eyes have been opened, 2 days is not fast enough!"
"Just respiratory masks?"
"Anything that doesn't make me look fat."
"I'm tired of fruit - see what grubhub has to offer."
Bill Wallace
.
All that apple stuff is fake news.
John
.
"Do a search for solutions to 'plumber's crack'."
"Two-day wait? God created everything in just seven!"
"Leather outfit and a whip? You're on the wrong web-site."
"Order a mongoose to take out that snake."
"Steer clear of anything with see-through fabric."
Bill Wallace
.
1. Order the fig leaves , they don’t make me look fat!
2. Not the poison oak leaves!!
3. Oh I like the new fall color leaves selection!!
4. Remember Hun I’ll need both top and bottoms.
5. Make sure you order the broad leaf patterns.
6. Those pin oak leaves will not work for me!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
"I am not an extra-large!"
"Never mix plaids and stripes."
"Victoria's Secret? That's pouring gasoline on the fire."
"Find something more fashionable than ashes and sackcloth."
"LL Bean seems to fit our lifestyle."
Bill Wallace
.
“We get it in one day? It took him seven.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“There are no product reviews.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Seriously? Ordering sunglasses?
R. Mills, Summerfield
.
'You're ordering me a thong?!"
"Why do I need a chastity belt?"
"Cowboy outfit for you and a sailor's suit for me? We'll look like the Village People."
"Tell them it's not the Eden in North Carolina."
Bill Wallace
.
“You can't pass up the apple for that price!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That Satan guy gave the apple 5 stars.”
Tim Tribbett
.
So golf clubs are more important than underwear?
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
Oh, by the way, we need more apples.
When were you going to mention this new company you started?
I don't want lingerie, a nice sweater would be nice.
Why is there an apple logo on our computer?.
I'm tired of apples, see if they have any bananas.
Large. You really think I wear a large?
Quit looking at power tools, and focus on what we really need.
David Core, Greensboro
.
What about ladies first ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Order me a fur coat, now !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
I just pray they have my size in stock !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Are you ordering me a one-piece, or two-piece suit ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Hope you know what you're doing, I sure didn't !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
"And make sure they overnight YOUR fig-leaf!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
Don't forget we're out of fig leaves
How about ordering some better furniture ?
Prime, schmime, where's my underwear ?
Where do you keep your passwords list ?
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
I said GREEN! A fig leaf has to be green.
Jack MacDowall, Greensboro
.
"Why are you downloading Season One of 'Killing Eve'?"
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
Fig leaves on sale, dear?
You dope, there's no one but you and me. Who's gonna deliver our fig leaves?
J. C. Winkler, Asheboro
.
Now that we know-all, smarty-pants might be appropriate !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Order for us both or I'll start a global #MeToo movement !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Hurry, we can't let HIM see us like this !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
I should have stayed on my diet !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
"I think we should try Apple instead."
Ray Huger, Greensboro
.
“Is that an Under-Armour fig leaf you ordered?”
“Are we going to have to wait 2 millennia for that fig leaf you ordered”.
“You know, Adam, we can get those clothes in 2 days with the Primo subscription.”
Ray Sullivan, Greensboro
.
While you’re shopping, could you get an apple peeler?
Chris Burton, Greensboro
.
"Don't just guess - use a measuring tape!"
"Get that suit for Cain - he'll be dressed to kill."
"Designer clothing? Money doesn't grow on trees, just dangerous apples."
"The snake said to go with Gucci and Coco Chanel."
"I think our zip code is 00001."
Bill Wallace
.
"See if they have any organic apples on sale"
Tom Krissak, Greensboro
.
Despite the lack of clothing, Adam is ordering new essential oils
Charlie Dillon Greensboro
.
"Order me a bottle of Original Sin perfume."
"Try to find something to soothe a guilty conscience."
"That stupid serpent speaks with a forked tongue!"
"I've had a devil of a time today."
"I hope you're looking for a cheap place for us to stay."
"That saying about an apple a day is a lot of bull!"
"See if this made our credit rating take a hit."
"Make sure your resume photo is only from the neck up."
Bill Wallace
.
1. I wonder how God feels about this?
2. Any fig leafs on sale?
3. Remember the last time you were tempted?
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
1. It's tempting, but I'll pass!
2. What's that? A gift from the snake?
3. Where the devil did you get that?
4. There is life after the garden!
5. How did we survive before Amazon Prime?
6. The snake said I'd find you here!
7. You don't spend time with me anymore!
8. That Asp is it again!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
I really don't want to make you feel foolish, but have you thought about who is going to deliver it?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You know, you could just pluck a fig leaf.
Daniel Thompson, Browns Summit
.
Mike lives in Eden. See if he'll sign for it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And so it begins!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hey!! You trying to get us thrown out?
You lost your leaf again?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Looks like you got size, color, font, and that's all nice. , But have you really thought this through?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You're ordering a big fig leaf? What an ego!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know he said to cover up, but I don't think he meant with a fig leaf by Dior!
Just think about this before you answer. Why would you need a "designer" leaf?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And just tell me who told you about Dior?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
...and while you're add it, add a bushel of apples to that order!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is that an Apple computer. What's an apple?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You're ordering a leaf blower? Why?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If you order anything else, I'm going to go nuclear and split me an Adam!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The last thing you need is a bigger fig leaf!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If you could find a minute or two, I've got a bone to pick with you!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Hey....That’s cheating! It was YOUR idea to play Fantasy Escape Room.”
“Thank God for Amazon.”
Julie Crescenzo
.
While you’re at it, why don’t you get yourself a new suit.
Susan Weimer, Greensboro
.
A rack of ribs? Looks like you're planning for us to have a big family!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why Amazon? No one else uses it1
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Do you think shopping might be a way of making up for the fact you never had a childhood?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You don't have to order one online. There's plenty of trees around!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I see you found more than one way to succumb to temptation!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Well that would look cute- a dozen gnomes for the garden!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Ever tried apples? No? Well, order some apple pie overnight delivery and I'll show you something you'll never forget!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Oooh..those clothes things look nice.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Why order apples when we have perfectly good ones here?
I was hoping you'd find some hula skirts.
I'd think some snakeskin boots would be a bit of revenge.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Let's order a chicken and an egg!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"It wants to know if we're Prime mates!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Order socks! Your feet are like ice!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"Our order seems to be taking a lifetime!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"What can we get Jesus for his birthday? He has it all!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"We need garden tools!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
.
"I think you're sitting on the mouse."
"When you leave, kindly take that rock with you."
"I'm next, but I'll type standing up."
"Dancing cheek-to-cheek is one thing, but I'm not up for this."
"You've made quite an impression there."
"I guess that's one way to get rock-hard glutes."
Bill Wallace
.
#1: "Dude, seriously! Put some pants on already!"
#2: "Ooh! There's the bikini I've been wanting to get!"
#3: "Sure! Go ahead! Order a bushel of the current Forbidden Fruit of the Month, apples!"
#4: "I guess it's a good thing I have long hair!"
#5: "Uh, isn't this supposed to be a family newspaper?"
#6: "Yeah, but how do you think we get families?"
#7: "This is what's known as an anachronism!"
#8: "From the Book of Genesis According to Archie Bunker, God told them to put their clothes on and to get the heck out of there!"
#9: "So who are we supposed to call in the event of an internet outage?"
#10: "Oh, yeah, Amazon! Isn't that the great piranha-infested river in Brazil?"
#11: "You're so cheesy, always using that 'Madam, I'm Adam' opening line!"
#12: "You always prefer that thing to me, even though I'm right here!" as Klosterman's Lady Friend frequently tells him.
#14: "I dare anyone to tell us that we're not ahead of our time!"
#15: "Just as soon as you complete your on-line MBA, we could open a nudist colony here!"
#16: "Oh, yeah, sure! Tell the whole world that the snake and I are to blame!"
#17: "I have a strange feeling of deja vu all over again!"
#18: "Better hurry! Since we changed to Daylight Savings Time this week, you've got one less hour to work on your JOY captions!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"Order a book of apple recipes"
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
Tell them not to send the delivery drones. Those things creep me out.
We’re naked. How do I know what size pants you wear?
I’ll buy my own underwear, thank you.
See if they have any forbidden oranges.
See if they have any serpent repellant.
Get us some clothes. The neighbors are talking about us.
Why would they say the Garden of Eden is not a valid delivery address?
I’m sure they’ll have a fig leaf your size.
See if the new line of fall fig leaves is available.
Order the jumbo size insect repellent. These newly created mosquitos are awful!
Either get me some clothes or a gallon of sun block.-
I have a question. Which came first, Amazon or the laptop?
I want a pair snake skin shoes.
That snake in the tree over there said we should get some smart pills.
Get us some wine and cheese to go with these apples.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"Are you ordering the food and wine?"
Ray Holoman, Greensboro
.
"Turning over a new leaf" doesn't mean ordering one on line. I suggest you just look up!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Amazon? Why not Amazon Prime? Don't they realize you're their only customer?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I can’t think of a thing we need!”
“Remember, only the bare necessities.”
“Did you know you’re on Snapchat?”
“Do they ship all the way from the Amazon?”
“Why did you get rid of the apple?”
“That computer is a snake in the grass!”
“I just cleaned that rock!”
“Put some disinfectant on the list!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
I guess you can order some ribs - I know you're short one.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
That computer isn't worth a darn- it only has one byte!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You've been spending too much time on-line. God said if you don't like it you can talk to her!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. Don’t order that, It’s too revealing.
2. Cup size? For what?
3. Adam, please order an apple for the snake.
4. You need to order a pillow to sit on.
5. The snake needs a new cage.
6. Our zip code is 1. There are no others.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“What is a T Shirt?”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“What do they mean by size?”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“Who’s are you talking to? I thought we were the only people on Earth “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
1) I know you're tempted, but we don't need a thing
2) We don't need a thi--ooh that is a good deal!
3) Make sure we will be here, set it up for sixth day delivery
4) Wait! Adam are you ordering apples from Whole Foods?
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
"... And you better not be ordering another online bride."
"Those apples better be from Washington."
"Don't forget the snake repellent."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
Quick, order an apple before He notices.
Just look. M-O-N-G-O-O-S-E. They've gotta have one.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
We may have to double that fig leaf order to get free freight.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet,TN
.
I’d like a polka dot dress and some spiffy shoes.
Do you think “Paradise” is a sufficient address?
It’s Paradise. Of course there’s WiFi.
I don’t care if you found Pokémon, I don’t want to play.
I wish I had a mother so I could tell her about all of this
See if you can find someone that can make things out of snakeskin.
Sale or not, we don’t need a washing machine.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
#19: "So, Mr. Bracketologist, who's going to win the NCAA Tournament?"
#20: "Ordering out for barbecue slaw and ribs, Adam?"
#21: "What in the world is that they're selling at our Adam and Eve Store?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"Not another clothes brush !"
"I'd like a big fruit bowl."
"What's snake oil ?"
"We need a bigger watering can."
"Shouldn't you be ordering another weedwacker ?"
"So the snake suggested you order a cider mill ?"
"I've never heard of clothes."
"I think I need a closetful of something called shoes."
"Why are you ordering a baby crib ?"
"You could use Paypal."
"I need some allergy medication with all this pollen around."
""I thought we had the Tigris and Euprates around here, not the Amazon."
"I guess the wheel hasn't been invented yet."
"Who gave this machine to you ? God or the Devil ?"
"Where did you get that apple-picking thing ?"
"So is this machine good or evil ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
You sure are ordering a lot of things. I guess I shouldn't have given you that Apple!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Don’t forget the case of Grey Poupon
So, that’s more important than me ?
What do we need ? We have everything
Is there someone else ?
A large pizza would be nice
How do you type without fingers ?
Three’s a crowd
Don’t forget Preparation H, you rock sitter
So, how’s our date going so far ?
How did you manage to get unlimited battery power out here ?
How appropriate- Amazon of the jungle
Is the drone delivery still an option ?
Are you between a rock and a hard place ?
Just don’t hit the FaceTime key
Mama said there’d be days like this
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"I am sorry that I messed things up for everyone, and I am not sure if they would deliver apples"
Lizette S. Lugo, Greensboro
.
“We don’t need snake repellent silly.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“A whole bushel with FREE DELIVERY!?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Order apples. I’m ready to raise a little Cain.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That laptop better not be an Apple.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Try my Apple. The salesman said a smart app comes with it.”
Scott Hummel, Greensboro
.
“Fig leaves not fig newtons.”
“Buying more apples isn’t going to help.”
“How much for an online confession?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“I think you’ve gone viral!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
See if they have any seat cushions, this ground’s cold.
You might want to look for some bun warmers.
See if they have invented flannel PJs yet.
Better hurry. That battery isn’t going to last long, and where are you going to plug in your charger?
Remember, we’re not allowed to wear fur coats.
I said fig leaves! Last time you got poison ivy.
What in the world are we going to do with a gallon of Grey Poupon?
I tried Grey Poupon on an apple, and it wasn’t that great.
See if they have any fresh apples. The apples here taste kind of knowledgeable.
That tree of knowledge got me to thinking about some new clothes.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
You're ordering a palm tree leaf? Wow! What an ego!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Quick, order toilet paper before they sell out"
"Does Amazon even deliver here?"
"I think I need a cover-up for swim suit season."
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
You don't have to order apples on line. There's an apple tree about a mile away. Just watch out for the snakes.
I thought I was the only Amazon you needed!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
If you would look around once in a while, you would see the only Amazon you'll ever need is already here!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We may need more than fig leaves.
I don’t have a thing to wear.
Guess what? Now you need to order diapers.
Did you name this one too?
We may need more than fig leaves this time.
We don’t have those fruit trees anymore so you need to order out.
Order some soap. I don’t know when the last time you had a shower.
You aren’t ordering a new wife, are you?
The animals are saying that since you have that you don’t talk to them anymore.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Order 3 fig leaves for me.
John Wimmer, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A Brit, a Frenchman and a Russian are viewing a painting of Adam and Eve frolicking in the Garden of Eden.
"Look at their reserve, their calm," muses the Brit. "They must be British."
"Nonsense," the Frenchman disagrees. "They're naked, and so beautiful. Clearly, they are French."
"No clothes, no shelter," the Russian points out, "they have only an apple to eat, and they're being told this is paradise. Clearly, they are Russian."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
God walked into a bar, sits on a stool, and orders an ale. The barkeep notices he looks despondent and asks what's wrong. God says "I'm feeling a little down. I was thinking back to the beginning of the world. I made Adam, and I rested. And then I made Eve, and nobody has rested since!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
One day Adam was asking God questions, he says to God "Lord, why did you make Eve so beautiful" god said," so you would love her." Adam asks "Lord, why did you make her feel so soft and nice?" God said "so you would love her" Adam said, "But lord, why did you make her so dumb" and God said, "so she would love YOU"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Eve: "Adam are you seeing someone else?"
Adam: "No, you're the only woman on earth!"
Adam: "Now what are you doing?"
Eve: "Counting your ribs."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The older computer can be traced back to Adam and Eve!
It was an Apple , but it had extremely limited memory.
Just 1 byte.
Then everything crashed.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Adam and Eve had been brainstorming with God for what felt like an eternity.
"Two dozen hours?" asked Adam.
"One seventh of a week?" suggested Eve.
God shook his head and sighed. "Let's just call it a day."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A child asked his father, "How were people born?" So his father said, "Adam and Eve made babies, then their babies became adults and made babies,and so on."
The child then went to his mother, asked her the same question and she told him,
"We were monkeys, then we evolved to become like we are now."
The child ran back to his father and said, "You lied to me!"
His father replied, "No, your mom was talking about her side of the family."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
When Adam stayed out very late for a few nights, Eve became upset. "You´re
running around with other women," she told her mate.
"Eve, honey, you´re being unreasonable," Adam responded. "You know you´re the only woman on earth." The quarrel continued until Adam fell asleep, only to be awakened by a strange pain in his side. It was Eve poking him about the torso.
"What do you think you´re doing?" Adam demanded.
"Counting your ribs," said Eve.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Adam and Eve walk into a bar. The bartender throws up his hands and says, “Sorry folks, you’ll have to leave. The health inspector said fig leaves just won’t cover it here.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Adam and Eve walk into a bar and take a seat at the bar. Eve looks at Adam and says,” Maybe we should have been made with more fur, these bars stools are cold.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Adam and Eve walk into a bar in their completely natural state. Adam says to Eve, “ You know it’s just not fair. Men look at you and they are enchanted with your natural beauty. But women look at me and just laugh. I can’t help it if it’s cold in here.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
Shangri-La
The Garden of Eden was the perfect spot;
the weather never got very cold or too hot.
That left Adam and Eve to hold an attitude
that is was OK to walk around in the nude.
.
Being two prototypes, it made good sense;
there was no one else who'd take offense.
But one day there occurred a tectonic shift;
Eve had naively accepted a forbidden gift.
.
That led to big changes in their status quo;
God pointed his finger and told them to go.
No longer would they be his invited guests;
they packed up the gear and headed west.
.
But Adam was smart and computer literate;
that's not unusual if you stop to consider it.
He liked technology, had the time to dapple;
lucky for him, Eve had been given an apple.
.
So he took the opportunity and went online;
found a techie job making big balls of twine.
Eve remained at home and studied zoology;
now she is called an expert on herpetology.
.
That's the study of reptiles such as snakes;
not a bit squeamish, Eve had what it takes.
She then saw a path to exact her revenge,
giving one an injection with a hypo syringe.
Bill Wallace
.
Bottoms Up!
Adam and Eve were both seemingly unaware
of something that today can cause us to stare.
We would consider it to be offensive and rude
if someone traipsed around totally in the nude.
.
Then something happened to open their eyes;
Eve trusted a snake, who uttered devilish lies.
His enticing spiel led her into a diabolical trap;
she tasted an apple, putting Eden on the map.
.
They then spurned their endowed convictions,
earning them swift condemnation and eviction.
Adam didn't panic, doing a methodical search;
they lacked apparel they could wear to church.
.
A coat and tie for Adam, a pretty dress for Eve;
a renewed attitude, they were eager to believe.
That began a new tradition of Sunday services,
and the tidy concealment of unsightly crevices.
.
Casual is the norm today for our Sunday dress;
takes less time to get ready, thus lowers stress.
Whether you don jeans or elegant chic apparel,
it's a definite upgrade over choosing au natural.
Bill Wallace
.
Barely Typing
Sitting nude while at home computing
may cause constant system rebooting.
The web-cam would be forced to look
at all of your crannies and your nooks.
.
The view might lead to data overload;
causing the server to up and explode.
Best-cast scenario is system seize-up;
linked devices go down and freeze up.
.
Please be kind to your poor computer;
it's not interested in biceps or hooters.
If you insist your nudity stays in vogue,
your PC may copy HAL and go rogue.
Bill Wallace
.
Adam sat down at his new computer
To find Eve some clothes that would suit her.
But it was a big mess,
Trying to find her a dress,
So he told her going au naturel was cuter.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Eve said, "Please get on line for me, Adam."
He replied, "Tell me what you want, madam."
Eve said, "Could you please look
For a snake charming book?"
"I would get one if Amazon had 'em."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Adam and Eve had it all
But now they are starting to fall
At one time, they walked with God
But now they work the fields to have something to eat
And now times are hard, as now they have to stand on their own two feet
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Adam and Eve had a new toy
They played on the computer from dusk to dawn
And the serpent said have some of this fruit
You can eat this while you are doing that
But they didn’t realize where the lord was at.
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Adam and Eve ate the wrong fruit
and now they looked on Amazon for clothes to wear and a place to stay
Now they know that they were going to die someday
And that’s what happens when you don’t do it God’s way.
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Mike lives in Eden. See if he'll sign for it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Don’t forget the case of Grey Poupon
So, how’s our date going so far ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
What in the world are we going to do with a gallon of Grey Poupon?
I tried Grey Poupon on an apple, and it wasn’t that great.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Last week you had the debates on that thing and now, Amazon.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
"You always prefer that thing to me, even though I'm right here!" as Klosterman's Lady Friend frequently tells him.
"Better hurry! Since we changed to Daylight Savings Time this week, you've got one less hour to work on your JOY captions!"
"Uh, isn't this supposed to be a family newspaper?" "Yeah, but how do you think we get families?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"Why are you downloading Season One of 'Killing Eve'?"
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
None?
.
BEST EARWORMS
"See if they have an itsy-bitsy, teensy-weensy yellow polka-dot bikini."
Bill Wallace
