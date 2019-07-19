Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 072419
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was – Cat in jail. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is the astronaut.
.
WINNER
“Having a dog for a lawyer was a bad idea.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
RUNNERS-UP
“We don’t even have a scratching post.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“We all have to share the same litter box.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“The SPCA is trying to raise my bail.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Get Meowt!!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Yeah, it’s a life sentence, but I’ve got 8 more.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“Relax. it’s dog eat dog in there.”
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“I mostly just nap so not a huge change.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“We can escape all we want, but, as long as they keep feeding us, we'll be back!”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Good Luck with them trying to find a Jury of my peers that will stay awake!”
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“Yeah, it’s a life sentence, but I’ve got 8 more.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“Cigarettes? No, but I could use some catnip.”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
K - “I could use a scratching post.“
Bill Wallace
.
“It wasn’t MY catnip!”
Tim Tribbett
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
You saw Shawshank Redemption right? I need a poster of Catwoman.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
I had the trial practically won. Then I hacked-up a hair ball on the judge’s new gavel.
.
THE REST
1. I was picked up by the fuzz.
2. In here I'm known as CB, you know, Cat Burglar.
3. It was a nip I took. Only a nip.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Not only am I feeling quite pale, they don’t even have a litter box in here!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
It's not "Fancy Feast", it's more like "Mediocre Gruel".
The guards are all border collies.
We all have to share the same litter box.
You learn to avoid the Siamese.
You learn to weave hairballs into blankets.
How was I to know that mouse wasn't with Disney?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
No, I can't understand why this booth has "THIS WEEK'S CARTOON" over it either.
Cigarettes? No, but I could use some catnip.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“So This is What a Cat-Scan Looks Like “
Tim Staunton
.
"On appeal, I think you could at least argue that my sentence of nine life terms should be reduced to only one."
Daniel Stein, Greensboro
.
"They charged me with excessive littering."
"These outfits they make us wear are like pajamas."
"I could use a scratching post."
"It's hard to sleep with all the caterwauling going on."
"The SPCA is trying to raise my bail."
"If I'd known it was the sheriff's dog, I wouldn't have clawed it."
"My cellmate is a Persian that sheds all over the place."
"Please bring more litter - my cellmate has GI issues."
"You can ask about conjugal visits, but I wouldn't get my hopes up."
"They cut the Meow Mix with Hamburger Helper."
"Stop pussy-footing around an get me out of here!"
"I'll never get a job with a record as a feline felon."
"I could have sworn is was just cat-nip!"
Bill Wallace
.
1. I’m in a cell with no cell phone and no cellmate has one to sell.
2. The guards are all tigers, they can’t keep there paws off of me.
3. It was an accident. I didn’t mean to scratch his eyes out.
4. Tell Fluffy, Muffy, Tuffy, and Ruffy that I’ll be home in roughly 10 days.
5. I’m innocent. That catbird scratched me first.
6. It’s very lonely here so I take catnaps all day long.
7. Sorry Dear. I’ve found someone new and he’s a tigerrrr!! MEWOW!!
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
They threw the book at me- 9 consecutive life sentences!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Schrodinger's cat walks into a bar. And doesn't!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
”It wasn’t MY catnip!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They were kinda touchy about the new leather sofa.”
Tim Tribbett
“Nobody’s purrfect.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Our only entertainment is chasing laser-lights."
"My mug-shot made me look like an alley-cat."
"The inmates wearing stripes are called tabbies."
"The warden is a real dog."
"The guard is a Doberman, so escape is out of the question."
"Thanks for bringing me the bird-toy."
"I was planning an escape, but my cellmate ratted me out."
"The only mouse around here is on the warden's computer."
"Turns out I'm the only Angora in Angola."
"If there were any curtains in here, I'd be climbing them."
"The warden says that my being a short-hair has nothing to do with my sentence."
Bill Wallace
.
"I could have sworn it was just cat-nip!"
"Stop pussy-footing around and get me out of here!"
Bill Wallace
.
“I’m in a cell with no cell phone and my cellmate has no cell phone to sell.”
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
“I haven’t seen sunlight in six months!”
“Wouldn’t you know it, the judge gave me ten life sentences!”
“I didn’t swallow that canary!”
“Well, the warden is a dog!”
“There are no mice in this place!”
“They told me that hairball was contraband.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
"Hire the crazy cat-lady as my lawyer!"
"The dog framed me."
"Unfortunately, the judge was a Bassett hound."
"They gave me life since I have 8 to spare."
"No, I don't have tickets for the evening matinee."
"I told you cat-burglary was a serious matter."
"I threw a hissy-fit when they tried to do a cavity-search."
"There's no TV, but we do have yarn-balls."
Bill Wallace
.
Hey Tim, Thanks for choosing my shark joke as Tim’s pick. Have a great weekend!
Rusty Morgan
.
"I should be out soon; I only got one life sentence."
"I think I'll plead not guilty, by reason of catnip."
Randy Shelton, Reidsville
.
"This is nicer that the kennel I was in last week."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
“They put the laser dot on a cop’s leg!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I finally caught the laser dot.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Can you smuggle me in a water pistol?”
Tim Tribbett
.
What lesson did I learn? If you lose your mittens, don't steal someone else's!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Im innocent! The mouse was already dead before I brought it in…”
Day Atkins
.
They called me a Peeping Tom, but I like to think of it as a Cat Scan!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Sure I killed Pavlov! He kept ringing that stinkin' bell!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Never drive a car after too much catnip!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I took our 8 insurance policies on my own life., naming me as beneficiary. Turns out you can't do that!
Mike Perry
.
“With this nine lives thing, the last meal is getting a little redundant.”
Steve H., Elon
.
I lied on my taxes. But they don't take in the fact that I'm a born Cheetah!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I skinned my husband, and in more than one way!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Plead temporary insanity? That only works for dogs."
"I want the same deal that Epstein guy got."
"Try to slip a file in with my Meow Mix."
"I hope your name is Perry Mason."
Bill Wallace
.
"I didn't know it was a computer mouse."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
"It's just my prison life; I have eight more."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
The doctor caught a mouse and he's out for lunch.
Here's your prescription for catnip.
If you don't feel better in a few days, give us a call.
You'd like to open an account? Let's see your tattoo for identification.
You're dreaming of being chased by a mouse? Dr. Freud will see you right away.
Your complaint is that your house is overrun with mice?
You'd like a job as a head waiter in a ratty hotel?
Let me see if we have a manicurist available to sharpen your nails.
Norma Kay, Greensboro:
.
I got caught littering!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I was arrested for destroying the flea circus. They said I stole the show!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hello Kitty
I'm locked up because I'm a cat burglar, duh
You saw Shawshank Redemption right? I need a poster of Catwoman.
I'm just glad I'm not in Al-cat-raz.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
Judge was not happy when she sentenced me to life and I said “Which one?”
You here to audition for the Puss N Boots role
I really don’t think that’s me in the mirror.
Pasty Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
You’re doing 10 to 20 for cat burglary?
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
“Turns out my owners REALLY loved that couch.”
Tim Tribbett
.
He thought I was Garfield. So of course I killed him!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Did you catch the one who “ratted” on me?”
John Bayerdorfer, Greensboro
.
I broke a chain letter!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
‘'”it’s not too bad, I’ve been assigned to the mouse-keeping unit.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
"Your have to believe me! I had no idea that mouse was a toy that belonged to someone else!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
"The chow in here is nothing to meow about."
"Well, I guess my career as a burglar is over...."
"We don't even have a scratching post."
"There's no yowling allowed after 10 pm."
"We cats can't even fight in here !"
"I didn't even get to see my last litter of kittens."
"The guards are always yelling 'Bad cat !'"
"I wish I could prowl around again."
"Could you slip some catnip in here ?"
"They allow us only one treat a week."
"And I thought a week at the vet was bad....."
"If I just hadn't caught my tail in that pet store door...."
"I'm innocent ! The dog did it !"
"The police had a tail on me."
"You have to get over being territorial in here."
"They make us take baths !"
"Have you ever been made to walk on a leash ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
" Yes, I stole some things. But I am not THE cat burgler!
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
I had his tongue and when I wouldn't give it back, they arrested me!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I knew when I started that this is where burglars of my kind end up!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
My partner in crime died because he was curious, whereas I was mildly interested!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You have to believe me! I had no idea that mouse was a toy that belonged to someone else!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
...and I would have made good my escape if it hadn't been for that hot tin roof!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I admit it! I'm the one that swallowed the canary!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Seems I had too many tongues!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I've been framed. It was curiosity that did it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#1: "The worst part is having to wear these cat's pajamas!"
#2: "Ever seen a fenced-in cat? Neither have I!"
#3: "The food they serve at the commissary is just way too fishy!"
#4: "Bad, bad, bad, bad boy,
You make me feel so good.
You naughty bad, bad, bad, bad, boy,
You make me feel so good, knew you would.
The way you hold me tight,
You get me so excited,
You do me, oh, so right,
My heart goes beat beat, beat beat, beat beat!" ...with apologies to Larry Dermer, Joe Galdo, Rafael Vigil, Gloria Estefan, the Miami Sound Machine, and their video of this song, "Bad Boy," performed in the tradition of the Broadway musical, "Cats."
#5: "During interrogation, I coughed up a fur ball!"
#6: "They suspected me of smuggling diamonds, so they put me through a CAT scan!"
#7: "In here, it's cat-ch as cat-ch can!"
#8: "Oh, stop being so catty!"
#9: "RIP, Greg 'Catman' Good!"
#10: "Thank you for coming here to visit me today, but, next time, would you please instead send Pussy Galore?"
#11: "They accused me of being a cat burglar!"
#12: "Apparently, they're serious about that rule against wagering on The Joke's On You!"
#14: "They found my paw prints all over the crime scene!"
#15: "I tried to steal a car, but they found me hiding inside the engine!"
#16: "Bad boys, bad boys,
What are you going to do?
What are you going to do when they come for you?" ...with apologies to Ian Lewis and Inner Circle for this grammatically correct version of their lyrics.
#17: "We can escape all we want, but, as long as they keep feeding us, we'll be back!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
You gotta get me out of here. There's no scratching posts, and all the food is dry.
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
”The Judge gave me a life sentence. My Attorney is appealing the sentence, I have only used 8 lives”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
1. And don’t forget to clean your litter box.
2. If you cat around, I’ll turn you into catgut for a fishhook.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
"So? If I get 'life', I've still got 8 more!"
Larry Parrish, Eden
.
The judge gave me twenty years to life, life, life, life, life, life, life, life, and life.
I'm going to be here a while. I just ate a Stool Pigeon.
Having a dog for a lawyer was a bad idea.
I was set up by the hamster.
I was under the influence of catnip.
The dog said, "I dare you," and here I am.
The guards found my ball of twine.
I have an escape plan that's purrrfect.
I told that dog no more sneaking up on me!
That Dachshund got in my bed and I lost it.
The guy with the laser pointer had it coming.
When Tom whacked Jerry everyone thought that was funny.
It's not my fault. I had a difficult kittenhood.
All I did was yack a hairball in Tim's shoe.
I wouldn't be here if Rickard had cleaned my litter box like I told him.
I didn't eat that bird in the park. I'm a house cat.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Get Meowt!!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"It isn't fair.I helped myself to Fido's food just one day last week."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
“I swear I thought it was catnip.”
“I’m charged with being a cat burglar.”
“Yeah, it’s a life sentence, but I’ve got 8 more.”
“At least I finally got rid of Jerry.”
“Please help me arrange a conjugal visit with cat woman.”
“I was just cleaning her fur.”
“Oh man, they actually want me to get in the water to bathe.”
“There’s something fishy about these charges.”
“I’m now an orange tabby.”
“They think they’re punishing me with solitary confinement.”
“I got a job cleaning wounds in the infirmary.”
“There’s so much hairball hacking, it’s impossible to sleep.”
“The warden is a real dog.”
“Get meowt!”
“I was smoking too much cat nip”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
What's new, pussycat? WHAT'S NEW, PUSSYCAT? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“That was scratch one.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Did the cat get your tongue ?
Just don’t squeal
Did they catch you in the alley ?
On death row ? Don’t worry. You’ve got 8 more
You’ve got to ask for the Grey Poupon tray
Relax. it’s dog eat dog in there
I hear you beat life by a whisker
Good news. I smell a rat
It’s prison. They don’t have litter boxes
I guess your purring days are over
I have requested the 9 Lives diet for you
Wait til I get my paws on the cat who put you in there
And Tabby just gave birth to 8
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“They sentenced me to be declawed!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Dang, they must have really loved those drapes.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Oh sure, the litter room is down hall on the right.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet TN
.
“Don’t worry. After my execution, I’ll still have eight lives left.”
Julian Busby, M.D. High Point
.
This place is full of rats.
Sorry, but I'm not purr-fect.
I am hanging in there baby.
David Core, Greensboro
.
I was sentenced to 5 life sentences! But I can get out in 2 with good behavior!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“They gave me life but I’ll still have 8 left.”
Tim Tribbett
.
‘It wasn’t my catnip’
‘The litter box had my DNA all over it’
‘Now I know how Tweety felt behind bars’
‘Serving 8 life sentences is easy as a cat’
‘Living my best life in my next life’
‘Four lives down...five to go’
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“Turns out claws are classified as deadly weapons.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Give the kids a lick on the butt for me.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They stopped a riot by turning on a vacuum.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I got 9 life sentences!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The mouse had a great attorney.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They serve us a feast but it sure isn’t fancy.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Orange is the new ‘ack’.”
Tim Tribbtt
.
They call me The Copy Cat because I stole a Xerox machine.
Do I look like a cat burglar to you?
That dog mask didn't fool the cops one bit.
I probably shouldn't have posted that selfie of me in the bank vault.
If I had been a cute kitten I would have gotten probation.
I probably shouldn't have climbed up the judge's robe.
My catatonic defense didn't work.
I was OK until I panicked and hissed and spat at the cops.
Chasing a crumpled piece of paper in court didn't help me any.
I would have gotten away if that open paper grocery bag hadn't been lying on the floor.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“I baptized the new curtains”
Bob Norfleet
.
I told the Sheriff that orange is not my favorite color!
Bob Norfleet, Greensboro
.
IF YOU WOULD CLEAN THE OUTSIDE OF YOUR WINDOW YOU COULD SEE HOW PRETTY I AM.
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
.
“I violated the federal claws clause.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I mostly just nap so not a huge change.”
Tim Tribbett
.
It's hard to believe. but they arrested me for littering!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Good Luck with them trying to find a jury of my peers; ...they DO know that I'm a Siamese Russian Blue, don't they?!"
"See if you can't take a video of them trying to herd cats into the Jury box."
"Does the clowder miss me?"
"Do they Really think that a cat can run an Organized Crime Ring??"
"So the charge is Forgery?? They think I'm a Copy CAT???"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Nobody told me Mickey was off limits!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Good Luck with them trying to find a Jury of my peers that will stay awake!"
"Jewel Thief? Well, I do love baubles and bangles."
"Shhhhh... if something happens to me, be SURE to look under the refrigerator."
"I didn't mean to involve you, but you may want to look under the couch as soon as possible."
"If Big Tom comes sniffin' around the clowder, remind him that my family are all Russian Blues."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
I didn't have a license to spray!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Apparently Claw Enforcement is frowned upon by the authorities!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"One minute they poured out a bowl of cat nip... next thing I know... I'm HERE!"
"Ohhh, they're good. They brought out strings, balls, bells, fake mice, even those little plastic milk rings.... I didn't stand a chance."
"The Worst part is that the cat in the cell next to me keeps singing that stupid Meow Mix song."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
(Sorry, Joey, but the cartoon was of cats – your entries all assumed they were mice.)
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
Schrodinger's cat walks into a bar. And doesn't!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Two cats walk into a bar and order a couple of beers. One says to the other, "I just got out of prison yesterday after tens years in the joint." The other cat says, "Wow! Why so long?" The first cat says," I was caught inside a bank vault late one night. When the cops rushed in I flipped over on my back with my feet straight up in the air. I stayed like that for several hours, but it didn't do me any good. I still went to jail." The other cat says," Why did you do all that?" The first cats says," I tried to convince them I didn't know how I got into that vault because I was catatonic."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
Catty Criminal
This cat is a prisoner in the big house
for killing a poor, innocent little mouse.
She doesn't feel that it was a crime,
but now she's stuck here doing time.
.
Dispatching rodents was her daily job;
it's not like she went out and robbed.
The jury was packed with many pups;
their final verdict was 'Lock her up!'."
.
If that sentence seems a familiar line,
you're probably glad she wasn't fined.
When it comes time to consider parole,
you'll holler 'Put her down in the hole!'."
.
But wiser heads will suddenly prevail;
she'll get sprung from this grungy jail.
Honor restored, they'll clear her name;
you'll deem her as guilty just the same.
.
Justice is different in everyone's eyes;
that fact should come as no surprise.
Just remember that this maligned cat
knows how to deal with a miserable rat.
Bill Wallace
.
Hard Time
Here's a feline that was formerly feral;
lived a fast, wild life fraught with peril.
Fell in with the wrong crowd one day,
got caught and then was locked away.
.
She's not used to living behind bars;
is more accustomed to dodging cars.
These city streets she freely roamed;
now this jail has become her home.
.
Her sentence hinges on her behavior;
a new attitude is all that will save her.
It's hard to maintain a sense of class,
forced to converse behind thick glass.
.
She's kept her pride, remains unbowed;
one visitor a week is all she's allowed.
This feline lawyer is pleading her case;
he's come here today for a face-to-face.
.
He understands that he's her only hope;
if his efforts fail, she could get the rope.
He's very frank and tells her it's unwise
to believe in that myth about nine lives.
Bill Wallace
.
It's a tale that the convict would tell.
Life in prison is nothing but hell.
What he said had her floored.
Every day, he's so bored.
Could she sneak in a toy with a bell?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
No, I can't understand why this booth has "THIS WEEK'S CARTOON" over it either.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"Apparently, they're serious about that rule against wagering on The Joke's On You!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
I wouldn't be here if Rickard had cleaned my litter box like I told him.
All I did was yack a hairball in Tim's shoe.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
Guilty!
.
You’ve got to ask for the Grey Poupon tray
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
...and I would have made good my escape if it hadn't been for that hot tin roof!
Schrodinger's cat walks into a bar. And doesn't!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"RIP, Greg 'Catman' Good!"
"Thank you for coming here to visit me today, but, next time, would you please instead send Pussy Galore?"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
You saw Shawshank Redemption right? I need a poster of Catwoman.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
“Nobody’s purrfect.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I'm just glad I'm not in Al-cat-raz.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
BEST EARWORMS
#4: "Bad, bad, bad, bad boy,
You make me feel so good.
You naughty bad, bad, bad, bad, boy,
You make me feel so good, knew you would.
The way you hold me tight,
You get me so excited,
You do me, oh, so right,
My heart goes beat beat, beat beat, beat beat!" ...with apologies to Larry Dermer, Joe Galdo, Rafael Vigil, Gloria Estefan, the Miami Sound Machine, and their video of this song, "Bad Boy," performed in the tradition of the Broadway musical, "Cats.".
.
#16: "Bad boys, bad boys,
What are you going to do?
What are you going to do when they come for you?" ...with apologies to Ian Lewis and Inner Circle for this grammatically correct version of their lyrics.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
What's new, pussycat? WHAT'S NEW, PUSSYCAT? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?
Mike Perry, Eden