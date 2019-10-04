Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 100919
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
Many, many captions regarding mothers-in-law. probably about two-thirds. As is unfortunately the case, they tend to cancel each other out.
It’s October, and that means Halloween cartoons! This month, different monsters will visit the shrink.
Last week’s cartoon was the man with a chair and whip. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is Zombie at the psychiatrist.
WINNER
“Oh, for goodness sakes! Let mother in!”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
RUNNERS-UP
“That’s not the way to meet her new boyfriend!”
Don Williamson
“You ordered a lion from Amazon didn’t you.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
‘’If you would clean the garage more often, it wouldn’t come to this.”
Chris Burton, Greensboro
“It’s just a spider!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
“So THIS is why we don’t get repeat trick-or-treaters!”
Tim Tribbett
“Why not get a video doorbell like everyone else?”
David Core, Greensboro
“Do you really think being a lion tamer is a good career move?”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
“Jehovah Witnesses again?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
“The mailman is still going to deliver the bills.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“Since when does Amazon sell Lions?”
Tim Tribbett
“Buy the cookies I said! Don’t get those girl scouts mad at you!”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
"That's not the way to get the cat to go to the vet!"
Debra Watson, Eden
I know tomorrow is your first day as a middle school teacher, but must you practice your discipline choices at home?
Mike Perry, Eden
"Don't you think we should try a mousetrap first?"
Andee Gable, Greensboro
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
I thought I had a great idea to get 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' out of my head, But then away it went away it went away it went away it went ...
Mike Perry, Eden
This one made me laugh
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
You ordered WHAT from Amazon?
Maybe the cat doesn’t WANT a bath.
Why couldn’t you have watched YouTube videos on how to fix a leaky sink instead?
The spider isn’t THAT big, you drama queen!
Starting to regret majoring in lion taming in college?
Don’t complain to me about the lack of available jobs! I told you to take plumbing at the community college.
Will you please just call the exterminator?
I think you watched the wrong YouTube videos, you were supposed to learn about getting a LOAN.
The mice in the garage aren’t playing around!
As an excuse for forgetting my birthday, I’ll say this story has been original so far.
We had mice, raccoons and now bears? We really need to clean out that garage.
THE REST
That is not an appropriate way to welcome my mother.
Marcia Berger, GSO
"If you hit my mom with that, I'm leaving!"
David D., Winston-Salem
"I said your mom is coming, not mine."
David D., Winston-Salem
Didn't you say a food lion was delivering our groceries?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
"For heaven's sake, the last time you tried that mom put you in the hospital for two weeks."
David D., Winston-Salem
Just because it happened once doesn't mean it will happen every time!
Mike Perry, Eden
He was walking so slow, you told him to "Mufasa?" That wasn't very smart, now was it?
Mike Perry, Eden
If you can't even tame your hair, how do you expect to tame a lion?
Lynda Perry, Eden
Did you two have a falling out?
I thought you were his mane man!
Mike Perry, Eden
You don't have to worry about ICE - you were born in High Point.
I didn't know the Lion's Club was recruiting.
You can take the tamer out of the circus, but you can't take the circus out of the tamer.
Must you do that whenever my mother comes to visit?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“Can you be a little more open to my mother’s visits?”
Tim Tribbett
“Since when does Amazon sell Lions?”
Tim Tribbett
You tried yelling, the chair, whip, throwing rocks- How bout oom-gawa?
You were invited to join the Lion's Club, not the Lion's Den!
Mike Perry, Eden
“Stop being so defensive!”
Tim Tribbett
Let Mother in.
David Core, Greensboro
Practicing with the door just isn't the same as the real thing, isn't it?
That's just the neighbor- he's got his TV volume turned up too high!
Mike Perry, Eden
Oh stop it! You know lions don't have thumbs!
Mike Perry, Eden
“My mother thinks you don’t like her!”
Tim Tribbett
“Please just install a peephole!”
Tim Tribbett
“Your circus days are over!”
Tim Tribbett
“So THIS is why we don’t get repeat trick or treaters!”
Tim Tribbett
Well that doesn't work. Try this- 'Nants ingonyama bagithi baba, Sithi uhm ingonyama, Nants ingonyama...'.
Mike Perry, Eden
I hate it when the Stevenson's drop by, but this is not the way to handle it!
Mike Perry, Eden
Don't you see the irony in this? He has pride, but you don't?
Mike Perry, Eden
It isn't Scar, you idiot! Scar died falling off that cliff!
Mike Perry, Eden
No, he isn't dangerous. Let me give you a clue- 'I'm afraid there's no denyin,
I'm just a dandelion-'
Of course he's mad at me. He asked what I was doing in his wardrobe and I said "Narnia business!"
Mike Perry, Eden
Sometimes song will soothe the savage beast. Try this- "A whim away, a whim away, a whim away......"
Mike Perry, Eden
When the king of beasts has chickenpox, you do not call him a dotted lion! You just don't!
Mike Perry, Eden
Oh come on, dear. It's only Mother.
Tom Krissak, Greensboro
Isn't that a little overkill for one little spider?
Just because you fell off that chair doesn't mean you have to punish it.
Whip it. Whip it good.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“You leave Mr. Whiskers alone!”
Tim Tribbett
“That is NOT how you potty train a child!”
Tim Tribbett
"Your Mother's here!"
Wannetta Mallette, Burlington
"For Pete's sake! It's the Girl Scouts selling cookies."
"Junior lost his job - we have to let him move back in."
"What if it's a blonde wearing a bikini?"
"You're not a lion-tamer anymore!"
"Put my Chippendale chair down right now!"
"That makes sense if there's a wild animal on the other side."
"Me Jane - you have lost it!"
"That's not the kind of wolf at the door I was talking about!"
"That menacing growl was our cat wanting in."
"Siegfried and Roy never did it like that!"
"When I said 'It's a jungle out there', it was a metaphor, you moron."
"I don't think the neighbor's cat is that big a threat."
"I better not catch you swinging on a vine."
"You've been listening to Devo, haven't you?"
"I said 'trash', not 'whiplash'."
Bill Wallace
1.George, my parents may not like you but they aren’t dangerous.
2. The circus has gone out of business.
3. Yes you look ferocious but I still think we need a security system.
4. Wouldn’t we be safer if we just had a g-u-n?
5. Why don’t we just lock the door?
6. I think that security job you had has messed up your mind.
7. We’ll be safe. The robbers will die laughing when they see you.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
Why bother? It didn’t tame my mother the last time!
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
‘’If you would clean the garage more often, it wouldn’t come to this.”
Chris Burton, Greensboro
“That’s not how you handle a surly teenager!”
Tim Tribbet
"Your middle name being Barnum, I should have expected this."
"I'm pretty sure there are no mountain lions here in Miami."
"You have an interesting way of dealing with door-to-door salesmen."
"The Jacksonville Jaguar coming to visit us is a football player, nimrod."
"I'm not impressed by your Jungle-Jim chivalry."
"Would a lion take an elevator to the eighth floor?"
"That's not the welcome our new neighbors are expecting."
"This is Detroit - what kind of lion do you think it could be?"
Bill Wallace
This is what happens when you close the door on his tail!
Mike Perry, Eden
“It’s just a spider!”
Tim Tribbett
“Just use some bathroom spray!”
Tim Tribbett
“Why don’t we have any friends?”
Tim Tribbett
“Stop listening to Devo.”
Tim Tribbett
"Henry, it's just my Mother. This is her semi-annual visit."
David Shoulberg. Greensboro
Isn't that a bit of overkill? It's just a fly.
Don't use that. I'll get you a fly swatter.
Relax, I've called the exterminator.
Mother called. She's not coming after all.
Have you tried bug spray?
You're training to be a lion tamer?
Norma Kay, Greensboro
Wow! I didn't know Lion Country Safari would be so participatory!
Mike Perry, Eden
I'll put on my costume and join you for the masquerade party.
The doctor said not to worry. It's a reaction to medication.
Put down the whip. It's the pizza delivery guy.
You've been watching too much television.
Norma Kay, Greensboro
you didn’t report for jury duty again?
you’re against impeachment?
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
He said " land shark " when I am who was there.
Jehovah Witnesses again?
seriously, what do you think the chance are that there's a lion at the door?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
“You know that’s my mama on the other side of the door.”
J’edith Exum, Reidsville
He said " landshark " when I ASK who was there.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
Seriously. 13 broken bones. On Friday the 13th. What are the odds.
Henry Hoover, Burlington
Relax Harold. It's just the cat
Henry Hoover
“Be nice! I invited the Rickards for dinner!”
Tim Tribbett
“Just take the beet casserole and say ‘thanks’!”
Tim Tribbett
“You’re going to have to share that chocolate cake!”
Tim Tribbett
Now look! You've known for a month that mama was coming. Now put that down and open the door!
Mike Perry, Eden
I thought I had a great idea to get 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' out of my head
But then away it went away it went away it went away it went.....
Mike Perry, Eden
"Just wait until your Mother comes to visit !"
"I'm not wild about the way your mother treats me either !
" So that's the impression you want to make on our daughter's new boyfriend ?"
"Not a Lion, a Lion's Club member collecting eyeglasses !"
"I know you're not a fan, but let your Lion's fan brother in !"
"That's not the way to get the cat to go to the vet !"
"Just get the carrier and I'll get the cat !"
"I know the landlord's mad we're late with the rent again, but...."
"Why do you always have to act out when my sister comes to visit ?"
"You're a clown short of a circus, you know !"
"What if it's the Amazon delivery person ?"
"I didn't hear anything clawing at the door !"
"I thought we were going to let this one be an inside cat !"
"Is the dog paying you to keep the cat out ?"
"Why don't you practice your lion taming on your own mother ?"
.
" You can't run away and join the circus. It doesn't exist anymore. "
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
That’s’not the way to meet her new boyfriend!!
Don Williamson
Why not get a video doorbell like everyone else?
David Core, Greensboro
I can't say I approve of how you handlecrisis management!
Mike Perry, Eden
You are just hard headed. Just put up the no solicitation sign!
Mike Perry, Eden
“You make my mother fell so unwelcome!”
Tim Tribbett
I know tomorrow is your first day as a middle school teacher, but must you practice your discipline choices at home?
Mike Perry, Eden
That’s not a good or friendly way to greet your daughters new boyfriend.
Don Williamson
He said Lion's Club- not Lion's cub!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Stop" - What if it's opportunity knocking?
Vicki Sparrow
If mama comes through that door, you better think about what you're doing!
Mike Perry, Eden
“Don’t be so dramatic, it’s just a kitten”.
Vicki Wilson, Greensboro
"It's your mother."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
Did I hear that right? I thought you said "Um gowah!"
Mike Perry, Eden
"Leave my mother alone!"
Mike Grassi, Reidsville
"Don't you think we should try a mousetrap first?"
Andee Gable, Greensboro
“It’s just a spider!”
“Would you open the door and let mom in?”
“Honey, The Lions are people!”
Rusty Morgan,Greensboro
Let's see- you're inside with a door and whip, the lion's outside with no thumbs. What's wrong with this picture?
Mike Perry, Eden
You keep forgetting! That's Bert Lahr, out neighbor!
Mike Perry, Eden
Relax, Frank! My mother's flight got delayed until tomorrow.
Julie Gentile, Burlington
Okay. On 3, I'll open the door. After that, you're on your own!
Mike Perry, Eden
it's Leo dear. The neighbor, not the lion!
Charles Perry, Eden
Dinner’s ready
Put that down. The Grey Poupon is on the table
You expecting someone ?
Honey, sit on the couch where you belong
But isn’t Tim already tame ?
I see those testosterone pills are kicking in
Remember when we were dating ?
It’s only Tim , honey. He’s harmless
Expecting a Tiger, Tony ?
Remember our marriage counselor session at 10
You get me so excited when you act like that
What’s gotten into you ? Testosterone pills ?
How long have you been holding that chair?
Tim made you a couch. Sit on it
We know who cracks the whip around here
Sure- Normal behavior in Vegas
Yes. You are now ready for Vegas
I’ve been looking for my bullwhip
Don’t you think shouting “ Obey “ would help ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
“Must you do that every time my mother comes over?”
“You could just lend the neighbor your drill.”
“It’s not a land shark.”
“Just open the door and let Whiskers in.”
“The mailman is still going to deliver the bills.”
“The hamburgers we ordered aren’t going to be that fresh.”
“You don’t want our son moving back in?
Phil Valla, Greensboro
#1: "Hey! Those are my husband training materials you stole!"
#2: "What? Are you expecting a lion at the door?"
#3: "Someone's knocking at the door,
Somebody's ringing the bell,
Someone's knocking at the door,
Somebody's ringing the bell,
Do me a favor,
Open the door, and let them in, ooh yeah!" ...with apologies to Paul McCartney and Wings.
#4: "What will the neighbors think of us when they see you throwing that out into the garbage?"
#5: "Are you kidding me? It's going to take a lot more than that to train those door to door salesmen!"
#6: "Oh, so now you're suddenly Indiana Jones!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point.
Put down that door. You know lions can't ring a doorbell!
Mike Perry, Eden
OK, so those Girl Scouts got a little aggressive with their cookies last year.
Man up. It's opportunity knocking.
You do this every time my mother comes for a visit.
Relax it's just tonight's dinner.
Why does that pizza delivery guy scare you?
Answering census questions isn't going cost you anything.
This is not the way to handle bill collectors.
Your sister isn't here to borrow money again.
You ordered a lion from Amazon didn't you.
I told you tigers don't make good house pets.
I told my brother he could move in with us for just a little while.
Man up. The world is a scary place, so get over it.
Calm down, Mama's not going to bite you again.
Is that a kitten I hear outside the door?
A teenage daughter isn't that hard to control.
You just have to watch the kids for a couple of hours.
Honey, it's more than a year until the presidential election.
Reality knocks everyday.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
”Do you really think, being a lion tamer is a good career move?”
”I need that chair, your Mother is coming to dinner!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
1. I said he’s a liar, not a lion!
2. No doubt that’s a whip but that’s not a nae nae
3. Exterminator, Exshirminatator, I’m goin in
Tim Amato, Kernersville
"Is this what you meant by role playing?"
"Stay back, I'm fighting winter off!"
"Stop fighting off the fall, I'm tired of the hot weather!"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
“Really dear, are my mother’s visits that bad?”
Richard Foust, Trinity
"YOU're the one that insisted that we get our cat from the Pound."
"Maybe THIS is why he was returned to the pound."
"Did the pound give you any family history?"
.(**Side NOTE & Disclaimer:..... ALL of my kitties have come from the pound and we've Never been disappointed :) )
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
I think you're taking this Lion's Club initiation waaaaaaaaaaay too literal!
Mike Perry, Eden
"If you're going to answer the door this way, we'd better have some really great Halloween candy."
"All you heard was 'Knock Knock'??"
"All this because we're giving out Grey Poupon for Halloween?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
Oh, for goodness sakes! Let mother in!
Going out into the world is not that bad!
Buy the cookies I said! Don’t get those girl scouts mad at you!
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
I just saw my mother-in-law drive up.
John W. Edwards, Eden
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other places) JOKES
A lion walks into a bar. Bartender says, “First one’s on the house.” Lion says, “Thanks, you didn’t have
to do that.” Bartender says, “You know you’re my mane man.”
Mike Perry, Eden
A lion walks into a bar and asks the bartender, Are you hiring? The bartender says, No...have you tried the circus? The lion replied, Why would the circus be hiring bartenders?
Mike Perry, Eden
BEST POEMS
Home Turf
A whip and chair don't make much sense
when it comes to planning home defense.
A more likely scenario for this wild event
would be if they lived in a three-ring tent.
.
You might see this in a remote jungle hut;
a plush penthouse condo is anything but.
He feels it's possible that sooner or later,
big cats could learn to use the elevators.
.
His wife says have some common sense;
lions and tigers are perilously past-tense.
That gives him pause and he reconsiders,
but he's still concerned and has the jitters.
.
Her logic connects, he now sees the light;
there's not much chance of a jungle fight.
He was trying to show his manly courage,
came off looking like a deranged scourge.
.
So he drops the pretense of playing hero,
lest his wife deduces he's a psycho zero.
But he'll keep the weapons close at hand,
in case he needs to make one final stand.
Bill Wallace
Worst-Case Scenario
What kind of beast might trigger this reaction,
causing logic and sanity to lose good traction?
This appears to be a normal domestic setting,
so this strange tableau we're just not getting.
.
The man fancies himself a brave lion-tamer;
his wife has evolved into a husband-shamer.
Could they be the only habitants on this floor
with wild animals lurking outside their door?
.
She asks him to discard the whip and chair,
because there's obviously no danger there.
She opens the door and he dives for cover;
worse than any huge beast, it's her mother.
.
She'd come to see them for a friendly visit;
the irony of the scene is absurdly exquisite.
Before she encountered this major ruckus,
she'd planned to invite them to the circus.
Bill Wallace
Alter ego
This must be Rickard's alter ego,
putting on a big lion-tamer show.
Not only talented with zany quips,
he's very handy with a chair/whip.
.
Hidden in the depths of his mind
are deeds akin to this heroic kind.
Left to deal with his imagined life,
here stands his exasperated wife.
.
So if sometimes he's off his game,
perchance big cats are to blame.
But since he lives here in the city,
it's more likely just a playful kitty.
Bill Wallace
Fred said as he carried his whip and chair
No one gets through my door, not even a big bear.
Even if it’s my mother-in-law, I don’t care.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
You can’t chase the devil away with a whip and a chair
He just doesn’t care
What you need to do, is hit him in prayer.
The Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
It's a scene that is quite horrifyin'.
A big cat is outside. The wife's cryin'.
Said the cat, "You should fear!
It's a tiger out here!"
But the guy replied back, "You are lion!"
Ken Sheldon, Elon
BEST INSIDE JOKE
“Be nice! I invited the Rickards for dinner!”
Tim Tribbett
No, you’ll definitely need those
Put that down. The Grey Poupon is on the table
But isn’t Tim already tame ?
It’s only Tim , honey. He’s harmless
Tim made you a couch. Sit on it
See above comment
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
"All this because we're giving out Grey Poupon for Halloween?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
He was walking so slow, you told him to "Mufasa?" That wasn't very smart, now was it?
Well that doesn't work. Try this- 'Nants ingonyama bagithi baba, Sithi uhm ingonyama, Nants ingonyama...'.
It isn't Scar, you idiot! Scar died falling off that cliff!
No, he isn't dangerous. Let me give you a clue- 'I'm afraid there's no denyin, I'm just a dandelion-'
Of course he's mad at me. He asked what I was doing in his wardrobe and I said "Narnia business!"
Sometimes song will soothe the savage beast. Try this- "A whim away, a whim away, a whim away......"
You keep forgetting! That's Bert Lahr, out neighbor!
Mike Perry, Eden
“Stop listening to Devo.”
Tim Tribbett
"You've been listening to Devo, haven't you?"
Bill Wallace
He said " landshark " when I ASK who was there.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff. AZ
“It’s not a land shark.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
No doubt that’s a whip but that’s not a nae nae
Tim Amato, Kernersville
BEST/WORST PUNS
I thought you were his mane man!
When the king of beasts has chickenpox, you do not call him a dotted lion! You just don't!
Mike Perry, Eden
BEST EARWORMS
“Stop listening to Devo.”
Tim Tribbett
Well that doesn't work. Try this- 'Nants ingonyama bagithi baba, Sithi uhm ingonyama, Nants ingonyama...'.
No, he isn't dangerous. Let me give you a clue- 'I'm afraid there's no denyin, I'm just a dandelion-'
Sometimes song will soothe the savage beast. Try this- "A whim away, a whim away, a whim away......"
Mike Perry, Eden
Whip it. Whip it good.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
I thought I had a great idea to get 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight' out of my head, but then away it went away it went away it went away it went.....
Mike Perry, Eden
"Someone's knocking at the door,
Somebody's ringing the bell,
Someone's knocking at the door,
Somebody's ringing the bell,
Do me a favor,
Open the door, and let them in, ooh yeah!" ...with apologies to Paul McCartney and Wings.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
