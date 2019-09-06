Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 091119
WINNER
“The Good news: You are 100 years old and healthy. The Bad news: You are in the path of the new highway!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“It’s inevitable. You’ll be bald in two months.”
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
“You have a case of squirrels.”
Henry Hoover, Burlington
.
“I’m afraid you’re not out of the woods yet.”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
“Take it easy! Last year you had that bad fall.”
Dawn Martin, Greensboro
.
“I’m not late, it was your apples that kept me away.”
No name given
.
“You don’t get enough exercise.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
“You may not like ivy now, but believe me, it’ll grow on you!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I’m going to need a sap sample.”
Tim Tribbett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“It’s normal to start losing leaves this time of year.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The test’s don’t lie. Your bark is worse than your blight!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
"Bad news, you've got six months. Good news, you'll make a great table."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
"I hope you have good medical insurance because money doesn't … you know."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
You’re bark is worse than your blight. (Yeah, 4 people came up with this idea too, but it’s the punchline of an upcoming Brewster Rockit Sunday strip that gave me the JOY idea in the first place.)
That growth you were concerned about? It was a tree-house.
I see you’re a sap donor. I guess that makes you a giving tree.
We found the source of those voices you kept hearing. Some kids built a tree-house in you.
.
JR. WINNER
“I think you have a case of termites.”
Jacob Winstead, 9, Greensboro
.
JR. RUNNERS-UP
“The chart here says you are a “sick-amore tree”
Madison Foust, 9, Wesleyan Christian
.
THE REST
"It's natural to expect a few red and yellow leaves at your age. But don't worry, they'll fall out."
Rev. Beth M. Woodard, Greensboro,
Chaplain Trinity Elms campus, Clemmons, Interim Pastor, St. Michael Lutheran Church, High Point
.
I'm so sorry, but the tests confirm it. Your bark is worse than your bite!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The test's don't lie. Your bark is worse than your blight!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I'm afraid you're all bark and no bite."
Kearns Davis
.
1. Let me have a listen. I'm a chestnut.
2. Just looking at you, I'd say you have a mute-tation.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
You don't know how to procreate? That's nuts!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Dutch Elm, toe fungus. Ditch the wooden clogs.
Joan Lux, Greensboro
.
.
Termites.
You may lose a limb.
I'm thinking of branching out my practice.
Your symptoms have me stumped.
The good news is I saved money by switching my car insurance.
David Core, Greensboro
.
"Your reflexes are rather wooden."
"You'll undergo some radical changes in the next few months."
"So how did this bough get broken?"
"You have an over-abundance of bird nests."
"I think I've gotten to the root of your problem."
"We need to work on your limbs' flexibility."
"You're allergic to chain-saws."
"You'll be completely bald in a couple of months."
"I've got bad news, you poor sap!"
"You have a ringworm infection."
"You need to see an Ent-omologist."
"I'm referring you to Cedars of Sinai."
"How long have you had this barking cough?"
"The loggers have left you with a bad case of sawdust syndrome."
"That sore spot on your trunk? It's best to leaf it alone."
"You need some R&R, so I'm prescribing a beech vacation."
"Don't worry about a forest fire - you're already an ash."
"Since you're a fir, you should be warm this winter."
Bill Wallace
.
.
“Next I need to stick my limb up your knotty hole.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Her diagnosis was ‘chainsaw disease’.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Worst case of beavers I’ve even seen.
Tim Tribbett
.
Seems you're all bark, and no bite.
If you want a second opinion, consult an arborist.
David Core, Greensboro
.
We ran a full scan of you DNA and found the problem was with you ancestors. They were all nuts!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know she yells, calls you names, picks out all your faults, criticizes all you do, but you shouldn't call her a birch!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Let's see- you say you saw a snake, a naked man and a naked female with an apple. We need to do some more tests!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You look younger than your rings “
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
"Just as I expected. You have Dutch Elm disease."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
“She was torn limb from limb.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Just here for some light pruning?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Here for a squirrelectomy ?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Here for squirrel removal?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Good news is the operation went well. Bad news is she’s lying about her age”
Tim Tribbett
.
Congratulations you just went from oak flooring status to dining room table status
Larry Miller, Greensboro
.
“So he fell and NO ONE heard him?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You have a bad case of elves.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That growth was a syrup tap.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I think we can save her. Knock on wood.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Just a bad case of hives.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“And no one heard her fall?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“As a pear tree your going to get an occasional partridge.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“What the heck happened to that Giving tree?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I’m going to need a sap sample.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“By the way I love your podcasting.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“The specialist I consulted was stumped.”
Tim Tribbett
.
.
It says here you were raised in Brooklyn. That's interesting!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Please consider the following entries for Friday, September 6.
I can't complete the exam if you refuse to say, "aaaah".
Yes, the DNA test should tell us if you're the son of a birch or the son of a beech.
Jack MacDowall, Greensboro
.
So, you are worried that you will fall in the forest and no one will hear you?
Cathy FitzGerald, Greensboro
.
“So..she had a Fall fall?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“You’re all bark and no blight.”
Tim Tribbett
.
.
.
1. Congratulations! Your little sapling will spring up next April.
2. Try to avoid tornados.
3. Don’t let anyone get under you if it’s lightning.
4. You’re low on sap.
5. I’ll make an appointment for you with a tree surgeon.
6. Don’t worry. Losing your leaves is normal.
7. The new bypass is coming this way. You have two months to live.
8. You’ll be around for another 50 years (fingers crossed).
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
"Your patient code-name is Lord of the Rings."
"We can either shave you before surgery or just wait for fall."
"You've got acornitis, which can be a tough nut to crack."
"You're probably petrified about having this operation."
"The light-headiness is due to your being a balsa."
"Two out of three with your condition end up as firewood."
"Your being a son of a beech is why you're not poplar."
"Go home, take two aspens and call me in the morning."
"You have a periodontal condition called sweet-gum."
"This is a serious diagnosis, so don't just shrub it off."
Bill Wallace
.
“You feel squirrelly?”
Tim Tribbett
.
"It's probably separation anxiety because you know you'll be losing all of your leaves soon."
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
.
I've yet to have anyone faint at the sight of their own sap!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
.
.
.
.
"You are in treely good shape."
"A little snip here and there, and you'll be
in great shape."
"There's no danger of you falling in the forest."
"You're one limber timber !"
"You'll be running rings around this forest in no time."
"We caught that woodpecker just in time."
"There's no reason you shouldn't be able to bear fruit."
"So you have good genes in your family tree...".
"Thankfully it was just a squirrel's nest."
"I hope you have good medical insurance because money
doesn't ….you know."
"Leaves, bark, root, all of your vital signs are good."
"Your rings suggest that you're aging well in place."
"Well, your sap's running good."
"We'll just give you a tap to check out your sap."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
Great checkup! I can hardly believe you’re 174 years old.
We’ve relocated the squirrel from your throat. You should feel better now.
Tree’s company. Foliage is a crowd.
I know the nest feels empty when your little buds leaf but they always come back.
The Surgeon says you can really branch out now.
Yes the Nest of Robins in your hair looks very jaunty.
You’ve really grown. Last visit you were just a twig.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
.
"Upon review, all of your limbs appear to be intact."
"I'm interested in hearing about how you got these knots."
"I'd really be interested in hearing about how you got all of these knots!"
"Oh My, aren't You a Knotty boy!"
"Your tree bark is as tough as Skin!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"I understand that you are interested in discussing our InVitro Fertilizer."
"Your skin looks like Crepe, Myrtle!"
"I think you'll feel a whole lot better after we've tapped some of this Maple Syrup off of you."
"I understand that you are concerned about leaf loss. Don't be; it's just Autumn!"
"Looks you've got a good case of worm wood.... I've got a cream for that.... or Buyers if you are interested!!!"
"I can write you a script for this worm wood...OR...a phone number for a Buyer if you are interested!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
The missing and hilarious ones:
I’m afraid you’re gonna need at least 8 root canals.
Thankfully, your bark is worse than your blight.
I’m afraid you’re not out of the woods yet.
Now that we have trimmed you and your grove of friends back a bit, maybe we can see the forest.
“You need to lose weight. I recommend the Limber-Up program.”
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
Your roots are fine and chlorophyll is excellent for this time of year but you need to add fiber to your limbs.
John Bayersdorfer, Greensboro
.
I see furniture in your future.
You're not going on the table. You're going to be one.
How to you feel about becoming part of the housing market?
You have acorn on your root.
You're good for another 100 years.
Take a bag of fertilizer and call me in twenty-five years.
Loosing your leaves is not the same as going bald.
You're not going bald. It's just the beginning of fall.
I'm referring you to a tree surgeon.
Don't worry it's just a minor pruning.
Getting to the root of your root problem will be tough.
Kids climbing on you is not an infestation.
Your itching isn't an allergy, it's termites.
Your fear of chain saws is perfectly normal.
I can help with your pollenating dysfunction.
You're an oak, but if you want to identify as a maple, that's fine.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
#1: "You might need a procedure, but that may be going out on a limb!"
#2: "I'm thinking about opening a new branch office!"
#3: "All we really need to do is snap your joint back into place!"
#4: "Turn your head and cough!"
#5: "We'll just get you fixed right up so you'll be hugging Al Gore again in no time!"
#6: "Hey! Didn't I see you in 'The Wizard of Oz?'"
#7: "No worries! You're not going to need a trans-plant!"
#8: "Hi! I'm Dr. Wood, Tree Surgeon!"
#9: Doctor: "Does it hurt when you do that?"
Tree: "Yes."
Doctor: "Then don't do that!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point.
.
"Congratulations!! Looks like you'll be able to open up that branch office since you passed your physical exam."
"As soon as we get a few more pine needles we'll complete your lab work."
"Welcome BacK, you ole son-of-a-gum tree; how'ya doin'?!"
"You look SO MUCH like your dad that I guess his acorn really Didn't fall far from his tree!!!"
"We've got a coupon for Ancestry.com if you're interested in learning more about your roots."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Best as I can tell, your bark was injured by humans looking for the makings of Bird's Nest Soup!"
"I don't think that YOU could be allergic to Bird's Nest Soup."
"Hummm, your bark seems to be worse than your bite."
"Actually, rough skin is Normal for you."
"I think I should make like a tree, and Leave, don't you?"
"I think I should make like a tree and leave...What? No Sense of Humor?!"
"Well I'm going to do like the kids say and 'make like a tree & leave'."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"So you're beginning to feel a little hollow?"
"Actually at your age it's quite normal to begin to feel a little hollow."
"Heavens No! That's not how I'm going to check for YOUR Age!!!"
"I'm not sure that you can hear me. GEE... you can't even tell me, can you??"
"Your dad is a Dogwood, & your mom was a Pussy Willow? No Wonder you're conflicted!!"
"So you're Tree years old. Ha Ha. Very Funny."
"So you're Tree years old. Ha Ha; like I've never heard That before."
"So your parents Didn't tell you about the possiblity of your leaves changing color, then dropping off?"
"You think you were hit by lightning?? No wonder you were Petrified!!"
"Uhh, I don't think your fork branches far from your roots."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
1. Luckily there is no loss of limb.
2. Looks to be just a small break!
3. You may need to drop a few leaves!
4. You ay need to trim down a little bit.
5. Your leaves have good color!
6. Good news is your as strong as an oak!!
7. Hello “I am Doctor Groot”!
8. Let’s see if we can get down to the root of your problem!
9. I’m suggesting a little better soil diet!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
You're lucky to be alive! After all, you did lose a lot of sap!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You don't have Dutch elm, nor canker rot or even oak wilt. Just a case deciduous hypochondria!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
“I think that I shall never see a better ECG from a tree.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Take some fertilizer and call me in the morning.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I'm sorry, Medicare does not pay for a tree surgeon!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'll have to refer you to our main hospital. This is just a branch office!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It’s all about your roots
Tell me about your roots
I recommend the Grey Poupon drench
You are branching out too much
Am I barking up the wrong tree ?
We would like to use some of your stem cells
You need to branch out
Your canopy is not billowing
Your acorns are low on Grey Poupon
Do you want to leave me now ?
Your bark is worse than your bite
310 years. You are in the prime of your life
Take it slowly and don’t move around
Stay put
Don’t move. I’m going to take your sap pressure
You’re nuts !
How are your movements ?
I see you’ve been blowin in the wind
Your xylem is clogged
Drink more water
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
To answer that question we'd need to run your Tree-NA
I've contacted renowned surgeon Dr. Woody Woodpecker to see if we can get you a mouth.
Contrary to popular belief Grey Poupon does not kill bark beetles.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
'I don't feel oak-kay lately doc'
'You look a little green'
'My bark is worse than my bite'
'I have a little gunk in my trunk'
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“You’ve only got 100 years to live.”
“Your bark is worse than your height.”
“I found the root of your problem.”
“You’re going to need to trim down.”
“I’ve got the results back from your canopy.”
“Wood you consider a 2nd opinion?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
.
“The tree swing was successfully removed.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I have to get permits from the EPA, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Mgmt. before I can any remove old growth!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I’ve gotten to the root of the problem.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I’m afraid your bark is worse than your bite.
You don’t get enough exercise.
Remember, I have known you since you were an acorn.
I couldn’t hear a heartbeat.
You may be part of a nice home someday.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Reduce your stress by bending in the wind.
Betsy Rule, Greensboro
.
SCHOOL/JR. ENTRIES (elementary / middle school)
.
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
A tree walks into a bar.
The bartender says "We're closed!"
The tree leaves.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Groot, Hodor and Chewbacca walk into a bar. Bartender says "This is going to be an interesting night!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Two trees walk into a bar. One tree says to the other, "Did you hear about William. He just got the most unusual job. He's a professional mourner." The other tree says, " Well that makes sense. After all he is a weeping willow."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Two weeping willow trees wearing cowboy hats walk into a bar . The bartender says, " Hey guys I think you want the Long Branch Saloon down the street."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
A grove a maple trees walk into a bar. Each tree is clad in leaves of brilliant red, yellow, and scarlet. After several hours of drinking and salsa dancing the trees walk out leaving six inches of leaves on the floor. The bartender shakes his head, picks up a broom and mutters, " Deciduous smart asses."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
Maple Malady
This tree has been feeling kind of punk,
having strange sensations in his trunk.
He became concerned and on a whim,
requested his doctor to check his limbs.
.
The doctor checked him up and down;
going from his roots to his tip-top crown.
He found some areas of minor concern;
a few small cuts and a fairly large burn.
.
Campers had notched him with an axe;
it wasn't a full-blown, malicious attack.
The burn was a result of their camp-fire,
when glowing embers escaped the pyre.
.
The news is good for this towering oak;
he'll recover completely and won't croak.
It won't be long before he's feeling good;
a promising prognosis, knock on wood.
Bill Wallace
.
Hardwood HMO
Deep in the woods, totally hidden from view,
trees visit a physician they call Doctor Yew.
He established a clinic here under the sky;
he usually practices at the Cedars of Sinai.
.
He dispenses advice to keep them in health;
does this pro bono, isn't interested in wealth.
His patients trust him with both life and limb;
believe that he could teach a brick to swim.
.
He treats them all, both saplings and elders;
provides them comfort, like a warm shelter.
When they inquire about the amount owed,
he gives them a wink, shows them the road.
.
Word has spread of this arboreal physician;
he's thought to be somewhat of a magician.
When you hear leaves rustle, feel a breeze,
it's one of his patients, feeling more at ease.
Bill Wallace
.
"Well, I think that your teeth are all right,
But it looks like you're getting a blight.
So I have to convey
That your tests show today
That your bark is much worse than your bite."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
One tree to the other tree
Watch out, do you know what you could be?
A resting place for the birds in the sky
Or the perfect tree for the axman
And then you will die.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
You need to take a rest
A lace for birds and squirrels, you do your best
But when the super highway comes thorugh
The first tree that they will get is you.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
The Lord looks after the trees
The birds rest in them so high
Also the squirrels as well
If the Lord looks after these
if we look to him for help
If we don’t, we can wind up in …
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Bill Wallace still in our prayers
Thanks, Rev. Pellino, I think and assume Mr. Wallace is on the mend now, as he is back writing captions again!
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
I recommend the Grey Poupon drench
Your acorns are low on Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Contrary to popular belief Grey Poupon does not kill bark beetles.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
The good news is I saved money by switching my car insurance.
David Core, Greensboro
.
“You have a bad case of elves.”
“What the heck happened to that Giving tree?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"We'll just get you fixed right up so you'll be hugging Al Gore again in no time!"
"Hey! Didn't I see you in 'The Wizard of Oz?'”
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
Hello “I am Doctor Groot”!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
“I think that I shall never see a better ECG from a tree.”
Tim Tribbett
.
I've contacted renowned surgeon Dr. Woody Woodpecker to see if we can get you a mouth.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
"You need some R&R, so I'm prescribing a beech vacation."
"Don't worry about a forest fire - you're already an ash."
"You're probably petrified about having this operation."
"Go home, take two aspens and call me in the morning."
"This is a serious diagnosis, so don't just shrub it off."
Bill Wallace
.
You're healthy enough to " leaf " now.
Henry Hoover, Burlington
.
Tree’s company. Foliage is a crowd.
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
"I think I should make like a tree, and Leave, don't you?"
"So you're Tree years old. Ha Ha. Very Funny."
"You think you were hit by lightning?? No wonder you were Petrified!!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Let’s see if we can get down to the root of your problem!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
'I don't feel oak-kay lately doc'
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“Wood you consider a 2nd opinion?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
