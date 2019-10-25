Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 103019
Welcome to the News & Record's "Jokes on You" page.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you're a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
Looks like we had another case of confusion about the cartoon. A lot of you didn’t realize this was a mad scientist and his lab assistant Igor shopping. Some thought this was a hunchback of Notre Dame toon.
Last week’s cartoon was The Mad Scientist and Igor shopping. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is Vampires at home.
WINNER
“Yay! Neck bolts are on sale!”
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
RUNNERS-UP
“A brain and two hands. Oh, and a bag of Doritos.”
Tim Tribbett
“There’s a BOGO on brains.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
“I hope you remembered the coupons.”
Bill Wallace
“I wish I had picked up a brain when this place had that blue light special last week!”
Mike Perry, Eden
“No, I did not put Reese’s Pieces on the list!”
Debra Watson, Eden
“We’re gonna need a lot of duct tape.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
“’Bread, milk, eggs?’ Dang, I grabbed my wife’s list.”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
“Always get ‘self-rising.’ It saves on electricity.”
C. Ross
“These high prices are enough to drive you mad.”
David Core, Greensboro
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“Costco makes you wander thru every aisle to find a brain!”
Tim Tribbett
“And a bottle of ‘Angry Villager Repellent’. ”
Tim Tribbett
“See if you can find two bolts.”
Tim Tribbett
That’s the bin for recycling. We already do that, in a way.
C Ross
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This one was silly enough that it made me laugh.
"What makes you think he'd like a coloring book?"
Bill Wallace
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
No brains either? Doesn’t this store have ANYTHING?
They’re having a BOGO sale on death-rays!
I saw the villagers here buying pitchforks and torches. That can’t be good.
Brains. Now would that be office supplies or personal items?
I can’t read this recipe. Does it call for ‘brans’ or ‘brains?’
THE REST
“Everything looks good on the check list, now we need to work on your posture”!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
I don't have a hunch what this chemical formula is.
Do you have a hunch where you got this prescription?
Ahhhh, you must be one of the Fighting Irish.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
1. Let’s see we need a flat head ,not a phillips head, a brain , and some neck bolts!
2. We need to find the spare parts department.
3. I’ll be moving fast so try to keep up.
Tony Bean, Danbury
OK, let's see. First thing is bell polish.
OK, let's see. First thing is a back brace.
You're a dead ringer for your brother. (Old joke)
We don't need much. Things are slow what with the burned out cathedral.
I brought my recipe for spinach dip so we can enjoy the Fighting Irish football game tomorrow.
Anyone ever tell you you're a dead ringer for Charles Laughton ?
How much rope do you think we need ?
I know, I know. Ear plugs.
Joe Farrar, GSO
"This is turning into a monster project."
"Bringing the dead back to life is killing me."
"Security will probably want to search you on our way out."
"If anyone asks, we're building a politician."
"We'll have to make a female version to keep him in line."
"We definitely won't be able to claim the 'organic' designation."
"Our next stop will be the cemetery."
"OK, we need some puppy-dog tails."
"Fortunately, I learned what not to do after making you."
"We're going to need the biggest batteries they've got."
"Don't laugh when the cashier asks 'Cash or charge?'."
"This reads like an EPA doomsday list."
"Did you put Cheez-Its on here?"
"Making an atom bomb wouldn't draw this much attention."
"Stand up straight and stop slouching."
Bill Wallace
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
“Wait...who added hump conditioner?”
Tim Tribbett
Tim Tribbett
“One giant surge protector”
Tim Tribbett
“No duct tape. Only suture material from now on!”
Tim Tribbett
Tim Tribbett
“Are you sure Home Depot has brains?”
Tim TribbettF
“Looks like we’ll need to get the body parts on Amazon.”
Tim Tribbett
Let's see- 1 throw switch, 1 left foot, 1 lightning rod, 1 hump healer-wait? Hump Healer? Who put that on here?
Are you excited, Igor? We've almost enough things to build you that wife you've been wanting!
Hump remover? I don't remember writing that down......
....and 1 sponge cake. Isn't it nice of the villagers to want to give us a housewarming party?
...and one pair of work boots, size 42 triple D!
One more thing and we're over the hump! Oh! Sorry about that Igor!
We'll need another brain. That last one got him elected to Congress!
Don't let me leave without going to the organ bank section!
....and Igor, don't let me forget to buy some Head and Shoulders!
Igor, pop over to aisle 5 to see if they've restocked the brains section!
Oh! Remind me to go see Abby tonight!
Mike Perry, Eden
“I forget. Did a ‘six pack’ mean beer or abs?”
Tim Tribbett
Tim Tribbett
“I’m wary of buying heavily discounted brains.”
Tim Tribbett
Tim Tribbett
"No, you can't ride in the buggy."
"We'll pick up a two-by-four for your back."
"Most of what we need is at the cemetery."
"The only thing made in the USA will be the body."
"My hand-writing is pretty good for a mad scientist."
"Go get two of those metal thingies for his neck."
"I need some way to control him. Fear of fire should work."
Bill Wallace
“What are ‘ayes’? Did you meant ‘eyes’?”
Tim Tribbett
“I promise. First we shop THEN the chiropractor.”
Tim Tribbett
“You know those hump enhancement supplements don’t work!”
Tim Tribbett
“And a plunger cause SOMEONE flushed a body part.”
Tim Tribbett
"Go get the shortest leash you can find."
"See if Rickard's whip and chair are still available."
"Go to the pharmacy and get some sedatives."
"No, you moron - a stun gun will just make him hyper."
"Let's pick up a video of a flaming fireplace."
"A copy of the Mueller report should knock him out."
Bill Wallace
Tim Tribbett
OK, we need two legs of Larry and a canned Sam.
See if they have some fresh brains, but no politicians this time.
See if they have some fresh lady’s fingers.
Our next creature will be a northern woman, so go to the meat case and get a Boston butt.
See if they have any fresh cadavers in the meat case.
I wish this place had a parts counter.
We need some body parts, a roll of thread for stiches, and two lighting rods.
Get a head, a torso, two arms and some crab legs, and let’s see what happens.
What if we just started baking cupcakes instead?
You go get the body, and I’ll get the electrical gear.
No artists this time. I’m tired of washing the castle walls.
Frankie needs a date for the dance so let’s get parts for one.
See if you can find a woman’s head with no mouth.
Let’s get the stuff for s’mores for the angry peasants.
.
“Your spelling is worse than your posture.”
Tim Tribbett
"That's strange - they're completely out of pitch-forks and torches."
"Waiting for lightning is old-school - we'll get a generator."
"We'll need a couple of etiquette books to train him."
Bill Wallace
New batteries? Caffeine? Or maybe genetically modified food. He just needs something to provide a new spark!
Mike Perry
Phillips head or slotted head? Let's call Frankie, he'll know!
Mike Perry, Eden
I'm finding I have no "me" time. You know how women can't get enough of body builders!
Mike Perry, Eden
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
"No Igor, you cannot have blue eyes!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
"You've got to stop putting back the empty jars of formaldehyde!"
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
"Brains are on aisle 4."
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
"I have a coupon for kidneys."
Debbie Meurs, Greensboro
... 50 amp fuses and exploding light bulbs, But they won't have brains in until Tuesday!
Mike Perry, Eden
I creating the Bride of Frankenstein. We'll need all the same stuff again except for the vocal cords!
Mike Perry, Eden
Screws, size 87 shoes, extra toes- we need a place that carries everything. But Walmart is still 100 years out!
Mike Perry, Eden
Mike Perry, Eden
We'll need a left arm, a nose, two knees-man, I tell ya. This guy really is a people person.
Mike Perry, Eden
Igor, run get me a flat head, and make sure it's not a Phillip's head.
Mike Perry, Eden
It was more fun when we had to just go pot-luck to get what we need.
"Vot ever happened to my Transylvanian Twist?"
They did the mash! They did the Monster Mash.
They did the mash! It was a graveyard smash......
Mike Perry, Eden
You look for blood thinner, throat lozenges, & lip balm. I'll get the throat lozenges, tooth paste and wrinkle cream.
Mike Perry, Eden
Igor, I need you to run to kitchen aids and get a bowl. We've got some brain washing to do tonight!
Mike Perry, Eden
That's Frahn-ken-steen!
Mike Perry, Eden
Did you hear Dr. Frankenstein was experimenting building a monster made entirely of cheese? He's going to call it Frankenstein's Muenster!
Mike Perry, Eden
Oh! We need to pick up some more birthday invitations. I forgot Mel, Gene, Marty and Madelyn.
Mike Perry, Eden
...it'll catch on in a flash!
Mike Perry, Eden
If you're blue, and you don't know where to go to, why don't you go to where fashion sits......
Mike Perry, Eden
I think we should take our savings and open a bar that serves hot dogs. We'll call it the "Frank N Stein!!"
Mike Perry, Eden
Forget the cereal. The first item on our shopping list is to buy you a neck.
Deborah Humphrey, Greensboro
1. Sorry Sir, we sold all of our curved back scratchers.
2. “Good posture” pills are on aisle 6.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
“Looks like ‘Hump day special’ is on Wednesday for some reason.”
Tim Tribbett
And this time I promised the peasants that all body parts will be purchased locally!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Let us see if there are any large cabbage heads."
"We need some potatoes with eyes on them."
"No, I did not put Reese's Pieces on the list !"
"Igor, we're going to need another cart for this monstrous amount of food."
"Igor, you think the monster will like the Booberry cereal ?"
"Well, Frankenstein's monster is going to have to eat cheese like the lab rats do !
"We'll have to buy all of the rotisserie chicken in the deli department to feed that monster."
"Well I don't happen to like peanut butter cups !"
"Apples for bobbing ? Who does that any more ?"
"Ok, so we'll need some bran cereal...."
"Remind me, Igor, to get the lactose free milk
in case the monster has a dairy product problem."
"I so hate shopping the day before Halloween !"
"The Halloween candy will be reduced on November 1st."
"You know it's not a good idea to go to the grocery store when you're hungry !"
"I need to start listing items according to where they're located in the store."
"Well, we definitely won't be in the twelve-items-or-less aisle."
Debra Watson, Eden
“Now go find a new brain fumble fingers.”
Tim Trbbett
“One leg, two eyes and a brain. Oh...also some Kcups.”
Tim Tribbett
Igor- go to the brains section and bring one back not named Abby!
Mike Perry, Eden
"What luck! Today is 10% off for bell ringers."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
No, I get the Gene Wilder costume and you get the Marty Feldman costume.
Rickard gets the Madeline Kahn costume.
Henry Greensboro
Anti-trump cream? Igor, this is your scribbling!
Get Oreos. The original owner of Frankie's chompers had a sweet tooth.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
"We'll need some ointment in case he gets burned."
"Let's get some tetanus serum for pitchfork wounds."
"We'll have to special-order the size 16 shoes."
"What makes you think he'd like a coloring book?"
"Get some make-up to mask that pallor on his face."
"This time can't fail - I'm still getting flak over you."
Bill Wallace
Oh, and we have to find a Karaoke CD of "Putting on the Ritz."
I've got a hunch the beakers are...oh, sorry about that...
I think the Grey Poupon is in aisle four.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
"I wish you'd lose that hang-dog expression."
Bill Wallace
" Don't let me forget the witch hazel, Egore."
"Ooh, Egore, there's an electrode special on aisle nine."
"You brought the wrong list, brainiac."
Carlos D'Agostino
It says here we need one normal captioner brain. We may have to Goggle that one.
Igor, see if you can find a Cheatin’ Heart.
I’m not sure I want to do another politician. The last one ran for president and won.
Do you think we can just make the next monster out of Spam?
See if you can find this Cap’n Crunch guy and we’ll do a military monster.
OK, we’re going to need a lot of Gorilla Glue and a gorilla.
The recipe calls for a dead body and some Shake ‘n Bake.
The holidays are coming so let’s do a giant killer fruitcake.
Go get a bag of potatoes. Frankie wants some monster mashed potatoes for dinner.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
We have coupons for nuts, bolts, scalpels, scissors, forceps and clamps. But best of all, 75% off coupon on brains!
Mike Perry, Eden
Pick out a brain and put some thought into it.
Tim Tribbett
“You dolt..they sell AUTO parts!”
Tim Tribbett
... and this time, if it doesn't have a brain stem, leave it alone!
Mike Perry, Eden
I never remember what aisle eye of newt is on.
I can't believe my list is too "suspicious" for online shopping.
You are suppose to wear the pain patch inside your clothes Igor!
"It's Frank-en-stean!"
Attention shoppers : blue light special on aisle 5. For the next 15 minutes all mad scientist potions 30% off .
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
If you’re gonna shoplift, don’t be so obvious.....
Change to Quasimodo? Can’t spell it. Stick with Igor
Hear you got an offer from Notre Dame
Are you sure this will remove warts AND hunches?
Oh NO!! We need 12 wings of ‘no see ums’ They’re so hard to catch!!!
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
#1: "Congratulations! It says here your Fighting Irish beat the spread!"
#2: "Hmmm. I'm thinking eye of newt's going to be hard to find here!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Where is the Grey Poupon?
We definitely need some WD-40
Nuts and bolts-aisle 7
Box of surgical gloves-check
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
“No brains either? Well, I guess it’s back to the graveyard.”
Tim Tribbett
“This is a monster of a sale.”
“Did you put ‘Notre Dame shirt’ on here?”
“We need more Franken Berry cereal.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
Does this say raisin bran or raisin brain.
These high prices are enough to drive you mad.
David Core, Greensboro
"We need to pick up some tinnitus medicine before you audition for that job at Notre Dame!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
"You remembered EVERYTHING! Igor, you've really got a good head on your shoulders."
"Igor, bad list. I think you'd forget your head if it wasn't... THERE!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
If they don't sell you a brain, say you're a neurologist. It's K-Mart for gosh sakes!
Mike Perry, Eden
Just groceries today, Igor. I think we'll have to close up shop if we don't dig something up fairly soon!
Mike Perry, Eden
Just groceries today, Igor. Yes! I know, it's tough for do brain surgery now that everyone has an app for it!
Mike Perry, Eden
Just get what you think we need. It isn't rocket science, for gosh sake!
Mike Perry, Eden
‘They seem to be out of puppy dog tails’
‘I don’t think they make snails with low sodium’
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
Igor, your backpack goes outside your shirt.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
No way do you get to choose the brain.
Wait a minute, this looks like the recipe for Rice Krispie treats.
That’s the bin for recycling. We already do that, in a way.
C Ross
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Everyone's on the wagon this week, I guess.
BEST POEMS
Body-Building
This mad scientist is on a ghoulish crusade;
he's accompanied by a hunch-backed aide.
They're out buying items to be assembled
into a monster that will make men tremble.
He holds a long list and is checking it twice;
the end product could be naughty, not nice.
A hulking fellow, whose creation he inspires,
and who's awfully afraid of encountering fire.
.
Being an enlightened, highly-educated chap,
the scientist is looking to be put on the map.
He hopes the result will be fortune and fame;
if things go awry, he'll be the object of shame.
.
His aim is for the monster to be in his image;
that's justifiably fair, wanting to claim lineage.
Not his physical looks, but urbane attributes;
he'll love books and classy music with flutes.
.
His vocabulary will be both broad and deep;
many facts and figures he'll studiously keep.
Forget the famed cliché 'Close, but no cigar';
this ogre's only sound is a guttural 'Arrrrgh!'.
.
So the mad scientist ends up disappointed;
the prototype turned out wild and disjointed.
In the meantime, vowing never to lose heart,
he'll have a reliable source for spare parts.
Bill Wallace
Monster Mash
The mad scientist and his misshapen assistant
traveled to this store, which was greatly distant.
It specializes in items that are very hard to find;
items of the bringing-the-dead-back-to-life kind.
.
The reason they roamed so far from the hood?
These nefarious schemers were up to no good.
They intend to gain fame by doing an evil deed;
no doubt about it, they are two very bad seeds.
.
If this atrocity goes south, should someone die,
they'll need a perfect plan B, known as an alibi.
So they spend hours getting their story straight;
come up with a wild yarn to help close the gate.
.
They'll claim to have been contacted by aliens,
who spoke in Cockney accents a la Pygmalion.
These green visitors, coming from outer space,
needed to kidnap a member of the human race.
.
Unwilling to provide them with a living example,
they forced the aliens to accept a dead sample.
So that explained what was a mission of mercy;
if you don't believe them, ask the Martian Percy.
Bill Wallace
(Alternate ending)
They'll claim to have been contacted by aliens,
who desperately needed some homo sapiens.
Their head honcho had issued a stern dictum;
they planned to prod and probe these victims.
.
Unwilling to provide them with a living example,
they forced the aliens to accept a dead sample.
That left the Martians to loudly bitch and moan;
they capitulated and took Frankenstein on loan.
Bill Wallace
As they're building their monster, these guys
Went out looking to purchase some eyes.
Since they weren't in the know,
To a head shop they'd go,
And, oh boy, did they get a surprise!!!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
The hunchback was shouting the blues
Said I can’t even tie my shoes
I walk down the street and kids run and hide
The adults say, “If you are going to wear that outfit before Halloween, you should stay inside.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Ghost at Halloween are fun
But a Hunchback is number one
He’ll scare the adults and they’ll run and hide
Locking the doors because they don’t want him inside
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
As a minister, I kind of joke about hunchbacks, but I apologize to those who are in that way
My prayers go out to you each day
Rev. Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"See if Rickard's whip and chair are still available."
Bill Wallace
.
No, I get the Gene Wilder costume and you get the Marty Feldman costume. Rickard gets the Madeline Kahn costume.
Henry Greensboro
Woo-hoo!
I think the Grey Poupon is in aisle four.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
It must be close to Halloween. There’s been ghosts and zombies in here in the last two weeks.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
It says here we need one normal captioner brain. We may have to Goggle that one.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
Where is the Grey Poupon?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Oh, and we have to find a Karaoke CD of "Putting on the Ritz."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
Anyone ever tell you you're a dead ringer for Charles Laughton ?
Joe Farrar, GSO
"They're out of brains? Look in the Abbie Normal section."
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
That's Frahn-ken-steen!
Oh! Remind me to go see Abby tonight!
Oh! We need to pick up some more birthday invitations. I forgot Mel, Gene, Marty and Madelyn.
...it'll catch on in a flash!
Igor- go to the brains section and bring one back not named Abby!
Mike Perry, Eden
"It's Frank-en-stean!"
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
BEST/WORST PUNS
Did you hear Dr. Frankenstein was experimenting building a monster made entirely of cheese? He's going to call it Frankenstein's Muenster!
I think we should take our savings and open a bar that serves hot dogs. We'll call it the "Frank N Stein!!"
Mike Perry, Eden
"Vot ever happened to my Transylvanian Twist?"
They did the mash! They did the Monster Mash.
They did the mash! It was a graveyard smash......
Mike Perry, Eden
If you're blue, and you don't know where to go to, why don't you go to where fashion sits......
Mike Perry, Eden
