Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 110619
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Looks like the joke was on all of us. We ran the wrong “Joke’s On You” cartoon in the paper on Oct 25. We ran the correct JOY in the paper the next day on Oct. 26. We also had the correct cartoon online.
We at the “Joke’s On You” sincerely apologize.
Last week’s cartoon was Vampires at home. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is –The spiders.
.
WINNER
“Junior, it’s almost morning, time for bed!”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
RUNNERS-UP
“It’s a beautiful night. Go outside and slay.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Where did we go wrong? He’s watching Bambi!”
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
“There’s not enough violence on TV these days.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“Would you look at the veins on that lady?”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Why isn’t he hanging from the ceiling like a normal kid?”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“This must be the cemetery channel - nothing but dead air.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Should we be letting him watch Rachel Ray? All that garlic!”
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
“What’s with all the Plavix commercials?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“What the ... zombies get their own freaking show!?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“There’s just not enough violence and blood on TV anymore.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“I don’t know about you two, but I’m going to have a daymare after watching this!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
”Son- your mother and I are going to the blood bank to make a withdrawal.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Wow! You can see every drop of blood in Hi-Death mode.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Is it me or do the shows get creepy around Halloween?”
Brinton D. Wright, Greensboro
.
“Oh no! This cooking show is all about garlic and stakes.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“This TV only gets four channels, A, B, O, AB!!”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“We’ll be bat.”
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
“Turn that off. It’s bedtime. It’s almost dawn.”
Joe Farrar, GSO
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. The first one didn’t really fit the cartoon, but very clever none-the-less. The other one was more along the lines of the type of caption I was anticipating.
"In today's news, a man was arrested for killing a number of vampires. It seems they've got him on 3 counts!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“It’s the season premier of Big Fang Theory.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here. I was expecting more “unmotivated vampire” captions, like these:
Instead of turning into a bat, our son is turning into a couch potato.
When I was his age I was terrorizing an entire village!
.
CAPTIONS FOR THE WRONG CARTOON
Very funny. Now open the door for my mother.
Marcia Berger, GSO
.
Whip it. Whip it good.
You don't have to worry about ICE - you were born in High Point.
I didn't know the Lion's Club was recruiting.
You can take the tamer out of the circus, but you can't take the circus out of the tamer.
Must you do that whenever my mother comes to visit?
Isn't that a little overkill for one little spider?
Just because you fell off that chair doesn't mean you have to punish it.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
It's a scene that is quite horrifyin'.
A big cat is outside. The wife's cryin'.
Said the cat, "You should fear!
It's a tiger out here!"
But the guy replied back, "You are lion!"
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
You'll never tame my mother!
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
This is not my idea of a security system !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Be careful, it's a jungle out there !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
I told you to sit!
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Why don't you just get a Nest doorbell ?
It's just the Girl Scouts collecting for their cookies.
I thought you liked talking to political candidates.
Why don't you just replace the lock ?
You let my mother out of that closet immediately!
You're too late for the circus. Ringling Brothers broke up.
Joe Farrar, GSO
.
"So you found out my mother is arriving!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
"You should learn to like your mother-in-law."
Max Harless, High Point
.
"Down, Boy! It's the neighbor's cat!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
"Whip Wilson, Lash LaRue, and You!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
"Get on out there, Big Boy! The chance the neighbor's cat will eat you is pretty small!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
"Are you Barnum or Bailey?!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
THE REST
This show sucks!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
.
“We don’t show up in our home videos!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Son- we're going to bed. Don't stay up to early!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"That Addams family is really weird!"
"Great! A documentary on bats."
"I always enjoy watching Bela Lugosi go for the jugular."
"Turn it off - the sun is beginning to come up."
"Look at that cool Batmobile!"
"They need more casket commercials."
"Try to find something with a little more blood."
"This show really bites, so we'll love it!"
"You know you're only allowed programs with a 'V' rating."
"Wall-to-wall vampire shows - the V-chip is working!"
"Those blood-curdling screams are music to my ears."
"Red-Cross blood-donation drives make me thirsty."
Bill Wallace
.
Crosses again? Well, that does it. I'm going Jewish!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
Let me pause this for a minute. Dad? Why do you keep a mirror on the wall?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What are those guys drinking? Blood Lite?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Son- your mother and I are going out. Make sure to take your blood bath before bed!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The picture on that old TV is terrible. Well that's it- let's go get a plasma TV!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
That's his reaction to anything that's on: "BLEH!"
He's bummed that they're showing a rerun of "At Home With the Lion Tamer."
Sorry, son. "Batman" is not about us...
It's true - your great-grandmother was in "Plan 9 From Outer Space."
… and your grandma hosted a horror movie series.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
We'll be back soon, son. We're off to the perio-dentist!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Great! A program in 3-D....dead, deader, deadest."
"Ah, my favorite program, America's Most Wanted Necks."
"That looks like a live feed from the local mortuary."
"That's not the World Series - it's vigilantes using bats on zombies."
"It's a new comedy show about a clumsy coroner, Topsy-Turvy Autopsies."
Bill Wallace
.
"It's that new sit-com about female vampires, 'Hell's Belles'."
"Let's watch 'The Exorcist' - it will make your head spin."
"This is a sequel to 'Jaws' called 'Dead In the Water'."
"It's a new mini-series, 'Game of Bones'."
Bill Wallace
.
"It's a reboot of the game-show 'You Bet Your Life'. Looks like that contestant just lost."
"This looks good - 'Charles Manson and the Beverly Killbillies'."
"I think it's a cooking show - it's a history of the electric-chair."
"Looks like an infomercial for a guillotine."
Bill Wallace
.
“Look, the blood drive is this Saturday.”
“I don’t think Herman is his real dad!”
“He “He needs to quit his day job.”
“If there’s a blood shortage, we should donate.”
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
.
“Reality Bites” is a very disappointing movie.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“What the...zombies get their own freaking show!?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“It’s a beautiful night. Go outside and slay.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“It’s rated PG130.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I thought we sucked until I saw this Game of Thrones ending.”
Tim Tribbett
.
1. Oh no! This cooking show is all about garlic and stakes.
2. It's the season premier of Big Fang Theory.
3. Look! They're televising the grand opening of the blood bank.
4. This TV only gets four channels, A, B, O, AB!!
5. Join me. You can really sink your teeth into this show.
6. Being a vampire parent who monitors a kid's TV really sucks.
7. Look! It's my hero, The Count on Sesame Street.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
1. Look! it's reruns of The Addams Family.
2, I want one of these tees that reads, "Morticia is a Babe."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
We're going to the blood bank. Not to make a deposit, but to make a withdrawal!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Chef Ramsey uses too much garlic. There's no telling how many vampires he's killed!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is that another vampire funeral? That happens every year when Daylight Savings Time kicks in!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Look! Congress is raising taxes again! Dirty blood suckers!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Hmm...the cross claims another victim. I wonder what would happen if we turned Jewish?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is "General Hospital' still on? Makes me wish I had followed my dream to become a phlebotomist!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Turn the TV off and let's go. Just remember- when we get to the restaurant, do not order the stake!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Like father, like son!
Lynda Perry, Eden
.
.
You two don't want to know what's on TV. You want to know "what else" is on TV.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The set's been out for 3 weeks and yet you believe it will come on every time you push a button!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I hate to tell him, but he's got the garage opener!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
.
Is it me or do the shows get creepy around Halloween?
Brinton D. Wright, Greensboro
.
Would you look at the veins on that lady?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
They're playing our song- "Fangs for the memories!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Wait! Turn it back, Jr., turn it back! That's it! Your favorite movie, dear- First Blood!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"We'll be bat."
"How about channeling some of that energy into homework."
"Halloween Wars again?"
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
“Play that part again where he kisses her on the neck.”
Charles Cameron, Greensboro
.
"The blood on these shows is always fake."
"I always like to see Grandpa on 'The Munsters'."
"Turn off the Food Network; they're always using garlic !"
"It's time to get in our coffins, Junior !"
"Those murder shows always make me hungry."
"It's almost dark, time to go out to get some dinner."
"I've read that watching too much TV can hurt your eyes."
"Turn off that TV ! The picture's too bright !"
"Why can't there be a Vampirish show ?"
"Have you found a good Halloween movie ?"
"I get the willies whenever I see a steak knife on the Food Network."
"Those teenagers necking reminds me that you'll soon be old enough
to bite a girl."
"It's time to go out for a bite to eat."
"It's time to brush your fangs before bedtime."
"Has Dracula come on yet ?"
"What time does that Dracula movie start ?"
"I wish we vampires could lick up the blood on those murder mystery shows."
"It's funny to see that doctor faint at the sight of blood."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
He's obsessed with Eddie Munster.
He DVR'd a bunch of Bela Lugosi movies.
I didn't know Vincent Price could speak French.
He's watching Beachfront Haunted House Hunters.
He's watching Ask This Old Haunted House.
He's got a crush on Herman Munster's niece Marilyn.
Turn that off. You're too young to watch "True Blood."
Turn that off. It's bedtime. It's almost dawn.
Joe Farrar, GSO
.
“Yuck...ticks are so gross.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They’re even more batty than us!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“I don't like the sound of this ‘daylight saving time’!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Be sure to tune in again next week. Same Bat Time, same Bat Channel!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I don’t like her sunny disposition.”
Tim Tribbett
.
What is wrong with you? It is halloween night and you are watching the world series.
Don Rankin, Greensboro
.
Those salesmen are such blood-suckers! Arista Shelton, Greensboro, NC
Where did we go wrong? He's watching Bambi!
David Shelton, Greensboro
.
"... stayed tuned for "Versailles: The Great Hall of Mirrors!"....next on PBS!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"And next on The Actor's Studio. An "Interview with a Vampire!" Coming up next!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A special bulletin! Reuters reports that Buffy passed away today at 3 p.m.. Film at 11!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"In today's news, a man was arrested for killing a number of vampires. It seems they've got him on 3 counts!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Only Hi-Death can give you a picture this good!"
"That fiend is carrying wooden stakes in his back-pack!"
"The mummy is all wrapped up in himself."
"How could you sleep in a sarcophagus?"
"That mummy seems like he's wrapped a little too tight."
Bill Wallace
.
Jr!! I'm putting my foot down. No more blood for you until you get rid of your empties!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I’m worried. He’s watching way too many My Little Pony videos.
Don’t let him watch the evening news. It will horrify him.
He told me yesterday he wants braces.
He asked me why there was no blood when Wyle Coyote gets spattered by a boulder.
TV is way too graphic for him.
He wants to join the Batman fan club.
Why isn’t he watching the TV upside down like a normal kid.
Why isn’t he hanging from the ceiling like a normal kid?
Why does he keep watching the Cooking Channel?
No more Cooking Channel. Last week he learned how to cook a steak well done.
I told him no morning news. It’s way past his bedtime.
I’m so proud. He said he wants to bite everyone on The View.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
This TV has about had it. I think we ought try that new-fangled plasma TV!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Play that ER tape again
I hear an ambulance siren. Let’s go
Mom and I are going out for a pint
Hey. Wasn’t that the girl next door ?
Cold case files- So far we are safe
We’re off to get Bloody Mary
If you get thirsty the blood bank is down the street
Show the location of that blood drive again
It’s midnight, son. Turn the tv off. It’s time to go out
Grey Poupon reruns. I can’t get enough of them
Go brush your canines. It’s time to go out
Replay the part about how confused Tim is about JOU
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
1. Now that’s sca-a-a-ry!
2. Junior! That’s naughty. Turn it off!!
3. Oh shucks, we didn’t make the 11:00 pm news.
4. I still think we should have won the best dressed family award. Those vampires were ugly.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
#1: "Come on now! Isn't there anything better on than 'The Bride of Frankenstein?'"
#2: "It's November 1st, the day after Halloween; so, naturally, we're watching, 'The First Day of Christmas!'"
#3: "When I grow up
When I grow up
I want to be really cool
Really cool
When I grow up
When I grow up
I'll be a Groovie Ghool
Groovie Ghool!"
...with apologies to whoever wrote this, The Mummies and the Puppies, and Filmation.
#4: "Ah, my favorite movie, 'Love at First Bite!'"
#5: "There seems to be something familiar about that Grandpa Munster!.... Hmmm!..."
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
“Yuck...Sunny Delight?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Hey, I think I know that zombie.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Daylight saving time? Horrible idea!”
Tim Tribbett
.
He got an A on his "finding a vein exam" so I let him watch TV
Don't bother trying to talk to him. There's a Twilight marathon on.
There's too many wholesome family shows on TV. We really need to sensor his choices.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
'Do you think the blue light will harm him?'
'He'll never see the light of day'
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
“Wow, a new Bloody Mary recipe.”
“Is ‘True Blood’ a new cooking show?”
“I love Red Cross commercials”
“This show bites”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
Bill Wallace
.
"That's not a mutant peacock - it's the bat logo of the Vampire Broadcast Network."
"Instead of the CBS 'eye', the Zombie network's logo is a half-eaten brain."
"Grave-yard workers are on strike because they keep going into the hole."
"OK, Vlad Jr. - it's your 7 A.M. curfew time."
Bill Wallace
.
“No more TV...wait, is that ‘Bleeding Bad’?”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Honey, call them and see if that family teeth-cleaning special includes incisor-sharpening."
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
“I’m glad it’s only a witch hunt!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"WHY is he watching Batting Practice?? Haven't you had The Talk with him yet?"
"I think it's ok for my jokes to suck this week, don't you?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
Three vampires walk into a nice, dark, dive bar. The bartender looks at them a little sideways, but
decides to serve them anyway. “What’ll it be, boys?”
The first vampire says “I’ll have a Blood!”
The second vampire says “Mehh, I’ll also have a Blood.”
The third vampire says “I’m watching my figure, I just want plasma.”
The Bartender smiles and says “Got it. Two Bloods, and a Blood-Light.”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Three vampires walk into a bar..
The first one says “I’ll have a pint of blood”
The second says “I’ll have one too”
The third says “I’ll have a pint of plasma”
The bartender says “So that’ll be two bloods and a blood lite?”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Two vampires walk into a bar. The bartender spots them and says "Let me guess, 2 bloody Mary's". That's right says one of the vampires and make them virgins
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
(JOKE Borrowed from the "Upjoke" websiteJ
An interview with a vampire:
Interviewer: Voad, You have been living for the last 5000 years, in almost every country on the planet. You have seen rulers come and go, empires rise and fall. Please, tell me what you have done to occupy yourself during this time.
Voad: Well, I have taken part in many activities to pass the time. Through subtle influence, I have bought monarchs to the throne, and ended the span of tyrannical leaders. I have replaced chaos with order, and then installed chaos back in its place. But in recent years, I have taken great pleasure in the mundane. The every day. The boring.
I: Please, tell me more about the recent years.
V: I have taken my place in society, tried to give back to a world that has given me so much by fulfilling some tasks that others would not. I have rid the planet of a number of diseases by removing their carriers. I have stopped wars before they started. But most recently, it has been a more direct approach. Sweeping the streets, emptying bins. My current role has been the most surprising.
I: And what are you doing currently that is so surprising?
V: Well, cleaning. It gives me great pleasure. Sweeping, dusting, mopping. All of it. I am enjoying this more than anything else I have done. And one aspect has been a massive surprise to me.
I: Really?
V: Yes. Cleaning mirrors. It’s just not a job that I ever saw myself doing.
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Dracula walks into a bar and orders a Bloody Mary. The bartender says, “ Sorry pal, we don’t serve food here.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Dracula and his wife walk into a bar. Both look depressed, so the bartender asks what’s the matter. Mrs. Dracula says, “ Yesterday was our son’s first day of kindergarten.” She said, “He was really getting along with the other kids. He was playing politely and sharing the toys just like he should. Then the teacher announced lunch time and things went down hill from there.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
3 vampire brothers want to see who is the strongest (from UPJOKE com)
3 vampire brothers walk into a bar and begin to discuss challenging who is the strongest.
The first brother flies off at 100mph and comes back 10 minutes later. His mouth was covered in blood. “You see the mansion over there?” Said the first brother, “I sucked everybody in there dry.”
The second vampire said “That’s nothing” and flew off at 150mph and came back 5 minutes later with his nose and mouth covered in blood. “You see the village over there?” Said the second vampire brother, “I sucked everybody’s blood dry!”
The third vampire said “That’s nothing!” And flew off at 200mph and came back 10 seconds later, his whole face and shirt DRENCHED in blood. “Woah, what happened?” Said the first brother.
“Well, you see that tree over there?” Said the third vampire.
“Yeah?” Replied the other brothers,
“I didn’t.”
Ken Cockerham, Greensboro
.
BEST POEMS
This vampire family is scoping out a movie;
there's lots of blood, so to them it's groovy.
The victim's screams are just a laugh-track;
they can't wait to see someone get hacked.
.
Their point of view is comically gruesome;
they hope to see murders by the twosome.
That doubles the amount of blood and gore;
leaves them chanting, 'More, more, more!'."
.
This odd behavior is encoded in their DNA;
their sympathy for the living is largely DOA.
No efforts are wasted attempting to mask it;
you become hard-hearted living in a casket.
.
To avoid the fate of these eternally undead,
just use your noodle and try to think ahead.
One thing in particular is all it actually takes;
always carry a big supply of wooden stakes.
Bill Wallace
.
The old man in the door said are you back again?
The little boy said no sir that was my twin
The old man said go and bring your twin back
And I will give you enough candy to fill a big sack
Don Rankin, Greensboro
.
I think that the Rev. Joey meant to meet the devil
at the door with the word
not a whip and a chair
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
In the vampires' mansion so ghostly,
'Round the TV they're gathering closely.
What's their favorite fright
On this Halloween night?
It's some films starring Bela Lugosi.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
He's bummed that they're showing a rerun of "At Home With the Lion Tamer."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Grey Poupon reruns. I can’t get enough of them
Replay the part about how confused Tim is about JOU
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
"I think it's ok for my jokes to suck this week, don't you?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
This seems like déjà vu.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
It's true - your great-grandmother was in "Plan 9 From Outer Space."
… and your grandma hosted a horror movie series.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“I don’t think Herman is his real dad!”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
“I thought we sucked until I saw this Game of Thrones ending.”
Tim Tribbett
Here, here!
.
"I always like to see Grandpa on 'The Munsters'."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
He's obsessed with Eddie Munster.
He's got a crush on Herman Munster's niece Marilyn.
Turn that off. You're too young to watch "True Blood."
Joe Farrar, GSO
.
Be sure to tune in again next week. Same Bat Time, same Bat Channel!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"And next on The Actor's Studio. An "Interview with a Vampire!" Coming up next!
A special bulletin! Reuters reports that Buffy passed away today at 3 p.m.. Film at 11!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"There seems to be something familiar about that Grandpa Munster!.... Hmmm!..."
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
Look! It's my hero, The Count on Sesame Street.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
'Charles Manson and the Beverly Killbillies'."
"Grave-yard workers are on strike because they keep going into the hole."
Bill Wallace
.
"In today's news, a man was arrested for killing a number of vampires. It seems they've got him on 3 counts!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST EARWORMS
"When I grow up
When I grow up
I want to be really cool
Really cool
When I grow up
When I grow up
I'll be a Groovie Ghool
Groovie Ghool!"
...with apologies to whoever wrote this, The Mummies and the Puppies, and Filmation.
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
They're playing our song- "Fangs for the memories!"
Mike Perry, Eden
