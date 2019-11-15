Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 112019
WINNER
“You’re kidding me! Any wish you want and you ask for golf clubs?”
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, Tn
.
RUNNERS-UP
“You like to rub china? There’s a sink full of dirty dishes for you.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“That’s a lot of rubbing. Why not get one that’s voice activated?”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Surely you can do better than a Popeye’s chicken sandwich!”
Bill Wallace
.
“We don’t have space for a 80 foot tv!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Just get an Echo dot like everyone else.”
.
“Yes, I said Brad Pitt, now make it happen.”
David Core, Greensboro
.
“Don’t even think about a giant man cave.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“Looks like you didn’t get your wish, I’m still here! Now go clean out the garage!”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
“After all that time, ask him if he needs to use the facilities!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Only three wishes? Haven't you heard of inflation?"
"No thanks - I'm satisfied with Alexa."
Bill Wallace
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
What do you mean, you want me to do the rubbing?
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
“Why does everything and everyone smell like bacon!?”
“They’re big enough!”
Tim Tribbett
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
Have you seen my mom? She was just here!
.
JR. WINNER
I wish for a new boyfriend
Adam Reese, 9, Lexington
.
JR. RUNNER-UP
He says, he wants to go home!
Rachel Winstead, 9, Greensboro
.
THE REST
“Careful what you wish for, your mothers future is in my hands!”
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
He said only one wish. The twofer deal was yesterday.
He said no one has asked him that before?
Peggy Koppel, Greensboro
.
1. You’d better not wish for a new wife!!
2. I’ve told you no smoking in the house.
3. Choose Wisely !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
4. One of those wishes better involve money!
5. You better not waste a wish on your Honey Do list!
6. I’m telling you now sports wishes are out!!
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
1. A genie? Give me Matthew McConaughey!
3. He can start by wishing for some legs.
4. Ok genius, How will he get back in that lamp?
5. So let me get this right. All you did was rub that lamp?
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Oh, I see! With a G instead of a J!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You take the magic doormat to work. I'm taking the carpet!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I wish to fast forward to Inauguration Day, 2021!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Just make sure you enable pop-up blocking!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
First things first- don't use 123456 as a password!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And you said antiquing was a waste of time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I just hope you didn't rub him the wrong way!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Wishful thinking, try again"
"Good thing you get two more wishes"
"Keep rubbing, you can't wish me away"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
.
"He doesn't even have light-brown hair!"
"Before you make a wish, remember Barbara Eden is pushing 80."
"You probably had another Jeannie in mind."
"At least two of those wishes better include me."
"Surely you can do better than a Popeye's chicken sandwich!"
"Try not to rub this guy the wrong way."
"Be more specific than 'rich and famous' - he might turn you into Donald Trump."
"I don't think he's from around here."
"Amazon Prime has finally got some competition."
"Ask him who's going to win the Super Bowl."
"Of course he speaks with an accent!"
"I can interpret - he said 'Let the wife choose'."
"Don't rush him - he's been cooped up for 2,000 years."
"And you wanted to buy the lava lamp!"
Bill Wallace
.
Hah! You were expecting Barbara Eden and you got Robin Williams!
Don't you dare wish for a lifetime supply of Grey Poupon!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
If you don't want any trouble, you better quit rubbing him the wrong way!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Why don't you wish for him to show you how to use your smart phone!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is that the lamp I bought at that yard sale the other day?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"How do we know he won't report us to the IRS?"
"Any genie worth his salt knows that diamonds are a girl's best friend."
"Ask him not to refer to me as your concubine."
"Did he just suggest a make-over for me?"
"No lower half - he probably flunked out of genie-school."
"If he's all-powerful, why is half of him missing?"
"World peace? I'm not running for Miss America."
"I don't trust a man with a pony-tail."
Bill Wallace
.
Did you hear about the genie who lived in a flask of bitter water?
He was a Djinn in tonic.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I meant for you to make her look like Marilyn MONROE, not Manson.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
I wish his skin color was more like human-like!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Where'd the smurf come from?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Wow! I didn't realize Aladdin wasn't on Broadway anymore!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"He's just a cohort for your man-cave project!"
"A wishing well is much more romantic."
"What was that about my mother?"
"Give me the lamp or you'll wish you'd never been born!"
"No, we don't need the extended warranty."
"You may wear the pants, but I call the shots."
"He'd make a great balloon at the Macy's parade."
"He seems wishy-washy to me."
"We'll probably need to educate him on the exchange rate."
"He only pays in rupees?"
"What good will a million drachmas do us?"
Bill Wallace
.
Wow! Those rumors about your daddy and Mama Smurf were apparently true!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Sorry, when I heard 'Master,' I assumed you meant me.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
“You won’t rub my neck but this you rub!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“What else have you been randomly rubbing?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“That’s not what I means by a million bucks!”
Tim Tribbett
.
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
Well... he doesn't have light brown hair, but I guess he'll do!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Again my dream goes unanswered!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
One wish? That's all? Boy! You sure rubbed him the wrong way!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Are you sure this is the Tony Nelson lamp?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
See if he can get me off jury duty!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I hope you disabled pop-up blockers!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Wish to get rid of all cell phones and computers.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Boy, he looks mad. Did you rub him the wrong way?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“No more wishes involving my mother!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Why does my mother not have a mouth?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Why Are there cheerleaders in my kitchen?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Why is an enormous tv busting thru our ceiling?!”
Tim Tribbett
.
"It'll be a death wish if you ask for a beautiful woman !"
"Don't think you'll keep any money you wish for !"
"Make one wish a wish for more wishes."
"And you wanted me to sell that lamp at a yardsale !"
"You'd better wish for a big diamond for me for our anniversary."
"If you wish for a fancy car it'd better be one with a top on it !"
"Wish for a tiffany lamp since that's what I sent you to buy."
"You always rub me the wrong way !"
"Hand me that lamp or you'll wish you had !"
"One gift for my birthday, one for our anniversary, and one for
Valentine's....."
"What do you mean you have three wishes ?"
"If you love me you'll get him to grant me three wishes."
"I'm the one who bought that at the antique shop !"
"I thought I told you to polish the silver !"
"If I'd known I could get more, I wouldn't have wasted that birthday wish."
"Did you say longer life or younger wife ?"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
Well, Jim's having a Bloody Mary, I'm having a Mai Tai......Hey! How about a Djinn and Tonic?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Why does everything and everyone smell like bacon!?”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Make sure your wishes are 'G' rated."
"Does that come in a female version?"
"You're playing with a stacked deck!"
"Ask him how Jeannie's doing."
"Quite a little Boy's Club you've got going here!"
"The glass ceiling goes back farther than I thought."
"Forget about that French maid fantasy of yours."
Bill Wallace
.
We've used up all our wishes? How about redeeming a Groupon?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. Three wishes? OK. 1. Get out of here. 2. Take my lazy husband with you. And 3. Don’t come back!!
2. Hi Genie. Do you have a Janie?
3. I wish you would turn my husband into Yul Breynner.
4. You we
Dave Sheets
.
How are you going to get the genie back in the bottle?”
Rick O’Reilly, Greensboro
.
"First wish....freeze all bank accounts"
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
I'm curious. Ask if he can do Robin Williams.
Mike Perry, Eden
He says his ectoplasm is caught on the spout.
Note to Genie: No more beans for lunch!
Anybody here named Jeanie?
MY first wish? I wish for unlimited wishes!!
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
Did you say you wish you didn't have to polish this lamp?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
Ha! Another trick of yours to get me in the bedroom.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, tn
.
#1: "Didn't I see you on Saturday Night Live?"
#2: "Shazam!"
#3:"I know, right? It's always tough when you're down to your third wish!"
#4: "What do you mean wishing that I was anywhere but here?"
#5: "Who were you expecting? Barbara Eden?"
#6: "You wished for a sausage, and I wish that sausage would be attached to your nose!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"Just making sure you weren't conjuring up Barbara Eden behind my back!"
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
.
"You're doing it all wrong!"
"Don't rub him the wrong way."
"I wish common sense was more common."
'I wish kid's came with a manual."
"I wish he'd get a job."
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
.
“You are NOT going to be a professional beer taster!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“We don’t have space for a 80 foot tv!”
Tim Tribbett
.
“They’re big enough!”
Tim Tribbett
.
So, how’s our date going so far?
What else do you need ? You have me
But you told me that I was all you ever wanted
I see you got Grey Genie instead of Grey Poupon
I’m listening. They better be good
Do you want fries with that ?
So this is what you do behind my back
And is he your special friend ?
What does he have that I don’t have? On second thought don’t answer that
But can he cook ?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Step aside- you wasted the first two wishes. Look here, Genie, I wish for the cure to cancer. Now, take off!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
After all that time, ask him if he needs to use the facilities!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
He looks mad. Did you rub him the wrong way?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Only Disney approved wishes!?”
Tim Tribbett
.
Well he certainly doesn't look like Will Smith.
Phenomenal Cosmic powers! itty, bitty living space.
Why are you in my grandmother's teapot and what were doing rubbing it?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
For Pete's sake Henry, don't give him our bank routing number.
You wasted a wish so you could win a cartoon caption contest.
David Core, Greensboro
.
My first wish is you don’t get to make the wishes.
Wish for more than three wishes.
Whatever you do, don’t make him mad.
Ask him if he does dishes.
A house for your mother in another state would be nice.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
“Wishing won’t keep my mother from coming “
Mari Reavis, Eden
.
“Wishing for me to be silent won’t work “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“You wasted a wish on cleaning out the garage?”
“You’re wishing for more wishes? That doesn’t work.”
“I was saving that wish to get a younger husband.”
“Why do you need volleyball players from Sweden?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
“You said you quit vaping!”
Tim Tribbett
.
You can't keep it. It clashes with our décor.
Say one word about my mother and you're on the street!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Looks like it was mighty cold in that lamp!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You never rub me like that!
If mother isn’t back in the next few minutes, you know what I’m going to do with you and your friend?
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
SCHOOL/JR. ENTRIES (elementary / middle school)
Adam Reese, 9, Lexington
.
Rachel Winstead, 9, Greensboro
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A blonde, a brunette and a redhead are stuck on an island. One day, the three of them are walking
along the beach and discover a magic lamp. They rub and rub, and sure enough, out pops a genie
. The genie says, "Since I can only grant three wishes, you may each have one." The brunette says,
"I've been stuck here for years. I miss my family, my husband, and my life. I just want to go home."
POOF! The brunette gets her wish and she is returned to her family. Then, the red head says, "I've been
stuck here for years as well. I miss my family, my husband, and my life. I wish I could go home too." POOF! The redhead gets her wish and she is returned to her family. The blonde starts crying uncontrollably.
The genie asks, "My dear, what's the matter?" The blonde whimpers, "I wish my friends were still here"!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
While walking along a beach, a man finds a lamp and rubs it off. A genie appears and offers to
grant the man one wish. The man replys, "What about three?" The genie retorts " Look pal, I'm
in a hurry, I've been cooped up in that damn lamp for. . ." "OK, alright" the guy responds. "Tell
you what, I'm tired of paying for airplane tickets to Hawaii. I'd like you to build a bridge from
California to Hawaii." This pisses the genie off. He screams, "Hey, this isn't the movies. Your wish
has to be practical." "Do you know the engineering it would take to design that, the materials it
would take, you'd have to compensate for plate techtonics, the continental shelf. . ."
"Geez" the guy responds, "Well, I'd really like to understand women." The genie responds "Did you want two lanes or four?"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A young man fell in a pit one day, and found a magic lamp with a genie inside of it. Of course, the genie popped out and said, "I will grant you three wishes." The man's first wish was to get out of the pit.
**POOF** He was instantly transported out. He then wished for all the gold in the world. **POOF** The genie gave him all the gold nuggets in the world, all the gold bars, all the gold pebbles, everything. The man could not think of anything for his third wish, so he went out for a ride in his Ferrari. He turned on the radio, and after a few minutes and a catchy song came on. He started to sing along, "Oh, I wish
I were an Oscar Meyer Weiner..." and **POOF**
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Did you hear about the genie who lived in a flask of bitter water?
He was a Djinn in tonic.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Subject: Jackpot!
From this lamp a genie has been summoned;
he is now controlled by this man and woman.
By tradition, he must grant them three wishes;
it's their responsibility in picking hits or misses.
.
Fortune and fame are usually the list-toppers;
this zany duo has some doozies in the hopper.
Instead of a jet or possibly a whirling chopper,
the husband's request is for jalapeno poppers.
.
He's the victim of a recent scary heart-attack;
doctor's orders denied him his favorite snack.
His stomach has over-ruled his human brain;
his wife feels the onset of a looming migraine.
.
The genie nods, and poof! this treat appears;
hubby dives in, then wishes for a frosty beer.
His mate is apoplectic, tries hard not to panic;
feels like she booked passage on the Titanic.
.
Realizing she has just one remaining chance,
she decides to take a bold, outlandish stance.
Hoping that he will sheepishly thank her later,
she orders the genie to conjure a defibrillator.
Bill Wallace
.
Rub-a-Dub-Dub (Redux)
Here's a scene that is fraught with friction;
a couple employing a magic icon of fiction.
From this lamp a genie has now emerged;
emotions rise that are best off submerged.
.
The problem is based in lay mathematics;
greed and avarice are always emblematic.
Three wishes simply won't divide into two;
these people are conflicted on what to do.
.
The genie denies requests to get involved,
yet sees this conundrum has to be solved.
One lesson he learned from ancient history
is that pleasing women remains a mystery.
.
But he is wise and able to offer a solution;
one that is simple and without convolution.
His brilliant idea neither person can knock;
he suggests they play paper-scissors-rock.
Bill Wallace
.
It's a genie! Three wishes come true!
Now his master knew just what to do.
Wish to stop all those fights
On the social websites.
Gasped the genie, "THAT'S HOPELESS! I'M THROUGH!!!"
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
The genie of the lamp came out today
He didn’t want to stop and play
He said “I’ll give you three wishes
But don’t take all day
Or I’ll be on my way.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Don't you dare wish for a lifetime supply of Grey Poupon!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
So, how’s our date going so far?
I see you got Grey Genie instead of Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestow
.
You wasted a wish so you could win a cartoon caption contest.
David Core, Greensboron
.
If the whip and the chair didn’t work, why do you think this will? Mother is still coming over.
The ‘Joke’s On You’ called. They want to get a picture of you and your friend.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"He doesn't even have light-brown hair!"
"Before you make a wish, remember Barbara Eden is pushing 80."
"You probably had another Jeannie in mind."
"Ask him how Jeannie's doing."
Bill Wallace
.
Hah! You were expecting Barbara Eden and you got Robin Williams!
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Well... he doesn't have light brown hair, but I guess he'll do!
Are you sure this is the Tony Nelson lamp?
Where'd the smurf come from?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Well he certainly doesn't look like Will Smith.
Phenomenal Cosmic powers! itty, bitty living space.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
None this week? Did I miss some?
.
BEST EARWORMS
None?
