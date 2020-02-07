Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, February 12
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Last week’s cartoon was the trees. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for is – Parents taking pics/videos on their phones of their children.
.
WINNER
“Welcome to diversity training.”
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“I hear you do palm readings.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“First rule, if you fall don’t make a sound!”
Tony bean, Danbury
.
“I’ll book you an appointment with my arborist.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Well, Ancestry.com lists us as fourth cousins.”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“Now pronounced tree and tree. Who has the ring?”
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
“Just so you know, Joe won’t be around anymore. He’s in publishing now!”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“My mom was a big tree-hugger”
Andrew Evans
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
“Your new here aren’t you?”
Tony bean, Danbury
.
“So which one of you is from Florida?”
Debra Watson, Eden
.
“If I fall, will you let me know if I make a noise?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions. This made me chuckle.
“I’m just saying it was a beautiful table nonetheless.”
Andrew Evans
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
This my cousin. He’s from down south.
Mom? Dad? Are you saying I was adopted?
Wow. Who’s your stylist?
Nice treeunion!
It’s good to see forests become more diverse.
What a family reunion, huh?
Yeah, I was vacation in Hawaii when we met and fell in love.
.
JR. WINNER
“I told Hurricane to just trim the top.”
Katie Schmitz, 10
.
THE REST
“At least they don’t hang lights and decorations on you guys!”
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
"I'm growing very frond of you."
"Looks like you're having a bad-hair day."
"Did you bring leis for us?"
"The word 'beach' means something totally different here."
"Are you going to show us how to hang ten?"
"You must be from a different branch of our family tree."
"So you're the kooky cousin from Hawaii!"
"I'll book you an appointment with my arborist."
"The last time I saw hair that wild was Kato Kaelin."
"The wind really messed up your hair!"
"So your coconuts didn't make it through customs?"
Bill Wallace
.
1. Your new here aren’t you?
2. A little out place aren’t you!
3. I dig your topper!
4. Alright lets get to the root of the problem.
5. Dang that must have been some party!
6. First rule, if you fall don’t make a sound!
Tony bean, Danbury
.
"You'll stick out here like a sore thumb."
"Some mousse would help with that."
"Would you like to borrow my comb?"
"We'll just tell everyone you're a beech-bum."
Bill Wallace
.
I knew climate change was real
I know coconuts are bigger, but squirrels love my acorns
Oh yeah, well I get fresh leaves every spring
My root system beats your root system
What's so great about hanging on to the same old leaves year after year ?
No, no, try again DEE SID YOU US
My shade canopy beats your shade canopy
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
“His bark is worse than his blight.”
Tim Tribbett
.
A palm, a fir, and an oak enter a bar. "Three branch waters, please."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"Hello guys. My name is Douglas, Douglas Fir."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
"Hello, guys. My name is Red, Red Oak."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
I can never move, my roots are here !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
United we stand, by voting Green Power !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
1) I’m from the other branch of the family
Brady Rosenbluth
.
2) Can’t you guys just leaf me alone?
Alan Rosenbluth
.
Who called me a sapling ?
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
In the beginning was a tree, knowledge !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
1) In the end, we’re all just kindling
2) Now pronounced tree and tree. Who has the ring?
3) I’m deeper rooted in this neighborhood
4) Are you two casting me some shade?
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
That woodpecker is driving me nuts !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
My branch offices are closed until Spring !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
I hate the word, timber !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
Trunk was lying about age, but stump told the truth !
Frank Leonard, Lexington
.
"How much longer are we going to have to stand here?"
Gary McGuirk, Greensboro
.
“Sticking a cradle in my top is just bad parenting.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Are you lost?”
Tim Tribbett
.
“ it looks like we have diversity. Well done”
Ruth petty, Greensboro
.
I’m from the other branch of the family
Brady Rosenbluth, Greensboro
.
Can’t you guys just leaf me alone?
Alan Rosenbluth
.
"He's pining for you and that's not oak-kay with me."
Dolores "Dee" Cator, High Point
.
I know! Let's play copse and robbers!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I don't care much for her either- It's just birch, birch, birch!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know reading books is self defeating. That's why I use a kindle.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I am Groot!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What's wrong? Still trying to be one of the poplar kids?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I told Hurricane to just trim the top.”
From Katie Schmitz, age 10
.
A man climbed a redwood, they said he was brave
But others replied it was fame he did crave.
When he wouldn't come down
From the tree's most-high crown,
A small child got him down with one wave!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Any of you guys ever watch Bob Ross/ Well, I'm sort of offended when
he refers to any of us as a "happy little tree!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
OK! It's decided. Tomorrow we go for a swim. Just don't forget to brink your trunks!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No! I didn't hear about Fred falling in the forest last week. I guess you had to be there.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You wave at her. YOU WAVE AT HER! I finally got the joke!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
We haven't heard from Al Gore in a few years. Wonder if he still cares?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The "Rock-a-bye baby, in the treetops" is finally grown and gone. Let's grab a beer and celebrate!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Mine are the Smiths! Whose family tree are you?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Just so you know- Joe won't be around anymore. He's in publishing now!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I don't think we're on the same family tree."
"It looks like we're trees for all seasons."
"Just wait until you see me in the fall !"
"I can put on a better show than you two can !"
"So which one of you is from Florida ?"
"I like to dress seasonally."
"Well, if you like to wear the same outfit all the time...."
"I like these Meet and Greet sessions."
"It's never 'same-o, same-o' with me."
"So what's it like to have needles and fronds ?"
"So what if I have boughs that break ?"
"I bet you don't get bird and squirrel rental income."
"What do you mean you never heard of tree houses ?"
"Nothing in common ? What about trunks ?"
"I have elms and oaks in my family tree."
"Well, Ancestry.com lists us as fourth cousins."
"Well, nobody can say if you've seen one tree you've seen them all."
Debra Watson, Eden
.
"Welcome to diversity training."
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
Remember, our goal is to block every golf shot possible.
Golfers say trees are 90% air. Let’s try for 100% today.
Look at us. The tree amigos!
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, Tn
.
"How did you get past the border wall?"
"I'm assuming you have a green card."
"Does ICE know you're here?"
"Forget ICE, just steer clear of DJT."
"Climate change makes for strange bedfellows."
Bill Wallace
.
OK, you need to know come fall some of us are going to get naked.
Welcome to the Global Forest.
Global warming has changed things a bit.
The weather here in North Carolina suits us all.
It’s good to see you cousins.
We’re all from the same family tree.
Fir you head north, Palm you head south, and I’ll stay right here.
What do you mean we’re step-brothers?
I see daddy was a rolling stone.
Are you sure we share the same DNA?
I think Ancestry.Com got it wrong.
Sorry, I didn’t mean to bark at you guys.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Do these leaves make my bark look big?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
My scariest moment? Let's see.... when Hitchcock came to town to film that movie!
My worst memory? The day I heard Paul Bunyan was coming to town.
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm sure you're wondering why I called this meeting. Sorry, guys, I apologize, I can't help it!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I can see the forest”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“The trees can see the forest “
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
“Can the forest see the trees?”
Craige Reavis, Eden
.
Entries from me and my son, thanks again!
"Do these leaves look good for my first Timber date?"
Randy Thrasher, Durham
.
"It's time to have that talk about where green leaves come from."
Anne Baker, Greensboro
.
1. Celebrity? Me? Well I was featured in “Jokes On You” last fall.
2. Ever dream of changing your appearance?
3. And in autumn I become beautiful scenery for all to behold!!! Temporarily.
4. Oh yes, I do have a yardman.
5. You need a new fashion designer.
6. Maple, Evergreen and Palm . We could be the names of streets in a town somewhere.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
This was a tough one
.
1 How do you activate the camera on this thing?
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
Hey, trees a crowd
Are you part of that global warming thing?
Confused?
Using that special Grey Poupon fertilizer, I see
This is nuts!
So tell me about your family trees
What brings you boys to North Carolina ?
Just passing through ?
I always knew that trees could talk
Did you boys come through Ellis Island ?
Are you boys part of that new trade agreement ?
So, how’s our date going so far ?
I’m not buying the Johnny Appleseed story
I guess the US, Canada and Mexico trade agreement went through
What part of “ These are my 40 acres “ don’t you understand?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“Are you guys hanging around for the lumberjack competition?”
“If I fall, will you let me know if I make a noise?”
“Could one of you scratch my trunk?”
“Is there a squirrel in hair?”
“How did you end up in my neck of the woods?”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
At least that keeps out the dogs. I don't like them near my trunk.
I wish you wouldn't drop your coconuts at night. They keep me awake.
I have a bird in my leaves. It gets noisy sometimes.
You're expecting nuts in the fall? Congratulations! We'll give a shower.
Want to go south for the winter?
They're sending a shipment of trees to Florida.
Norma Kay, Greensboro:
.
"Do these leaves make me look fat?"
"What?? You've never heard of a treesome?"
Anne Baker, Greensboro
.
“I’m had my palm read.”
Tim Tribbett
.
A tree walks into a bar. Bartender says, “I think you’d better leave.”
The tree doesn't leave so the bartender says, "You must take me for a sap!"
Tree says, "Stop your barking and pour me a logger."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I think we should get out to the country more often!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You two guys are a long ways from home. Are you on vacation?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I'm new in town. Do you guys know a good barber?
Which one of you is a car freshener model?
David Core, Greensboro
.
“I hear you do palm readings.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Poor guy got torn limb from limb.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Anybody seen Spruce?"
"So what branches y'all out to this neck of the woods?"
"Ok guys we're to need some extreme grassroots efforts to save the park."
Carlos D'Agostino-Greensboro
.
No, I can't see Forrest through us either.
Leaf me alone.
Pine for a lost love? You pine for everything!
Why would you leave the beach on your vacation?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
I know you’re wondering why I called this meeting.
Hi, my name is Oak and I’m a CO2 junkie.
Welcome to the first meeting of Trees for Breeze.
Welcome to the first meeting of We R O2.
Releasing oxygen doesn’t mean we have gas.
A fir tree walks into a bar and orders a beer. He says to the bartender, “Hey do you believe in reincarnation?” The bartender says, “I don’t know. I never really think about it.” The fir tree says, “ Well I do. I’m pretty sure in a previous life I was a psychiatrist who lived in Seattle, and my name was Frazier.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
"All in favor of making Arbor Day everyday."
Linda Artis
.
"I prefer plastic straws"
“No one was sawing logs, I was just asleep”
“My mom was a big tree-hugger”
“You know Furniture Market is around the corner”
"My eyesight is so bad I can't see the forest or the trees”
"Least favorite President? George Washington"
“They do what to find our age?”
"I'm just saying it was a beautiful table nonetheless"
“You would not believe what the Pope did out here”
Andrew Evans
.
“You’ve been here FIR a long time; what great LEAF expectancy!”
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
"don't throw shade"
"stop being shady"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
“Can you see the forest for me?”
“My bark is worse than my bite.”
“Even though I’m made like a tree, I still can’t leave.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"Sorry, Cedar... I only do Palm reading."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Yes, I agree that a Tree Season is a great idea. I just don't think we should call it 'Treason'!"
"Yes, I agree that a Tree Season is a great idea. I just don't think we should call it 'T'reason'!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
“You're dating yourself.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Once I broke out with hives.”
Tim TribbettF
.
"What's Your secrets for never losing Your hair?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Can I put my hands down now?"
"Come'On Guys... can I put my hands down now?"
"Who does Your hair?"
"I really wish that I could wear my hair like either of yours."
"You got to admit that we are a forest of diverse hair styles!"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"You know, if WE can live together, ANYbody can."
"Mr. Evergreen, we'd like for You to help us all with next Holiday Season's decorations."
"Mr.Evergreen, next Holiday season, will you teach Us how to become Christmas Trees?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"If you will log on, you will see who was chosen as branch manager."
PUNs Galore: "I wood think that a knotty dogwood could be more poplar if it didn't pine, chose to spruce up, branch out, and go to the beech."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Sorry, Cedar... I only do Palm reading."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
.
Some birds were flying over and the next thing I knew, you started growing up.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A palm, a fir, and an oak enter a bar. "Three branch waters, please."
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
A tree walks into a bar. Bartender says, “I think you’d better leave.”
The tree doesn't leave so the bartender says, "You must take me for a sap!"
Tree says, "Stop your barking and pour me a logger."
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A fir tree walks into a bar and orders a beer. He says to the bartender, “Hey do you believe in reincarnation?” The bartender says, “I don’t know. I never really think about it.” The fir tree says, “ Well I do. I’m pretty sure in a previous life I was a psychiatrist who lived in Seattle, and my name was Frazier.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
BEST POEMS
A man climbed a redwood, they said he was brave
But others replied it was fame he did crave.
When he wouldn't come down
From the tree's most-high crown,
A small child got him down with one wave!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Mad King Rickard
Monsieur Rickard has taken leave of his senses;
torn down the barriers and ripped up the fences.
Upon opening today's paper, I was struck to find
a tableau with images of the Timothy Leary kind.
.
My imagination drew a confused, colossal blank;
it's possible Tim's career is destined for the tank.
This opinion is based on his penchant for weird;
his condition may actually be worse than feared.
.
Three trees appear to be having a conversation;
nothing unusual about that in a medicinal nation.
I myself have witnessed that trendy phenomena,
after spinning records backwards of Sha-Na-Na.
.
Perhaps T.Rickard isn't quite demented after all;
maybe he just relishes throwing us a curve-ball.
We'll be kind, grant him the benefit of the doubt;
after all, we're just the captioners - he has clout.
.
Not that he would stoop to squash us like a bug;
he's not the vindictive type, he's more into hugs.
At least, that's my hope I'll take with me to glory;
until proven otherwise, I'm sticking to that story.
Bill Wallace
.
Once a maple, a pine and a palm
Discussed storms would act like a bomb.
"When it's windy, us trees
Bend and break with much ease -
It's much better when weather is calm."
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
Three trees together of a different kind.
But they didn’t mind.
They were proud and standing tall
And the birds didn’t mind at all
And they stood there till the tornado came
And now they’ll never be the same.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"You wave at her. YOU WAVE AT HER! I finally got the joke!"
Mike Perry, Eden
OK, I assume this is a reference to your poem?
.
Using that special Grey Poupon fertilizer, I see.
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
So, how’s our date going so far?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Celebrity? Me? Well I was featured in “Jokes On You” last fall.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
.
See that guy up there hanging on a limb? We may have company.
Want to make a bet on which one of us that guy hanging up there will fall on?
I guess that “The Joke’s on You” must have been on us.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
I am Groot!
Any of you guys ever watch Bob Ross? Well, I'm sort of offended when he refers to any of us as a "happy little tree!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
“You’ve been here FIR a long time; what great LEAF expectancy!”
Jim Ertner, Greensboro
.
Can’t you guys just leaf me alone?
Alan Rosenbluth
.
"He's pining for you and that's not oak-kay with me."
Dolores "Dee" Cator, High Point
.
I know! Let's play copse and robbers!
I don't care much for her either- It's just birch, birch, birch!
What's wrong? Still trying to be one of the poplar kids?
OK! It's decided. Tomorrow we go for a swim. Just don't forget to brink your trunks!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I'm growing very frond of you."
Bill Wallace
.
“His bark is worse than his blight.”
Tim Tribbett
.
Hey, trees a crowd
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
“I’m had my palm read.”
Tim Tribbett
.
“Even though I’m made like a tree, I still can’t leave.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
"I wood think that a knotty dogwood could be more poplar if it didn't pine, chose to spruce up, branch out, and go to the beech."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.