Welcome to the News & Record's "Jokes on You" page.
And as always, please, no wagering.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you're a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
Last week's cartoon was Caveman black Friday shopping. Next week's cartoon - the one you'll be writing captions for – is fruitcake support group.
WINNER
“Ugh ... me hunt, you gather.”
Anne Baker, Greensboro
RUNNERS-UP
“What’s the point? Nothing’s been invented yet.”
Bill Wallace
“See if you can find yourself a new suit.”
Jess Grassi, Greensboro
“I hear it’s rock bottom pricing.”
David Core, Greensboro
“Door buster? What is door?”
Tim Tribbett
”Look! Sticks are half price til noon.”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
“Look! Someone invent rampant consumerism!”
Mike Perry, Eden
“I’m not fighting those crowds just to save a few rocks!”
Julian Busby, High Point
“Me want stone tablet 50% off.”
Carlos D'Agostino, Greensboro
“Is that ad from one of those big box caves?”
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
"UGG's are half off!"
Randy Thrasher, Durham
“You wear about medium bear size.”
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
“We have fire - what else do we need?”
Bill Wallace
“You already have wheel. Nobody need more than one!”
Tim Tribbett
"You need a new club, and you’ll never get a better deal than today!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
“I hear there’s a fire sale going on.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
Me need new clothes-washing rock.
THE REST
“You go to the Little Rock, I will swing by the drive thru cave and meet back here before it gets crowded!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
1. Fred and Barney are going to the sales. Maybe you can rumble with them.
2. Take Pebbles and Bam Bam with you.
3. Let's go to the Big Wheel sale!
4. Parking will be impossible. What if our wheel gets scraped?
5. Parking will be tight. Take the smaller wheel.
6. Look! Sticks are half price til noon.
7. There's a fire sale on flint rocks!!
8. Pebbles wants a new set of wheels.
9. You do need a new club after all.
10. We do need ornaments for our Christmas stick.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
1) "Good day to pick up some new clubs, dear."
2) "Good day to pick up those new clubs you've been wanting."
Larry Parrish, Leaksville
Oh yes, I agree Tribett does a good caveman thread. But I prefer
Larson, Vincent Hamlin, Hanna Barbera, Johnny Hart.....
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Price Club have sale on clubs.”
Tim Tribbett
“You already have plenty of rocks.”
Tim Tribbett
This sort of gives a different take on hunting and gathering, don't you think?
Mike Perry, Eden
And if you forget your credit card number, it's easy to remember . It's 1!
Mike Perry, Eden
"You need a new club, and you’ll never get a better deal than today!”
John Koppel, Greensboro
I heard the new tablet is going on sale tomorrow!
Mike Perry, Eden
Fruity pebbles 50% off!! Yabaa-dabaa-doo !!
Vidya Tandel, Greensboro
"Are you going to cave to that stupid advertisement?"
"Do we have to try to keep up with the Flintstones?"
"Buy me a fur coat? Just go out and club one."
"How do you know that doesn't mean 'Evil Spirits'?"
"Looks like the newspaper is printed on smaller rocks."
"It should be easy to find a parking space."
"I'm waiting for Cyber Monday."
"What's the point? Nothing's been invented yet."
"Our garage is full of junk from last year."
"We have fire - what else do we need?"
"Brick and mortar stores are dinosaurs now."
"Don't go spending all of our pelts on useless junk!"
"Don't fall for the extended warranty this time."
"Og's Black Friday was last week - he got eaten by a saber-tooth."
"It's the ice-age, moron - we don't need an air-conditioner."
Bill Wallace
What's a Black Friday/ And why is it for sale? Can it be rented? Are there other colors?
Mike Perry, Eden
“ I’m not fighting those crowds just to save a few rocks!’
Julian Busby, M.D. High Point
THE ONLY THING YOU REALLY NEED IS A GOOD HAT ??
DON RANKIN, GREENSBORO
"Ugh...me hunt, you gather."
Anne Baker, Greensboro
"Not much you can do with one wheel."
"We joined Prime to get away from that."
"It might have something to do with the plague."
"What's a Friday?"
"We're already over our credit-limit."
"We could use some things to spruce this place up."
"A Welcome mat! Are you nuts?"
"It's too late - that was chiseled a month ago."
"I'll get my purse. Grab your club because we'll need it."
"People act like cavemen at these things."
"Let's stop at the vintage store on the way back."
"Wear a tuxedo? You're thinking of black-tie, bozo."
"That's when they expect the volcano to erupt."
"It's our anniversary - you clubbed me one year ago."
"That will make more sense if you read left to right."
Bill Wallace
I'll call Barney and Betty. We can eat at RockDonald's and see a movie, perhaps The School of Rock!
Mike Perry, Eden
"See it's written in stone dear, we have to go shop on Black Friday!"
Pam Simpson, Oak Ridge
Is black the only color black comes in?
Mike Perry, Eden
I noticed The Daily Granite was a whole lot heavier today!
Mike Perry, Eden
"If you live in the Amazon area code and have the Primeative membership, delivery is free".
Mark Trinkle, Greensboro
I don't want to fight that crowd! There's bound to be over a dozen people out and about!
Mike Perry, Eden
Black Friday! Cyber Monday! Don't know what they are, But if you see a Fire Tuesday, let me know!
Mike Perry, Eden
"UGG's are half off!"
Randy Thrasher, Durham
1. It’s when people get up early and buy cheap stuff that they don’t need.
2. I heard that they sell shirts now with something called sleeves.
3. Seriously, George, don’t you think it’s time for a new shirt?
4. While you’re out shopping for a new shirt, pick me up a pair of bear skin flip flops.
5. This is the day they by Christmas gifts for the relatives they only see at Christmas time.
6. We need some new rocks to patch the hole in the roof.
Dave Sheets, Greensboro
"See if they have some spear points. I'm hungry!"
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
Pay no attention to that! We'll just wait for Cyber Monday!
Mike Perry, Eden
“That insert broke my foot.”
Tim Tribbett
Who would want to buy Robinson Crusoe's manservant?
Mike Perry, Eden
"It must be legitimate - it's written in stone!"
"Now that's what I call a hardcopy."
"That's an example of good, hard journalism."
"Fred and Wilma want to tag along."
"What's on the slate for today?"
"Ready to wear pelts? What's the world coming to?"
"Don't even think about that Cro-Magnon golf-club set."
"Saber-tooth Tiger Woods doesn't have to live on our budget!"
Bill Wallace
"We don't need a lava lamp - there's a volcano less than a mile away."
"We already have a vacuum cleaner that will pick up rocks - it's called a shovel."
"High heels? I wouldn't be able to run from a Mastodon."
"You need a shotgun like you need a hole in the head."
"Get something useful, like a front door."
"A flashlight would have saved your eyebrows."
Bill Wallace
"You need a cordless drill like you need a hole in the head."
"A sexy nightie for me? I'm practically naked now!"
"I'm not sure we need a dishwasher with the stream out back."
"A reading lamp would just attract moths."
"Organic fertilizer? The out-house is full of it!"
"A port-a-john? That's just something else I'll have to clean."
Bill Wallace
“These news inserts keep breaking my toes.
Tim Tribbett
It's the same as any other day- get up early, hunt for game, almost die, eat, burp, and go back to sleep.
Mike Perry, Eden
" Gather tribe. No want wait in line."
" Me want stone tablet 50% off."
" How you rock bottom? You hunt and gather all year long."
Carlos D'Agostino-Greensboro
#1: "Funny, that tablet and the Thanksgiving edition of the Greensboro News & Record pretty much weigh the same!"
#2: "You know, maybe we should move to a paper route and internet coverage area!"
#3: "That was delivered here by mistake. I forgot, this is your man cave!"
#4: "Hint! Hint! That's my Christmas wish list! Hint! Hint!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
Hey dad, is it weird that my mouth is watering?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
What’s a Friday?
Are there other colors?
Hope you can find another strap for your cave-suit.
Shouldn’t we invent a store first?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
Aren't we on a Mayan calender?
Ooh, great price on Fire!
Is that ad from one of those big box caves?
That's sent out by the raptors. How do you think they get their Thanksgiving buffet?
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
We already have fire, what more do we need?
The after Thanksgiving newspaper gets heavier every year.
Yabba dabba don't spend too much on the kids this time.
David Core, Greensboro
"Is the rock tumbler 11 on sale?"
"It's Monday, we better start walking"
Kristi Wallace, Greensboro
“Better than when you buy fire on rainy day sale.”
Tim Tribbett
“Me hope this better than Lava Day sale.”
Tim Tribbett
I’ll be going out today
I’ll be going out with the girls today
A case of Grey Poupon. What else ?
Can’t you read ? I’m going shopping
Where’s your credit card ?
I’m off to the mall. Lunch is on your own
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
Just you wait! Rickard is going to get sued for copyright infringement without express written permission from Hanna-Barbera!
Mike Perry, Eden
“The Pterduckin is ready.”
Tim Tribbett
For the last time, this is not a fire sale.
I hope the prices are written in stone.
I hear it's rock bottom pricing.
David Core, Greensboro
“No, me tired of Paleo cookbooks!”
Tim Tribbett
Me not know you could sell days...
Can you find a car like the Flintstones have?
No black. Me want Green Friday.
Can you find the new Keith Richards album for me?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
“I’m doing all my shopping on my tablet.”
“Any sales at Cold Stone.”
“I hear there’s a fire sale going on.”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
“Me hate lava gifts!”
Tim Tribbett
“Door buster? What is door?”
Tim Tribbett
“Rotten mammoth carcass 50% off.”
Tim Tribbett
“News delivery boy hurt back again.”
Tim Tribbett
“It start when yellow ball first appear in sky.”
Tim Tribbett
“You already have wheel. Nobody need more than one! ”
Tim Tribbett
“Is this fire sale?”
Why would anyone want to buy a black Friday?
Mike Perry, Eden
That's not from some fellow named Crusoe is it?
Mike Perry, Eden
You stay! Me shop!
"Turn it upside down."
"Back in my day they would've called this racial."
"Ahhhhhh, TRex font 24. Excellent choice."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"Do you think they'll also have White Friday's on sale?"
"Maybe it's in code"
"I think it must crack when the Stone Boy throws it at our cave."
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"I think all the ads were on yesterday's tablet."
"I think Grog has been playing with his font again."
"Anything on the Impeachment?"
CC Cockerham, Greensboro
"I wouldn't worry about the crowds!" "Have you been living under a rock?"
Rusty Morgan/Greensboro
You wear about medium bear size.
Let’s leave early and avoid the dinosaur stampede.
I’ll wait till Monday, everything will be half price.
Of course I’m going, you can go and sit on a rock.
As if you could read.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” (and other) JOKES
A bear and a caveman walk into a bar. The bartender says
"What's your story?" and the caveman answers "Bear with me"
Mike Perry, Eden
A caveman walks into an auditorium. He sits down in the front row and a janitor walks by.
The janitor turns to the caveman and says, "Hey, the anthropology lecture doesn't start for another hour. You're early, man."
Mike Perry, Eden
BEST POEMS
Prehistoric Price-Cuts
Existence was very scary in the Age of Ice;
wildlife was fierce, the weather wasn't nice.
Their climate didn't have a warm Sun Belt;
everyone was required to wear heavy pelts.
It was hard coping with this prehistoric pall;
no internet for surfing, nor a shopping mall.
To these harsh conditions, all were a slave;
they built a big fire and chilled in their cave.
.
Then one day a caveman had a bright idea;
he opened up a big store and called it IKEA.
It had everything a cave-family might need,
but the customers just weren't up to speed.
.
All of the furniture required some assembly;
a lack of tools made these tasks unfriendly.
Chairs and sofas were dragged in the door,
only to wind up as pieces lying on the floor.
.
A savvy machinist was hired by this owner;
his aim was to satisfy these mad moaners.
No more would buyers be caught in a pinch;
the deal would include pliers and a wrench.
.
But there was a hitch in this techy solution;
it brought a quick halt to the RTA revolution.
An item had escaped the owner's detection;
they left out a sheet of assembly directions.
Bill Wallace
Ice Age IKEA
Existence was very scary in the Age of Ice;
wildlife was fierce, the weather wasn't nice.
Their climate didn't offer a toasty Sun Belt;
everyone was required to wear warm pelts.
It was hard coping with this prehistoric pall;
no internet for surfing, nor a shopping mall.
To these harsh conditions, all were a slave;
they built a big fire and chilled in their cave.
.
Then one day a caveman had a great idea;
he opened up a big store and called it Ikea.
It had everything a cave-family might need,
but the customers just weren't up to speed.
.
All of the inventory needed base assembly;
a dearth of tools made this step unfriendly.
Chairs and sofas were dragged in the door,
only to wind up as pieces lying on the floor.
.
A savvy machinist was hired by the owner;
his aim was to mollify those mad moaners.
Now buyers wouldn't be caught in a pinch;
each box had a screwdriver and a wrench.
.
But there was a hitch in his prompt solution,
and it brought a halt to their RTA revolution.
A miscue caused an unfortunate disruption;
no one added simple assembly instructions.
Bill Wallace
Thag & Thelma
Thag and Thelma are planning a hectic day;
they're going shopping and the kids will play.
While they're out using a new charge-stone,
their offspring will be running amok all alone.
.
If that's reminiscent of a familiar movie plot,
your faltering memory isn't completely shot.
These tykes are built like precocious Kevin;
on a scale of one to ten, they are an eleven.
.
They're not afraid of facing manic strangers;
are totally capable at handling dire dangers.
One day they were stalked by a saber-tooth;
his thick hide is now tanning up on the roof.
.
You get the picture - they are serious-tough;
mess with them and you'll surely get stuffed.
That's why their parents don't retain a sitter;
the kids would revolt, making them a quitter.
.
Some people will say Thag/Thelma are bad;
leaving the kids unattended is criminally sad.
Spend one evening with these little hellions;
you'll swear they're destined to all be felons.
Bill Wallace
A Neanderthal Black Friday sale -
You might wonder what that might entail.
Loincloths, sandals and hats
Made from saber-tooth cats,
And some belts made from mastodon tails.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
Cave women go to Black Friday sales
And do so most of the males
But on Saturday you can hear them say next year will be different
I’ll stay at home and avoid the rushes
I’ll throw that ad in the bushes.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
Black Friday sales are a thing of the past
Even the caveman had them and they had a ball
Nothing too big or nothing too small
They tried to get them all.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST INSIDE JOKE
Oh yes, I agree Tribett does a good caveman thread. But I prefer Larson, Vincent Hamlin, Hanna Barbera, Johnny Hart …
Just you wait! Rickard is going to get sued for copyright infringement without express written permission from Hanna-Barbera!
Mike Perry, Eden
"Funny, that tablet and the Thanksgiving edition of the Greensboro News & Record pretty much weigh the same!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
A case of Grey Poupon. What else?
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
Let me check out the black Friday sales, then you can look at the “Joke’s On You.”
Is that the “News & Record”?
Why do they put the “Joke’s On You” under the sales?
We don’t need anything this year, let’s stay hame and make up some “Joke’s On You” to send in.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
Fred and Barney are going to the sales. Maybe you can rumble with them.
Take Pebbles and Bam Bam with you.
Pebbles wants a new set of wheels.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Fruity pebbles 50% off!! Yabaa-dabaa-doo !!
Vidya Tandel, Greensboro
.
"Do we have to try to keep up with the Flintstones?"
"Fred and Wilma want to tag along."
Bill Wallace
I'll call Barney and Betty. We can eat at RockDonald's and see a movie, perhaps The School of Rock!
Who would want to buy Robinson Crusoe's manservant?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Can you find a car like the Flintstones have?
Can you find the new Keith Richards album for me?
Ken Sheldon, Elon.
