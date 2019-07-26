Send your entries to jokesonyou@greensboro.com by noon Wednesday, 073119
.
Welcome to the News & Record’s “Jokes on You” page. Here is this week’s cartoon for your caption consideration, and last week’s cartoon and entries for you amusement (see below). Feel free to post comments and ask questions.
.
And as always, please, no wagering.
.
Please remember to put your name on your entry! (If you’re a junior --- age 13 and under --- also remember to include your school or age.)
.
Have a funny photo of your pet you’d like to see in “Joke’s On You?” Submit a funny picture of your pet to have others write captions for it. Just email the image to jokesonyou@greensboro.com
.
Last week’s cartoon was – the astronaut. Next week’s cartoon - the one you’ll be writing captions for – is the cake party.
.
WINNER
“You never take me anywhere.”
Mebane Ham, Greensboro
.
RUNNERS-UP
“I can’t believe you had to go through the TSA line.”
Joe Farrar, Greenboro
.
“Wipe your feet. I don’t want any moon dust on my just-mopped floor.”
Phyllis Rollins, Greensboro
.
“And where have You been!?”
Mike Grassi, Reidsville
.
“Will you be home for supper?”
Jess Grassi, Greensboro
.
“You should have gone before you left!”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Why didn’t you just tell me you needed some space?”
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“On the way home stop and pick up some milk.”
Andee Gable, Greensboro
.
“Can you wave at Aunt Marge when you go over her house?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
HONORABLE MENTIONS (also getting a vote from the judges)
”Where did you leave your GPS this time?”
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
“Can you pick up some bread and milk?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
“There was nothing in your back-pack but air, so I filled it with sandwiches.”
Bill Wallace
.
“Can you wave at Aunt Marge when you go over her house?”
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
“Wipe your feet. No moon dust in the house.”
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
TIM’S PICK(S) My picks don’t necessarily mean what should have won, or gotten a runner-up, it’s just to spotlight what I think are good but over-looked captions.
What do you mean you went for a walk on the moon? You were supposed to be mowing the yard.
Charles Cameron, Greensboro
.
BEAT THE CARTOONIST
Sometimes, I come up with a caption no one else does. When that happens, I’ll post it here.
If you wanted to go where no man has gone before, I’ll take you to our laundry room.
Wecome back. And some girl named Xaldathar just called and left a message for you!
To the moon? You get lost going to the mall!
.
JR. WINNER
“This is a weird planet.”
Ethan Reese, 11, Lexington
.
THE REST
1. You should have gone before you left!
2. Did you forget your Tang again?
3. Where did you leave your GPS this time?
4. No, I asked when is launchtime, not lunchtime.
5. Sorry, your moon underwear is in the wash...oh no, what are you wearing?
7. Will you be back by dinnertime?
8. You have to feed Rover before you leave.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
You look absolutely out of this world.
I remember back to the days when you are a Space Cadet.
Martha Eakes, Greensboro
.
Don’t forget to pack extra underwear sweetie pie, we both know what happens on when you get “shaken”.
Georgette Beaumont, Greensboro
.
Take your mother with you.
Marcia Berger, Greensboro
.
You forgot to take out the trash.
Mebane Ham, Greensboro
.
You never take me anywhere.
Mebane Ham, Greensboro
.
Will you be home for supper?
Jess Grassi, GREENSBORO
.
Don't forget to pick up some cheese on the way home!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Did you pack clean underwear?”
Tim Tribbett
.
Yes mom I will put the flag out, make a foot print, buckle my seat belt, and send you a text from the moon!
Teresa Bean, Greensboro
.
“You’re grounded mister.”
Tim Tribbett
.
"Be sure to pick up some green cheese on the way home."
Larry Kirwan, Greensboro
.
"Will you be home for dinner?"
"I packed you some moon-pies for good luck."
"You forgot to kiss me good-bye."
"Don't worry - this rocket was designed by the Max 737 engineering team."
"There was nothing in your back-pack but air, so I filled it with sandwiches."
"Remember - don't text and fly."
"I just stopped by to make sure everything is A-OK."
"Looks like you're well-suited for the mission."
"May the G-force be with you!"
"Remember - it's 'Righty-tighty, lefty-loosey'."
"Try not to get Lost In Space."
"I hope you guys have a blast!"
"Can I come along if I promise to be real quiet?"
"You never take me anywhere!"
"Don't get too friendly with that female cosmonaut."
Bill Wallace
.
1. If it looks more like he leaving (which it does to me based on the way the rocket is positioned):
" ... and where do you thing You're going!?"
2. And if it looks more like he's supposed to be returning home based on His position:
" And where have You been!?"
Mike Grassi, Reidsville
.
Why didn't you just tell me you needed some space?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
I know you want some space, but isn't this a little extreme?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Will you be home for dinner?”
Lonnie Aber, Greensboro
.
I take it you won't be home for dinner.
Can you wave at Aunt Marge when you go over her house?
Some people will do anything to get out of jury duty.
This is where I draw the line as a helicoptor parent.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
"I know you said you needed some space, but seriously?"
Terry Christensen, Greensboro
.
"But my mother is only going to be here for two weeks!"
Terry Christensen, Greensboro
.
Oh! That reminds me. Pick up some cheese on the way home!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And this time don't moon the Hubble when you pass by!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Remember- this time when you're on the can, turn off your mike!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
1. " Can you pick up a few things for me while your gone" ?
2. " Well look at you Mr. Uppity"!
3. Baby I always knew you were outta this world!
4. Wipe your feet before you go in there!
5. " Why aren't you answering my texts' ?
6. Where have you been?
7. "You'll do anything to get out of my "Honey Do" list won't you"?
8. So your leaving without me huh?
Tony Bean, Danbury
.
Just remember- turn off your mike if you have gas!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And try not to make a big deal about who gets the window seat!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Yes, I have on clean underwear.
It's not a cuss word, Uranus is a planet.
David Core, Greensboro
.
Son, please tell me you are wearing clean underwear.
Joyce Spoon, Asheboro
.
You're going to Mars, but you couldn't go to the market for me?
So this is what you've been doing and not having an affair? I can't say that I'm relieved.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
I packed your bags last night, pre-flight. Zero hour's nine A.M.?
Are you sure you're wearing clean underwear?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
I know you want some space, but is this really the way to get it?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“I am Alan from the planet Earth...and you are?”
Bob Norfleet, Greensboro
.
I bet you still get bit by mosquitos!
Tom Loughlin
.
“Pardon all the noise. We ran out of fuel on the way to the moon. Could I borrow 3,000 gallons of JP4?”
Bob Norfleet, Greensboro
.
A black hole walks into a bar and orders a drink. The bartender asks "Would like some food with that?"
The black hole announces "No thanks! I'm a light eater!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You lied to me when you said the sky was the limit!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Hi, Mom! I just stopped by to say thanks for sending me to engineering school!”
Bob Norfleet, Greensboro
.
"Did you remember to pack clean underwear, son?"
Terry Christensen, Greensboro
.
Try not to lock yourself out of the LEM this time!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It's not that hard to figure out. It's the one with the man on the door!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It bothers me that they always pick the lowest bidder!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Dressing up like an astronaut doesn't make you an astronaut!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
While it's true you have to wear a suit to the prom, I don't think that qualifies!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Please tell me you're not taking your flip phone!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Call me when you get there!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
...and for heaven's sakes, leave the seat down!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And this time, don't eat chili before the spacewalk!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
David Huggins
Thanks for lunch Mom. I’ll call you when I get there..
.
"I packed you some extra underwear in case the launch goes bad"
Mike Oakley, Greensboro
.
" I see you forgot the Mars burgers. "
Jonathan Sparrow, Greensboro
.
"You can't enlist in Space Force! It's not a thing!"
Terry Christensen, Greensboro
.
"Okay, Elon. Your hobby is getting just a little out of hand now!"
Terry Christensen, Greensboro
.
"Don't you think you're overplaying the gravity of the situation just a little?"
Terry Christensen, Greensboro
.
“Did you remember to wear clean underwear?”
Vicki Wilson, Greensboro
.
Oh! That reminds me. Pick up some moon pies while you're out!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Don't bring Selene Dion home with you! She's too spaced out!
Mike Perry
.
Don't say "To Infinity......and beyond!" while you're out there. It just makes you look stupid!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
One more word from you, young man, and you are grounded!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Be sure to drink your Tang! Remember how light-headed you get!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Did you take your good socks? Coz I don't want to hear no comments about black holes again!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
When you get to Saturn, give me a ring!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
All I can say is that you're good at taking up space!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you mean you went for a walk on the moon? You were supposed to be mowing the yard.
Or, Did you remember to get a dozen eggs?
Charles Cameron, Greensboro
.
I still think riding the back of a cow would be much easier!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
It's hard to enjoy a meal on the moon, It just lacks atmosphere!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The fact that I identify with being a shark and a dolphin makes me trans"fin"der, right? After years of people screaming and swimming away Doc I'm feeling really self conscious "People are friends not food". My friend Nemo taught me that.
Mandy Tadder, Flagstaff, AZ
.
I heard one of the say they needed a bigger boat and it all went downhill after that.
Mitch Poole, Mt. Juliet, TN
.
I missed Shark Week!!
Pasty Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
We're going to need a bigger couch."
"But I ask myself am I really a GREAT White? Sometimes I just feel like a Mediocre White."
Molly Sadler, Flagstaff, AZ
.
"I thought it was a one-way ticket."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
1) "History, shmistory; you'd better be home for dinner!"
2) "These moonwalk re-enactments have become a complete waste of time and money!"
Larry Parrish, Eden
.
I have a confession to make. Between Mercury and Apollo, there was an affair with Jim and I!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"Dear, if you ask me, these moonwalk re-enactments have become a colossal waste of time and money!"
"It seems like you care more about walking on the moon than me these days!"
Larry Parrish, Eden
.
I have no idea where you put your ex-lax!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Is this Mars? Honey, you need to sit down before I answer!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
No! This isn't Mars. It's Iowa!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You have the wrong address."
Luther Jackson, Stoneville
.
"Just got back. What's for dinner."
"Heading to Mars. Wanna come?"
"Your suit's inside. We're leaving in 10 minutes.”
"Mind if I park here 'til morning?"
John Koppel, Greensboro
.
Instead of a one-way trip to Mars, you could've just asked for a divorce.
Brandon Breeze, Greensboro
.
Alice Kramden- ""Where you going Ralph?"
Ralph- "To the moooooooooon, Alice!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You're taking 20 heads of cattle into orbit? Wouldn't that be the first herd shot around the world?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
#1: "Yes, I'm really serious about running away from home!"
#2: "Tell Elton John there's a new Rocket Man in town!"
#3: "Happy 50th Moon Landing Anniversary, NASA!"
#4: "Missing 'The Rest' cut for mistaking cats for rats? Now that's a serious buzzkill!"
#5: "How would you like to become the first Teacher in Space?"
#6: "Is this your idea of making me walk the plank?"
#7: "Whatever you do, don't look down!"
#8: "Sorry. This flight's fully booked!"
#9: "You're no I Dream of Jeannie Barbara Eden!"
#10: "Sorry. You can't go. We can't afford anyone who takes all of the oxygen out of the room!"
#11: "Why would anyone ever want to escape Florida?"
#12: "Don't forget, when you come home, you'll still have to take out the trash!"
#14: "You're not leaving without your goodbye kiss!"
#15: "Remember to visit the de-compression chamber!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"If you get lost, just stop and ask for directions."
"You volunteered to go because my mother is coming to visit."
"I thought I'd tag along if you don't mind."
"You never heard of the 'Spouses In Space' program?"
"You should earn a bundle of frequent-flyer miles!"
"Why can't I just watch from here?"
"You look like the Pillsbury dough-boy."
"I hope you moonwalk better up there than you do here."
"Your trip can't be any more nerve-wracking than the ride up in this elevator!"
Bill Wallace
.
"On the way home satop and pick up some milk."
Andee Gable, Greensboro
.
"When you get back, don't forget to wipe the moon-dust off your feet."
"Don't go too fast and stay in your lane."
"Take Rickard with you, but don't bring him back."
"I expect you to bring me a souvenir."
"A gangplank? Is this the best NASA can do?"
"Don't litter when you're on the moon."
"If you run into any aliens, send me a selfie with them."
Bill Wallace
.
“Hi, Mom! Sorry to bother you so suddenly but I forgot my toothbrush & PJ’s!”
Bob Norfleet, Greensboro
.
"I was hoping you'd invite me to launch."
Bill Wallace
.
Dinner’s ready, dear
Halloween practice, dear ?
We can submit the photos , dear, but at 85 I don’t think they will take you
Simple. Just take it off and use the bathroom
Stop the countdown ! I’ll get the Grey Poupon
When I said get dressed I didn’t mean that
That’s one small step for Harold
But they said to not try this at home
So, how’s our date going so far?
Remember to keep the pointy thing up
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
When you get to the moon watch that one small step.
If you forget to pick up the kids again, it's gonna be "Houston we have a problem!"
It's take your kid to work day and you promised!
Please bring me one of those weightless scales.
During your re-entry, could you stop and pick up a gallon of milk?
Did you practice your "Jumping off the Lunar Lander" speech?
How about, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for my wife's Facebook page."
How about, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for my Twitter following."
Remember Neil, don't fall off the lander's ladder.
Your famous words on the moon should be gender neutral.
Tell those two other guys with you to get you home on time.
Bring me back a t-shirt.
Billy wants you to bring him a box of weightless.
Be sure and wave at the kids from orbit.
Wipe your feet. No moon dust in the house.
You better bring me something more than a stupid moon rock.
Any moon rock you bring me better be a diamond.
Did you take your Gas-X?
Six month mission? R. U. Sirius?
Tell Brewster Rockit I said hey.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
Okay. What did you forget this time?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
What do you mean you can't find your Teddy?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
The launch button? It's between the Roll Attitude Indicator and the Auto Abort. Where else would it be?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You gotta go? Go where? … oooooooooooohh!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
One more thing. You have 2 other people with you. Please put the seat down!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
One more thing. Before each space walk, please take an Imodium! You'll thank me!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“You know you can get cheese at the grocery store!”
“I believe you have put on some weight!”
“Can you spare a few dollars for some fuel?”
“You said you would be right back!”
“I forgot my keys.”
“They said you are a space cadet, so I thought I would stop by.”
Rusty Morgan, Greensboro
.
Did you remember to pack your phone charger ?
Joe Farrar, Greensboro
.
I can't believe you had to go through the TSA line.
Joe Farrar, Greenboro
.
Remember, no eating in bed
Remember, even though you're weightless, you have to stay on your diet.
Did you pack the brownies I made ?
Joe Farrar, GSO
.
"What do you mean you didn't bring me any moon rocks ?"
"You going to fly among the stars again ?"
That Tang I gave you made you want to be an astronaut, didn't it ?"
"I'm still your Mama, and I say to call me every Earth night !"
"Couldn't you just meet a nice girl on Earth ?"
"Don't you 'moon' me when I ask where you're going !"
"Why couldn't I have had a down-to-earth son ?"
"I am the leader !"
"Halloween's not until October."
"Well I am your leader !"
"Don't worry about me because I'll likely be dead by the time you get back."
"I wish I could go with you so I could be weightless."
"Are those boots made for walking on the moon ?"
"It's now 2019 and, yes, I am a modern woman !"
"Don't bring any Martian home to meet me !"
"When I said 'suit' I meant a job with a suit and tie !"
Debra Watson, Eden
.
Oh no....the space station is 3 doors down.
What an original way to promote your new magazine. “Astronauts are US”
Welcome to Earth!!! What planet are you from??
Does the Emergency Medical Service always bring such a large syringe?
Well, yeah you can place a flag in our yard to show you landed. You do know this is still Earth?
Patsy Sadler, Chino Valley, AZ
.
I have to go, the countdown just started.
I promise not to talk to strangers when we get to Mars.
Yes, I'll stop and ask for directions if I get lost.
No, we don't need a chaperone.
Enough with "may the force be with you".
David Core, Greensboro
.
“Did you pack clean underwear?”
Tim Tribbett
.
Can you pick up a loaf of bread on the way home?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
You forgot that gallon of milk, didn't you?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
“Maybe now you’ll finally ask for directions.”
“Don’t be late.”
“Can you pick up some bread and milk?”
“You’ll do anything to get out of cleaning the garage.”
“You didn’t get me flowers?”
Phil Valla, Greensboro
.
....and don't say "Warp Factor 1, Mr. Spock!" You don't realize how stupid that sounds!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
And just where do you think you're going?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Before you go, can you take out the trash?
Mike Perry, Eden
.
" This time take one giant step for womankind."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
"These trips of one week at a time, are really getting annoying."
David Shoulberg, Greensboro
.
"Could you pick me up a loaf of bread on the way home?"
"Tell me that you DID put on clean underwear in case you're in an accident."
"Telephone, hun. When shall I tell them that you'll be back?"
Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Uncle Buzz asks if you'll look for the sunglasses that he left in the Moon Rover."
"Graduation pictures sure are different than when I graduated."
"Are you SURE you have to go this far to convince her that you've gone?"
"Tell me again when I am supposed to stand in the yard and wave at you?"
"I admit that this is going to be a great Christmas card, but do you HAVE to bring Santa back?"
Cockerham, Greensboro
.
"Honey, I think that my cat has snuck on board."
Cockerham, Greensboro
.
One small step on the wrong planet, Planet.
Paul Bonino, Summerfield
.
Your GPS doesn’t work up there?
Mary Bonino, Summerfield
.
And remember to take off those boots to not track that moon dust on my floors.
Frankie Nance, Lexington
.
Wipe your feet. I don’t want any moon dust on my just-mopped floor.
Phyllis Rollins, Greensboro
.
It’s about time. Where have you been the last 50 years?
Tony Villalobos, Greensboro
.
Take the garbage out when you get back.
Pick up a loaf of bread when you get back.
Don’t be late for dinner.
You forgot to kiss me goodbye when you left me this morning.
Don’t forget to write.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
SCHOOL/JR. ENTRIES (elementary / middle school)
This is a weird planet
Ethan Reese age 11, Lexington
.
THIS WEEK’S JOY “WALKS INTO A BAR” JOKES
Two astronauts walk into a bar on the moon. After looking around, one astronaut says to the other "Let's go. This place has no atmosphere!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
A black hole walks into a bar and orders a drink. The bartender asks "Would like some food with that?"
The black hole announces "No thanks! I'm a light eater!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
Neil Armstrong walked into a bar and orders a beer. He hears some jokes being told, so he decides he'll try his hand and tell some 'walking on the moon jokes." He tells one and no one laughs. Then another and another, same result. So he finally said "Well, I guess you had to be there,"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
An astronaut walks into a bar and orders a double shot of whisky. He tells the bartender to keep them coming. The bartender asks him if everything is OK. The astronaut shakes his head and says, "No, not really. I've been training for my mission in space for years. NASA has spent millions of dollars on me, and I know my job inside and out. Next week I'm going to the International Space Station for six months." The bartender says, "Wow, that's really impressive. So what's the problem?" The astronaut says, "Space food gives me gas."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
An astronaut walks into a bar and orders a beer. He sips his beer and sighs. The bartender comes over and says, "Are you OK? You look like you're about to go in front of a firing squad." The astronaut sighs again and says, "Next week I go back to the International Space Station. Last time, I was there for six months." The bartender says, "Man that must really be something. There you are floating around doing all kinds of cool science stuff. What's the problem?" The astronaut says, "Yeah, that's the stuff the public sees, but the real stuff is a pain in the ass. Like floating upside down while trying pee into a vacuum cleaner, or worse, when that vacuum cleaner stops working."
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
A Russian Cosmonaut, an American Astronaut and a blond walk into a bar, order beers, and sit chatting. After a couple of drinks, the Russian says "We were the first in space!" To which the American boasts "We were the first on the moon!" The blonde then says "Well, I'm going to be the first on the sun!" To which, the American states "You can't do that. You'll burn up!"' To which the blond retorts "We're not stupid, you know ... we.re going to go at night!"
Mike Perry, Eden
.
BEST POEMS
Bon Voyage
He's all suited up, ready for the countdown;
this astronaut's wife keeps hanging around.
Concerned about this and worried about that,
with blast-off scheduled in ten minutes flat.
.
It's hard for him to talk and be understood;
a bigger problem is, her hearing's not good.
He tells her he has to leave now for space;
she thinks he said she has a pretty face.
.
She stands there, expecting to hear more;
he says it's time to close the rocket's door.
She refuses to budge, has the urge to cry;
he says 'Leave now or be prepared to fry'.
.
Guys in the control room are going berserk;
they've got just one shot and want it to work.
If this woman doesn't get the message soon,
no one will be making this flight to the moon.
.
Reality sets in, she senses there's danger;
leaves without a word, like he's a stranger.
The countdown continues, all systems go;
NASA has learned to just tell the wives 'No!'
Bill Wallace
.
Fred’s wife told him when you go up in space, take him with you
If you don’t, you may meet him up there and it’ll be too late
because you know that I want the best for my mate.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Fred and ethel said their goodbyes
because they knew he would soon be up I the skies,
to the moon and beyond, each step he must take till he made all his rounds.
Then he would be homeward bound.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Fred was out in space and to the moon.
His wife was upset about it since she was told at noon
She said I’ll be all alone Watch out for the stars
and be careful of going to mars
I guess I’ll just hang out in the bars.
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
Buzz and Neil are names from the past.
From the moon, in the spotlight they're cast.
Neil hated the fame
That would come with his name,
But Buzz Aldrin thought it was a blast.
Ken Sheldon, Elon
.
BEST INSIDE JOKE
"Missing 'The Rest' cut for mistaking cats for rats? Now that's a serious buzzkill!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
"Take Rickard with you, but don't bring him back."
Bill Wallace
Like you’d be the first to try that.
.
Stop the countdown ! I’ll get the Grey Poupon
Lee F Richmond, Jamestown
.
Six month mission? R. U. Sirius?
Tell Brewster Rockit I said hey.
Roy Forrest, Whitsett
.
The cat’s in jail
Joey Pellino, Reidsville
.
BEST CULTURAL REFERENCE
"Don't worry - this rocket was designed by the Max 737 engineering team."
"Try not to get Lost In Space."
Bill Wallace
.
"Okay, Elon. Your hobby is getting just a little out of hand now!"
Terry Christensen, Greensboro
.
Alice Kramden- ""Where you going Ralph?"
Ralph- "To the moooooooooon, Alice!"
....and don't say "Warp Factor 1, Mr. Spock!" You don't realize how stupid that sounds!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"You're no I Dream of Jeannie Barbara Eden!"
Paul J. Klosterman, High Point
.
BEST/WORST PUNS
I have a confession to make. Between Mercury and Apollo, there was an affair with Jim and I!
Mike Perry, Eden
.
"I was hoping you'd invite me to launch."
Bill Wallace
.
BEST EARWORMS
I packed your bags last night, pre-flight. Zero hour's nine A.M.?
Ken Sheldon, Elon
And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time …
.
Had to share this, These are the lyrics to the Star Trek theme. Thank the Lord there was a lucid moment before including these!
.
Beyond
The rim of the star-light
My love
Is wand'ring in star-flight
I know
He'll find in star-clustered reaches
Love,
Strange love a star woman teaches.
I know
His journey ends never
His star trek
Will go on forever.
But tell him
While he wanders his starry sea
Remember, remember me.
Mike Perry, Eden