GREENSBORO — Women's fashion boutique Versona opens Feb. 13 at 812 Friendly Center Road in Friendly Center.

It is opening in the space formerly Charming Charlie's, between AT&T and The Children's Place.

The store employs 25.

Versona sells women's apparel, jewelry and accessories.

The first Triad location opened at Hanes Mall in November.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

During the grand opening weekend, Versona will give a swag bag with gift card for the first 50 customers each day Feb. 13 through 15.

Versona joins other new retailers to the shopping center that include Dry Goods, which sells women's fashion and accessories, and Aerie, a retailer of intimates for girls of all ages and sizes.

