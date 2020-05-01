GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro’s is offering a webinar focused on funding for minority and women-owned businesses in the aftermath of Covid-19.
The free, online webinar will be presented by the Office of Equity and Inclusion from 11 a.m. to noon May 6.
In a release, the city said the presenters for the program include Antonio McCoy, president/CEO of McHoward Business Coaching, and Wilson Lester, executive director of Piedmont Business Capital.
Participants will get information on how to thrive in this ever-changing environment.
Registration is required by May 5. Call 336-430-5661
