GREENSBORO — Two Walmarts are opening in-store pet clinics on Saturday.
VetIQ Petcare Wellness Centers, a chain of clinics offering preventive veterinary and wellness services, are opening at Walmart Supercenters at 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard and 4424 W. Wendover Ave.
The clinics offers up-front prices with no charge an office visit or hidden fees.
The staff at both locations will meet and greet during a grand opening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be giveaways, raffles for free services, a treat bar for dogs and cats, and half off the first visit.
For information, visit https://vetiqpetcare.com/.
