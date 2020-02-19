Veterinary Generic
Benjamin Earwicker

GREENSBORO — Two Walmarts are opening in-store pet clinics on Saturday.

VetIQ Petcare Wellness Centers, a chain of clinics offering preventive veterinary and wellness services, are opening at Walmart Supercenters at 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard and 4424 W. Wendover Ave.

The clinics offers up-front prices with no charge an office visit or hidden fees.

The staff at both locations will meet and greet during a grand opening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be giveaways, raffles for free services, a treat bar for dogs and cats, and half off the first visit.

For information, visit https://vetiqpetcare.com/.

Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at nr_retail.

Tags

Load comments