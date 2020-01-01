The Cutting Edge Shops at Four Seasons

The Cutting Edge Shops at Four Seasons Town Centre.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — A venue for entrepreneurs opens Sunday at Four Seasons Town Centre.

It’s called The Cutting Edge Shops at Four Seasons and is a venue for small local businesses.

"It's a diverse co-op of entrepreneurs. It's a place for businesses to sell their goods and services under one roof," said Kimberly Bone-Mark who leased the space to create the venue.

It will feature about 10 vendors selling things like women's apparel, luxury linens, all-natural hand-made body products, financial services, even cupcakes.

The concept is a first for the mall.

The 12,000-square-foot venue includes a small event space that can accommodate birthday parties for up to 35 kids.

It's called The Jungle Square Party Center and features a trampoline, Moon Walk activity, an Xbox station and game boards.

The space can be rented for up to four hours and different packages are available.

Bone-Mark, an event planner who owns and operates a business called Reflectionz Eventz Center, said she signed a one year lease for the space

"I have a heart for entrepreneurship and that's what made me do this and to help others become successful," Bone-Mark said.

The Cutting Edge is at the 226 space on the mall’s second level just inside Entrance C. It is open during regular mall hours.

For information, call 336-707-1318.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at nr_retail and at Short Orders on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments