GREENSBORO — A venue for entrepreneurs opens Sunday at Four Seasons Town Centre.
It’s called The Cutting Edge Shops at Four Seasons and is a venue for small local businesses.
"It's a diverse co-op of entrepreneurs. It's a place for businesses to sell their goods and services under one roof," said Kimberly Bone-Mark who leased the space to create the venue.
It will feature about 10 vendors selling things like women's apparel, luxury linens, all-natural hand-made body products, financial services, even cupcakes.
The concept is a first for the mall.
The 12,000-square-foot venue includes a small event space that can accommodate birthday parties for up to 35 kids.
It's called The Jungle Square Party Center and features a trampoline, Moon Walk activity, an Xbox station and game boards.
The space can be rented for up to four hours and different packages are available.
Bone-Mark, an event planner who owns and operates a business called Reflectionz Eventz Center, said she signed a one year lease for the space
"I have a heart for entrepreneurship and that's what made me do this and to help others become successful," Bone-Mark said.
The Cutting Edge is at the 226 space on the mall’s second level just inside Entrance C. It is open during regular mall hours.
For information, call 336-707-1318.
