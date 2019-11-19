GREENSBORO — Spartan fans and alumni will again have an off-campus chance to buy spirit-ware when UNCG opens a pop-up shop downtown at 300-B. S. Elm St.
The shop opens Dec. 6, the day of downtown's Festival of Lights.
It is opening in the same spot it opened last year's pop-up shop — right next to the Wrangler-Lee store at the intersection of Washington Street.
It will be open for three consecutive weekends.
UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr said in a release that 30,000 UNCG alumni live within 25 miles of Greensboro.
"Last year was the first time we opened a retail shop off campus, and it was wildly popular — especially with our alumni, fans, and friends," Gilliam said in the release.
Pop-up shop items are a 25-percent discount from the items sold at the campus store. Customers who show the UNCG mobile app on their phone get an additional 5-percent off.
The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 6 through 23.
During the shop's run, several events are planned such as a Meet the Coaches basketball event on Dec. 14 and holiday music Dec. 20-21.
For information, follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.