UNCG Pop up Shop

UNCG Chancellor Franklin Gilliam, Jr. talks to UNCG women's basketball coach Trina Patterson inside the UNCG pop-up shop last year.

 Jiyoung Park

GREENSBORO — Spartan fans and alumni will again have an off-campus chance to buy spirit-ware when UNCG opens a pop-up shop downtown at 300-B. S. Elm St.

The shop opens Dec. 6, the day of downtown's Festival of Lights.

It is opening in the same spot it opened last year's pop-up shop — right next to the Wrangler-Lee store at the intersection of Washington Street.

It will be open for three consecutive weekends.

UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr said in a release that 30,000 UNCG alumni live within 25 miles of Greensboro.

"Last year was the first time we opened a retail shop off campus, and it was wildly popular — especially with our alumni, fans, and friends," Gilliam said in the release.

Pop-up shop items are a 25-percent discount from the items sold at the campus store. Customers who show the UNCG mobile app on their phone get an additional 5-percent off.

The shop will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 6 through 23.

During the shop's run, several events are planned such as a Meet the Coaches basketball event on Dec. 14 and holiday music Dec. 20-21.

For information, follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at nr-retail.

Tags

Load comments