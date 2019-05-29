This summer, Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina is bringing a new look to its retail store and donation center located on 3921 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
Triad Goodwill will temporarily suspend retail operations at its Battleground location for interior renovations. The retail store will be closed to shoppers starting June 2 with a planned re-opening date tentatively scheduled for July 1.
To help shoppers get excited for the planned renovation, Triad Goodwill will host a Get Excited Sale on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31. The sale, which will take place on the final weekend before Triad Goodwill temporarily closes the Battleground location, will give all shoppers a 50 percent discount on anything in the store.
During the time that the retail store will be closed, the Battleground location will still accept donations during the renovation period. Shoppers can also continue looking for deals at the Triad Goodwill’s newest store on 2415 Lawndale Drive when it opens on June 5.
For information, visit TriadGoodwill.org.
