Weather Alert

...UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN FELL OVER PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT THIS MORNING, AND ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND STORMS THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT WILL PRODUCE ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN, WITH AN ASSOCIATED RISK OF FLOODING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, FORSYTH AND GUILFORD. * FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND STORMS PRODUCED UP TO A FEW INCHES OF RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT THIS MORNING. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AND CONCENTRATE OVER THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT AGAIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT, WITH UP TO ANOTHER TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN EXPECTED. * HEAVY RAIN ON SATURATED GROUND WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF FLASH FLOODING THROUGH TONIGHT, PARTICULARLY IN URBAN AND LOW LYING AREAS, AND WHERE HEAVY RAIN HAS ALREADY OCCURRED THIS MORNING. SWOLLEN CREEKS AND STREAMS, AND FURTHER RAPID RISES IN WATER LEVELS, WILL ALSO RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&