GREENSBORO — Hey Triad students, can you rock thrift wear?
Triad Goodwill is looking for student models for an upcoming back-to-school ad campaign.
The YOU-nique Student Model Search is searching for students who can promote the "thrift culture" for back-to-school shopping.
Eligible models need to be elementary, middle and high school students enrolled in schools in the counties of Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Selection will be based on, but not limited to, style, use of Goodwill and thrift store finds as part of a regular fashion statement, social media presence of either the student model and/or their parent or guardian, and school spirit and/or hobbies and extra-curricular activities.
Each selected model will get a Triad Goodwill gift card, a photoshoot with a professional photographer and the chance to appear in Triad Goodwill's back-to-school marketing campaign.
Application deadline is July 6.
For additional rules, information and online application, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/younique2019.