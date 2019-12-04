JAMESTOWN — Furniture retailer Furnitureland South is offering jet rides so customers can shop it's 1.3-million-square-feet of showrooms.
The company, which bills itself the world's largest furniture store, said in a release it has partnered with Greensboro-based Jet It to fly customers to its showrooms on a HondaJet Elite at a discounted rate.
"Our customers can now charter one of these HondaJet Elite jets at a price that is only available to owners that are in the Jet It program,” Jeff Harris, president and CEO of Furnitureland South, said in the release.
Harris is a lead investor in Jet It.
The VIP package includes a free hour of flight time and transportation to and from the showrooms.
The promotion is part of Furnitureland South's 50th anniversary.
Over 1,000 name-brand manufacturers have wares at the Furnitureland South campus at 5635 Riverdale Drive which also has a Subway restaurant and Starbucks.
For information, visit www.furniturelandsouth.com/vip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.