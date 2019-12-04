Jet It HondaJet

Jet It HondaJet.

 Courtesy Furnitureland South

JAMESTOWN — Furniture retailer Furnitureland South is offering jet rides so customers can shop it's 1.3-million-square-feet of showrooms.

The company, which bills itself the world's largest furniture store, said in a release it has partnered with Greensboro-based Jet It to fly customers to its showrooms on a HondaJet Elite at a discounted rate.

"Our customers can now charter one of these HondaJet Elite jets at a price that is only available to owners that are in the Jet It program,” Jeff Harris, president and CEO of Furnitureland South, said in the release.

Harris is a lead investor in Jet It.

The VIP package includes a free hour of flight time and transportation to and from the showrooms.

The promotion is part of Furnitureland South's 50th anniversary.

Over 1,000 name-brand manufacturers have wares at the Furnitureland South campus at 5635 Riverdale Drive which also has a Subway restaurant and Starbucks.

For information, visit www.furniturelandsouth.com/vip.

