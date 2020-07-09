Lidl

GREENSBORO — Lidl is hiring during a Goodwill-sponsored virtual hiring event on Aug. 12.

Goodwill Industries of Central N.C. (Triad Goodwill) said in a release the supermarket chain is hiring operations and logistics workers with a starting pay of $15.50 per hour.

No experience is required, but a physical labor-related skill set and/or "workhouse background" is preferred.

The hiring event will be held 10 a.m. to Aug. 12 on Zoom.

Attendees should dress well, test their equipment and find a quiet area to conduct their online interviews.

Register online at TriadGoodwill.org/LIDLevent.

For questions, assistance with resumes or interview preparation, call Triad Goodwill’s Career Services help desk at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

