GREENSBORO — As downtown businesses slowly reopen under Phase Two of the state lifting some restrictions to retailers, they are getting a little help to safely do so from one of their own.
Hudson's Hill, a downtown retailer and small-batch manufacturer of clothing, has donated 500 reusable masks to fellow retailers.
In a release from Downtown Greensboro Inc., a non-profit advocate for downtown shops and restaurants, the masks will be distributed in reopening kits.
"Hudson’s Hill’s generosity throughout this crisis has been unparalleled," Zack Matheny, president and CEO of DGI, said in the release.
Almost from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic coming to the city, Hudson's Hill pivoted to produce masks. First for Cone Health and later for others.
"Now that our friends and neighbors are re-opening for business around us, it became a priority for us to boost production to be able to offer them the same product,” Evan Morrison, owner of Hudson's Hill, said in the release.
The kits for downtown merchants also include hand sanitizer, social distancing floor decals, disposable cotton swabs for customers to use on keypads and and 'Open for Business' sign.
