 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — Shop for a cause on Wednesday.

Aspen Boutique at 227 S. Elm St. will donate 10-percent of sales to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Just mention JDRF at checkout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or shop online at www.aspengso.com. and put JDRF in the shipping instructions from noon to midnight.

