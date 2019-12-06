GREENSBORO — Saturday is the second of three Saturday Strolls presented by Triad Local First, a non-profit advocate of locally-owned business.
The event is 1 to 5 p.m. at the historic State Street Station, a niche of boutiques on State Street between Church and North Elm Streets.
It is part of Triad Local First’s Buy Local Season, which is in its sixth year. It runs through Dec. 31.
“The last 45 days of the year are make or break for independent retailers,” said Luck Davidson, board chair for Triad Local First.
During the event, shoppers can hop a free trolley, provided by Triad Eco Tours of Winston-Salem, to stops like Carriage House, Vida Pour Tea and Gibb's Hundred Brewing.
Businesses will offer treats and Wonderland Bookshop will have a Nutcracker ballerina story time at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday Strolls are also planned for Dec. 14 and 21 in downtown.
TLF is partnering with Downtown Greensboro Inc. for those.
Each will be 1 to 5 p.m. and will also feature free trolley rides.
“Each of us can have a positive impact on our community by shopping at local retailers,” Davidson said.
For the Dec. 14 event, Deep Roots Market at 600 N. Eugene St. will hold hold Handmade for the Holidays, a pop-up shop featuring local crafters, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For information, call the store at 336-292-9216.
For more information about Buy Local Season, visit Triad Local First on Facebook or www.triadlocalfirst.com.
