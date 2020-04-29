GREENSBORO — Due to overwhelming interest, the City of Greensboro’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is offering a second free, online webinar focused on funding relief options for small businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday.
A release from the city said the webinar will focus on business assessment and feature an overview of both CARES and SCORE.
The CARES ACT, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, authorizes the Paycheck Protection Program to provide small businesses with the resources needed to maintain payroll, hire back employees, and cover applicable overhead.
SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals.
Registration is required by Thursday, April 30.
Call Equity and Inclusion at 336-430-5661.
