GREENSBORO — The Retail Alliance of Downtown will hold a Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Greensboro.
Nearly 10 shops and boutiques around downtown will participate.
For information, visit the Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale page on Facebook.
