Antlers and Astronauts

Antlers and  Astronauts, a shop in downtown Greensboro.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — The Retail Alliance of Downtown will hold a Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale noon to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Greensboro.

Nearly 10 shops and boutiques around downtown will participate.

For information, visit the Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale page on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments