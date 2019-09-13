HIGH POINT — A sale of new and sample furniture from Furnitureland South will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at The Salvation Army of High Point at 301 W. Green Drive.
The sale is presented by The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary of High Point. It was postponed from an earlier date while restoration work continuef from the building being flooded by rain in August.
A preview of the sale will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Admission is $10 at the door.
For information, call 336-881-5400 or visit The Salvation Army of High Point Facebook page.
